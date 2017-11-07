As night follows day and as certain as death and taxes, citizens can be assured that in the not too distant future, our political elite will seek to put to a referendum their favourite grab bags of ideas under the innocuous heading of “democratic reforms”.
With democracy meaning:
government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system
and reform meaning:
the improvement or amendment of what is wrong, corrupt, unsatisfactory, etc,
it is almost guaranteed that the proposals our political elite will seek to put to citizens will unlikely be democratic or reform. What the proposed “reforms” will likely be are changes to make the lives of politicians easier and to make the passage of laws and regulations easier.
The proposals will almost certainly be bipartisan and will almost certainly include changes to Section 44.i. (aka the dual citizenship clause) and to extend parliamentary terms to 4 years. They will be presented as enhancing and strengthening Australia’s democracy but the common thread will be a net transfer of power from citizens to politicians.
You can bet your bottom dollar because it certainly won’t be their bottom dollar.
Here are some real democratic reform ideas that our political elite will never put to the people. Cats will probably have their own in addition. But our political masters will likely never put these to the people because the people would likely vote for them and in doing to, take power away from Canberra. How about citizens being offered some of these apples:
- citizen initiated referenda
- term limits
- recall elections
- citizen juries
- representation through sortition
- a balanced budget clause in the Constitution
Can’t see this happening.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
What I’d like to see is a system where we vote for the party (much as we do now) and that we vote for the Prime Minister of that party as a separate vote. The Prime Minister cannot be ousted other than for something that would oust them from Parliament.
I would also like to get rid of preferential voting. One party, one vote. One PM, one vote. First across the line. No bargaining/negotiation other than after Parliament is formed, if votes for legislation are required.
What, like this referendum question?
Orwell warned us about these people in 1948.
You left out Voluntary Voting.
How about a constitutional amendment to omit the number of senators to two from each state, just like me the yanks. And oh, the senate can only review Bills and run estimates, and can’t be in the ministry.
I reckon that would be a serendipitous change with benefits far beyond the immediately obvious.
Getting rid of preferential and compulsory voting would be good, but doesn’t need a referendum, surely.
I just have to fix that, not used to this new iOS on new iPad Pro
How about a constitutional amendment to limit the number of senators to two from each state, just like the yanks. And oh, the senate can only review Bills and run estimates, and a Senator can’t be in the ministry.
I reckon that would be a serendipitous change with benefits far beyond the immediately obvious.
As a quid pro we could give a sop to the politicians that the state parliament selects the senators.
None for the territories of course. They would be aligned with a state for their senators.