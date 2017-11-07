Different laws for the little people …

Here is Paul Kelly explaining the Turnbull voluntary scheme to comply with the constitution:

The proposal backed by cabinet is consistent with the principles Turnbull has outlined for days: no third-party auditor, no onus-of-proof reversal and putting responsibility on MPs to show and tell. He has translated those principles into a scheme.

Here is a write-up of the IPA analysis of human rights violations of the Federal Parliament in 2016 – during which Malcolm Turnbull was PM:

It found 307 federal laws last year that breach four key legal rights, up from 290 in 2015 and 261 in 2014.

The abrogation of the privilege against self-incrimination was federal parliament’s most common breach of legal rights — appearing in 116 separate laws.

This was followed by 94 laws that deny people the benefit of natural justice, 49 that reverse the burden of proof and 43 that abrogate the right to silence.