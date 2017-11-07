Different laws for the little people …

Here is Paul Kelly explaining the Turnbull voluntary scheme to comply with the constitution:
The proposal backed by cabinet is consistent with the principles Turnbull has outlined for days: no third-party auditor, no onus-of-proof reversal and putting responsibility on MPs to show and tell. He has translated those principles into a scheme.
Here is a write-up of the IPA analysis of human rights violations of the Federal Parliament in 2016 – during which Malcolm Turnbull was PM:
It found 307 federal laws last year that breach four key legal rights, up from 290 in 2015 and 261 in 2014.
The abrogation of the privilege against self-incrimination was federal parliament’s most common breach of legal rights — appearing in 116 separate laws.
This was followed by 94 laws that deny people the benefit of natural justice, 49 that reverse the burden of proof and 43 that abrogate the right to silence.
Yet we cannot determine whether the people passing these laws are constitutionally entitled to be doing so.
Sir John Kerr acted in 1975.
Craig Laundy picks up on the zeitgeist: apparently the Constitutions is bollix and citizens want things to be easier for Parliamentarians so much they would vote for it:
A Liberal frontbencher wants the Federal Government to consider a referendum to allow dual nationals to run for parliament.
The benefits are obviously enormous. There are 195 countries in the world; a referendum would give us 125 extra ones to trade with…
As someone who is compelled to fully comply with every minute detail of thousands of petty and pointless Laws:
These fucking pricks need to be stood in front of a pock marked brick wall….
I’m kind of liking this self-assessment approach by the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Partywithout the need for any oversight or accountability.
It could usher in a whole new era of government non-compliance laws.
Clearly Australian federalism isn’t working as originally intended. Time to close down Canberra and revert to autonomous states. And while we are at it, sever councils from state governments.
I second that.
I wonder if politicians who want parliament opened up to dual-nationality citizens are the same ones who would use a second passport as a means of securing a suitable overseas bolthole for the time when they have utterly destroyed Australia.
Time to go a little Ceaușescu on their arses.
And it would be nice to see a couple of these furriners put their hand in their own pockets for once to repay salary and allowances they were not entitled to.
Do it once and it will never happen again.
