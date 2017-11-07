Let’s get the language straight

Spartacus tires of the lazy use of language in our public discourse. Can we please get a couple of things straight.

The Prime Minister does not run the country. The Prime Minister, to the extent he runs anything, runs the Government.

The Treasurer does not run the economy. The Treasurer, to the extent he runs anything, particularly this Treasurer, oversees the Government’s revenue and expenditure activities.

The Government does not have any money. It holds money in trust for citizens.

They are not cost of living pressures. They are cost of government pressures. If there was a concomitant reduction of government and taxes, then these so called pressures would ease.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus