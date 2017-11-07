Let’s get the language straight

Spartacus tires of the lazy use of language in our public discourse. Can we please get a couple of things straight.
The Prime Minister does not run the country. The Prime Minister, to the extent he runs anything, runs the Government.
The Treasurer does not run the economy. The Treasurer, to the extent he runs anything, particularly this Treasurer, oversees the Government’s revenue and expenditure activities.
The Government does not have any money. It holds money in trust for citizens.
They are not cost of living pressures. They are cost of government pressures. If there was a concomitant reduction of government and taxes, then these so called pressures would ease.
The PM formally heads the government but, really, the public servants run it (‘Yes, Prime Minister’).
The PM runs the Cabinet and Executive Council and his own department and office…if he is competent, that is
We were assured by MT that he was competent.
Testify Brother.
It is NOT Turnbull’s government. He repeatedly uses the phrase ” my government’. No Malcolm it is not. It is the Australian Government, temporarily gifted to you by virtue of an election. It can so easily be taken from you, by us, and given pro tem to another. So let’s get this straight, and stop pretending that you do little more than fiddle around the edges of governance