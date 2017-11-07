Sanjeev Sabhlok: Stop worshipping the Constitution. Please start thinking.

Citizenship is meaningless if it does not include the right to represent the community in parliament. Australia citizenship is arguably worthless since our constitution imposes restrictions on citizens who can contest elections.
But every policy must address a real problem. What is the evidence to date to back up this policy? How many Australian parliamentarians have been caught spying for communists? Indeed, such people are known to keep their intentions secret. A parliamentarian spying for North Korea is not going to take out N.Korean dual citizenship.
But there’s the other thing we seem to forget: that Australians are required to fight for our foreigner Queen. We can have a British Queen but an Australian who has British citizenship by decent is unfit to govern Australia?
And why is it that migrants like me become instantly fit to govern Australia but someone born and brought up here is not? When I came here as a permanent resident in December 2000, citizenship was on offer to me within two years. I decided to take it in 2005 after handing my Indian passport back to the Indian embassy. Therefore, within a few years of my landing up here, I became eligible to represent Australians.
But many of those who recently evicted from the parliament were born and brought up here. They paid taxes for the upkeep of Australia the whole of their life. They know all about this wonderful land and its people (I don’t even know the Australian national anthem). Many of these wonderful people have put a huge effort throughout their life to take this great country forward.
But they are not fit to represent Australians. I am.
Petty bureaucratic mania has overtaken Australia. When a law is divorced from its purpose it becomes whimsy. In Urdu we say of a person incapable of original thinking, a person with the mind of a petty clerk, that he is a lakir ka fakir, a worshipper of the written word.
Otherwise sensible people in Australia have lost their head. What else would explain a desire to audit everyone’s citizenship status? Why stop there? Were all previous parliaments kosher? We should audit all previous parliaments and annul all laws passed during the previous century that may have been contaminated by these enemies of Australia.
We elect our representatives to think on our behalf, not to worship the Constitution. The Constitution has been very badly drafted in this case. The law is a farce. Instead of fixing it, our representatives are wasting precious parliamentary time in political point making. Stop it, please.
Except where a citizen has been convicted of serious crimes, including of treason and spying for the North Koreans, he should be eligible to represent Australians. That’s the only approach consistent with the history of democratic development.
And lawyers are not helping.
Nonsense. Sorry mate. Nonsense.
Australian citizens can and do represent Australians in the Australian parliament. It is dual nationals that have the problem. And to identify and renounce, or make reasonable efforts to renounce is not that big a deal. Many jobs have pre-qualification requirements – working with children checks, qualification checks, reference checks.
The constitution is well over 100 years old. It’s not like these rules are new.
Also, they are not written in stone. If citizens, whom are to be represented, have a problem with the constitution, they can change the constitution.
If you don’t feel like following the law, I can’t see any reason why anyone else should bother.
Fixing the Constitution requires a referendum, and if people want the law changed they can change it. Personally I would vote to keep it the way it is, because there’s a perfectly good process for anyone to get their paperwork in order should they want to make the effort, and anyone who can’t be bothered probably isn’t going to be very effective in government.
And to say “We elect our representatives to think on our behalf, not to worship the Constitution”. Please.
If you engage someone to “think” on your behalf, that is your problem. The rest of us engage our elected representatives to REPRESENT us, and not think for us.
Are there any other laws you think our political elite should should have the discretion to ignore?
I wouldn’t say you are fit at all – reads like you are a republican. Eligible perhaps but never ‘fit’.
More importantly, I’m not sure that you are eligible either. I’m not familiar with Indian law but not having a passport is not normally a sign of having renounced or lost your citizenship. You must have been stripped of citizenship or renounced it.
Sanjeev.
You have no clue at all on this subject.
Do some research.
Australians are not forced to fight for the queen at all.
There is so much wrong and lack of information that you are basing your opinions on I must say you coming to your opinion is no surprise.
As somebody that has immigrated here recently, obviously you believe it’s for your betterment.
Ask yourself why the west?
Why come here.
Then understand by studying, what we mean by rule of law.
it really is why you left india and came here.
Stop embarrassing yourself with half arsed theories.
And if you are fit to represent Austria – good on you. This is a discussion of whether and who is fit to represent Australia. And speaking for Spartacus only, I am quite satisfied with the current constitution.
If someone wants to represent their constituents, and to be paid very well for the privilege, they could at least make the slightest bit of effort to prove their bona-fides.
It’s a stupid law, passed when there was no such thing as Australian citizenship, only “British subjects”. Now someone who has British parents cannot sit in our Parliament. The case of Josh Freudenberg is the stupidest one yet. He needs an expert in Hungarian law to determine his Hungarian status. We are dependent on a country that was trying to murder his mother and his family. Talk about a cringe.
My wife’s father was born in NZ, so she’s a NZ citizen. I looked up the internet on how to renounce NZ citizenship. It’s very complex and the fee is $398.
I must have been Off Duty or Under Punishment when that requirement was promulgated.
I am always suspicious of those who want to add limitations to the process of democracy as it seems to end up as cash in the benevolent fund for destitute lawyers.
This is possibly the worst piece published on the Cat.
Obey the f*cking law. Of course the constitution “imposes restrictions on citizens who can contest elections”. You can argue about those restrictions but there is a clear avenue for change: a referendum. If you really object to the restrictions in the constitution, argue your case, get people to agree with you and win a referendum.
But, when it comes to changing the constitution, the history in Australia is very clear: we do not like to change the constitution. That means most of us are happy with it as it is.
People who get caught out by the rules always want to change the rules.
Far from being “worthless”, as you insultingly claim, Australian citizenship is valuable because there are restrictions on who can become a citizen.
But every policy must address a real problem. What is the evidence to date to back up this policy?
It is not a policy. The author has a comprehension problem. The constitution is the founding document defining the rules governing the country. It is the basis for the rule of law in Australia.
Irrelevant.
That would be descent. It is history. The British Queen has no real role in any part of Australia’s government. On the other hand, someone who is dual citizenship may have divided loyalties. (As a result of this event, it turns out I may have dual citizenship, which I would have to check in the unlikely event I went insane and nominated for parliament.)
But you did not “instantly” become fit. It took two years, you had to take certain actions and be accepted.
Who cares? Apparently they put in a “huge effort” but this did not include finding out whether they were eligible to nominate for parliament.
What is the point of having rules (i.e. laws) if we are allowed to ignore them at will?
No-one is proposing to “audit everyone’s citizenship status”. The proposal is to check the citizenship status of people who are required to be citizens to nominate for parliament.
Cool! What other laws can we or those we elect to “think” for us decide we won’t follow?
If you want a job, you do your due diligence and check off the requirements.
It’s not difficult.
Our better got lazy and complacent. It’s that simple.
And herein lies the rub.
Procedures & processes differ & circumstances change. Had I been sitting in parliament in March 1991, I would have been a true blue dinky di aussie basking in the admiration of my peers and the public. Then on 6 Mar 1991 Romania changes its citizenship laws restoring Dads citizenship , & therefore makes me eligible for Romanian citizenship and all of a sudden I am a stinking foreigner & need to be terminated with extreme prejudice from parliament.
Sinc,
If I were in Parliament today, how often would I need to check to see if my eligibilty for citizenship from Germany, Estonia & Russia (through grandparents) have been restored ? How would I go about preemptively renouncing something I am not legally entitled to? If I did preemptively renounce , would say a law change in Germany, even take into account the fact that I had renounced ?
The whole point of this debacle is simply an upscaling of the way two corrupt lawyers skin a vulnerable client of all their funds by stretching out a court case.
Here we have learned colleagues preening and indulging themselves over hithertofore obscure points of law, and drawing out these procedural matters until the capital of the Australian people has bled out onto the floor.
Simply the elites postponing and granting themselves an extension to that unpleasant day they have to deal with the Ponzi property scheme imploding.
Comrades.
Liberty quote.
From strata mangers to federal politicians, we are a land of petty bureaucratic fuckwits where a million laws and rules is never enough.
Don’t see anywhere in the constitution where it would allow you to renounce an eligibility for citizenship.
You would need to have checked this before you were nominated and renounced then. So, once, as far as I can work out.
Great idea.
Just ignore the laws you don’t like.
Great way for a society to operate.
That’s the problem right there. This rule belongs in the horse and buggy era. Get rid of it.
Fine. Run a referendum. It will fail.
I am interested in the number of people who apparently think it is okay to ignore laws you don’t like.
I kind of like the idea of a retrospective audit and then wiping out all laws passed by governments found to have been ineligible. A legislative colonic so to speak.
who is going to tell my children they can’t be prime minister as I was born in Britain? They think the are all Australians – should I disillusion them?
This is a garbage column.
Section 44 is a brilliant piece of law and the Australian people overwhelmingly support it. It will never ever be repealed.
Then ask yourself what has changed and how has it changed?
The original constitution as it stands UNALTERED BY REFERENDUM means being from any commonwealth country is fine, and you swear an oath of Allegiance to Australia.
No cost to a KIWI.
The Australia act was enacted without referendum.
The idiocy of this is due to the unconstitutional Australia act, that can have no effect on the original constitution without referendum.
As it stands now, for Josh or any of the others with catchy old countries that may be difficult to renounce, that can easily be solved through the high court as has already occurred.
If you want to stand for election in Australia and get your snout on a gravy train, stop grizzling about the few hundred fee that you will have to pay NZ (nothing to do with us) as it will be less than a morning’s pay once elected.
I pay that much every year for just one of my industry accreditations and it definitely isn’t worth a politician’s income.
The Australia act is the problem.
However, no one now is going to bring up that can of worms.
To you Sanjeev, this is precisely a mess caused by our elites not abiding by the rule of law in the first place.
Hopefully you are off somewhere studying this sort of thing now.
Two wrongs do not make a right.
The same people who spend every waking moment creating reams of legislation and bureaucracy, making every day australians lives a living hell are too stupid to check the entry criteria to sit in Parliament.
They should all eat a dick and die of shame.
Sanjeev, you’re a fucking idiot, Australian politics is wall to wall internationalists and you don’t think there’s a fucking problem? Australia has been fucked beyond all recognition by these arseholes in the last 30 years.
But it will be ignored.
It only applies to politicians.
If it applied to voters, they’d spend billions in tracking the history of every member of ON or the AC that intended to vote.
The problem is not with the constitution. Its aim was always clear that members and senators only represent the interests of Australia and its constituents. The problem is with ongoing eligibility for duel citizenship, especially by decent. Some of which is only a fairly recent situation, as highlighted in Diogenes’ example above.
What was needed is clarity and the recent HCA ruling has gone someway to provide that. A few outstanding things do need to happen however.
First an administrative clean out of foreign citizenship eligibility of both houses. Do it under some form of amnesty if that works rather than rushing off to by-elections. Labor might think itself clever with the politics but there remains doubts over some on their side of the fence. The minor parties in some cases have already been caught out. Bottom line, restore a degree of faith in the parliament (for what it is currently worth).
Second, establish a process for candidates (not just when they are elected) to demonstrate their eligibility, as part of the nomination process. And I don’t just mean signing a stat dec. Have all the paper work ready for scrutiny.
And finally put in place safeguards to protect sitting members and senators from retrospective eligibility for duel citizenship, when imposed in the future at the whim of a foreign power. Otherwise we’ll be doing this dance all over again.
Yes, that works well in India doesn’t it; utter disregard for laws and rampant , nation crushing levels of corruption. Yet worshiping wood and stone idols is considered normal.
Some have but these days Communist infiltration is more subtle and done by under the counter payments – the Joel Fitzgibbon affairs for one example. This is apparently acceptable to you coming from a country that such payments are the norm and to this day has strong communist influences, with the visible evidence all around of the evil this ideology spawns.
Sanjeev these constitutional laws are more vital than ever and the rule or application of laws equally to all people is a crucial feature of western democracy. Your thinking appears to run about opposite to western liberal democracy.
We are either a nation of laws or we are nothing. Your choice Canberra.
Nobody.
They just have to be able to read the 60pt fine print.
It’s called rule of law, Sanjeev.
In regard to foreign allegiances, Sect 44 is more relevant now than it ever was previously.
Now someone who has British parents cannot sit in our Parliament.
Absolute nonsense. Someone with British parents is perfectly eligible to sit in our Parliament – including the last three Prime Ministers and the upcoming one.
It is someone with British citizenship that is not eligible – and this is quite easily remedied. So, what excuse is there for not having done so?
Sanjeev’s sentiments at one level are sound. Some dual citizens recently chucked out of parliament were committed Australians. But as others say here, the law is the law, and there is no higher law in Australia than the Constitution.
How many have been caught wanking?
How many do?
Such a stupid comment.
Barnaby Joyce can’t sit in parliament because in some purely theoretical realm he is apparently a Kiwi. Any rule that tbrows up such an absurdity is self evidently an ass.
The problem is the double standard. If you or I act outside the letter of the law, no matter how nonsensical or unreasonable the law is, they come down on us like a ton of bricks, no exceptions, zero tolerance, no leeway.
Before they start setting aside constitutional requirements, they need to start repealing some of the tens of thousands of rules and regulations that achieve no useful purpose and make our lives a misery. Otherwise keep s44 as it is and enforce it to the letter.
Actually, when there are so many laws that no one can reasonably be expected to know them all, they achieve no practical good and breaking them achieves no harm, that’s the only way for society to operate. The law says I can’t jaywalk, that our household can only water the garden on certain days, and that we must get our remarkably indolent cat micropchipped, even though he’s never caught anything and almost never leaves our block. Do we obey the law in those circumstances? Hell, no.
As far as S.44 goes, that’s as clear a case of the letter of the law running rampant over the spirit of the law as there’s ever been. Not one – a single one – of the so-called dual national MPs stands accused of acting against Australia’s interests because of their dual citizenship. Apart from Matt Canavan, every MP who’s come under scrutiny holds the dual citizenship of an Australian ally, and as Mark Steyn made the case so well, it’s ridiculous to think that when the Constitution was drafted that people from Britain, New Zealand or Canada would have been considered “foreign” to Australia anyway.
If John Alexander, whose father emigrated here over a century ago, renounced his citizenship and cut his ties to the Mother Country before his son was born, is regarded as being ineligible to serve in Parliament by the Constitution, then the Constitution is wrong, plain and simple, and I would welcome a chance to vote to have this embarrasing and anachronistic clause wiped out in a referendum.
Queen Elizabeth 2 is the Queen of Australia. She was declared as such by the Whitlam government.
She is also NOT British. In fact the Queen is not a citizen of any country. She holds no passport either.
I am following WW2 Tweets from 1939 (@RealTimeWW11), that provides a useful reminder that the early 20th century when the Constitution was framed was a very different time from today. The nation state is still the most important democratic building block, despite over a century of Marxist and now neo-Marxist attacks upon it through ideological or supra-national collectives.
The Constitution was and is clearly intended to provide that elected representatives can have no other formal allegiance to Australia. Arguably the greatest strategic threat to Australia will come from China who have shown that they are willing to exercise (currently) soft power everywhere from Africa to the Central Pacific. The Constitution cannot prevent politicians like the Persian Dwarf from peddling influence because they don’t like paying their own expenses or pay-for-play self-appointed socialist “intellectuals” like Used Carr but they must be exposed through other mechanisms.
Unfortunately, as our schools aren’t teaching the reasons for the west’s success and our immigrants from shitholes don’t get why either, what have we got to look forward too?
Freedom is prosperity Sanjeev, and property rights, freedom of speech, and the rule of law are paramount to this occurring.
Tell all your mates.
I’m not familiar with Indian law but not having a passport is not normally a sign of having renounced or lost your citizenship. You must have been stripped of citizenship or renounced it.
“No person shall be a citizen of India by virtue of Article 5, or be deemed to be a citizen of India by virtue of Article 6 or Article 8, if he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of any foreign State.”
Constitution of India, Article 9.
Subsequently, Indian law requires that Indians who become citizens of foreign states must relinquish their Indian passport, ID and voting documents.
It seems India doesn’t want people with foreign allegiances influencing their democracy.
You and I may think the Law is an ass.
It’s irrelevant.
It’s up to us to change it democratically by a referendum, not to ignore it, or worse still, let politicians not abide by the law.
Rule of Law is the issue here.
Not the actual law.
They must abide by the rules in existence, or we become India.
Consequently, not subsequently, that should be.
That’s fine. Let’s have a referendum to change the Constitution. I predict it would fail. I might be wrong but the odds are in my favour.
Australia is a nation ruled by law, the most fundamental being the Constitution. You think it is wrong. Just because you think it is wrong does not mean that it is wrong.
Rather than simply ignoring the rules some people don’t like, get the law changed. Until then, everyone who has been found ineligible cannot nominate for Parliament. This has been decided by the High Court of Australia, the ultimate arbiter of law in this country.
Remove from Parliament those who owe their allegiance to a foreign power or anti-Australian/anti-Western Civilization political ideology.
#1 Dual-Nationals
#2 Communists
#3 Muslims
A message to our parliamentarians. “How does it feel? Suck shit.”
So now we have idiots in the press like Chris Merritt in the Oz referring to people such as Barnaby and Josh Frydenberg as “foreigners” who need to be “sent packing”.
Nice.
For all intents and purposes they are foreigners.
If they can not follow the law they have no place in parliament. This is simple stuff.
It’s the feel of it ………the vibe……………………..
FMD.
There is nothing wrong with the constitution.
The Australia act caused this., and that is unconstitutional where it is found to not comply , or be at odds with the constitution.
I would suggest the whole thing is a traitorous document.
However, this isn’t going to change now, and I could scream about this forever and it would be pointless.
This is the rule of law these idiots must be held to.
The problem that you are seeing here is the very great fear they have of waking Australians up to their own constitution.
As proven by the many comments here, the constitution allows commonwealth citizens to sit in Parliament.
Quite plainly.
And they only had to be a naturalized citizen of one of those countries for five years.
But plainly, many don’t know this.
The government of Australia, without referendum made commonwealth countries “foreign powers”
which they cannot do.
It must be done through a referendum.
I hate to bang on about this, but it’s a fact.
If people start looking at that, these gooses have some real problems.
The rule of law can only work if it is known.
You won’t find in any of our constitution reference to all other countries are foreign powers.
The point I am making, is please don’t blame the constitution for this mess.
Blame the elites of the day going against the rule of law, starting with the Australia act.
If you came from India as a commonwealth country, you would have been fine.
Really.
The constitution allows itself to be changed through the will of the people.
It therefore is a living , changeable document, and therefore can never be old or irrelevant.
It, through democracy, can be changed through the years.
It’s just up to us, not our representatives over- ruling us.
Mission impossible. They have already penetrated so deeply into the negative number zone, that no matter it’s an imaginary number, no expert physicist alive or dead could extract them in one hundred life times.
And, I’m not a politician nor do I have a scintilla of desire to be, I’m a semi-retired, woman in the suburbs and I have known for decades that I have dual citizenship by virtue of my British born parents.
It’s not rocket science. I’m a rule breaker by nature, especially rules that make no sense. But The Law, as it is currently written does not give me, or any of those useless seat warmers in Canberra, the option to ignore it without consequences. There should be an audit, and the longer they stall the less the general public will like it. Sanjeev, and his supporters, excepted.
For all the high falutin language employed by the newly minted constitutional “experts” inhabiting this thread, I reckon the above sentiment best explains their new found fervour for the black letter of the law.
Sorry, I must missed the bit about him calling for people to ignore the law. Apparently The Cat is infested with closet Sir Humphrey Applebys ready to pounce on an unsuspecting poster. Who knew?
As we all know, the problem is not the constitution, but the High Court interpretation. Our “betters” in the High Court have drummed up decades of new business for themselves, tying up the country in the process. We are now subject to the whim of foreigners and whatever laws they dream up into the future. The law is an ass. Everyone knows this.
We are now stuck with this interpretation until such time as something else comes up under section 44 of the constitution. I dunno, say, Sam Dastari’s donation from China? Let us see if the High Court is willing to support the spirit of Section 44, namely, the prevention of parliamentarians from representing foreign interests contrary to our own.
What say you, High Court?
Cop out.
There has been no high falutin language.
There is none in the constitution.
It is meant to be that way.
It’s easy to understand and written in straight forward language so that we understand it.
A constitutional expert is usually somebody making money from twisting those very simple words so as to bypass it’s very straightforward intent.
And yes, there is a bit of what you claim, for sure, and there is nothing wrong with that.
It’s how it should be.
The rule of law is for everybody.
We are now stuck with this interpretation until such time as something else comes up under section 44 of
Do you think the “spirit” of the thing was meant to stop politicians from bowing to the U.N. and not Australians?
What a load of rubbish. The HC read the Constitution as it was intended. Yes, dual citizenship creates problems but those are best remedied by changing the law not ignoring it.