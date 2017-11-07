Sanjeev Sabhlok: Stop worshipping the Constitution. Please start thinking.

Citizenship is meaningless if it does not include the right to represent the community in parliament. Australia citizenship is arguably worthless since our constitution imposes restrictions on citizens who can contest elections.
But every policy must address a real problem. What is the evidence to date to back up this policy? How many Australian parliamentarians have been caught spying for communists? Indeed, such people are known to keep their intentions secret. A parliamentarian spying for North Korea is not going to take out N.Korean dual citizenship.
But there’s the other thing we seem to forget: that Australians are required to fight for our foreigner Queen. We can have a British Queen but an Australian who has British citizenship by decent is unfit to govern Australia?
And why is it that migrants like me become instantly fit to govern Australia but someone born and brought up here is not? When I came here as a permanent resident in December 2000, citizenship was on offer to me within two years. I decided to take it in 2005 after handing my Indian passport back to the Indian embassy. Therefore, within a few years of my landing up here, I became eligible to represent Australians.
But many of those who recently evicted from the parliament were born and brought up here. They paid taxes for the upkeep of Australia the whole of their life. They know all about this wonderful land and its people (I don’t even know the Australian national anthem). Many of these wonderful people have put a huge effort throughout their life to take this great country forward.
But they are not fit to represent Australians. I am.
Petty bureaucratic mania has overtaken Australia. When a law is divorced from its purpose it becomes whimsy. In Urdu we say of a person incapable of original thinking, a person with the mind of a petty clerk, that he is a lakir ka fakir, a worshipper of the written word.
Otherwise sensible people in Australia have lost their head. What else would explain a desire to audit everyone’s citizenship status? Why stop there? Were all previous parliaments kosher? We should audit all previous parliaments and annul all laws passed during the previous century that may have been contaminated by these enemies of Australia.
We elect our representatives to think on our behalf, not to worship the Constitution. The Constitution has been very badly drafted in this case. The law is a farce. Instead of fixing it, our representatives are wasting precious parliamentary time in political point making. Stop it, please.
Except where a citizen has been convicted of serious crimes, including of treason and spying for the North Koreans, he should be eligible to represent Australians. That’s the only approach consistent with the history of democratic development.
And lawyers are not helping.
Nonsense. Sorry mate. Nonsense.
Australian citizens can and do represent Australians in the Australian parliament. It is dual nationals that have the problem. And to identify and renounce, or make reasonable efforts to renounce is not that big a deal. Many jobs have pre-qualification requirements – working with children checks, qualification checks, reference checks.
The constitution is well over 100 years old. It’s not like these rules are new.
Also, they are not written in stone. If citizens, whom are to be represented, have a problem with the constitution, they can change the constitution.
If you don’t feel like following the law, I can’t see any reason why anyone else should bother.
Fixing the Constitution requires a referendum, and if people want the law changed they can change it. Personally I would vote to keep it the way it is, because there’s a perfectly good process for anyone to get their paperwork in order should they want to make the effort, and anyone who can’t be bothered probably isn’t going to be very effective in government.
And to say “We elect our representatives to think on our behalf, not to worship the Constitution”. Please.
If you engage someone to “think” on your behalf, that is your problem. The rest of us engage our elected representatives to REPRESENT us, and not think for us.
Are there any other laws you think our political elite should should have the discretion to ignore?
I wouldn’t say you are fit at all – reads like you are a republican. Eligible perhaps but never ‘fit’.
More importantly, I’m not sure that you are eligible either. I’m not familiar with Indian law but not having a passport is not normally a sign of having renounced or lost your citizenship. You must have been stripped of citizenship or renounced it.
Sanjeev.
You have no clue at all on this subject.
Do some research.
Australians are not forced to fight for the queen at all.
There is so much wrong and lack of information that you are basing your opinions on I must say you coming to your opinion is no surprise.
As somebody that has immigrated here recently, obviously you believe it’s for your betterment.
Ask yourself why the west?
Why come here.
Then understand by studying, what we mean by rule of law.
it really is why you left india and came here.
Stop embarrassing yourself with half arsed theories.
And if you are fit to represent Austria – good on you. This is a discussion of whether and who is fit to represent Australia. And speaking for Spartacus only, I am quite satisfied with the current constitution.
If someone wants to represent their constituents, and to be paid very well for the privilege, they could at least make the slightest bit of effort to prove their bona-fides.
It’s a stupid law, passed when there was no such thing as Australian citizenship, only “British subjects”. Now someone who has British parents cannot sit in our Parliament. The case of Josh Freudenberg is the stupidest one yet. He needs an expert in Hungarian law to determine his Hungarian status. We are dependent on a country that was trying to murder his mother and his family. Talk about a cringe.
My wife’s father was born in NZ, so she’s a NZ citizen. I looked up the internet on how to renounce NZ citizenship. It’s very complex and the fee is $398.
I must have been Off Duty or Under Punishment when that requirement was promulgated.
I am always suspicious of those who want to add limitations to the process of democracy as it seems to end up as cash in the benevolent fund for destitute lawyers.
This is possibly the worst piece published on the Cat.
Obey the f*cking law. Of course the constitution “imposes restrictions on citizens who can contest elections”. You can argue about those restrictions but there is a clear avenue for change: a referendum. If you really object to the restrictions in the constitution, argue your case, get people to agree with you and win a referendum.
But, when it comes to changing the constitution, the history in Australia is very clear: we do not like to change the constitution. That means most of us are happy with it as it is.
People who get caught out by the rules always want to change the rules.
Far from being “worthless”, as you insultingly claim, Australian citizenship is valuable because there are restrictions on who can become a citizen.
But every policy must address a real problem. What is the evidence to date to back up this policy?
It is not a policy. The author has a comprehension problem. The constitution is the founding document defining the rules governing the country. It is the basis for the rule of law in Australia.
Irrelevant.
That would be descent. It is history. The British Queen has no real role in any part of Australia’s government. On the other hand, someone who is dual citizenship may have divided loyalties. (As a result of this event, it turns out I may have dual citizenship, which I would have to check in the unlikely event I went insane and nominated for parliament.)
But you did not “instantly” become fit. It took two years, you had to take certain actions and be accepted.
Who cares? Apparently they put in a “huge effort” but this did not include finding out whether they were eligible to nominate for parliament.
What is the point of having rules (i.e. laws) if we are allowed to ignore them at will?
No-one is proposing to “audit everyone’s citizenship status”. The proposal is to check the citizenship status of people who are required to be citizens to nominate for parliament.
Cool! What other laws can we or those we elect to “think” for us decide we won’t follow?
If you want a job, you do your due diligence and check off the requirements.
It’s not difficult.
Our better got lazy and complacent. It’s that simple.
And herein lies the rub.
Procedures & processes differ & circumstances change. Had I been sitting in parliament in March 1991, I would have been a true blue dinky di aussie basking in the admiration of my peers and the public. Then on 6 Mar 1991 Romania changes its citizenship laws restoring Dads citizenship , & therefore makes me eligible for Romanian citizenship and all of a sudden I am a stinking foreigner & need to be terminated with extreme prejudice from parliament.
Sinc,
If I were in Parliament today, how often would I need to check to see if my eligibilty for citizenship from Germany, Estonia & Russia (through grandparents) have been restored ? How would I go about preemptively renouncing something I am not legally entitled to? If I did preemptively renounce , would say a law change in Germany, even take into account the fact that I had renounced ?
The whole point of this debacle is simply an upscaling of the way two corrupt lawyers skin a vulnerable client of all their funds by stretching out a court case.
Here we have learned colleagues preening and indulging themselves over hithertofore obscure points of law, and drawing out these procedural matters until the capital of the Australian people has bled out onto the floor.
Simply the elites postponing and granting themselves an extension to that unpleasant day they have to deal with the Ponzi property scheme imploding.
From strata mangers to federal politicians, we are a land of petty bureaucratic fuckwits where a million laws and rules is never enough.
Don’t see anywhere in the constitution where it would allow you to renounce an eligibility for citizenship.
You would need to have checked this before you were nominated and renounced then. So, once, as far as I can work out.
Great idea.
Just ignore the laws you don’t like.
Great way for a society to operate.
That’s the problem right there. This rule belongs in the horse and buggy era. Get rid of it.
Fine. Run a referendum. It will fail.
I am interested in the number of people who apparently think it is okay to ignore laws you don’t like.
I kind of like the idea of a retrospective audit and then wiping out all laws passed by governments found to have been ineligible. A legislative colonic so to speak.
who is going to tell my children they can’t be prime minister as I was born in Britain? They think the are all Australians – should I disillusion them?
This is a garbage column.
Section 44 is a brilliant piece of law and the Australian people overwhelmingly support it. It will never ever be repealed.
Then ask yourself what has changed and how has it changed?
The original constitution as it stands UNALTERED BY REFERENDUM means being from any commonwealth country is fine, and you swear an oath of Allegiance to Australia.
No cost to a KIWI.
The Australia act was enacted without referendum.
The idiocy of this is due to the unconstitutional Australia act, that can have no effect on the original constitution without referendum.
As it stands now, for Josh or any of the others with catchy old countries that may be difficult to renounce, that can easily be solved through the high court as has already occurred.
If you want to stand for election in Australia and get your snout on a gravy train, stop grizzling about the few hundred fee that you will have to pay NZ (nothing to do with us) as it will be less than a morning’s pay once elected.
I pay that much every year for just one of my industry accreditations and it definitely isn’t worth a politician’s income.
The Australia act is the problem.
However, no one now is going to bring up that can of worms.
To you Sanjeev, this is precisely a mess caused by our elites not abiding by the rule of law in the first place.
Hopefully you are off somewhere studying this sort of thing now.
Two wrongs do not make a right.
The same people who spend every waking moment creating reams of legislation and bureaucracy, making every day australians lives a living hell are too stupid to check the entry criteria to sit in Parliament.
They should all eat a dick and die of shame.
Sanjeev, you’re a fucking idiot, Australian politics is wall to wall internationalists and you don’t think there’s a fucking problem? Australia has been fucked beyond all recognition by these arseholes in the last 30 years.
But it will be ignored.
It only applies to politicians.
If it applied to voters, they’d spend billions in tracking the history of every member of ON or the AC that intended to vote.
The problem is not with the constitution. Its aim was always clear that members and senators only represent the interests of Australia and its constituents. The problem is with ongoing eligibility for duel citizenship, especially by decent. Some of which is only a fairly recent situation, as highlighted in Diogenes’ example above.
What was needed is clarity and the recent HCA ruling has gone someway to provide that. A few outstanding things do need to happen however.
First an administrative clean out of foreign citizenship eligibility of both houses. Do it under some form of amnesty if that works rather than rushing off to by-elections. Labor might think itself clever with the politics but there remains doubts over some on their side of the fence. The minor parties in some cases have already been caught out. Bottom line, restore a degree of faith in the parliament (for what it is currently worth).
Second, establish a process for candidates (not just when they are elected) to demonstrate their eligibility, as part of the nomination process. And I don’t just mean signing a stat dec. Have all the paper work ready for scrutiny.
And finally put in place safeguards to protect sitting members and senators from retrospective eligibility for duel citizenship, when imposed in the future at the whim of a foreign power. Otherwise we’ll be doing this dance all over again.