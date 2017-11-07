The Fragile Generation

Posted on 4:20 pm, November 7, 2017

A FANTASTIC read in Reason Magazine – the Fragile Generation.

preschoolers at the Learning Collaborative in Charlotte, North Carolina, were thrilled to receive a set of gently used playground equipment. But the kids soon found out they would not be allowed to use it, because it was resting on grass, not wood chips. “It’s a safety issue,” explained a day care spokeswoman. Playing on grass is against local regulations.

Read the whole thing if you can.

2 Responses to The Fragile Generation

  1. Oh come on
    #2545985, posted on November 7, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    The fragile generation being, of course, the parents who insist on this shit.

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2545987, posted on November 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Oco: Parents? Or the nancy boys & girls in the liability insurance trade?

