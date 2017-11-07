A FANTASTIC read in Reason Magazine – the Fragile Generation.
preschoolers at the Learning Collaborative in Charlotte, North Carolina, were thrilled to receive a set of gently used playground equipment. But the kids soon found out they would not be allowed to use it, because it was resting on grass, not wood chips. “It’s a safety issue,” explained a day care spokeswoman. Playing on grass is against local regulations.
Read the whole thing if you can.
The fragile generation being, of course, the parents who insist on this shit.
Oco: Parents? Or the nancy boys & girls in the liability insurance trade?