A FANTASTIC read in Reason Magazine – the Fragile Generation.
preschoolers at the Learning Collaborative in Charlotte, North Carolina, were thrilled to receive a set of gently used playground equipment. But the kids soon found out they would not be allowed to use it, because it was resting on grass, not wood chips. “It’s a safety issue,” explained a day care spokeswoman. Playing on grass is against local regulations.
Read the whole thing if you can.
The fragile generation being, of course, the parents who insist on this shit.
Oco: Parents? Or the nancy boys & girls in the liability insurance trade?
Kids are no or less fragile than they’ve ever been. A bunch of retarded parents don’t realise this, though.
Spouse and I were free-range kids, along with our brothers and sisters. We were allowed to roam around our city and beaches so long we went to school at the appropriate times and were home before the street lights came on.
Now in our 60s, we consider we have had an adventurous life.(war and peace, no elaborations, sorry).
We sent our son to sea when he lost his driving licence and apprenticeship. He completed his Master V at the national maritime college and spent several years helming yachts in international races and general deliveries, including rescues at sea and husbanding mortally damaged boats to port. Exciting for him, he now operates tower cranes.
Our daughter was a bit of a wild girl, now trains other young misses in dealing with the public. Both are success stories in our opinion, without any helicopter parenting.
We have trouble with the way present parenting is disabling children.
Strange world.
Kids as young as 4 can choose their own gender or identify as an attack helicopter if they like, but are not allowed to play on the grass.
Yes; if a kid fell form the equipment onto grass and broke his arm, the pre-school could be sued for negligence.
The wood chips – bark chips in Oz – are there to both break the child’s fall more gently and avoid the insurance payout.
Risk management is institutionalized along with everything else.
When the dust settles after the defeat of everything, the social engineers will find they have achieved a pyrrhic victory.
