The Russian Revolution 100 years ago today

Here it is November 7 and it’s the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution – that is, the Russian Revolution – and there is going to be a celebration in Melbourne, and no doubt everywhere else across the West (but certainly not in Russia). Of course, for most of us, the only part worth celebrating is that we do not live in a communist state. Not for all these fools trying to get us there. Already discussed last month since the October Revolution was how the Russians remembered it, as did all communists. The question that really comes out of this is the absence of sense in supporting these regimes. Since we know that some people do not learn from history, we are forever in danger of falling into some leftist trap.
Socialism is a form of sadism. This story from Venezuela defies any sense of humanity: VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT EATS EMPANADA ON LIVE TV WHILE ADDRESSING STARVING NATION. Not an ounce of sympathy or sense of shame in the massive pain inflicted on his nation. All socialist leaders are the same, however they may portray themselves before they find their way to power. And it’s not just some ratbags off on their own, but try to find in any part of the mainstream media a full-scale discussion of the horrors of communism. We know it, and they know it too, but next time it will be better. Or maybe the time after that. Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn should be constant reminders that these people are everywhere. And let us not forget the most recent addition to the lists of clueless far left political leaders, Jacinda Ardern.
Is she really called Sarah Bloodworth?
That is almost scary in view of the rivers of blood that communism has spilt around the world in the last 100 years.
Which socialist leader ever lived the real socialist existence?
Here’s a comment on the Russian Revolution that you won’t read in the mainstream media.
It took the Russians over seventy years to get their country back.
http://www.heretical.com/miscellx/bolshies.html
Stalin soon changed the Council of the People’s Commissars.
None of them – that’s for the proles.
Orwell wrote a book about this. No doubt Jacinda has a copy of Animal Farm on her bookshelf, but the message would have been totally lost on her.
George Weigel:
And still the Leninist dream lives on: in a hellhole like North Korea; in the island prison, Cuba; in what ought to be one of the wealthiest countries on the planet, Venezuela. Lenin and his disciples created more martyrs in the twentieth century than Caligula, Nero, and Diocletian could have imagined. And yet, somehow, communist bloodbaths have never drawn the continuous, unambiguous, and deserved condemnation visited upon other tyrannies.
The horrors Lenin let loose have rarely been as powerfully captured as in Anne Applebaum’s new book, Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine. In her earlier, Pulitzer Prize-winning study Gulag, Applebaum demonstrated that the slave-labor camps of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s “archipelago” were not incidental to the Soviet enterprise, but an integral part of it, economically and politically. In Red Famine, Applebaum makes unmistakably clear that the Holodomor, the terror famine in Ukraine that took some four million lives in 1932-33, was artificially created and ruthlessly enforced by Lenin’s heir, Stalin, to break Ukraine’s national spirit while providing the faltering Soviet economy with hard currency from agricultural exports. Or, to put it more simply: Stalin starved some four million men, women, and children to death for ideological and political purposes…………………………………………………………………………………..
As repellent as Stalin’s Leninist morality of revolution was, the tacit acquiescence in this mass artificial famine by Western reporters who knew what was afoot in Ukraine—but wrote nothing about it, so as not to jeopardize their Kremlin sources and their cushy lifestyles in Moscow—was equally revolting. Here, the chief villain remains the odious Walter Duranty of the New York Times, a principle agent of the cover-up of the Holodomor, which continued well into the 1960s and is being revived in Putin’s Russia today, as part of its propaganda war against a now-independent Ukraine. Duranty’s morals are neatly summed up in one of his 1935 dispatches: “It may be objected that the vivisection of living animals is a sad and dreadful thing, and it is true that the lot of [those] who have opposed the Soviet experiment is not a happy one,” but “in both cases, the suffering inflicted is done with a noble purpose.”
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2017/11/murderers-row-soviet-style
Everyone at that event ought to be arrested.
It’s one of history’s ironies – the last Czar was known as “Nicholas the Bloody” and Czarist Russia may have been a police state, but it all paled into insignificance beside what was to follow.
Bob,
“Here’s a comment on the Russian Revolution that you won’t read in the mainstream media.”
There’d be a reason for that maybe; it’s written anonymously and a cursory check finds inaccuracies.
“Celebrating” the 100th Anniversary of the Russian Revolution!?
These people are beyond redemption.
Imagine if someone at a university decided to “celebrate” the 8oth anniversary this week of the meeting which produced the Hossbach Memorandum, which led inexorably to WWII.
After all, for the Nazis that (lebensraum for the German peoples) was a “noble cause”.
Why is Boris strangely absent from this thread?
Hanging his head in shame?
Birdstrike?
The revolution was stolen by the little fascist manipulators ,stolen from the peoples soviets by career political maggots like Lenin,Trotsky,Stalin,and the rest of the gang ,protected in power by the murderous psychopaths of Dzerzhinskys CHEKA murdering thousands monthly ,and enslaving millions . Stalin the Georgian gangster was the worst of a bad lot , and even murdered the murderers like Trotsky and Yagoda . Other murdering”socialists”were , Hitler ,Mao,Kim l]il sung , Castro,Che Guevara. .PolPot .the Viet Cong, etc etc . These are the comrades of the alp .gangrenes. US decromats and other socialist fascists world wide , the Tsar was. Pussy cat compared to those mongrels .
I am not absent.
unfortunately I expect huge celebrations in Russia.
many in the west think Russia has recovered from this. but far from it. Even there is a new cult of Stalin.
if you have a question to me I can try to answer in the lunch break.
why? I have been an anti-communist in Russia, which was a bit harder than it is for you.
Not sure if anyone is beyond redemption, but certainly very sad.
This report may require a stiff drink afterwards.
https://conservativefiringline.com/44-millennials-prefer-socialism-communism-study-shows/
I tip my hat to you Boris.
I lived under this regime and know it first hand. I probably know a lot more about it than most of you do. So if you are interested to know about any aspects (not slogans but reality) just ask.
Why do immigrants also bring the thing that they are fleeing with them?
This is not an easy question. A partial answer: as some have difficulty adapting to new life , they begin to re-evaluate their past.
I had a blasthole driller from an eastern block country working with me, a few decades ago now. I asked him what it was like in the home country. He said: “everyone is poor, there’s not much in the shops but it’s hard to explain you see, when I got married the village got together and built a house in three days. It wasn’t big but I owed no money.”
Politics is downstream from culture.
Also because in Russia information about the west was scarce, many people thought it is paradise.
Tends to happen that.
Socialism/communism/Marxism is alive and well and living in every corner of Australia. The long march through the institutions has ensured the education system, the judiciary, the media, the Unions, business, Politics and every other institution has become infested with their ideology. It is here, we are living it, our right to debate it is being stifled and there is nobody out there in Australia strong enough to fight it.
Another comment that sticks in my mind is that of a station owner in the WA goldfields who went go visit his parents in East Germany in the 80s, before reunification. Upon return he predicted that if reunified, it would take most of the “ordinary” people a generation or two to adapt and get some enterprise back in their psyche.
Why do immigrants also bring the thing that they are fleeing with them?
I grew up with ethnic Russian friends and got to know some of their first generation emigre grandparents.
Believe me, they certainly didn’t bring Communism with them!
I remember seeing portraits of the Queen & Prince Philip in their homes alongside religious icons. Most of them had escaped via Harbin in China and were stateless before Australia granted them refuge, for which they were very grateful.
Fun to enter into the spirit of it with a few Molotov cocktails.
For old times sake…
Right on cue:
