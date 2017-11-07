The Russian Revolution 100 years ago today

Here it is November 7 and it’s the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution – that is, the Russian Revolution – and there is going to be a celebration in Melbourne, and no doubt everywhere else across the West (but certainly not in Russia). Of course, for most of us, the only part worth celebrating is that we do not live in a communist state. Not for all these fools trying to get us there. Already discussed last month since the October Revolution was how the Russians remembered it, as did all communists. The question that really comes out of this is the absence of sense in supporting these regimes. Since we know that some people do not learn from history, we are forever in danger of falling into some leftist trap.

Socialism is a form of sadism. This story from Venezuela defies any sense of humanity: VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT EATS EMPANADA ON LIVE TV WHILE ADDRESSING STARVING NATION. Not an ounce of sympathy or sense of shame in the massive pain inflicted on his nation. All socialist leaders are the same, however they may portray themselves before they find their way to power. And it’s not just some ratbags off on their own, but try to find in any part of the mainstream media a full-scale discussion of the horrors of communism. We know it, and they know it too, but next time it will be better. Or maybe the time after that. Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn should be constant reminders that these people are everywhere. And let us not forget the most recent addition to the lists of clueless far left political leaders, Jacinda Ardern.