More of a miracle than ever

Remember, remember the eighth of November! On that day DJT became PDT-elect. A year after his surprise election, 65 percent say Trump’s achieved little (POLL). The video just takes you down memory lane from a year ago and is compulsory viewing even as long as it is. I guarantee that you will all (except for LIQ) enjoy it from end to end. But the poll, alas, is an accurate reflection among even the people I know.
- Fifty-five percent say he’s not delivering on his major campaign promises, up sharply from 41 percent in April, at his 100-day mark.
- Views of Trump as a “strong leader” have plummeted by 13 percentage points, from 53 percent at 100 days to 40 percent today — lower than the worst rating on this question for either of his two predecessors throughout their two terms in office.
- As the president travels in Asia, a remarkable 67 percent of Americans don’t trust him to act responsibly in handling the situation involving North Korea — up 5 points from September. Also relevant to his travels, a majority, 53 percent, now says America’s leadership in the world has gotten weaker under Trump.
- Two-thirds (65 percent) also now say he’s accomplished anywhere from “not much” to “little or nothing” as president — up from 56 percent who said so after his first 100 days, and sharply contradicting the president’s own claims to be highly productive.
- Again two-thirds (66 percent) say Trump lacks the personality and temperament it takes to serve effectively as president, and essentially as many (65 percent) say he’s not honest and trustworthy.
- Scores also are negative (if somewhat less broadly so) on some of his campaign hallmarks: Sixty-two percent of Americans say he doesn’t understand their problems, 58 percent reject the idea that he’s “good at making political deals” and 55 percent say he has not brought needed change to Washington.
The magic of stupidity and ingratitude never lets you down. Nevertheless, an election is not about approval in any absolute sense but a contest against another human who have their own policies and peculiarities, and in this case, looking forward to 2020, will be against a Democrat who will need to appeal to the Bernie Sanders wing of the party. Barring catastrophe, from 2020 it will be four more years of the best governance we have seen in a long long time.
And if you would like to indulge a bit more in a shameful wallowing in schadenfreude you can watch more or less the same as the first video but with Batman thrown in for his expert commentary:
And if that’s not enough, here’s CBS:
And a quick round-up of all of the most anguished reactions:
A once-in-a-lifetime moment for us all, and for them the first of what I can only hope will be a series of Groundhog’s Day elections! You have to wonder whether these people will ever grow up. For me, it was equivalent to what the Israelites must have experienced when they saw the Red Sea part right before their very eyes.
True. Shinzo Abe recently had a landslide despite being not particularly popular and not having a popular agenda, because there was almost literally zero credible opposition. If the ABC and their fellow travellers still can’t grasp why Trump won and may well win again, they should try looking in the mirror some time and seeing what kind of candidates they’re putting up.
That guy’s laughter at the end of the first video is classic.
I have to wonder why the polls so often get it wrong. Is it because the public will lie about what they really think? Does the left get some electoral advantage by creating polls that slant heavily in their favour? How can the polling companies correct this?
For me, it was equivalent to what the Israelites must have experienced when they saw the Red Sea part right before their very eyes.
Yes, but shortly after they were whinging and complaining about their state of affairs. Some things never change.
I’m going to an anniversary dinner in Perth tonight, I’ll raise a glass or two to the Donald.
I think many people expected an immediate, impulsive response from Trump.(both those for and against him). Trump has an unusual methodology and analysis which many cannot fathom. Perhaps, slowly, people will see he has strengths in playing the longer game. It’s a problem for many Journos because it develops slowly and perhaps not linearly so it’s harder to wrap. That said, there is always the risk of things going wrong but to date i think he’s had a good run and wish him strength; he’s going to need it. So far he’s made it look pretty easy.
The only definite conclusion so far is that very few journalists have ever met in New York property developer before. Which means they don’t understand what’s going on, they don’t get out much, and their opinions should be treated accordingly.
Can’t wait to see how many sooks they get to those “Howl at the sky”meetings.
Thank you for those beautiful moments Steve, you have stood firm all the way through it and to watch the weeping wusses and leftist elitists howling down the heavens re-affirmed for me that nemesis will not be denied to the evil-doers and that there is a God.
Best GOVERNANCE??? Compared to what? Mugabe?
The polling merely confirms what everyone already knows – Trump is doing a spectacularly bad job. He is failing by even his own standards. He hasn’t managed to get any major legislation through a ‘friendly’ house and senate. He hasn’t had any foreign policy wins. He has lost his team at a frightening pace. If this is success, I would hate to see what failure looks like…
Here is a break down of the people polled.
Wonder no more. But Steve should have known better. The above breakdown is from the PDF of the survey detailing the methoology. They polled 8% more democrats PLUS THEY DID PART OF THE POLLING IN SPANISH. (who break down about 60-40 for Dems)
They might as well have conducted the poll at Berkeley College.
These pollsters ARE devious lying scumbags who pulled this very same trick leading up to the election and were proven to be wrong wrong wrong by reality.
Same with this poll, not worth as much as used toilet paper.
Felix,
Trump is trying to up-end many things, the Senate hasn’t been friendly because many of the swampy protocols are at risk and bureaucracy is entrenched,; it’s no small challenge. At a certain point they will yield and Trump will prevail……..I hope.
Thanks Baa,
I am looking at the Virginia Governors election at the moment. Yesterdays polls showed the following;
Virginia Governor – Monmouth* Northam 47, Gillespie 45 Northam +2
Virginia Governor – FOX News* Northam 48, Gillespie 43 Northam +5
Virginia Governor – Quinnipiac* Northam 51, Gillespie 42 Northam +9
Virginia Governor – The Polling Company (R) Northam 47, Gillespie 46 Northam +1
Virginia Governor – Christopher Newport Univ.*Northam 51, Gillespie 45 Northam +6
Not much hope for the republican there. yet the vote counting is now underway, and at the moment with about 30% of the vote counted, Gillespie is ahead by about 1.2%.
Yep. They are lying devious scumbags.
I can’t believe you’ve been sucked in by fake polls, Steve. As polling analyst Bill Mitchell has previously indicated, the ABC-Wapo poll you’re quoting oversamples Democrat voters by 12-15%, so whatever Trump’s approval-support figures are, add a minimum of 12%. Yes, America is divided, but the purpose of the polling you’re quoting is primarily Get Trump propaganda.
The clips highlight just how shallow, vain and uninformed are the people upon whom many Americans rely for news and opinion.
Not that Australian MSM are any better, of course.
No wonder the oceans are rising. All those lefty tears. LOL
12 months ago, I was at Trump’s supporters party at the Rugby Club in Sydney with Ross Cameron, Rowan Dean and Mark Latham.
I got there about 9 am and left after Trump’s victory speech. It was a long day with hopes rising and falling throughout, but what a great day.
The polls tell us that a massive Yes vote is coming. Let’s see how that pans out.
That was a great day just being on the Cat, with people live blogging, Winston, I think, collecting $25 grand and even IT snapping out of his anti-Trump delirium.
RobK:
The Senate would be forced to act if Trump had a simple, consistent message about what he wanted to achieve, consistent with his promises before the election. The fact he has changed his mind so often, made promises he has not kept, means they know they can reject legislation without much consequence (from Trump at least).
One for the ages.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a13266971/election-2016-behind-the-scenes/
That Virginia race. 70% counted and the democrat is winning by about 4%. Just goes to show, wishful thinking, including my own, is unreliable.
I don’t get much enjoyment from revisiting the brain dead anti-Trump MSM. It’s just viewing pathetic people with pathetic views.
However, this video is still enjoyable.
The economy is doing well as the government is getting out of the way. That alone is a major success of his presidency so far
He’s a man’s man, not a pussy. He’s telling people to stand up and fight for themselves after 8 years of appeasing and blaming others, which lead to a nation wide culture of SJW and no platforming. It’s going to take time but developing a thick skin is a gift to all the wussies out there.
However, this video is still enjoyable.
The paint still has not faded from the wall where this woman has been painted at one of our local grocery stores. It’s about 4 metres high – beautiful.
I note that Rachel is described as female. However her voice and the adam’s apple suggest otherwise. Is ‘she’ one of those gender flexible persons?
Where are you?
After Trump was elected Mark Latham backed up on Sky News.
Watch as he excoriates Simon Jackman of the ridiculous US Studies Centre:
This is gold!
Werribee, Victoria
Its footage I have yet to tired of watching over the past 12 months.
Amazing that Maddow gets something like US$30,000 a day for her insights.
Another priceless view is the one in our own parliament with MT & Julie B watching the outcome on their phones & their stricken looks are priceless as they presumably realise that the hundreds of millions that the Aus taxpayer donated to various Clinton black holes [because no info about the eventual destination ever gets verified] is totally blown.
[BTW,HRC’s biggest cash donor is now under hotel arrest in Riyadh’s RitzCarlton]
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ticktock-how-the-donald-trump-bombshell-exploded-inside-parliament-house-20161110-gsm2mt.html
Trump is the only reason that makes tolerable our present & next governments as in the big picture ,they will be irrelevant & our own billabong will be forcedly drained by what is just starting in the US.
So yes it has been a fantastic Annus mirabilis as LIQ might put it.
The only pollsters who got trump right were LA Times.
The method they used was to simply randomly call people, then scale there vote based on that person’s state electro college votes.
A “normal” liberal poll is fine nothing like that. When they ring they all you who you generally support, if you are a Minority etc etc. They then scale your vote based on your radial profile and part political allegiance. In the end they end up chasing there tale. A trump supporter is a white male, so his vote in the poll will be down scaled compared to a black women saying she votes democrat. Especially if the poll seems to allow that they randomly had less black people than they were expecting.
If you look at the raw data for polls in the rust belt, trump was always winning. But they convinced themselves that they were calling a disproportionate number of white country makes, so adjusted it to match the “real” demographics of the state.
This proves that “the polls” are like the vote in a communist one candidate election .where the party candidate polls 106.94 per ce t of the vote . You have to watch these videos to realise the total lack of awareness and truth in modern leftoid career politics ,? makes you wonder if the closure of mental institutions by the reds was responsible for mass stupidity ? There are seemingly mobs of eligible candidates for psychiatric treatment ,even though they look normal ,most of them paid by the long suffering taxpayers . One must believe nothing you see or hear in the media ,and about half of what you see.
“All the news that’s fit to print has become all the news WE think you need to know “.