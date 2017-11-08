The Constitution is Just Fine Thank You Very Much

I saw this opinion written by guest poster Sanjeev Sabhlok and just about fell out of my chair. It relates to the Federal Parliament’s citizenship crisis and attempts to follow the ‘law is stupid’ line of argument:
Stop worshipping the Constitution. Please start thinking.
Citizenship is meaningless if it does not include the right to represent the community in parliament. Australia citizenship is arguably worthless since our constitution imposes restrictions on citizens who can contest elections.
But every policy must address a real problem. What is the evidence to date to back up this policy? How many Australian parliamentarians have been caught spying for communists? Indeed, such people are known to keep their intentions secret. A parliamentarian spying for North Korea is not going to take out N.Korean dual citizenship.
But there’s the other thing we seem to forget: that Australians are required to fight for our foreigner Queen. We can have a British Queen but an Australian who has British citizenship by decent is unfit to govern Australia?
And why is it that migrants like me become instantly fit to govern Australia but someone born and brought up here is not? When I came here as a permanent resident in December 2000, citizenship was on offer to me within two years. I decided to take it in 2005 after handing my Indian passport back to the Indian embassy. Therefore, within a few years of my landing up here, I became eligible to represent Australians.
But many of those who recently evicted from the parliament were born and brought up here. They paid taxes for the upkeep of Australia the whole of their life. They know all about this wonderful land and its people (I don’t even know the Australian national anthem). Many of these wonderful people have put a huge effort throughout their life to take this great country forward.
But they are not fit to represent Australians. I am.
Petty bureaucratic mania has overtaken Australia.
Otherwise sensible people in Australia have lost their head. What else would explain a desire to audit everyone’s citizenship status? Why stop there? Were all previous parliaments kosher? We should audit all previous parliaments and annul all laws passed during the previous century that may have been contaminated by these enemies of Australia.
We elect our representatives to think on our behalf, not to worship the Constitution. The Constitution has been very badly drafted in this case. The law is a farce. Instead of fixing it, our representatives are wasting precious parliamentary time in political point making. Stop it, please.
No Sanjeev. That’s a bad Sanjeev.
Please… allow me to retort…
Our Constitution does not unduly impose ‘restrictions on citizens who can contest elections’. To the contrary, any foreign citizenship issues a candidate may have are very easily resolved by the candidate inquiring into and renouncing any such foreign citizenship. But don’t take my word for it: here’s the High Court unanimously saying the exact same thing:
Finally, while it may be said that it is harsh to apply s 44(i) to disqualify a candidate born in Australia who has never had occasion to consider himself or herself as other than an Australian citizen and exclusively an Australian citizen, nomination for election is manifestly an occasion for serious reflection on this question; the nomination form for candidates for both the Senate and the House of Representatives requires candidates to declare that they are not rendered ineligible by s 44.
Suffice to say, if you have sub-Gump level IQ, and are incapable of working your way through this procedure, then Federal Parliament is not for you. Goodness knows the current batch of Federal politicians we have are hopeless enough as it is without needing to lower the bar for entry any further.
Next, the only reason there is a (perfectly valid) desire to ‘audit everyone’s citizenship status’ is because of the doubt created by the behavior of our bumbling Federal politicians. They only have themselves to blame, not the law. Indeed, if a car has been stationary for over 100 years and you plough right into it, then who do you think is going to have a bad time? The fact that further ineligible politicians are still leaking out (and only when dragged kicking and screaming) shows perfectly well why we need to immediately ascertain the legitimacy of all of our Federal politicians and preserve the integrity of parliament.
As for whether this all means that previous laws of Parliaments are invalid, who knows? Regrettably, this is what happens if people treat compliance with fundamental laws as optional and allow the fallout to fester. A country can only ever function as well as its citizens and politicians comply with its laws. That being said, something tells me that a current, legitimate Parliament could easily pass legislation retrospectively ratifying every law made or purportedly made by previous Parliaments. If that’s the case, then there’s no need to worry about any floodgates opening in this respect.
As for the side-issue of whether ineligible politicians should be required to pay their salaries back, that’s a tricky question. Last night, on 2GB, (at 25.50), Andrew Bolt offered the scenario of an electrician who had ‘done all this stuff’ and that ‘you’ve got no problem with the wiring whatsoever’ [TMR: both Andrew and I have plenty of problems with the ‘wiring’ of our Federal Parliament – but let’s put that to one side for the moment], only to discover years later that he didn’t have his certificate – to which Andrew asked ‘would you demand your money back?’.
Generally speaking, I’m not so bloodthirsty over this issue that I want to see a stack of Federal politicians potentially bankrupted over this issue. To me, trampling over somebody when they’re down is un-Australian (no matter how high up that person may have previously been).
That being said, I do offer up a the following like-for-like counter to Andrew’s above scenario. Under Western Australia’s building laws, if you provide building services (e.g. construction of a patio – see paragraphs 57 and 105 if you’re keen) without a valid building licence, you are not entitled to a cent from the customer and a court will force you to pay back everything you have received. You have no contractual right to payment, no right to quantum meruit, no claim for unjust enrighment – not a sausage. It’s harsh, but that’s the way it is.
I have little doubt that this principle is replicated in various other States and Territories and across various other industries. This then leads to the following question which ordinary citizens have every right to ask: if it’s good enough for us, is it not good enough for our politicians? It’s very difficult to argue against this and I can only leave it with you to make your own mind up.
Lastly, what’s with Sanjeev’s straw-man telling us to ‘stop worshipping the Constitution’? Who said anything about worshipping it? How about we simply continue to respect the Constitution as the highest law of our great country? Sorry Sanjeev, but you’ll have to forgive me any many others for doing exactly that and holding today’s politicians to account in complying with its provisions.
They always trot out these half baked FW’s to try and smash what this country has as a foundation document.
Give one inch and it will be soon wiped out.
Usually laws are for the little people.
This time the law is for politicians.
I play my very small violin for them.
Note that Indian citizens who become citizens of another country forfeit their right to vote in Indian elections and are supposed to relinquish their passports and identification papers to the government. India takes the influence of foreign allegiances on their democracy even more seriously than we do. Good for them.
It is an embarrassment of the highest degree for the executive, as over burdened with lawyers, even of the constitutional kind, that they failed to ensure they operated in a safe, secure complient workplace. Respect is earned but not by these…..couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.
Lastly, what’s with Sanjeev’s straw-man telling us to ‘stop worshipping the Constitution’? Who said anything about worshipping it?
Exactly. I can assure Sanjeev that I don’t “worship” the speed limits on the Geelong/Melbourne road, but I don’t expect that I, or anyone else, should be exempt from the legal consequences if we’re caught breaking them.
Apparently there was no such thing as an Australian citizen at the time the Constitution was written only British citizenship. Australian citizenship was created much later via statute. Clearly it was never envisaged that British citizenship was ever regarded as being “foreign” by the Constitution’s authors. The interpretation of the High Court has wilfully ignored this and so these supposed wise heads have simply contributed to the chaos.
It seems that poor political leadership isn’t the only burden Australians have to carry these days.
Really? There’s a lot of citizens for whom the right to be a parliamentarian is valueless. Citizenship is a useful precondition for the granting of voting rights, but should hardly be considered sufficient. The right to stand for parliament should arguably be substantially harder to obtain.
And so it bloody well should. Arguably those restrictions aren’t significant enough, regardless of the current brouhaha which seems mostly the result of inadequate systems being left inadequate for a very long time.
“Exactly. I can assure Sanjeev that I don’t “worship” the speed limits on the Geelong/Melbourne road, but I don’t expect that I, or anyone else, should be exempt from the legal consequences if we’re caught breaking them.”
Just so.
Politicians, being a completely different breed, clearly think differently, but only so far as it affects THEM.
They will argue until blue in the face about the “intent” of the law, but would never entertain such should YOU be caught speeding. When YOU are caught speeding, it’s “you did the crime, now do the time”.
Who wants to bet against them making some sort of retrospective change to non-constitutional laws to allow them to bypass this issue?
The Constitution was written by colonists who did not foresee dual citizenship.
Then the status of Australian nationality or Australian citizenship was created by the Nationality and Citizenship Act 1948 (in 1973 renamed the Australian Citizenship Act 1948), which came into force on 26 January 1949. Did Evatt create this dual citizenship problem? Or others overseas ?
The problem as I see it is that the interpretation favored by the High Court basically means no one was eligible to sit in Australia’s parliament for at least the first 46 years of Australia’s history, as Australia did no issue it’s own passports until 1947.
Further ithe court has decided that wasn’t until the early 1970s that an Australian citizen was distinctly not a British citizen, but the High Court has not said exactly when the change from being ‘British’ to being ‘Australian’ occurred.
So by definition everyone in that time owed an allegiance to the foreign power “Britain” and not to “Australia”.
My problem is that, as I understand the reasoning in the decision, is that it creates a situation where it would be impossible to establish an Australian government using the reasoning they adopted.
So while the reasoning is logical and makes a large degree of sense based on the meanings of the words in the relevant section, it creates an absurd situation if it were to be applied that way at earlier times in Australia’s history. Since the drafters of the constitution obviously wanted Australia to have an elected parliament I have reservations about the interpretation adopted by the court.
Having said all that, after this section was first used to kick out a One Nation senator, it should have been plainly clear to the bumbling buffoons that they all needed to make sure their own houses were in order.
Clearly it was never envisaged that British citizenship was ever regarded as being “foreign” by the Constitution’s authors. The interpretation of the High Court has wilfully ignored this and so these supposed wise heads have simply contributed to the chaos.
Correct on the first part.
As to the second, subsequently there have been several changes to citizenship law in both the Australia and the UK which mean the High Court cannot simply apply the understanding that pertained in 1901 to current UK-Australian dual nationals.
Actually, I’m with Steyn on this. The whole thing is ridiculous and certainly not what the writers of the constitution intended, rather the issue has degenerated due to moronic ‘interpretation’ from the High Court. As he says:
WTWT – better analysis than anything written by an Australian. And yes, it does sound exactly like bollocks on stilts.
I tend to agree with you, albeit note you didn’t address one of Sanjeev’s points:
That does seem an anomalous outcome of this part of the Constitution.
Ok , lets strictly apply Sect 44(i).
Anybody prepared to challenge the whole house under section 44(i) using the “rights and privileges of a subject of New Zealand” argument raised by Robert Angyal ?
100% spot on marcus !
The other issue, is that the High Court applied their minds to birthright issues of citizenship. However, there are countries where you have the right to become a citizen by marrying a citizen of that country. And it gets murkier if there are offspring from a relationship as a non citizen parent can have citizenship rights if their child is/can be a citizen of a different country.
The operation as interpreted by the High Court can lead to farcical outcomes that can be triggered by events after a person is validly elected to parliament.
HC has other reasons?
That does seem an anomalous outcome of this part of the Constitution.
Part of our historical legacy which we have had to adapt over time as circumstances have changed.
Thus since 1973 HM Elizabeth II is, for our constitutional purposes, Queen of Australia. And with the introduction of Australian citizenship in 1948/9 and more changes to Australian and British law re citizenship subsequently, UK citizenship by descent took on a different cast from the old understanding of “British subject”, so that such people are no longer entitled to nominate for a seat in the Commonwealth parliament.
Most Australians – except some politicians – understand and accept the historical and political reasons for this apparent anomaly and happily live with it.
The claim that Australians are “forced to fight for our foreigner Queen” (who uses such language in regard to the Queen who doesn’t have a republican ax to grind?) was debunked on the OT.
Roger:
Put it this way – the Queen of Australia wouldn’t be entitled to sit in the Australian Parliament under our constitution. Kind of makes a mockery of the purpose behind s.44?
Another little revelation for Sanjeev: I do NOT vote for any politician to “THINK” for me. I vote for one of the usually poor choices that I consider might not do the worst job of REPRESENTING me and my interests in my parliament. That’s how a “representative democracy” is supposed to work. I do my own thinking, thank you.
(Apologies for the capitals, but I really do want Mr. Sanjeev to understand this point.)