Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
My turn!
Looks that way, Indolent.
Nice.
How’s that gun control going?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/07/gun-controlled-chicago-nearing-600-homicides-2nd-time-since-2003/
So much Potential Greatness.
I live in hope.
Today in The Hunt for Taxes:
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/ferguson-riots-have-another-face-police-raise-23-of-revenue-in-fines/
WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS!
Wut? No wussians?? Oh, um, I know!
Democrats Now Concerned Trump Is Colluding With China
CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE!
I wonder how long until someone notices all the other donations to Hillary.
Dot, is that you?
juts passing and made top 20
12th man?
13th doesn’t really amount to much but I’ll claim it nonetheless.
Joe Lauria worked at the WSJ and Boston Globe. He wrote a piece about the origins of Wussiagate and the D’rat money connection. It has been yanked from the Huffington Post after sitting there for 24 hours.
The article is here and makes for interesting reading. It seems there was a real d’rat/Russia connection after all.
Afternoon- run on 18?
16th Battalion A.I.F
Potts not a favourite of Douglas MacArthur.
Indolent being proactive and energetic today.
Next thing you know Senile Old Guy will reveal himself to be 13 years old, and Stimpy will turn out to be a small dog that goes by the name ‘Ren’.
Who says the alp Is Corrupt? They are the only party that doesn’t have citizenship issues just shows you can trust the left good to see Shorten following in the great footsteps of comrades Rudd and Giliard ,trust in politics is not a thing oa the past .
Bet they are looking forward to December 15 the 140 th anniversary of Josif Vissarionovich Dzhugashvili , Uncle Joe for short , another trustworthy leftist .
m0nty
#2546820, posted on November 8, 2017 at 12:05 pm
BJ, you’re chipping someone for blaspheming on the Internet. Take a good look at your life choices mate. Surely there are better uses for your time. Whittling, for example. At least at the end of that you have some art.
Thank you for the bolded advice. Perhaps you should consider taking it yourself? I am retired, so I have time for both the Cat and whittling, but you keep telling us how busy you are as you spend hours here!
One can only assume he gets paid by the word and / or comment BJ.
Nor Blamey.
Seems we’ve lost a month and been transported back to October on this thread, Sinclair 🙂
Blamey’s role is debatable. ALP didn’t like Blamey. How much anecdotal against the real we will never know.
THE AUSTRALIAN canola industry is closely monitoring the potential ban of glyphosate in the European Union (EU), concerned it could have an impact on import regulations in what is by far and away our major market for canola.
At present EU [Minimum Residue Limits] for glyphosate are at 10 milligrams per kilogram, lower than Australia’s 20mg/kg, however there have been no issues with Australian exports not meeting Euro standards.
“Most of our canola that goes to Europe is used for making biodiesel rather than for human consumption so that could be a factor.”
And they wonder why the Poms want to Brexit…
NIce new thread you’ve got here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.
More on why Fusion and the Russian lawyer were in a court room at the same time (H/T Ace)
https://hotair.com/archives/2017/11/07/fusion-gps-founder-met-russian-attorney-day-went-trump-tower/
This is getting interesting. Browder ( son of USA CP leader, Earl), Hermitage Capital and Magnitsky all tie back to an attempt by the US (under POTUS Clinton) to interfere in a Russian election.
I hope James Ellroy lives long enough to write the novel(s) inspired by the facts.
Perhaps Sinc is taking us back to a simpler time, when the current citizenship fiasco hadn’t exposed Malcontent Termite as a dunce, with all the political acumen of Jacinda’s dead cat….
Potential Greatness(tm) and all….
You noticed. Eagle eye!
Think. About. That.
I hope the ships carrying the canola are powered by biodiesel.
Well, I am detailed-oriented, Stack, when I want to be 🙂
Good!
TheirABC in 2001 heralds in the dawn of wind power for Mawson Base in Antarctica:
Today via TheirABC:
It’s a momentous first anniversary…or is it?
Contracts between a consenting adult male and female don’t matter anymore. The Australian Low Court has decided prenup agreements aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. Another day and another attack on men.
Contract law is how the judge feels about it now.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/landmark-high-court-ruling-set-to-test-prenup-reliability/news-story/bb9f1c351125ee2c2422f717c2a07fc7
Stealth Jeff Retweeted
LIZ THE 🌪IS HERE ‼️ 🍕Verified account @LizCrokin 1h1 hour ago
How Mueller & President Trump are Pulling the Biggest Sting in History https://www.lizcrokin.com/hillaryclinton/mueller-president-trump-pulling-biggest-sting-history/ …
That’s three strikes I’d say.
ooohhh…top 40.
October 8 Open Forum?
The Tardis is in operation. Cue spooky music……..
Doomlord’s just responding to me saying the year is turning;
Doomies can hold up time, just like that.
Stimpy, R U OK? Come to a full stop? Or just channeling Dotty?
Why is this pollie thing so hard? And why are the Federal Police not all over it like a bad rash?
she was his much younger Eastern European bride who spoke little English.
Wamen.
Every.
Single.
Time.
Stimpy, R U OK?
OK that’s racist.
It’s really quite offensive.
😁
From the Courier-Mail on the prenup:
So the precedent is this: If you want your prenup to be binding, don’t pull it out of your back orifice at the last minute.
AEC needs Stat Dec?
Old millionaires should not not marry young dollybirds.
There are plenty for hire, and saves on bothering lawyers with worthless “contracts”.
stackja #2547082, posted on November 8, 2017 at 5:12 pm
would not those electoral forms they sign be sort-of-equivalent to a stat dec?
Oh dear, Tim. In bed with the devil.
There are plenty for hire, and saves on bothering lawyers with worthless “contracts”.
Exactly.
Dying under a hooker is a noble and well respected tradition.
Forgive me, but I seem to have misplaced my bottomless barrel of sympathy.
The Family Law Act defines a special form contract and the dude’s estate planner would have given the good oil on multiple marriages and the risk of new issue.
I hope he had the time his life, but he could have rented and avoided the house of pain.
Where would the black clad, violent, property smashing anti-fascists be without non-existent fascists?
The greatest trick fascists ever pulled was convincing the world fascism no longer existed.
Went down to the Queanbeyan Golf Club last night for dinner.
What a treat! Readers of Peter Temple’s novels, and racing fans, will recognise the couple at the next table. He looked like a slightly dissipated Colonel Sanders, she loooked like a typical suburban gran. Apparently their grandson had been born that morning. Good for them!
They were discussing a betting coup they had been involved in that day – where apparently gormless punters bet on outsiders who go on to win.
They were just perfect – a pair of grifters who nobody would pick. Dowdy, apparently not too bright.
Made my day.
the organisational wing of the party was furious, following revelations backbench MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
Furious that it was revealed or that meetings had taken place?
Can they marry old dollybirds, Pedro? Asking for a friend.
Backdoor meetings?
MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
Good Old Timmy “In Between the Lines” Wilson.
The Libertarians Choice.
MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
Rampant Backstabbing Backdoor Banditry.
Just Outrageous.
The Lieboral base gets shafted again.
I’m still waiting for someone to raise the matter of retired politicians who are still on the gravy train (pension, lurks and perks etc), who maybe were never eligible to be in Parliament in the first place.
For instance, I think I remember reading an article years ago where this guy found his dual citizenship – and therefore his dual passports – very handy in certain circumstances.
The narrative is still being crafted. Leads and villains to be selected once they negotiate who gets sacrificed.
The Lieboral base gets shafted again.
Thank f$ck they have Malcolms firm hand on the tiller.
They would be in a lot of trouble otherwise,
am I right?
MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
Honestly this is outrageous!
Is Tim Wilson even Australian???!!!
Is Tim Wilson even gay????!!!!
I’m just shocked!
Shocked I tell you!
Worth repeating and it is every where the useless things are built with taxpayers’ dosh:
I can’t tell you the number of older men I saw with east European bimbos at a hotel we stayed for a few days before our friends apartment became available on the recent trip to NY.
We stayed at the Surrey and the bar they have is noted for as meeting place for older dudes and Russian skanks. Some of the gals I saw roaming the lobby were really good looking. Not 10, but hard 8s.
Apparently the Mark hotel, which was one street corner away is worse, or better depending on your point of view.
I kind of like the transaction in the sense that I respect what’s going on. The gals show no pretense they are there for money/sugar daddy types and the older dudes are there for … ummm. sex.
It kind of disgusts me because older guys should leave the younger gals well alone. They missed their chance when they were young. Too bad. However, I still respected the transaction. 🙂
MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
I don’t know why people are surprised. Tim Wilson was one of the earliest, and most vocal, defenders of Ross Ward’s Safe Schools Program.
The Australian mania appears to be spreading.
Apparently some restaurants in Isr-ael are banning citizens from working in their establishment who emigrated from the former Soviet Union or whose parents did, and of the Rab-binate penalizing restaurants who employ such people.
It is suspected that these immigrants may not be Je-wish and are therefore regarded by some ultra Orthodox rab-bis to be ineligible to work in a kosher restaurant. A hearing in the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs was initiated by Knesset Members Ksenia Svetlova and Yoel Razvozov to discuss two recent incidents and the problem in general.
Razvozov noted a complaint his office had received recently about a young woman who applied to be a waitress in a ko-sher restaurant in Carmiel, but was rejected by the restaurant which said that since her parents were immigrants from the former Soviet Union, the local rab-binate would object to her working there because of doubt over her Je-wish-ness.
It was also pointed out that the behavior of the local rab-binates in Carmiel and Jerusalem demonstrated that they immediately suspect someone who immigrated from the former Soviet Union, or their children, as being non-Je-wish, which was described as a racist and discriminatory attitude by Svetlova, Razvozov and others.
“Are Russian immigrants good enough to serve in the army but not good enough to be employed in restaurants in Carmiel and Jerusalem,” demanded Svetlova.
Same could be said of Australia’s dual citizens who may fight for our country but cannot sit in parliament.
Zimmerman appears to have reached the apogee of his vocational callings – bowling up Dorthy Dixers at QT.
Unable to ever be upfront and honest Memoryfult goes for the smear of Tim Wilson.
Another day another smear or conspiracy theory. The wanker.
Is that a step up from balling up the quoit?
The company one keeps…
Salim Mehajer’s right hand man — and the face of his new wedding planning company — has been arrested over the execution-style murder of Sydney underworld figure Kemel Barakat earlier this year.
Ahmed Jaghbir, 28, was arrested this morning at his Guildford home as police simultaneously raided that property and the nearby Frances Street Lidcombe mansion owned by Mr Mehajer, the embattled property developer and former deputy mayor of Auburn in Sydney’s west.
Ahmed Jaghbir, pictured with Salim Mehajer, has arrested in connection with the murder of Kemel Barakat. Picture: Supplied.
Ahmed Jaghbir, pictured with Salim Mehajer, has arrested in connection with the murder of Kemel Barakat. Picture: Supplied.
Mr Jaghbir is the sole director of Mehajer Wedding & Event Planning — created in September — and a director of Mr Mehajer’s building strata management companies Oncall Strata Services and Skypoint Strata Services.
Mr Mehajer is the 100 per cent owner of Mehajer Wedding & Event Planning but he is not permitted to hold the position of “director” because he has been banned from managing corporations for three years.
Last month Mr Mehajer posted to social media that the wedding planning company, his “new business”, was “now finally up and running”.
Mr Mehajer’s own 2015 wedding, which drew attention for its conspicuous opulence and included four helicopters, a jet flyover, scores of motorcycles and around $50 million worth of supercars, drew the media spotlight to his business and property development activities.
Spruiking his new wedding business, he wrote that his company “will work with your budget”.
“We will…beat any prices to make your next event or ceremony memorable,” he wrote.
The posts were subsequently removed from social media after questions were raised regarding Mr Mehajer’s legal ability to manage companies.
Link
Discerning voters should have sniffed the Vaseline being applied to their bottoms a decade ago, Humphrey. Trumble’s Guevara faction loves the smell of buggery in the morning.
Tom, please. I have no idea what you are talking about.
JC pointing out somebody else’s smear is a bit rich considering only last night he was doing some pretty serious smearing himself. However in JC’s world of high finance it might be normal behaviour to accuse people of burning people alive. Naturally as always he failed to produce any evidence to support his outrageous comments. In fact he is the smearer in chief.
What I found interesting is that when MV and Brian of Moorobin had some serious issues they both blamed JC. Easy to see why with the way he behaves here. JC is the reason why everybody should be careful what they post about themselves on here. Sad but true. Nobody holds a grudge or brings it up constantly quite like JC.
I am guessing some issues at work or in the family for dear old JC, which is why he is bringing his negativity here.
I thought he was doing quite well after his rehab but looks like he is back to his old ways.
Pseuds Corner – Private Eye.
The gratin itself, under its gilded crust, is emollient – wholly oily, baptising the lips with gelatinous benisons of ocean and byre, the marine purity of fish flesh balanced by an earthy and profane honk of tripe. A mouthful takes the breath and then immediately centres the soul . . . [continues] Tim Hayward eats at Bidendum.
WOOD – On 12 September 2017, to Hatta (nee Byng) and Charlie, a son, Ivo, a brother to Compost and Maggot. Daily Telegraph.
Viva – Of course they can sit in Parliament. They just have to renounce their foreign citizenship before the election in which they are elected. That is not that much different from the rule that government employees cannot stand in elections, or the rule which caught out Bob Day (having an agreement with the APS).
A very few may have issues with the foreign country not allowing formal renunciation of citizenship. I suspect the HC would take a stat dec renunciation in that case, but it would have to be tested.
Vlad sure is keen to get his hands on Browder.
https://www.unian.info/m/world/2211036-bloomberg-interpol-blocks-russia-request-to-arrest-hermitages-browder.html
Most of the lead players from the class of ‘99 are dead or incarcerated. Maybe Browder is the only one left who can finger the US deep state for attempting to blackmail Yeltsin.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/uncategorized/the-money-plane-republic-national-bank-russia/
Snoopy
#2547054, posted on November 8, 2017 at 4:37 pm
I hope the ships carrying the canola are powered by biodiesel.
Dont be silly, they are using wood pellets!
http://www.businessinsider.com/europe-imports-wood-biomass-from-us-for-power-2015-12/?r=AU&IR=T
Europe imported more than 4 million tons of wood pellets from US forests last year and wrote it all off as renewable energy.
A new report from Climate Central exposes how 4.4 million tons of wood pellets were cut from American forests last year, and 98% of it was shipped to Europe to be burnt for energy.
Because of a loophole, the European Union classifies this wood-generated electricity as “carbon neutral,” though research actually indicates it’s more environmentally dangerous in the short term.
We should rebrand coal as “concentrated wood pellets” and make a mint!
BoN. Just had a magnificent interlude in the garden with a Golden Whistler, preening his feathers, and announcing in rolling trills and treble bells that he is readying himself for any flirtatious passer-by. Such relief, from the house magpie’s offspring, constantly squawking for another beak-full of prime dog log.
350 psm is the going rate for commercial rents. Does anyone know what I should be charging Rooster for occupying his stupid brain 24/7? Totally obsessed in a troubling gay sort of way. So gay.
Correct; he is not into nuance or irony but apparently is fond of islam and alarmism where I believe there is a buck to be made.
Wow
Dual occupancy … on separate titles too.
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017.
Put everything you’ve got on Rekindled.
Oh, okay. A transgender woman is a man.
Yeah, yeah, whatever, MD.
That was last year. This year apparently Turdpacker Tim is hard at work trying to ensure Ward’s lessons in cock-strapping are forced onto catholic schools.
Do try to keep up.
No, they are not. The only thing that is “sort-of-equivalent” to a Stat Dec is a Stat Dec.
And they should all be made to sign one before Xmas, and anyone nominating for election should be made to sign one henceforth.
Why this seems hard for Waffleworth to grasp as an idea is beyond me. Even on the assumption that both sides have their share of furriners, it is surely more sensible to take the medicine in one gulp.
No, they are not. The only thing that is “sort-of-equivalent” to a Stat Dec is a Stat Dec.
And they should all be made to sign one before Xmas, and anyone nominating for election should be made to sign one henceforth.
Why this seems hard for Waffleworth to grasp as an idea is beyond me. Even on the assumption that both sides have their share of furriners, it is surely more sensible to take the medicine in one gulp.
Well, in the top 100
Because the cat is already out of the bag with regards current sitting members. But both sides are desperate to prevent the scope widening to include former politicians, who are currently retired and pulling down prescribed benefit pensions at taxpayers’ expense.
Chinee!Chinee!Chinee!
Doesn’t have the same ring to it as Wussia!Wussia!Wussia!, but still eminently thwackworthy.
Envy! Sadly GM I don’t get small insectivores because of the noisies – they very efficiently chase them away. Which is ok since the noisies are tame: the latest chick learned to take bits of bread from my hand yesterday…helped by the rest of the family telling it ‘you’re grown up now feed yourself kiddo’. Hunger does wonders for overcoming one’s fears.
If they let Sam Dastyari through then it already has been tested, because there is no way on Earth he went through the full process of getting rid of his Iranian citizenship (involving at a minimum two years national service).
Turdurpacker is he?
Contained in the Journal of Australian Studies.
This is like an early version of pizzagate.
MV, Do you still believe Bush snr was the world’s leading homosexual child abuser?
According to notation 77, this remarkable accusation was contained in the November 1991 edition of that august newsletter you were peddling.
*Name redacted.
MemoryFault says
Turdurpacker is he?
Contained in the Journal of Australian Studies.
In the November 1991 issue of his newsletter, Memoryvault* somewhat disturbingly featured a bold headline declaring President George Bush Snr. to be the world’s leading homosexual childabuser.
This is like an early version of pizza gate.
MV, Do you still believe Bush snr was the world’s leading homosexual child abuser?
According to notation 77, this remarkable accusation was contained in the November 1991 edition of that august newsletter you were peddling.
*Name redacted.
Thanks GM, a worthy post from a great part of Private Eye.
This should be in quotes as it’s copied from the journal of Australian Studies.
Why revenge p0rn is chronically under-reported
This 6-minute audio clip is from the World Today (ABC Radio) from today.
Please listen to it. The story is about a 25 yo woman* who has been s3xting since she was 19.
It was always someone else’s fault.
* She is allowed to vote and breed.
Oh, okay. A transgender woman is a man.
A man who “transforms” to a woman, or a “former woman” who “transforms” to a man?
I can’t keep up.
I’ll just stick with “a person with a mental illness”
Lambie’s father was born in the UK and she says she does not have dual citizenship. Unless she can prove she has renounced her citizenship she is gone. My father was born in the UK and left at 5 years of age. I have dual citizenship and a passport to prove it.
There are what, 195, countries recognised by the UN. How difficult would it be for the AEC to maintain a page of the various countries citizenship qualifications?
Tekweni, the fact that such is a ‘surprise’ to any politician is gobsmacking.
Proof, there is a God.
Memoryfault
You can also explain this, contained in the Journal.
Notation 81
Would you mind adding a little color on these extraordinary accusations?
Brian of Moorabbin proved himself to be a gentleman last night. Not that it was ever in doubt.
It’s even easier for a potential politician to write to a suspected embassy renouncing any citizenship claims.
Don’t be silly, Lambie’s Aboriginal. Well, she was claiming to be a few months back.
Sorry Dobber, but I must have missed something. I can’t for the life of me see the connection between Turdpacker Tim’s current efforts to ensure little Catholic boys know how to hide their dicks, and the alleged (by a third party) sexual proclivities of a bloke who was POTUS a quarter of a century ago.
And I’m at a complete loss as to why you would think it of any interest to anybody here, now.
Ben Shapiro punches back hard (starting from the 30ish min mark) at the widespread leftist sneering at what they consider to be the platitudinous nature and impotence of offering ‘thoughts and prayers’ in the wake of the Texas church massacre. The money quote:
Am I evil for enjoying the prospect that Pat Dodson may be Irish?
Sorry, Dobber, but you’d have to ask the author of the accusations.
You shouldn’t be at a complete loss at all. You lie and smear and you’ve done this for a decent part of your adult life. You’re smearing me hoping it will stick, but I think must decent people here have caught a glimpse of what you are – the lunatic conspiracy theorist laced with severe narcissism psychosis.
You smeared Tim Wilson. You’ve smeared me.
You’ve called Bush snr the world’s leading homosexual child abuser. and you also claimed to have been chased by some of the world’s most important intel agencies.
I’m not even 1% done with you yet, you freak.
When we have a treaty with the aborigines, does that mean we can throw her out? And Pat Dodson? And any other such?
JC, I’m feeling neglected; would you stop paying attention to MV and dig up some dirt from my past.
Yuck. He should go into business selling grease.
You mean as a conveyance solicitor who then became a world acclaimed climate scientist. It’s all good, Cohenite.
In any event, Memoryfault has continaully egged people on to go read about him. Guess what, someone did and sent me the PDF of the Journal entry.
Have you thanked Sinc today?
Quite the little stalker aren’t you. The closest I’ve come to doing a conveyance is playing Monopoly.
You really need a break.
From Instapundit, who deservedly segues in to the story with IT’S COME TO THIS:
Tay Tay is literally, I mean – like, y’know – LITERALLY a Nazi !
Upcoming concerts should be a hoot.
South Australia experiences dramatic fall in energy costs after *** deal.
Is the missing word
a) solar; or
b) wind; or
c) gas?
If you guessed c) gas you were right but you need to be stoned for being an unbeliever.
The midnight stoush has escaped the pound. It’s most disappointing the Cat’s metaphorical gunslingers are shooting up the joint in daylight.
Stalker.. Lol Oh fuck off. When the Fault arrived here he egged all of us on to go find information on him and directed people to where his name would be found. I had no interest in the lunatic, but a few people did research him and they basically confirmed he’s a loon.
You’re a little like him in the sense that you have tickets on yourself about being a world renowned expert on the climate, telling us how you sashay with other important skeptics. You also have no compunction at all spreading fake news about people. What was said about the pub rat last night also applies to you, Cohenite. Do you really think people here are idiots unable to see through your fakenews. It’s actually insulting.
Heh. And people wonder why I scroll past him
It’s the dementia.
Leads to ridiculously juvenile behaviour.
And thanks for the heads-up BrettW. I won’t bother with scanning the OT to see if anything worth reading occurred after I hit the hot tub last night.
Jerseys and Freisans are foreign non? I’d be worried if I were Lambie.
Victorian Liberal Party division president Michael Kroger … told The Australian the organisational wing of the party was furious, following revelations backbench MPs Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman had met GetUp! over the same-sex marriage vote.
So he is upset they got caught, not that they had met.
Fair enough Tom. I’ll keep it to midnight. However, I saw Fault smearing someone and he needed another whack across that disgusting cranium sitting on his fat neck.
Meanwhile, down in the la-la land of Canberra, the Lobby restaurant is still being illegally occupied.
You can see where this will lead. Rather than forceable eviction, those camping inside will be left to their own devices.
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/negotiations-fail-over-aboriginal-tent-embassy-occupation-of-lobby-restaurant-20171107-gzgvtb.html
What a loss to…
Hmm.
Lambie has to be a loss to something, surely?
Here’s the cat’s famous plagiarist, Tom, always overusing the adjectives. You know he doesn’t read my comments, right? 🙂
Interesting, Top Ender.
Looks like they are suffering severe relevance deprivation syndrome.
Cat World: When Sinc wipes it, it never happened.
Being an aborindigine cancels out being British. Jacquie Jackie can stay in the Senate.
SRR, interesting theory Liz Crokin has. I’ve never heard of her before.
Be funny as hell if she was right. If she is, then there will be a world popcorn shortage and hospitals filled with conservatives who have busted a gut laughing. We’ll see how it pans out, I guess.
Thanks for the link.
Off to get some vodka in preparation for this evening’s inevitable stoush! Any ideas for topic, participants, are always welcome. There’s been too much decorum around here of late, so I’ve been thinking of a good old-fashioned smearing to get things going!
Mr Wilson helped launched the Safe School Coalition, an anti-bullying campaign designed to raise awareness about the plight of gay, lesbian and transgender children.
But he has since raised concerns with the Federal Government over some parts of the program and its age appropriateness.
Timmy can fix that by getting the age of consent reduced.
Let’s say to same age of children that you would give a colouring book to…
Didn’t a certain thteadster practically beg others to investigate his criminal record for child abuse? Remember that?? Gaddammit this place gets weird at times!
Threadster, even
No, Pat’s grandfather was from Ireland. Given citizenship can be passed on by Irish grandparents I think Pat should come clean.
Yes! I believe they did. Should we accept the invitation?
Ben Shapiro punches back hard
Little Benny always punches up.
South Australia experiences dramatic fall in energy costs after *** deal.
Not the cheapest as of 7:55pm
Cross Sweden off the travel plans.
12 islamic terrorist bombings in 12 days
Link
Yea vividly. It was really fucking weird.
It was like...
Someone did look him up and he’s now complaining that it sent him to hospital and slimming me that I ran a cop raid against him for:
1. Stealing a book from the literary.
then
2. Getting his kid caught buying magic mushrooms
and lastly
3. Someone in his family was trying to buy a weapon.
I don’t think you’re capable of being insulted but I’ll give it a shot. Let’s start with the obvious: you’re a liar.
Cross Sweden off the travel plans.
12 islamic terrorist bombings in 12 days
Headline says
Sweden is becoming a war zone after twelve bombings in twenty-four days
I believe the convo could be paraphrased thusly :
Commenter A: hrm a book has mysteriously gone missing from the Battye Library stack.
Commenter B: no! No! NO! Why don’t you investigate my child abuse convictions instead of trying to chase down a copy of that book? Surely you’d rather check out my child abuse offences? Yes, I have a criminal record that includes child abuse!
Wow, as though the rest of the battered haven’t used that nonsense on me before. I’m not a liar.
The only people who would pretend to believe your dishonest accusations against me are follow battereds. Even they would silently turn up their nose at your fake news. You’re becoming a one-man version of CNN, Cohenite. A fake news grub. As they say.. Sad.
And another great moment of non-lying:
Can someone correct me… but didn’t the Fault once tell us he had written a book and that he didn’t care about divulging his name as a result of sharing the link, which he did.
I think it was at the beginning of his timeline here. He underestimated some of us. 🙂
I’d treat him differently if he showed that he had moved on from his famous days as a massive conspiracy theorist loon, but there doesn’t seem to be any movement. None!
I must say, Bird’s far better value on the conspiracy theory front. Far more talented.
That would be up there with the weirdest Cat moments ever, I reckon. There must be one helluva story with that missing library book if you’re willing to disclose your history of child abuse as a red herring!
Unique moment in the history of the Cat.
Nor Blamey.
MacArthur’s only insightful moment.
Is this stoush still going??
If something seems strange to you, the first assumption of a rational human being is ‘it’s probably because I don’t know all the facts – if I did, it’d likely be a lot less unusual’.
But when something strikes other types of people as being strange, their first assumption is malevolent conspiracy and they worm backwards from there in an effort to prove this assumption.
Wacky shit.
No, he’s just an anti-Semitic. I thought that was your specialty.
Just a residual stoush, Shelley. We’re tying up loose ends and burying the bodies. I must say though, our one-man version of CNN ( fakenews Cohenite) and Rooster haven’t stopped all day.
They’re so obsessed with me. Deep down, I think they adore me in a very unnatural gay sort of way. Sad, as I’m happily hetro.
Victorian Liberal Party division president Michael Kroger … told The Australian the organisational wing of the party was furious…
I’m wondering how many of the Liberals are in meetings with GetUp!. Perhaps they pay the GetUp! crowed for advice.
It’s puzzling to think whatever Libs could have in common with Get-Up! who went out of their way to destroy Tony Abbott. It does not seem a meeting of the minds, at first glance, in fact the complete opposite as Get-Up! are socialists and probably a few of them are deadset communists.
Isn’t that where mUnty is going?
Har har har.
Crazy Dick whining about inequality on Bolt.
Remind me about the hired help’s deal, Dicky.
Explain what’s happening in Saudi Arabia and what the next step will be… when they are apparently attempting to start a war in Lebanon?!? Who is driving this bus? Doesn’t seem like Trump, but maybe yes. I’ve kind of lost track of the chessboard at this stage.
You’re a Freudian goldmine; there’s 3 PhD’s in that statement alone; what a pity you’re not famous or special to justify the time and effort.
LMFAO – patronising @rsehole in a cowboy hat, FFS.
Is he from the Katter tribe?
Oh well, there goes the neighbourhood. JC just wants to make this forum one never ending shit fight. One word out of place and you will be on his list and he won’t let you forget it. Now he is digging up stuff from 1991 ! Got to admire his enthusiasm for being a major troll.
Personally I think the problem is his viagara no longer produces the desired results.
More fake news about me.
He’s as antisemitic as you are a Muslim hater.. all 1.3 billion of them.
Sorry to disappoint you, Fisky, but there will be no stoush tonight. The incident involving attempting to create an association between me and certain criminal elements**, and the adverse outcome on me and my family, has been festering in me for months. Last night I got it all off my chest, and as far as I am concerned, it is done.
Tonight, if I am going to get involved in any discussion at all, in between re-watching Midsomer Murders, it will be regarding our budding constitutional crisis, and the possible ramifications.
———————-
** – In which you were an active participant.
For any interested military Cats.
Turns out that the KM’s FuMO 4 DÜNKIRCHEN, which has always been assessed to have never been used in a shore installation, was actually so used, in a coastal radar in The Skaw, and in various Norwegian locations.
Link
Explains the narcissist’s paranoia?
Fault
Can you see if you can lengthen it for on more night please. We want you to answer some questions.
It’s a clarification thingi, if you know what I mean.
Small correction to you missive.
The reason you got into a stoush last night and came out worse for wear is because you decided to enter the arena and ended up getting thrown to the lions pretty quickly.
More correctly, I’m as anti-islam as you are pro-islam.
yea, not quite, Mr. CNN.
dickhead.
Tight Dick.
I never said you would be involved in the stoush. Anyone can have a stoush if they like to show up.
You’re lying again; I compared muslims to soldier ants first; you know that.
Liar.
Fair enough, Fisky, but Calli’s not going to like it.
Two heavy duty cleans in a row.
Just caught the end of a story on nine news. Seemed like some aboriginal fellows had confronted Pauline Hanson but she appeared to handle it with aplomb. Placated the protesters, they hugged and danced and everyone was all smiles.
Weird, but okay. You compared them to soldier ants first. Okay lol.
Seriously, saying 1.3 billion people are “cockroaches” is extreme and it doesn’t make me a “Muslim- lover” to point out your extreme position. Not only is it extreme, but it borders on dickheaded commentary.
Think before you post comments.
Also, you’re flipping out and you should take a rest now. Good night. Go to be and sleep it off.
Got a link?
Would be truly wonderful.
Patrick O’Dodson.
If an Iranian pr0n dwarf sponsored by the Chinese can get by, why can’t Friedeggburger?
Dastyari is ALP and Friedeggburger is LNP. Big difference!
And gave an explanation why. Which you’ve lied by omission about.
Let’s delve into your attitude towards islam. is it appropriate to support muslim institutions or muslim supporting institutions under the theme of being
The compelling argument when Mr Reagan was running for President of USA was, ‘Why not an actor? We’ve had a clown for the last 4 years’. In these confused times it may be tricky to encapsulate the issue of the relative merits of the Australian pollies in the lead up to the next election in such succinct terms.
Lol. He could be the new Ron Jeremy in the Valley. I watched a Netflix program about him and there was a nickname they used but can’t recall what it was.
Got it.
It was the hedgehog.
Dastardly has to be one of the shonkiest characters to have ever entered Parliament – does he know where the bodies are buried?
Ha! A stoush on the thread. Walking frames at 20 paces gentlemen.
Dastyari said he paid a nominal fine for not serving his compulsory national service so that he could relinquish his Iranian citizenship. I recall twenty grand was the amount he said he paid.
Price and Bolt gush their support for dastardly as punters in a pub refuse his offer of free beer and suggest he is a terrorist who should expeditiously, or words to that effect, go back to iran.
You mean I lied because I posted the last sentence you wrote… Muslims are the cockroaches of humanity
That lie, yea 🙂
Frankly Cohenite, explaining you called them soldier ants first is a really weird way of excusing yourself.
No of course not. Europeans and Muslims don’t appear to be compatible and never have. We don’t like each other and separation appears to be the optimum option.
But having said that, you really should tone down your mania against these people… all 1.3 billion of them. It’s not their fault they are coming into western countries when we basically invite them in. The west has leftism as its number one problem. deal with that and the rest will fall in line.
I don’t know if it’s been mentioned but SBS now running The Mosque Next Door
These Muslims are just misunderstood Teddy Bears. Watch and be amazed at your own prejudice.
Has anyone researched if he’s a dual citizen. I bet he is.
2GB reports Shorten wants to shorten citizen debate.
It’s strange how nothing is mentioned about the most obvious conflicts such as Wang and Dastyari.
Yea right. This is a guy who took a risk accepting $1,300 bucks as a bribe from the Chinese and we’re expected to believe he paid 20K to relinquish his dual standing. Sure.
Cats who are members of AusCons are encouraged to visit the party homepage as there are interaction links alerting members to meetings and other party business.
They have a leaderboard, I’m proud to say I’m in the top ten.
http://www.conservatives.org.au
marcus classis
#2547212, posted on November 8, 2017 at 7:56 pm
Cross Sweden off the travel plans.
12 islamic terrorist bombings in 12 days
When is m0nty off to Malmo?
I’m not excusing myself; you are ; your attitude towards islam is confused at best and possibly quisling like. You might be inviting the bastards in but I’m not.
And could you at least get the numbers right: it’s not 1.3 billion, it’s 1.8 billion. As an astute investor in Bendigo bank I would have thought you could count.
Nick, the fact is that the Australian MSM is mightily antagonistic to the liberals. Seriously, Frydenberg’s ma came over to oz as a Jewish survivor of WW2 and his duality is questioned. Like what the fuck. The poor woman was stateless and a miracle she survived. Meanwhile the Iranian Hedgehog, the lesbian and the Scottish twerp are left alone. Shorten, with the help of the media, comes out smelling like roses.
The problem is twofold. No one on the libs side will challenge the media and the media is hugely leftwing and hate the libs.
Nick, the fact is that the Australian MSM is mightily antagonistic to the liberals. Seriously, Frydenberg’s ma came over to oz as a [email protected] survivor of WW2 and his duality is questioned. Like what the fuck. The poor woman was stateless and a miracle she survived. Meanwhile the Iranian Hedgehog, the lesbian and the Scottish twerp are left alone. Shorten, with the help of the media, comes out smelling like roses.
The problem is twofold. No one on the libs side will challenge the media and the media is hugely leftwing and hate the libs.
Frightful – just watching Beach Cops.
There was a brawl at a pub – two 5 foot 4 lady police were being dragged down a staircase by a medium sized shirtless bloke, who then broke free of them. He was eventually cuffed and sat down with he help of the bouncers. 20 minutes and eight 6 foot bloke coppers later the pub was cleared and order restored.
I’m sure there’s a moral in the somewhere.
I’m sure Dastyari can provide a receipt for $20,000 from irangoverment.cn.com.
refuse his offer of free beer
What was the beer?
Free.
I could have sworn I saw dastyari on the increasingly Climate Change Conscious ™ Mr Attenborough’s Africa. It turned out to be another critter but the resemblance was uncanny. dastyari truly is the epitome of the misathropes that populate the ALP, and proof if any was needed after plibersek’s hyphenated husband managed to get to the top of the pole in the NSW education system that even the most loathsome of creatures can succeed in the Movement. That is until they are devoured by the same Movement if the need arises.
It was on nine news. Sure you could find the link easy enough
The shallow end of the gene pool?
overburdened
The libs either promoted him to that spot or they kept him there. But really, the guy did fuck up royally in his early life and seems to have put himself together. This should be applauded. It’s another thing if he should be in charge on the ed dept though.
Exactly. And where does a thirty year old with a mortgage and kids find twenty grand?
Here is the quote
So not a bribe per se
It’s true.
An overlooked part of the stoush from last night which is worth highlighting.
After many posts over a long period of time JC finally admits he got it wrong about Zulu claiming to be a Vietnam veteran. Obviously his much repeated false claim is no longer an issue since he is now accusing Zulu of serious atrocities in SA. Naturally JC has no evidence to back him up but hey what’s a few outrageous lies when you are smearing somebody via your keyboard from the safety of your own home. Classic troll.
JC
#2546425, posted on November 8, 2017 at 12:43 am
Zulu said “You have already been beclowned over your claims that I’ve said I was a Viet Nam veteran, where I’ve always denied such a claim?”
to which JC replied :
“It’s true, I got it wrong that you were in Vietnam because I had you confused with someone else and you were always making boastful insinuations that you had been in a hot war”.
JC has so many people in his head it is like a NBA basketball game in there.
JC has a head?
Saudi government to confiscate $800 billion from alleged corrupt individuals
I visited the National Maritime Museum’s display “Guardians of Sunda Strait” today.
Astounded to learn that 60% of the wreck of HMAS Perth has been salvaged by commercial operations.
Check out the NSW Schools Curriculum
Frydenberg is endeavouring to make sure Australians freeze in the dark. He is a duplicitous piece of foreign filth and should be removed from our Parliament.
The application form to become an MP has a section on the front in big bold black type reminding applicants about section 44 and their obligations under our constitution. If these xunts can’t follow the law of the land they should all die in a gas chamber.
Male, female and other errors.
Germany must allow third gender in registry of births, court rules
Eurotrash out!
IT
His mother was stateless. The state where she lived was going to kill her if it found she was Jewish. Frydenberg is not a dual citizen as a result of his mother. He just isn’t.
How about the the Iranian Hedgehog, the lesbian and the Scottish twerp. You reckon there’s no issue there?
Josh Frydchickenburger: The Echinda.
LOl
Empire
Jeremy had paid sex with a lot of okay looking women. It’s hard to believe as he’s basically a hairy little weasel.
Sounds like the Bali bribe deals through local lawyers.
If Jackie Jackie, the Iranian pr0n dwarf and Friedeggburger were stuck in a lift together, who would survive?
JC
I met him many years ago.
He was friendly, typically American in his shameless self promotion, but didn’t take himself too seriously.
It did feel odd shaking his hand.
Just out of curiosity, what would Dastyari need to engage a team of Australian lawyers if he was aiming at extricating himself from Iranian citizenship ? Australian layers would have scant knowledge and even less jurisdiction in an Iranian court.
Seriously, Frydenberg’s ma came over to oz as a [email protected] survivor of WW2 and his duality is questioned.
Rules are f$cking rules whether you are a Chosen Person or not.
The f$cking nerve of these Immos honestly…..
You met him, how, why?
You weren’t at the mansion, were you? 🙂
Optics?
10 years from now, is going to be interesting.
It’s hard to believe as he’s basically a hairy little weasel.
His book is highly amusing.
Friedchickenburger would be the first to go as he’s clearly the best feed of the three.
Leigh Lowe
#2546922, posted on November 8, 2017 at 1:37 pm
the Prime Minister’s cat has died
Gee whuz!
My cet us ez flet ez a teck.
Love your work LL.
The citizenship issue is Malcolm Turnbull’s to sort, not Bill Shorten.
That’s because MT is the PM. If things were the opposite we would we be criticising the Labor PM.
I tend to think MT should have done an audit straight up and rolled with the punches. Perhaps he truly believed only the 2 Greens had citizenship issues and the LNP was totally in the clear, though. He might have been mis-advised or even misled by his advisors, to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Aunty scoffs at this, whilst the Authority is formally advising Pensioners to put on extra blankets in the Winter.
Who’s the denialists?
“Price signal” and all that… virtue signalling coming home to roost.
I’ll watch that later Trickler. Thanks for posting.
Vlad sure is spending up big military R&D.
Nah – on the set, dummy.
Actually, a friend was doing media for Sexpo one year when thee Hedgehog was the event bait. I got an introduction.
MV has a motorised wheelchair and a lance?
Who is advising MT?
He was also flogging pornorum at my local off-licence one year.
https://www.rondejeremy.com/one-eyed-spirits
Just to add my 2c – the ‘hedgehog’ is a good guy. More importantly he has fulfilled the constitutional requirements to renounce his foreign citizenship. So please lay of him.
Ron Jeremy is an Australian MP?
Far out. Where was he on the ballot?
Who is advising MT?
stackja,
I think Julie Bishop and in the media I think Mark Kenny and Paul Kelly, his close circle etc. his close buddies, really.
I don’t know that he listens to his wife so much, somehow.