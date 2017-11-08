Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  2. wivenhoe
    #2547005, posted on November 8, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Looks that way, Indolent.

  6. H B Bear
    #2547011, posted on November 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    So much Potential Greatness.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2547018, posted on November 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS! WUSSIANS!
    Wut? No wussians?? Oh, um, I know!

    Democrats Now Concerned Trump Is Colluding With China

    CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE! CHINESE!

    I wonder how long until someone notices all the other donations to Hillary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *