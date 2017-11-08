Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

326 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2547336, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    More importantly he has fulfilled the constitutional requirements to renounce his foreign citizenship.

    S.44 auditor. Found!

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2547337, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Who is advising MT?

    He taking his own counsel. An idiot for a client.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547338, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    IT – I got confused with the nicknames. No. Ron Jeremy is not an MP. Not yet anyway.

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547339, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    S.44 auditor. Found!

    Happy to do the job. For a small fee. Okay, not so small fee. The Blockchain would fix this problem.

  5. stackja
    #2547340, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    egg_
    #2547266, posted on November 8, 2017 at 8:51 pm
    Dastardly has to be one of the shonkiest characters to have ever entered Parliament – does he know where the bodies are buried?

    Dastyari joined the Australian Labor Party at age 16, running the Labor Club while at university, as a “student wheeler-dealer”, and becoming President of Young Labor.

    Dastyari, as a member of Labor’s Unity faction, initially worked with lobbyists Hawker Britton.
    Dastyari was elected as General Secretary of NSW Labor in March 2010 with the support of the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU), the Electrical Trades Union (ETU), and the Australian Workers Union (AWU).

    On 21 August 2013, a joint sitting of the Parliament of New South Wales appointed Dastyari to the Senate seat vacated by Matt Thistlethwaite, who had resigned on 9 August to contest the House of Representatives seat of Kingsford Smith at the 2013 federal election.

  6. John Constantine
    #2547341, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Australia couldn’t be more thoroughly Rogered even if ‘The Hedgehog’ were a parlimentarian.

  7. John64
    #2547342, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Who is advising MT?

    I understand he listens to Mr Savva.

  8. JC
    #2547343, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Sinc’s hedgehog… I dunno every time I see him on TV for some reason I always think he looks like he has a dandruff problem.

  9. JC
    #2547344, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Australia couldn’t be more thoroughly Rogered even if ‘The Hedgehog’ were a parlimentarian.

    How did Ron Jeremy get into this discussion?

  10. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547345, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    How can you be sure he’s telling the truth.

    Because Iran is one of those countries that actually doesn’t allow you to renounce citizenship. In those case the HC has ruled that anyone wanting to become an MP must make a reasonable effort to be seen to be renouncing their citizenship (I’m paraphrasing). So Dastyari dropped 25 big ones on the table. And that seems to be fine.

    For people carrying on about Dougie, I’d be very surprised if he hadn’t renounced. Wong too on Malaysia. That China claims all ethnic Chinese as their citizens in perpetuity seems a violation of various treaties – so I doubt the HC would enforce that vague claim.

  11. memoryvault
    #2547346, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    MV has a motorised wheelchair and a lance?

    Correction:
    MV has an electric mobility aid and uses two tomato stakes taped together as a lance.

  12. Snoopy
    #2547347, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2547331, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm
    Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy.

    Dastyari? Shanghai Sam? Really?

  13. JC
    #2547348, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    For people carrying on about Dougie, I’d be very surprised if he hadn’t renounced. Wong too on Malaysia. That China claims all ethnic Chinese as their citizens in perpetuity seems a violation of various treaties – so I doubt the HC would enforce that vague claim.

    You think the ALP took this matter seriously and dealt with it by making sire candidates were okay? Honest question.

  14. zyconoclast
    #2547349, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    In Switzerland, a giant new machine is sucking carbon directly from the air

    The world’s first commercial plant for capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air opened yesterday, refueling a debate about whether the technology can truly play a significant role in removing greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere.

    The Climeworks AG facility near Zurich becomes the first ever to capture CO2 at industrial scale from air and sell it directly to a buyer.

    Developers say the plant will capture about 900 tons of CO2 annually — or the approximate level released from 200 cars — and pipe the gas to help grow vegetables.

    While the amount of CO2 is a small fraction of what firms and climate advocates hope to trap at large fossil fuel plants, Climeworks says its venture is a first step in their goal to capture 1 percent of the world’s global CO2 emissions with similar technology. To do so, there would need to be about 250,000 similar plants, the company says.

    “Highly scalable negative emission technologies are crucial if we are to stay below the 2-degree target [for global temperature rise] of the international community,” said Christoph Gebald, co-founder and managing director of Climeworks.

    The plant sits on top of a waste heat recovery facility that powers the process. Fans push air through a filter system that collects CO2. When the filter is saturated, CO2 is separated at temperatures above 100 degrees Celsius.

    The gas is then sent through an underground pipeline to a greenhouse operated by Gebrüder Meier Primanatura AG to help grow vegetables, like tomatoes and cucumbers.

    Gebald and Climeworks co-founder Jan Wurzbacher said the CO2 could have a variety of other uses, such as carbonating beverages. They established Climeworks in 2009 after working on air capture during postgraduate studies in Zurich.

    The new plant is intended to run as a three-year demonstration project, they said. In the next year, the company said it plans to launch additional commercial ventures, including some that would bury gas underground to achieve negative emissions.

    “With the energy and economic data from the plant, we can make reliable calculations for other, larger projects,” said Wurzbacher.

    ‘Sideshow’
    There are many critics of air capture technology who say it would be much cheaper to perfect carbon capture directly at fossil fuel plants and keep CO2 out of the air in the first place.

    Among the skeptics are Massachusetts Institute of Technology senior research engineer Howard Herzog, who called it a “sideshow” during a Washington event earlier this year.

    He estimated that total system costs for air capture could be as much as $1,000 per ton of CO2, or about 10 times the cost of carbon removal at a fossil fuel plant.

    “At that price, it is ridiculous to think about right now. We have so many other ways to do it that are so much cheaper,” Herzog said.

    He did not comment specifically on Climeworks but noted that the cost for air capture is high partly because CO2 is diffuse in the air, while it is more concentrated in the stream from a fossil fuel plant.

    Climeworks did not immediately release detailed information on its costs but said in a statement that the Swiss Federal Office of Energy would assist in financing. The European Union also provided funding.

    In 2015, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report saying climate intervention technologies like air capture were not a substitute for reducing emissions.

    Last year, two European scientists wrote in the journal Science that air capture and other “negative emissions” technologies are an “unjust gamble,” distracting the world from viable climate solutions (Greenwire, Oct. 14, 2016).

    Engineers have been toying with the technology for years, and many say it is a needed option to keep temperatures to controllable levels.

    It’s just a matter of lowering costs, supporters say. More than a decade ago, entrepreneur Richard Branson launched the Virgin Earth Challenge and offered $25 million to the builder of a viable air capture design.

    Climeworks was a finalist in that competition, as were companies like Carbon Engineering, which is backed by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and is testing air capture at a pilot plant in British Columbia.

  15. Boambee John
    #2547350, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Doomlord

    Has Dastyari also renounced his “relationship” with China, and returned all the money (not just that money we know about)?

  16. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547351, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Really?

    Yes. Really.

    Now I don’t deny I’ve had a bit of fun mocking him from time to time on policy issues but he is actually a good guy. Naughty though. Even naughty to the point of silliness.

  17. JC
    #2547352, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    He estimated that total system costs for air capture could be as much as $1,000 per ton of CO2, or about 10 times the cost of carbon removal at a fossil fuel plant.

    LOL

  18. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547353, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    You think the ALP took this matter seriously and dealt with it by making sire candidates were okay?

    Probably not – but obvious cases would have been sorted. Being born overseas is an obvious case and I suspect the majors have that covered.

  19. stackja
    #2547354, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Ron Jeremy, is an American pornographic actor, filmmaker, actor, and stand-up …

  20. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547355, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Has Dastyari also renounced his “relationship” with China, and returned all the money

    Who knows?

  21. Slayer of Memes
    #2547356, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Ron Jeremy is an Australian MP?

    Far out. Where was he on the ballot?

    At the very end of a long, long, LONG ballot paper in Victoria…

    so f*cking long, no-one read it all, that’s why not many people know he was on there…

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2547358, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    The only way S.44 could be better if it disallowed anyone from being a politician.

    God it’s a good piece of law.

  24. zyconoclast
    #2547359, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The citizenship issue is Malcolm Turnbull’s to sort, not Bill Shorten.

    That’s because MT is the PM. If things were the opposite we would we be criticising the Labor PM

    The Cats might get stuck into Shoten but the MSM would go the full racist card and defend all the ineligibles.

  25. overburdened
    #2547360, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    naughty, silly, Senator. Therein lies the issue. ALP playing musical chairs to promote and demote with no idea how to arrange a root in a brothel with a mob of drunken sailors, based on past performance (with some leave given to shagging pisspot Bob and Banana republic Paul).

  26. JC
    #2547361, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The only way S.44 could be better if it disallowed anyone from being a politician.

    God it’s a good piece of law.

    Why, you prefer domestic born swines vs foreign ones? Swine meat all tastes the same.

  27. C.L.
    #2547362, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Why is Russia so better at designing and producing fighter jets?

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547363, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy.

    Oh well that’s all right then.
    The Labor Party is full of good guys.
    Remember, even Kevin Rudd didn’t take money from ratf$ckers.

  29. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547364, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    God it’s a good piece of law.

    I suspect if we actually had good government we’d be cursing s44. But right now I’m loving it.

    https://youtu.be/FNt0anp7WK8

  30. egg_
    #2547366, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    So Dastyari dropped 25 big ones on the table.

    cm?
    No wonder he’s a pr0n dwarf!

  31. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547367, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Why is Russia so better at designing and producing fighter jets?

    Really?

  32. Snoopy
    #2547368, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    So Dastyari is naughty to the point of silliness and unsound policy wise but still a good guy? It mustn’t be easy to be classified as a waste of space.

  33. zyconoclast
    #2547369, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy. More importantly he has fulfilled the constitutional requirements to renounce his foreign citizenship. So please lay of him.

    He might be a good guy.
    But have his “Section 44” documents been made public?

  34. stackja
    #2547370, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2547358, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:13 pm
    The only way S.44 could be better if it disallowed anyone from being a politician.

    God it’s a good piece of law.

    With HC ruling it could disallow anyone from being a politician. Everyone probably has oversea links.
    Mine England centuries ago. Ireland well over a century ago.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2547371, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    We haven’t had good government since 1901, so I’m not too worried.

  36. H B Bear
    #2547372, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy.

    The fvck? Dastayari is the ultimate Liars machine man. Wholly owned by the unions. Wouldn’t recognise the Australian national interest if he tripped over it.

  37. Top Ender
    #2547373, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Astounded to learn that 60% of the wreck of HMAS Perth has been salvaged by commercial operations.

    Why?

    Perfectly understandable.

    A dastardly act, true but understandable.

  38. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547374, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    I remember the Foxbat being the world’s fastest military aeroplane but it had maneuverability problems.

  39. Snoopy
    #2547375, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Hey Sinc, where was this squirrel last night?

  40. Noodles Romanoff
    #2547376, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2547351, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm
    Really?

    Yes. Really.

    Now I don’t deny I’ve had a bit of fun mocking him from time to time on policy issues but he is actually a good guy. Naughty though. Even naughty to the point of silliness.

    In your judgement Sinc is he as good a guy as Turnbull?

  41. stackja
    #2547377, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    C.L.
    #2547362, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:15 pm
    Why is Russia so better at designing and producing fighter jets?

    Stalin got to the German jets first.

  42. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547378, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    … is he as good a guy as Turnbull?

    Don’t know that I’d describe Turnbull as being a “good guy”. Potentially good PM perhaps.

  43. stackja
    #2547379, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2547371, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:18 pm
    We haven’t had good government since 1901, so I’m not too worried.

    Was 1950 a good year?

  45. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547381, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Wouldn’t recognise the Australian national interest if he tripped over it.

    STOP THE PRESSES: Australian politician not working in national interest.

  46. Infidel Tiger
    #2547382, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Our brilliant constitution looks like ridding us of Jacqui Lambie shortly.

    It’s a mini gun of justice, shredding the stupid in our midst.

    Tony Abbott must be chuckling.

  47. stackja
    #2547383, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547380, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm
    Firefox down.

    Browsing?

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547384, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Give Malcolm some time people, please.
    Don’t hate, innovate.

  50. overburdened
    #2547386, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Having experience with various types IMO most people have elements in their character that promotes identification and warmth. This does not discount their dangerousness. My rule of thumb has always been, the more engaging the individual the more caution you exercise; and if you hear the bell ring telling you that you can relate to their story, absent yourself from the process.

  51. stackja
    #2547387, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    stackja
    #2547383, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm
    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547380, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:22 pm
    Firefox down.

    Or Gant?

  52. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547388, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    On that note gentlepeople I’m off the continue to conspire to place a blockchain node in geosynchronous low orbit over a tax haven, so I can have my wallet far away from the authorities.

  53. Noodles Romanoff
    #2547389, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Potentially good* PM perhaps

    *great Tm

  54. Fisky
    #2547390, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    The geniuses who crafted our wonderful constitution have bequeathed us a mechanism at least as powerful as the 1st and 2nd Amendments. How glorious and lucky we are!

  55. Leigh Lowe
    #2547391, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    On that note gentlepeople I’m off the continue to conspire to place a blockchain node in geosynchronous low orbit over a tax haven, so I can have my wallet far away from the authorities.

    You’ve got taxable income?
    Wow!

  56. H B Bear
    #2547392, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    STOP THE PRESSES: Australian politician not working in national interest.

    The Persian Dwarf is the epitome of the professional politician – never done a single days work outside the union/lobbyist/party/parliamentary bubble. He’s not alone there and it is arguably one of the greatest blights on all modern democracies.

  57. stackja
    #2547393, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    zyconoclast
    #2547385, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Tommy Twotone!

  58. Snoopy
    #2547394, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Our brilliant constitution looks like ridding us of Jacqui Lambie shortly.
    It’s a mini gun of justice, shredding the stupid in our midst.

    LOL

  59. H B Bear
    #2547395, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Young blood brought in to get Team Turnbull pumping

    Well that certainly got Chrissy’s heart racing.

  60. Snoopy
    #2547397, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    You’ve got taxable income?
    Wow!

    He’s an economist, not an accountant.

  61. Gab
    #2547398, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I’ve arrived late to the party …

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2547331, posted on November 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Just to add my 2c – the ‘hedgehog’ is a good guy.

    Please tell me who is this ‘hedgehog’ of which everyone speaks?

  62. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547399, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    blockchain

    Is there any 100% guarantees that a Blockchain can avoid a hard fork?
    What are the consequences/ramifications to users of such an outcome?

  63. Old School Conservative
    #2547400, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Top Ender
    #2547373, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm
    Astounded to learn that 60% of the wreck of HMAS Perth has been salvaged by commercial operations.

    Why?

    Astounded that a virtual war grave was being systematically destroyed by barges dropping big grabs to rip metal and equipment off the Perth. I wasn’t aware of the nature and extent of the salvage operation before today.
    I understand the metal’s low radioactivity was a valuable commodity.

  64. Infidel Tiger
    #2547402, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Dastyari, Emerson and Turnbull?

    I’m beginning to think this Davidson fella is a bad judge.

  65. Bruce in WA
    #2547404, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    It was the hedgehog.

    Which reminds me … does anyone want to buy a porcupine?

    My wife asked me what I wanted for Father’s Day and misheard my answer. She thought I asked for a hedgehog.

    (I’ll be here all week … I recommend the veal.)

  66. Gab
    #2547405, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Dastyari, Emerson and Turnbull?

    Dastyari is good mates with John Setka CFMEU. Don’t know about the other two.

  67. Sinclair Davidson
    #2547406, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Your wife didn’t mishear you at all. 🤣

  68. JC
    #2547407, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Please tell me who is this ‘hedgehog’ of which everyone speaks?

    Someone said, Dastyari looks like Ron Jeremy. I recalled he had one, but couldn’t remember Jermy’s porn nickname , which was the hedgehog. I found out after I looked it up. Someone then renamed Dastyari the hedgehog.
    Team effort.

  70. Baldrick
    #2547409, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Dastyari is ALP and Friedeggburger is LNP. Big difference!

    Not these days.

  71. H B Bear
    #2547410, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Don’t forget Andrew Leigh who’s sum total of real world experience didn’t extend to knowing how nominee companies work and yet is Shadow Minister for Finance or something equally frightening.

  72. Peter Castieau
    #2547411, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Bernardi has rightfully called for an audit of all candidates at the last election given that many of them were the recipients of large amounts of taxpayers dough.
    I wasn’t but the audit should take into account this issue as it can effectively mean that candidates received not only money from the taxpayer they were not entitled to, but it effectively decided who got elected as well.

  73. Bruce in WA
    #2547413, posted on November 8, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Your wife didn’t mishear you at all. 🤣

    Yesssssssss … beginning to think you’re right.

  75. memoryvault
    #2547416, posted on November 8, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    but the audit should take into account this issue as it can effectively mean that candidates received not only money from the taxpayer they were not entitled to, but it effectively decided who got elected as well.

    Which still pales when compared to the possibilities inherent with our retired politicians.
    How many of them, currently pulling down handsome pensions, were never entitled to sit at all?

  76. Steve trickler.
    #2547417, posted on November 8, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Good fun. Well done.



