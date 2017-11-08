Liberty Quote
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.— Friedrich von Hayek
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
S.44 auditor. Found!
He taking his own counsel. An idiot for a client.
IT – I got confused with the nicknames. No. Ron Jeremy is not an MP. Not yet anyway.
Happy to do the job. For a small fee. Okay, not so small fee. The Blockchain would fix this problem.
Australia couldn’t be more thoroughly Rogered even if ‘The Hedgehog’ were a parlimentarian.
I understand he listens to Mr Savva.
Sinc’s hedgehog… I dunno every time I see him on TV for some reason I always think he looks like he has a dandruff problem.
How did Ron Jeremy get into this discussion?
Because Iran is one of those countries that actually doesn’t allow you to renounce citizenship. In those case the HC has ruled that anyone wanting to become an MP must make a reasonable effort to be seen to be renouncing their citizenship (I’m paraphrasing). So Dastyari dropped 25 big ones on the table. And that seems to be fine.
For people carrying on about Dougie, I’d be very surprised if he hadn’t renounced. Wong too on Malaysia. That China claims all ethnic Chinese as their citizens in perpetuity seems a violation of various treaties – so I doubt the HC would enforce that vague claim.
Correction:
MV has an electric mobility aid and uses two tomato stakes taped together as a lance.
Dastyari? Shanghai Sam? Really?
You think the ALP took this matter seriously and dealt with it by making sire candidates were okay? Honest question.
In Switzerland, a giant new machine is sucking carbon directly from the air
The world’s first commercial plant for capturing carbon dioxide directly from the air opened yesterday, refueling a debate about whether the technology can truly play a significant role in removing greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere.
The Climeworks AG facility near Zurich becomes the first ever to capture CO2 at industrial scale from air and sell it directly to a buyer.
Developers say the plant will capture about 900 tons of CO2 annually — or the approximate level released from 200 cars — and pipe the gas to help grow vegetables.
While the amount of CO2 is a small fraction of what firms and climate advocates hope to trap at large fossil fuel plants, Climeworks says its venture is a first step in their goal to capture 1 percent of the world’s global CO2 emissions with similar technology. To do so, there would need to be about 250,000 similar plants, the company says.
“Highly scalable negative emission technologies are crucial if we are to stay below the 2-degree target [for global temperature rise] of the international community,” said Christoph Gebald, co-founder and managing director of Climeworks.
The plant sits on top of a waste heat recovery facility that powers the process. Fans push air through a filter system that collects CO2. When the filter is saturated, CO2 is separated at temperatures above 100 degrees Celsius.
The gas is then sent through an underground pipeline to a greenhouse operated by Gebrüder Meier Primanatura AG to help grow vegetables, like tomatoes and cucumbers.
Gebald and Climeworks co-founder Jan Wurzbacher said the CO2 could have a variety of other uses, such as carbonating beverages. They established Climeworks in 2009 after working on air capture during postgraduate studies in Zurich.
The new plant is intended to run as a three-year demonstration project, they said. In the next year, the company said it plans to launch additional commercial ventures, including some that would bury gas underground to achieve negative emissions.
“With the energy and economic data from the plant, we can make reliable calculations for other, larger projects,” said Wurzbacher.
‘Sideshow’
There are many critics of air capture technology who say it would be much cheaper to perfect carbon capture directly at fossil fuel plants and keep CO2 out of the air in the first place.
Among the skeptics are Massachusetts Institute of Technology senior research engineer Howard Herzog, who called it a “sideshow” during a Washington event earlier this year.
He estimated that total system costs for air capture could be as much as $1,000 per ton of CO2, or about 10 times the cost of carbon removal at a fossil fuel plant.
“At that price, it is ridiculous to think about right now. We have so many other ways to do it that are so much cheaper,” Herzog said.
He did not comment specifically on Climeworks but noted that the cost for air capture is high partly because CO2 is diffuse in the air, while it is more concentrated in the stream from a fossil fuel plant.
Climeworks did not immediately release detailed information on its costs but said in a statement that the Swiss Federal Office of Energy would assist in financing. The European Union also provided funding.
In 2015, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report saying climate intervention technologies like air capture were not a substitute for reducing emissions.
Last year, two European scientists wrote in the journal Science that air capture and other “negative emissions” technologies are an “unjust gamble,” distracting the world from viable climate solutions (Greenwire, Oct. 14, 2016).
Engineers have been toying with the technology for years, and many say it is a needed option to keep temperatures to controllable levels.
It’s just a matter of lowering costs, supporters say. More than a decade ago, entrepreneur Richard Branson launched the Virgin Earth Challenge and offered $25 million to the builder of a viable air capture design.
Climeworks was a finalist in that competition, as were companies like Carbon Engineering, which is backed by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and is testing air capture at a pilot plant in British Columbia.
Doomlord
Has Dastyari also renounced his “relationship” with China, and returned all the money (not just that money we know about)?
Yes. Really.
Now I don’t deny I’ve had a bit of fun mocking him from time to time on policy issues but he is actually a good guy. Naughty though. Even naughty to the point of silliness.
LOL
Probably not – but obvious cases would have been sorted. Being born overseas is an obvious case and I suspect the majors have that covered.
Who knows?
At the very end of a long, long, LONG ballot paper in Victoria…
so f*cking long, no-one read it all, that’s why not many people know he was on there…
Shorten reminds me of:
The only way S.44 could be better if it disallowed anyone from being a politician.
God it’s a good piece of law.
The citizenship issue is Malcolm Turnbull’s to sort, not Bill Shorten.
That’s because MT is the PM. If things were the opposite we would we be criticising the Labor PM
The Cats might get stuck into Shoten but the MSM would go the full racist card and defend all the ineligibles.
naughty, silly, Senator. Therein lies the issue. ALP playing musical chairs to promote and demote with no idea how to arrange a root in a brothel with a mob of drunken sailors, based on past performance (with some leave given to shagging pisspot Bob and Banana republic Paul).
Why, you prefer domestic born swines vs foreign ones? Swine meat all tastes the same.
Why is Russia so better at designing and producing fighter jets?
Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy.
Oh well that’s all right then.
The Labor Party is full of good guys.
Remember, even Kevin Rudd didn’t take money from ratf$ckers.
I suspect if we actually had good government we’d be cursing s44. But right now I’m loving it.
https://youtu.be/FNt0anp7WK8
cm?
No wonder he’s a pr0n dwarf!
Really?
So Dastyari is naughty to the point of silliness and unsound policy wise but still a good guy? It mustn’t be easy to be classified as a waste of space.
Just to add my 2c – Dastyari is a good guy. More importantly he has fulfilled the constitutional requirements to renounce his foreign citizenship. So please lay of him.
He might be a good guy.
But have his “Section 44” documents been made public?
With HC ruling it could disallow anyone from being a politician. Everyone probably has oversea links.
Mine England centuries ago. Ireland well over a century ago.
We haven’t had good government since 1901, so I’m not too worried.
The fvck? Dastayari is the ultimate Liars machine man. Wholly owned by the unions. Wouldn’t recognise the Australian national interest if he tripped over it.
Astounded to learn that 60% of the wreck of HMAS Perth has been salvaged by commercial operations.
Why?
Perfectly understandable.
A dastardly act, true but understandable.
I remember the Foxbat being the world’s fastest military aeroplane but it had maneuverability problems.
Hey Sinc, where was this squirrel last night?
Sinclair Davidson
#2547351, posted on November 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm
Really?
Yes. Really.
Now I don’t deny I’ve had a bit of fun mocking him from time to time on policy issues but he is actually a good guy. Naughty though. Even naughty to the point of silliness.
In your judgement Sinc is he as good a guy as Turnbull?
Stalin got to the German jets first.
Don’t know that I’d describe Turnbull as being a “good guy”. Potentially good PM perhaps.
Was 1950 a good year?
Firefox down.
STOP THE PRESSES: Australian politician not working in national interest.
Our brilliant constitution looks like ridding us of Jacqui Lambie shortly.
It’s a mini gun of justice, shredding the stupid in our midst.
Tony Abbott must be chuckling.
Browsing?
Give Malcolm some time people, please.
Don’t hate, innovate.
Who is advising MT?
Young blood brought in to get Team Turnbull pumping
Having experience with various types IMO most people have elements in their character that promotes identification and warmth. This does not discount their dangerousness. My rule of thumb has always been, the more engaging the individual the more caution you exercise; and if you hear the bell ring telling you that you can relate to their story, absent yourself from the process.
Or Gant?
On that note gentlepeople I’m off the continue to conspire to place a blockchain node in geosynchronous low orbit over a tax haven, so I can have my wallet far away from the authorities.
Potentially good* PM perhaps
*great Tm
The geniuses who crafted our wonderful constitution have bequeathed us a mechanism at least as powerful as the 1st and 2nd Amendments. How glorious and lucky we are!
You’ve got taxable income?
Wow!
The Persian Dwarf is the epitome of the professional politician – never done a single days work outside the union/lobbyist/party/parliamentary bubble. He’s not alone there and it is arguably one of the greatest blights on all modern democracies.
Tommy Twotone!
LOL
Well that certainly got Chrissy’s heart racing.
He’s an economist, not an accountant.
I’ve arrived late to the party …
Please tell me who is this ‘hedgehog’ of which everyone speaks?
blockchain
Is there any 100% guarantees that a Blockchain can avoid a hard fork?
What are the consequences/ramifications to users of such an outcome?
Astounded that a virtual war grave was being systematically destroyed by barges dropping big grabs to rip metal and equipment off the Perth. I wasn’t aware of the nature and extent of the salvage operation before today.
I understand the metal’s low radioactivity was a valuable commodity.
Dastyari, Emerson and Turnbull?
I’m beginning to think this Davidson fella is a bad judge.
Which reminds me … does anyone want to buy a porcupine?
My wife asked me what I wanted for Father’s Day and misheard my answer. She thought I asked for a hedgehog.
(I’ll be here all week … I recommend the veal.)
Dastyari is good mates with John Setka CFMEU. Don’t know about the other two.
Your wife didn’t mishear you at all. 🤣
Someone said, Dastyari looks like Ron Jeremy. I recalled he had one, but couldn’t remember Jermy’s porn nickname , which was the hedgehog. I found out after I looked it up. Someone then renamed Dastyari the hedgehog.
Team effort.
Nah
Not these days.
Don’t forget Andrew Leigh who’s sum total of real world experience didn’t extend to knowing how nominee companies work and yet is Shadow Minister for Finance or something equally frightening.
Bernardi has rightfully called for an audit of all candidates at the last election given that many of them were the recipients of large amounts of taxpayers dough.
I wasn’t but the audit should take into account this issue as it can effectively mean that candidates received not only money from the taxpayer they were not entitled to, but it effectively decided who got elected as well.
Yesssssssss … beginning to think you’re right.
ah. thanks, JC.
Which still pales when compared to the possibilities inherent with our retired politicians.
How many of them, currently pulling down handsome pensions, were never entitled to sit at all?
Good fun. Well done.