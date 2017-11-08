Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
530 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2547668, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The sooner the Byron Bay economy collapses and it assumes its deserved mantle of Macquarie Fields-by-the-Sea the better.

  2. candy
    #2547669, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The trouble with Sam D. is that he’s done so many stunts – in fact I think that’s his job description just about, that no-one believes him or takes him seriously, or cares.

  3. cohenite
    #2547670, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Renewables are the mutant child of the lie of alarmism. New studies now show that a doubling of CO2 will only cause an increase in temp of 0.4C which is negligible, insignificant. And since most of the increase in CO2 is natural it shows there is no justification for renewables:

    http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/06/new-atmospheric-sciences-textbook-climate-sensitivity-just-0-4c-for-co2-doubling/#sthash.2kEqlsOC.dpbs

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2547672, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Wine glass plonker MP runs as independent

    Australian Associated Press
    10:37AM November 9, 2017

    Disgraced former Queensland MP Peter Dowling will contest the seat of Redlands as an independent at the state election.

    The former LNP MP, who was dumped in 2014 after it was revealed he’d had an affair and his mistress had photos of him dangling his penis in a wine glass published, said he is ready to step back into the political spotlight.

    “I still have a heart for it, I still have a passion, an ability and I’m ready,” he told ABC Radio on Thursday

    From the Oz. I’ll leave it to the wits, of Cats, to provide suitable comment.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547674, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:54 am

    “It makes me feel small,

    Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ja da ha!!!!!

  6. cohenite
    #2547675, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It’s a great idea; an MP who can drink booze through his dick is bound to be an improvement on the current bunch.

  7. Eddystone
    #2547676, posted on November 9, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Dastyari is a good guy. Why did those nasty men pick on him?

    Leave Britney Sam alone.

    Please!!!

  8. JC
    #2547679, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Dastyari made to conveniently look like a martyr to racism? Give me a break.

    You think?

    He’s a politician who’s done and said some bad things and people are reacting to this – although I must say the protagonists are a little on the rude side and perhaps should not have followed him to his table. The bar spray was more than enough.

    It looks very real to me as the reaction, particularly from the people at the table looked like they were in a state of semi shock. Stop creating false narratives because you may not like what happened. That’s just fake news, Makka, you idiot.

  9. notafan
    #2547681, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Working class patriots heckle a Labor senator in a pub? Labor, the party of true blue Australians, and the working class? I suspect this was a set up, so the Perfumed Persian can sell more of his book.

    No, really, it was Neil Erikson (one of the blokes with Blair Cottrell at Ballarat) and a couple of others.

    Nothing Sam could do would help his dog of a book.

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547686, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

    He’s a politician who’s done and said some bad things and people are reacting to this – although I must say the protagonists are a little on the rude side and perhaps should not have followed him to his table. The bar spray was more than enough.

    He’s a f$cking Muslim drinking alcohol in a bar.
    He should have been taken out front and whipped with a cane or something.

    Just an insult to his faith.

  11. Slayer of Memes
    #2547687, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Remember when Obama (and others) claimed that a Trump election would spell disaster for the stock market and the economy? (Here’s but one example of the hysteria)

    Turns out that since Trump’s election the stock market has climbed to record highs, unemployment is at record lows, etc…

    .. and those very same pundits are now claiming it’s all due to Obama’s “great economic leadership”…

    So when do they expect the Trump effect to start the implosion of the stock exchange etc? Well apparently many of them are now back-tracking and claiming that they either: (a) didn’t say that, or; (b) that Obama’s policies are so robust they can withstand any sabotage from The Donald’s interference…

    And they wonder why more and more of the American public is tuning them out…

  12. Jo Smyth
    #2547689, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Reading through the comments in the Australian, not much sympathy for Sam out there in Australia. All the sympathy is coming from his friends in the MSM, ABC and the Pollies. Waiting to hear if Bolt and Paul Murray show their left leaning sympathetic side for him tonight.

  13. C.L.
    #2547691, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Prime Minister Theresa May summoned the Secretary of State for International Development back from a trip to Africa after it emerged she had failed to reveal all the details of private meetings with Israeli politicians and officials.

    This is driven, behind the scenes, by Muslims – with which Britain is now overrun.
    Twenty years ago, a minister discussing military aid with officials from the besieged-by-lunatics Israel would not have been remotely news-worthy, let alone sackable.

  14. JC
    #2547693, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:14 am

    This is how you interview the Left. This is what you never see in this country. I can’t ever recall interviews of leftwingers where they are interrogated and shown to be the bullshitters they are.

    Watch the two interviews and listen to the first idiot promising to never come of the show again because he was shown to be a bullshitter.

    Surprisingly, its gals doing it too.

  15. candy
    #2547694, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:15 am


    Just an insult to his faith.

    A good point. Muslims feel very strongly about that. Although he said he’s a non-practicing Muslim, but I’m not sure if any such critter exists, logically.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2547695, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:15 am

    No, really, it was Neil Erikson (one of the blokes with Blair Cottrell at Ballarat) and a couple of others.

    Nothing Sam could do would help his dog of a book.

    Fair comment, but, given the Perfumed Persians use of his eight year old daughter in the campaign against Streets ice-cream, I think it’s a matter of “What goes around.”

  17. Slayer of Memes
    #2547696, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Europe has fallen…

    Zurich police won’t detail suspects nationality because it gives ‘food to xenophobes’

    Zurich police will become the first force in Switzerland to not list the nationality of perpetrators in official communications, saying that doing so only fuels xenophobes.

    Announcing the measure, City Councillor Richard Wolff who is in charge of the city’s security department said that detailing the nationality of alleged criminals is “discriminatory”, “provokes resentment” and “merely supplies food to xenophobic people”.

    Wolff says that focusing on a suspect’s nationality “obscures the true causes of crime” and cites “poverty, low levels of education [and] war trauma” as examples.

    SVP National Councillor, Alfred Heer, says: “This arrangement is a typical communist answer to the question of how to solve the problem of alien crime: It is simply not revealed that there is such a problem at all.”

    Susanne Brunner, VP of the SVP Zurich, also slammed the decision, saying: “The Left Demands Transparency Everywhere – Now it is in police reports to renounce the naming of the origin.”

    “That’s wrong. The population is entitled to receive this information. We are now examining how we can ensure that this continues to happen,” she added.

    Welcome to Europe, 2017, where rather than stop crime, law enforcement actively work to cover it up.

    SAD.

    Welcome to the the very near future of the world, where it will also become illegal to refer to suspects by gender (since that might be making the wrong assumptions), or indeed any kind of physical identification method.

    Instead the media will report:
    “Police are looking for a suspect. Please don’t report anyone suspicious because that might be racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, ableist, or otherwise discriminatory.”

  18. v_maet
    #2547697, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Stimpson @ 11:07am and Candy @ 11:15am

    He is just carrying out Taqiya

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2547698, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

    If you want to patch up Syrian civvies – surely one could apply a little lateral thinking and find aid providers that are going to be less-likely to have you and your PM paraded as idiots in front of the media ?

    Myrddin – Not possible. To help injured Syrians in Israel means doing it in Golan. To do anything in Golan you have to go through the IDF. Hence the problem.

    Where else could medical aid be provided to injured Syrians? Not in Syria or Lebanon without dealing with Assad, Hezbollah and the Russians. Not in Turkey who are increasingly fascist and corrupt. Not in Iraq ditto. Not in Kurdistan as that would piss off the Iranians, Iraqis, Turks and Syrians. About the only other place is northern Jordan, which is probably gatekept by all sorts of undesirables. The only place where you can be sure your aid money won’t be stolen to fund Islamic arseholes of one variety or another is Israel.

    Providing medical aid to injured Syrians in Golan isn’t especially a good thing either, since a large proportion of those injured Syrians being treated in IDF hospital are ISIS and AQ fighters, due to an informal arrangement between them and Israel to keep Hezbollah and the IRG away from the border zone.

    If you deal with the wardogs of the Middle East you will get fleas one way or another. Ms Patel seems to have walked into a situation like a baby into a hyena den. But her idea was laudable.

    But you are blaming the wrong person in your original comment. Patel was doing a reasonable thing. The one who is the appropriate target for condemnation is May for not removing the anti-semit1c policy of boycotting the IDF.

  20. Makka
    #2547699, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

    It looks very real to me as the reaction, particularly from the people at the table looked like they were in a state of semi shock.

    JC, you’re such a gullible prick. The people at the table wouldn’t be in on it if it was a set up. Dastyari can deceive with the best of them, he’s fking politician hadn’t you noticed. He’s obviously won you over.

    Fake news my arse. It’s an opinion and I’ll stay cynical for now.

  21. Snoopy
    #2547700, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    This is driven, behind the scenes, by Muslims – with which Britain is now overrun.
    Twenty years ago, a minister discussing military aid with officials from the besieged-by-lunatics Israel would not have been remotely news-worthy, let alone sackable.

    True

  22. Senile Old Guy
    #2547701, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Vic Pol still policing the narrative:

    Deputy Commissioner Crisp described the crimes as “networked offending”, rather than being the work of an organised gang. They were similar to a wave of aggravated burglaries and violent carjackings last year, which prompted the Victorian Government to introduce new offences to deal with the issue. “There is this loose connection of young people that are getting together to commit various offences,” he said.

    Collins definition:

    A gang is a group of people, especially young people, who go around together and often deliberately cause trouble.

    He said investigators believed the people in the car were of African background, but the problem of networked youth offending was not isolated to that community. “It’s the United Nations of offending — yes, sure, there are certainly numbers [of offenders] of African appearance but there’s also Pacific Islanders and of Anglo background,” he said.

    Can’t be racist and leave out those of “Anglo background”, although the people in the car for this incident happen to be “of African background”.

  23. notafan
    #2547702, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Nice return of serve by Pauline

    How many times btw has Sam publicly racially abused ‘white’ people.

    That is right, several, but no finger wagging from the MSM

    Pauline gives Sam Dastyari the biggest serve for trying to blame her for abuse he received in a pub in Melbourne.

    “I have no time for him what-so-ever, I think he is a smart#$%@”
    “He is a joke and nothing but a pipsqueak and all he ever does is use my name to get publicity to sell his book.”

    NEW LABOR LIKE TO PLAY THE VICTIM RATHER THAN TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN ACTIONS

    Pauline Hanson mocks Sam Dastyari’s appearance after racial abuse incident


    Latham on Dastyari’s racism back in April

  24. JC
    #2547703, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Candy
    #2547694, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Just an insult to his faith.

    A good point. Muslims feel very strongly about that. Although he said he’s a non-practicing Muslim, but I’m not sure if any such critter exists, logically.

    Cardinal Pell was dragged back from Rome to answer phony charges of child molestation. Meanwhile, Islam encourages child marriage to old men. And Muslims feel strongly about being criticized… Fuck’em.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547705, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:21 am

    He’s a f$cking Muslim drinking alcohol in a bar.
    He should have been taken out front and whipped with a cane or something.
    Just an insult to his faith.

    OK that sounds a bit harsh.
    A small whipping with a small cane, because he’s a good guy.

  26. notafan
    #2547706, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Fake news my arse. It’s an opinion and I’ll stay cynical for now.

    Makka it was Neil Erikson and a few mates.


    Neil Erikson

  27. Myrddin Seren
    #2547707, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    The one who is the appropriate target for condemnation is May for not removing the anti-semit1c policy of boycotting the IDF.

    Theresa May is the very definition of a CINO. Her only focus is battling ‘racism’ and ‘heteronormity’ in the horrible bigotty bigot state of Britain.

    If by some disaster the Arabs overran Israel, Theresa May would be on the second plane behind Macron to welcome the new Arab overlords. An utterly vile woman who cannot follow Turnbull in to ignominious defeat and universal scorn soon enough.

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2547708, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    OK that sounds a bit harsh.
    A small whipping with a small cane, because he’s a good guy.

    Actually how about just a belting with his own book and then he has to burn it?
    Are you allowed books in Islam?
    Do we know that?
    Help me out guys.

  29. notafan
    #2547709, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Sam pulled out the muslim card when it suits him politically, that is all.

    His parents are secularists and Sam got married by that Wayside Chapel bloke.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2547710, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    OK that sounds a bit harsh.
    A small whipping with a small cane, because he’s a good guy

    Before being thrown off a very low building, because he’s a good guy?

