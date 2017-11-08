Liberty Quote
The usual road to slavery is that first they take away your guns, then they take away your property, then last of all they tell you to shut up and say you are enjoying it.— James A. Donald
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
The sooner the Byron Bay economy collapses and it assumes its deserved mantle of Macquarie Fields-by-the-Sea the better.
The trouble with Sam D. is that he’s done so many stunts – in fact I think that’s his job description just about, that no-one believes him or takes him seriously, or cares.
Renewables are the mutant child of the lie of alarmism. New studies now show that a doubling of CO2 will only cause an increase in temp of 0.4C which is negligible, insignificant. And since most of the increase in CO2 is natural it shows there is no justification for renewables:
http://notrickszone.com/2017/11/06/new-atmospheric-sciences-textbook-climate-sensitivity-just-0-4c-for-co2-doubling/#sthash.2kEqlsOC.dpbs
From the Oz. I’ll leave it to the wits, of Cats, to provide suitable comment.
“It makes me feel small,
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ja da ha!!!!!
It’s a great idea; an MP who can drink booze through his dick is bound to be an improvement on the current bunch.
Leave
BritneySam alone.
Please!!!
You think?
He’s a politician who’s done and said some bad things and people are reacting to this – although I must say the protagonists are a little on the rude side and perhaps should not have followed him to his table. The bar spray was more than enough.
It looks very real to me as the reaction, particularly from the people at the table looked like they were in a state of semi shock. Stop creating false narratives because you may not like what happened. That’s just fake news, Makka, you idiot.
No, really, it was Neil Erikson (one of the blokes with Blair Cottrell at Ballarat) and a couple of others.
Nothing Sam could do would help his dog of a book.
He’s a politician who’s done and said some bad things and people are reacting to this – although I must say the protagonists are a little on the rude side and perhaps should not have followed him to his table. The bar spray was more than enough.
He’s a f$cking Muslim drinking alcohol in a bar.
He should have been taken out front and whipped with a cane or something.
Just an insult to his faith.
Remember when Obama (and others) claimed that a Trump election would spell disaster for the stock market and the economy? (Here’s but one example of the hysteria)
Turns out that since Trump’s election the stock market has climbed to record highs, unemployment is at record lows, etc…
.. and those very same pundits are now claiming it’s all due to Obama’s “great economic leadership”…
So when do they expect the Trump effect to start the implosion of the stock exchange etc? Well apparently many of them are now back-tracking and claiming that they either: (a) didn’t say that, or; (b) that Obama’s policies are so robust they can withstand any sabotage from The Donald’s interference…
And they wonder why more and more of the American public is tuning them out…
Reading through the comments in the Australian, not much sympathy for Sam out there in Australia. All the sympathy is coming from his friends in the MSM, ABC and the Pollies. Waiting to hear if Bolt and Paul Murray show their left leaning sympathetic side for him tonight.
This is driven, behind the scenes, by Muslims – with which Britain is now overrun.
Twenty years ago, a minister discussing military aid with officials from the besieged-by-lunatics Israel would not have been remotely news-worthy, let alone sackable.
This is how you interview the Left. This is what you never see in this country. I can’t ever recall interviews of leftwingers where they are interrogated and shown to be the bullshitters they are.
Watch the two interviews and listen to the first idiot promising to never come of the show again because he was shown to be a bullshitter.
Surprisingly, its gals doing it too.
Just an insult to his faith.
A good point. Muslims feel very strongly about that. Although he said he’s a non-practicing Muslim, but I’m not sure if any such critter exists, logically.
Fair comment, but, given the Perfumed Persians use of his eight year old daughter in the campaign against Streets ice-cream, I think it’s a matter of “What goes around.”
Europe has fallen…
Welcome to the the very near future of the world, where it will also become illegal to refer to suspects by gender (since that might be making the wrong assumptions), or indeed any kind of physical identification method.
Instead the media will report:
“Police are looking for a suspect. Please don’t report anyone suspicious because that might be racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, ableist, or otherwise discriminatory.”
Stimpson @ 11:07am and Candy @ 11:15am
He is just carrying out Taqiya
Myrddin – Not possible. To help injured Syrians in Israel means doing it in Golan. To do anything in Golan you have to go through the IDF. Hence the problem.
Where else could medical aid be provided to injured Syrians? Not in Syria or Lebanon without dealing with Assad, Hezbollah and the Russians. Not in Turkey who are increasingly fascist and corrupt. Not in Iraq ditto. Not in Kurdistan as that would piss off the Iranians, Iraqis, Turks and Syrians. About the only other place is northern Jordan, which is probably gatekept by all sorts of undesirables. The only place where you can be sure your aid money won’t be stolen to fund Islamic arseholes of one variety or another is Israel.
Providing medical aid to injured Syrians in Golan isn’t especially a good thing either, since a large proportion of those injured Syrians being treated in IDF hospital are ISIS and AQ fighters, due to an informal arrangement between them and Israel to keep Hezbollah and the IRG away from the border zone.
If you deal with the wardogs of the Middle East you will get fleas one way or another. Ms Patel seems to have walked into a situation like a baby into a hyena den. But her idea was laudable.
But you are blaming the wrong person in your original comment. Patel was doing a reasonable thing. The one who is the appropriate target for condemnation is May for not removing the anti-semit1c policy of boycotting the IDF.
It looks very real to me as the reaction, particularly from the people at the table looked like they were in a state of semi shock.
JC, you’re such a gullible prick. The people at the table wouldn’t be in on it if it was a set up. Dastyari can deceive with the best of them, he’s fking politician hadn’t you noticed. He’s obviously won you over.
Fake news my arse. It’s an opinion and I’ll stay cynical for now.
True
Vic Pol still policing the narrative:
Collins definition:
Can’t be racist and leave out those of “Anglo background”, although the people in the car for this incident happen to be “of African background”.
Nice return of serve by Pauline
How many times btw has Sam publicly racially abused ‘white’ people.
That is right, several, but no finger wagging from the MSM
Latham on Dastyari’s racism back in April
Cardinal Pell was dragged back from Rome to answer phony charges of child molestation. Meanwhile, Islam encourages child marriage to old men. And Muslims feel strongly about being criticized… Fuck’em.
He’s a f$cking Muslim drinking alcohol in a bar.
He should have been taken out front and whipped with a cane or something.
Just an insult to his faith.
OK that sounds a bit harsh.
A small whipping with a small cane, because he’s a good guy.
Makka it was Neil Erikson and a few mates.
Neil Erikson
Theresa May is the very definition of a CINO. Her only focus is battling ‘racism’ and ‘heteronormity’ in the horrible bigotty bigot state of Britain.
If by some disaster the Arabs overran Israel, Theresa May would be on the second plane behind Macron to welcome the new Arab overlords. An utterly vile woman who cannot follow Turnbull in to ignominious defeat and universal scorn soon enough.
OK that sounds a bit harsh.
A small whipping with a small cane, because he’s a good guy.
Actually how about just a belting with his own book and then he has to burn it?
Are you allowed books in Islam?
Do we know that?
Help me out guys.
Sam pulled out the muslim card when it suits him politically, that is all.
His parents are secularists and Sam got married by that Wayside Chapel bloke.
Before being thrown off a very low building, because he’s a good guy?