Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017
760 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  1. zyconoclast
    #2548013, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Illegal Immigrant Opens Fire on TX Interstate Drivers with Assault Rifle — Child Shot in Head

    An illegal alien named Rolando Martinez was arrested on Saturday after randomly shooting an assault rifle at drivers in Texas.

    Martinez was apparently inebriated.

    A seven-year-old girl was hit in the head.

    She remains in critical condition.

  2. John64
    #2548014, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Mallotto’s been fun but I reckon Traitorlotto would be a real hoot.

    Who’s off to the High Court tomorrow?

  3. zyconoclast
    #2548015, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Air Force Academy Prep School: Black cadet admitted to writing racist remarks on dorm doors

    Officials say the cadet admitted to writing the messages on the whiteboard outside the dorm rooms of five black cadet candidates. The cadet is no longer at the school, but a spokesman declined to say whether the student withdrew or was expelled.

  4. Rabz
    #2548016, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    LOL – from the Oz: Xylophone MP Rebekah Sharkie drawn into grate citizenship debacle of 2017.

    It’s becoming very difficult to keep track of the number of these clowns getting ensnared.

    #foreignerswhores&quislings

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2548017, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    6. Imagine living as the oppressed other half of the population. Ask yourself what makes you superior to women.

    I don’t take fruit from strange talking f$cking snakes.
    Simple.

  7. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2548019, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    6. Imagine living as the oppressed other half of the population. Ask yourself what makes you superior to women. Ask that question once a day
    Feel free to add your own.

    Cock and balls.

  9. Rabz
    #2548021, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    FFS, Cosgrove:

    Shut. It. Down.

    Now.

  10. JC
    #2548022, posted on November 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Get a load of this abortion of a public company.

    General Electric (GE) is so broken, even the company knows it needs to be fixed. The difference between the bulls and the bears, then, is not about what GE looks like now, but what it will look like in the near future as it tries to address its myriad problems.
    General Electric: A ‘Severe Dividend Cut’ Could Be Coming. It Won’t Be Enough.

    In fact Cowen’s Gautam Khanna and team contend that GE’s problems are so big that a “severe dividend cut is likely but insufficient” to cure what ails it. They explain:

    GE Industrial has $28.5B of net debt, $37B of underfunded pension/OPEB, and other cash calls ($3.7B ALO payment; $70.5B of Capital’s net debt) that render an accretive break-up of the portfolio implausible, even before considering operational dis-synergies. A severe dividend cut is likely, but insufficient even after $20B+ of asset sales to “solve” the balance sheet and cash generation challenges. Furthermore, reshaping the portfolio via $20B of asset dispositions will concentrate GE’s cash strapped portfolio even more heavily on Power (22%E of Industrial EBIT in C17E), which remains in the early innings of an extended downturn, given enduring pressures in the gas turbine market. Thus, it’s unlikely the market rewards GE with a higher multiple post these asset sales. Additionally, we expect sizable cuts to digital spending (was projected to be $2.2B in C17) and other discretionary areas (R&D; global growth division; etc.), which may impede the product innovation needed to sustain the firm’s leading market positions.

    US $37 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. It’s market cap is $US 175 billion.

    I honestly don’t know how firms allow their pension plans to be unprovided to this extent and they aren’t alone over there either.

