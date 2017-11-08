Liberty Quote
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed – and hence clamorous to be led to safety – by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.— H.L. Mencken
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
Illegal Immigrant Opens Fire on TX Interstate Drivers with Assault Rifle — Child Shot in Head
An illegal alien named Rolando Martinez was arrested on Saturday after randomly shooting an assault rifle at drivers in Texas.
Martinez was apparently inebriated.
A seven-year-old girl was hit in the head.
She remains in critical condition.
Mallotto’s been fun but I reckon Traitorlotto would be a real hoot.
Who’s off to the High Court tomorrow?
Air Force Academy Prep School: Black cadet admitted to writing racist remarks on dorm doors
Officials say the cadet admitted to writing the messages on the whiteboard outside the dorm rooms of five black cadet candidates. The cadet is no longer at the school, but a spokesman declined to say whether the student withdrew or was expelled.
LOL – from the Oz: Xylophone MP Rebekah Sharkie drawn into grate citizenship debacle of 2017.
It’s becoming very difficult to keep track of the number of these clowns getting ensnared.
#foreignerswhores&quislings
6. Imagine living as the oppressed other half of the population. Ask yourself what makes you superior to women.
I don’t take fruit from strange talking f$cking snakes.
Simple.
Why do we believe in gods? Religious belief ‘not linked to intuition or rational thinking’
Cock and balls.
Tests Reveal ‘Child Refugee’ Who Raped and Murdered EU Official’s Daughter Is Between 22 and 30 Years Old
FFS, Cosgrove:
Shut. It. Down.
Now.
Get a load of this abortion of a public company.
US $37 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. It’s market cap is $US 175 billion.
I honestly don’t know how firms allow their pension plans to be unprovided to this extent and they aren’t alone over there either.