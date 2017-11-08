Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,070 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2548328, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Brett W, Zulu has failed to distance himself from allegations that he served with an apartheid-allied paramilitary group in SA or a neighbouring country

    I’m sorry, would you be good enough to distance yourself from allegations that you are an active, practicing member of the Nazi Party?

  2. Oh come on
    #2548329, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Had a convo with a feminist friend recently about the Weinstein thing. She genuinely believes systemic sexism is rampant throughout society. I said to her that, due to the nature of my work, I have worked in several dozen different workplaces over the last couple of years, alongside thousands of colleagues. Once and only once I encountered clear and obvious gender discrimination in a highly dysfunctional workplace – and it was against males. That was very unusual, however. I asked her if she experienced gender discrimination at her work. She works for the APS. No, she doesn’t. So where is this terrible patriarchal oppression, then? It’s there, she claimed, she knows it is. She’s built her entire worldview around this belief so it wasn’t as though I could come along and trash it with basic logic.

    But this is the trouble – a huge cohort of otherwise well-educated, privileged women have been trained to believe they’re victims. And they will deny a hand in front of their face before they let go of this belief, hence the eager uptake of clearly false ‘facts’ like 77c in the dollar, one in four women raped, etc. They need to believe these patently absurd claims to obscure the reality that they aren’t terribly oppressed as women at all in their day-to-day lives.

  3. DrBeauGan
    #2548330, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2548320, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:47 pm
    If I believed the whole Christian thing, I’d book a ticket to Syria and set off to convert Isis, secure in the belief that God would look after me.

    No you wouldn’t.
    Are you f$cking stupid?
    He let his son get crucified to prove a point.
    So what do you think he is prepared to let happen to everyone else?
    It’s not rocket science.

    So you aren’t a believer either, stimpmeister.

    It’s OK not to be a believer.

    Suffering as I do from an excess of sanity, I have to say that the degree of faith required to go off to convert the paynim looks insane to me. I’m glad to have your agreement on this.

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #2548331, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    ‘Saffie’ forces. That’ll teach me.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2548332, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    He also made claims that he was in SA teaching “recruits” the use of AK47s and also said the other side used the same weapons.

    Show me where? Simple enough, surely?

  6. W Hogg
    #2548333, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Is that a silent “h”?
    Jesus F$cking Christ.

    LOL

  7. DrBeauGan
    #2548334, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    But this is the trouble – a huge cohort of otherwise well-educated, privileged women have been trained to believe they’re victims. And they will deny a hand in front of their face before they let go of this belief, hence the eager uptake of clearly false ‘facts’ like 77c in the dollar, one in four women raped, etc. They need to believe these patently absurd claims to obscure the reality that they aren’t terribly oppressed as women at all in their day-to-day lives.

    She has faith, OCO. She doesn’t need evidence.

  8. Oh come on
    #2548335, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Knuckle Dragger, please try not to be such a softcock. One anonymous commenter on the internet insulting another anonymous commenter on the internet is not grounds for a defamation case.

    Well, I guess it might be if the plaintiff were an utter, utter fuckwit.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2548336, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:00 am

    AFAIK Zulu only said that he was familiar with AK47s, having had experience with them in Africa

    This is better then the circus. Show me where I made that claim?

  10. Oh come on
    #2548337, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:01 am

    She has faith, OCO. She doesn’t need evidence.

    Neatly interwoven, Dr B.

  11. Knuckle Dragger
    #2548338, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Hey,

    You know which country has AK47s?

    EVERY fucking country, and especially Africa.

  12. Oh come on
    #2548339, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Stimps, why do you bleep out swear words?

  13. JC
    #2548340, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Fisky
    #2548323, posted on November 9, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Fisky and JC,
    How about you two actually produce the posts by or quotes from Zulu that prove your ridiculous claims that he was involved in atrocities in SA. Put up or shut up.

    Brett W, Zulu has failed to distance himself from allegations that he served with an apartheid-allied paramilitary group in SA or a neighbouring country. He has boasted of “training” people with AK47s, but it is a curious omission as to which theatre he would have trained them. Obviously not in Australia, so the question is, where?

    It’s really a very strange and curious set of circumstances we have , Fisk. I’m perplexed and chagrined to say the least.

    Not a day goes by the Z isn’t talking about military history, boasting about his involvement in the military and what not. Not a day goes by. And when he’s asked a simple question that would shed light on his possible involvement in a hot war, we get nothing. Not even a sentence other than defensive whines and high pitched dog whistles for assistance from others. I really don’t get it.

    It’s perplexing.

    One last time
    The Z

    Seriously, you’re among friends here. Tell us what the hell you were doing wondering around SA in the 80’s teaching angrified schleps how to use AK47s. You weren’t there on a elephant shoot, right?

  14. JC
    #2548341, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:08 am

    This is better then the circus. Show me where I made that claim?

    Here, The Z. May 8th 2017 open thread.

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2376298, posted on May 9, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Back in the day, I picked up an AK47, in front of a group of new recruits.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2548342, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:08 am

    So you aren’t a believer either, stimpmeister.

    Yes and no, I’m not like you sane Muppets.
    I live in a fairly constant state of cognitive dissonance, and can believe in multiple contradictory beliefs at the same time. I’ve practiced it for a long time.
    I try very hard not to be righteous about anything in general etc etc, because when people with serious mental illness wholeheartedly believe in something, the results can vary from laughable to tragic to monstrous.
    Righteousness and utter certainty are very dangerous when combined with mental illness.

  16. m0nty
    #2548343, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:08 am

    I see OCO, who was chipping me for believing conspiracy theories the other day, has gone all in on P1zzag4te. LOL.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2548344, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Stimps, why do you bleep out swear words?

    It’s a Children’s Economics Blog.

  18. memoryvault
    #2548345, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:09 am

    You know which country has AK47s?
    EVERY fucking country, and especially Africa.

    And it makes a distinctive sound.

  19. Oh come on
    #2548346, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:10 am

    For the record, I believe Zulu was recounting an anecdote regarding his service in the Army Reserves. It involved a tutorial he was giving regarding how to assemble, disassemble and generally maintain an AK47. Any questions? Zulu recalled asking his pupils after he had finished his demonstration. Yes, said one – again, according to Zulu – where the fuck did you learn this?

    And it was left as a rhetorical question. That, I believe, was the gist of the comment.

  20. JC
    #2548347, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Knuckle Dragger
    #2548338, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Hey,

    You know which country has AK47s?

    EVERY fucking country, and especially Africa.

    Yes Dragger especially Africa, which is the point seeing the Z sometimes breaks in Afrikaans.

  21. Fisky
    #2548348, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:10 am

    This is better then the circus. Show me where I made that claim?

    You openly claimed to have been training “recruits” in how to use an AK47! Who the hell were these “recruits”? Was it the UNITA mob?

  22. Oh come on
    #2548349, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:11 am

    You are dumber than dogshit, m0nty. Go find an assault victim to laugh at.

  23. egg_
    #2548350, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:11 am

    haha Dastyari, what does he think this is, 2011?

    “Hey staffers, I’m in trouble, help me out here, get me a hijab pull or something on camera – don’t tell me when it’s coming though!”.

    +1

    The stunted stunt man pulls so many cunning stunts, he should replace Wee Man on Jackass.

  24. m0nty
    #2548351, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:12 am

    You’re looking a bit punchdrunk yourself, OCO. I’m laughing at you.

  25. Oh come on
    #2548352, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:13 am

    By the way, m0nty, you colossal wobbling Weinsteinesque chucklehead. Rand Paul sustained 6 broken ribs, not 5. LOL, ey? Ell Oh fucking ell.

    Tosser.

  26. BrettW
    #2548353, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Fisky,
    How exactly could Zulu distance himself from yours and JC’s total twisting of what he has said in the past ? What exactly should he do to disprove your slurs ? JC is well known for twisting peoples words to help him in an argument or attack somebody he does not like (the other evening he was fighting Tom, Cohenite, MV and Zulu at the same time which suggests he has some deep rooted mental issues). Seems like you are quite the JC fan.

    Grateful if you could distance yourself from my allegations that you and JC torture puppies as a hobby. Naturally I have no evidence of this but you need to disprove it.

    Just so we dont forget what this latest shit stirring is about, a reminder :

    JC
    #2546400, posted on November 8, 2017 at 12:16 am

    “Zulu could also clear up for us what he was doing in South Africa in the 80s during the time Australia had sanctions imposed. The SA military didn’t hire outside loser yokels, but terror groups who went around shooting people in the back certainly did. How many people did he kill that were unarmed?
    I wonder what the Australian military would think of someone like Zulu, flouting sanctions to go over to join a terror group and shoot blacks in the back”.

    So JC and Fisky is this something we can expect from you each evening ? Should be fun for all. I am sure JC, being an original and much respected Cat (sarc), will tell us this forum was set up by Sinc just for this kind of purpose.

  27. JC
    #2548354, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:14 am

    The Z

    Seriously, just take a deep breath, push down, reach for the keyboard. and just answer Fisk’s question if you don’t want to answer me directly. Direct the answer to Fisk, if you have to.

    We’re all friends and lovers here.

  28. m0nty
    #2548355, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    What’s your favourite pizza topping, OCO? Your stance on pineapple as a topping, if you please?

  29. egg_
    #2548356, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    The North Korean regime has responded to Trump with feigned apathy and threats of nuclear annihilation in equal measure. Following his electoral victory a year ago, North Korean official Kim Yong Ho said in a statement, “we do not care.” Yet North Korea’s state propaganda outlets—the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Rodong Sinmun, and others—have consistently referred to Trump as an alarming threat to their status quo.

    Sounds like the Asian mind – fvck’em, Trump.

  30. Oh come on
    #2548357, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Yes, I know you are, you intellectual midget. Now run along and play in the traffic. The grown-ups are talking.

  31. JC
    #2548358, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:15 am

    STFU and go to bed, Rooster. Enough crap from you.

  32. m0nty
    #2548359, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:17 am

    The grown-ups are talking.

    Hahahaha, sorry old man, wouldn’t want to interrupt your very serious discussion of Italian restaurants and their central role in the fall of Western civilisation.

  33. Oh come on
    #2548360, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Until you have familiarised yourself with what you think is so hilariously funny, m0nty, you aren’t worth a pinch of shit. Now go away as I’m done with you.

  34. memoryvault
    #2548361, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Seems like you are quite the JC fan.

    He’s one of the Fatuous Four, Brett.
    Think of it like this.

  35. JC
    #2548362, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The Z

    Stop coming up with swill about this bet or that.

    Focus. Focus on the question at hand and stop it with the diversions as no one is buying it.

    WTF were you doing in SA in the 80s and why?

  36. m0nty
    #2548363, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I’ll leave the extremely important research into Sharrryl Atttkkkkissson to you, OCO. I’m sure there’s further reading up on Infowars for you.

  37. Oh come on
    #2548364, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Anyway, the answer to the rhetorical question was provided on the thread – Southern Africa, perhaps? It kind of snowballed from there. But Zulu suddenly became absent for that part. Recently we learnt that he was settling a will or somesuch.

  38. JC
    #2548365, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    He’s one of the Fatuous Four,

    It’s three, not four, you imbecile.

  39. Oh come on
    #2548366, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    m0nty, mock her name all you like. She’s a real journalist while you run a fantasy football site.

  40. DrBeauGan
    #2548368, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Righteousness and utter certainty are very dangerous when combined with mental illness.

    Righteousness and utter certainty are always dangerous. I take the view that utter certainty is a sign of mental illness. Healthy minds have doubts.

  41. Oh come on
    #2548369, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    You know, she’s broken real stories, genuinely spoken truth to power, and even written a book or two along the way! A NYT bestseller, even. Maybe you could start a fantasy journalist site where you can emulate her actual achievements, m0nty.

  42. JC
    #2548370, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:27 am

    But Zulu suddenly became absent for that part. Recently we learnt that he was settling a will or somesuch.

    Side splitting funny. The idiot… and he is an idiot of the first order…. was making all those insinuation type denials he had no recollection of what we were talking about…. But he let out that he never returned to respond because he was busy that time executing a will.

    Fmd, that shouldn’t have been a complex lie. There was no complexity there. It wasn’t even a web. It was a straight 100 meter dash.

  43. zyconoclast
    #2548371, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    …Authentic Persian…

    Still having a go at Sam Dastardly?

  44. m0nty
    #2548372, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Oh yes OCO, she does deserve to be mocked. She is in the Louise Mensch zone now. Seems to be a trend, seemingly normal people just flipping into insanity.

  45. JC
    #2548373, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    seemingly normal people just flipping into insanity.

    You’ve been there since your teens.

  46. Knuckle Dragger
    #2548374, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    OCO,

    I never said anything about court, unlike some others here talking about different things.

    I just thought it might be nice to do when ‘allegations’ of this type are not proven by the claimant.

    Jesus wept.

  47. Oh come on
    #2548375, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Go work on your website, m0nts. Work it really hard. Remember, you’re soooo busy and have no time for anything. Nobody cares either way.

  48. Mitch M.
    #2548376, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I live in a fairly constant state of cognitive dissonance, and can believe in multiple contradictory beliefs at the same time. I’ve practiced it for a long time.

    “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two
    opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability
    to function.”
    — F. Scott Fitzgerald

  49. DrBeauGan
    #2548377, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:33 am

    M0nty shouldn’t discuss insanity. The stimpmeister is the only competent authority here.

  50. Fisky
    #2548378, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:35 am

    So JC and Fisky is this something we can expect from you each evening ? Should be fun for all. I am sure JC, being an original and much respected Cat (sarc), will tell us this forum was set up by Sinc just for this kind of purpose.

    I think the forum needs more of a personal touch, not just discussing dry, technical stuff like monetary policy.

  51. Oh come on
    #2548380, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:36 am

    I never said anything about court,

    KD, people don’t make cash settlements (or whatever term you used) without a threat of going to trial.

    You “just thought it was a nice thing to do” (“it” being JC paying Zulu money), and you end your comment with “Jesus wept”??

    FMD some people are totally oblivious.

  52. memoryvault
    #2548381, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:37 am

    The stimpmeister is the only competent authority here.

    Don’t be fooled by stage personas, Dr Beaugan.
    Stimpy is the sanest person here. He passes the Socrates Test.

  53. C.L.
    #2548382, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Trump got the red carpet at the airport; Obama got no stairs and had to exit from the “ass” of the plane; now Trump is the first foreign leader to dine in the Forbidden City in the modern epoch. The Chinese regarded Obama as an inconsequential clown.

  54. BrettW
    #2548383, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Well there you have it ! The evidence according to JC. No mention of SA or them being African recruits

    OCO said “For the record, I believe Zulu was recounting an anecdote regarding his service in the Army Reserves. It involved a tutorial he was giving regarding how to assemble, disassemble and generally maintain an AK47. Any questions? Zulu recalled asking his pupils after he had finished his demonstration. Yes, said one – again, according to Zulu – where the fuck did you learn this?”

    No personal knowledge but I am guessing weapons training in the Army would include some playing with AK47’s at some point. After all it is a weapon many potential enemies would be using. OCO’s recollection suggests Zulu was involved in training new recruits and any new recruit would probably be impressed with any instructor who could assemble and disassemble such a weapon if they themselves were new to weapon handling.

    So there we have it, the conclusive evidence that leads JC to make his comments that Zulu has shot people in the back and burnt people alive. JC was wasted in the share trading game, he should have been a lawyer. His knowledge of evidence is just mind blowing.

    Now time for bed as know this pointless baiting by JC and Fisky will continue tomorrow and we can continue where we left off.
    JC
    #2548341, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:08 am
    This is better then the circus. Show me where I made that claim?

    Here, The Z. May 8th 2017 open thread.

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    #2376298, posted on May 9, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Back in the day, I picked up an AK47, in front of a group of new recruits.

  55. egg_
    #2548384, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    North Korea to Americans: ‘Oust the Lunatic Old Man’ Trump or Face ‘Abyss of Doom’

    Methinks ‘Rocket Man’ is looking more like Wiley E. Coyote and his ACME H-Bomb.

  56. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2548385, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    For the record, I believe Zulu was recounting an anecdote regarding his service in the Army Reserves. It involved a tutorial he was giving regarding how to assemble, disassemble and generally maintain an AK47. Any questions? Zulu recalled asking his pupils after he had finished his demonstration. Yes, said one – again, according to Zulu – where the fuck did you learn this?

    I’m sitting on the verandah of the retirement property, drinking good Scotch, and enjoying the uproar. I was a Reservist after leaving the regular forces, and that’s all it was. “Yes, where the fuck did you learn how to use an AK47.”

    Watching JC get his knickers in a twist is well worth it.

  57. m0nty
    #2548386, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I think the forum needs more of a personal touch, not just discussing dry, technical stuff like monetary policy.

    We haven’t had a decent stoush about monetary policy in months. I blame Dot.

  58. Oh come on
    #2548387, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    If being a competent authority on a topic of discussion is the bar we set, m0nty ought not discuss anything.

  59. C.L.
    #2548388, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Attention-addicted communist, Fr George Bergoglio, wants another pat on the back …

    So:

    Vatican bans cigarettes.

    Pope Francis has ordered a ban on the sale of cigarettes inside the Vatican from next year because of health concerns, a spokesman said on Thursday.

  60. egg_
    #2548389, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:43 am

    The Chinese regarded Obama as an inconsequential clown.

    They probably look down upon Moors, unbeknownst to OBambi.

  61. Mitch M.
    #2548390, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Atheists are obsessed with God, I’ve said it before here when there was a bit of fuss over the same issue. They truly are God-botherers.

    Nah, atheists like me are more interested in molecules and how the damn hell the immune system is capable of responding to tiny protein fragments held against a cell membrane by receptors. I still don’t get that. I know plenty of atheists, we’re focused on solvable problems. One of my heuristics is that if people have spent hundreds let alone thousands of years debating an issue then it is not going to solved by me and in the absence new data it is not going to solved by anyone.

  62. JC
    #2548391, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    I’m sitting on the verandah of the retirement property, drinking good Scotch, and enjoying the uproar. I was a Reservist after leaving the regular forces, and that’s all it was. “Yes, where the fuck did you learn how to use an AK47.”

    Watching JC get his knickers in a twist is well worth it.

    naaaa, OCO gave you that out. No luck, I’m not buying it especially with your boastful knowledge of Afrikaans. It’s not eggsactly like French that one would learn at school.

  63. Snoopy
    #2548392, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Pope Francis has ordered a ban on the sale of cigarettes inside the Vatican from next year because of health concerns, a spokesman said on Thursday.

    How far is it from the Vatican to the nearest Italian smoke shop?

  64. memoryvault
    #2548393, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I’m sitting on the verandah of the retirement property, drinking good Scotch

    Wish I could be with you. I desperately need a good drunk with friends right now.
    After a tipoff, I spent the afternoon exploring the ramifications of the “Common Informers (Parliamentary Disqualification) Act, 1975”.

    The bastards supposedly running the country made themselves immune to any interference by us minions, nearly fifty years ago. They’ve been laughing at us ever since. Very depressing.

  65. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2548394, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Anyway, the answer to the rhetorical question was provided on the thread – Southern Africa, perhaps? It kind of snowballed from there. But Zulu suddenly became absent for that part. Recently we learnt that he was settling a will or somesuch

    I was settling my late father’s will. I had better things to do then argue with the likes of the circus about how many African guerilla’s, carrying AK – 47’s, can dance on the head of a pin.

  66. Knuckle Dragger
    #2548395, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Good point BrettW.

    I was given instruction in the use, assembly/disassembly of the AK and RPD in my time, as these were commonly used by potential hostile nations. Simple.

    I must have missed the lessons on necklacing, though.

  67. Fisky
    #2548397, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I learned Afrikaans! *wink wink* I’m really good with AK47s, but not telling where I got that! *nudge nudge*

    Zulu would now have you believe he learned Afrikaans in TAFE night classes. There was so much demand for Afrikaans at the time, you see, everyone was signing up to learn the international language of trade and tourism, that being Afrikaans.

  68. OldOzzie
    #2548398, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:49 am

    One Year Ago Hillary Clinton Became First Losing Presidential Candidate in 50 Years to Not Concede in Public Speech

    One year ago today Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump waited for the results to the US Presidential election. It was the most watched and talked about election in US History. Hillary was planning on becoming the first woman President in US history.

    The Empire State Building was bathed in patriotic colors. Hillary Clinton supporters gathered in New York to celebrate Hillary becoming the first female President of the United States. At the beginning of the evening on November 8th the Democrats, mainstream media and #NeverTrumpers in the Republican Party all considered Hillary a shoe-in to win the election. The far-left website Huffington Post predicted a greater than 98% chance of Hillary winning the election –

    The New York Times had a Presidential tracker at the beginning of the night that predicted a Hillary win probability of 80% with Donald Trump at only 20%.

    As the night went on the unthinkable happened. The results began turning in Donald Trump’s favor. State by state a majority of American people voted for Donald Trump. On the early morning of November 9th, one year ago Donald Trump was declared the winner of the Presidential election.

    Hillary supporters were shocked and devastated. They could not believe their eyes. Grown men with pink “Hillary” hats cried on national TV. But their leader Hillary was no where to be found. Eventually, she sent her creepy Campaign Manager, John Podesta, to her ‘victory’ party to share the news. He said, “Everybody should head home to get some sleep. We’ll have more to say tomorrow.”

    Hillary eventually did call the Trump campaign and conceded.

    It is unknown why Hillary did not make a concession speech but she didn’t, and it turned out to be the first time in 50 years that the loser failed to give a concession speech after the Presidential election votes were tallied. Was she too sick as had been obvious to the readers of this site? Was she too drunk as it was known that she was a heavy drinker? Maybe she was just too upset and emotional to do the mature thing? Was she too busy working on covering up her criminal deeds that she had hoped would disappear forever after her expected win?

    No one really knows why Hillary didn’t give a concession speech one year ago today. But the fact is she didn’t and because of this and other actions since the election, she will go down not only as the first female candidate to win a major political party’s nomination for President, but she will be always remembered as one of the greatest losers in US history.

    MAGA

  69. C.L.
    #2548399, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:51 am

    How far is it from the Vatican to the nearest Italian smoke shop?

    Vatican cigs are a lot cheaper, offered at discount for citizens.

  70. memoryvault
    #2548402, posted on November 10, 2017 at 12:53 am

    if people have spent hundreds let alone thousands of years debating an issue then it is not going to solved by me and in the absence new data it is not going to solved by anyone.

    Welcome to Philosophical Taoism, friend.

