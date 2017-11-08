Liberty Quote
Socialism is a vast machine for churning out piles of goods marked Take it or leave it.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
Little wonder she is fully simpatico with rabid anti Trumper, Meryl Streep.
Multiple minority box ticker and elitist Deborah Cheetham – Indigenous, Lesbian, Artist – on The Dumb last night complaining that ordinary people were given a say on ss”m”.
“They have no qualifications to judge us.”
But they weren’t judging you, precious dear. They were given the opportunity to express their opinion on a momentous change to the public institution of marriage. As the government advised, this was only about marriage.
Most “ordinary people” – those who don’t go about their ethnicity, sexuality or occupation makes them special – couldn’t give two hoots about your life.
2GB Melbourne protesters being watched by Victoria police.
Only in the sense that it is not being reported, Candy. As a result of threats received, the driver and her children have been moved out of their home, to a secret location. So it’s pretty safe to assume there’s a lot of anger out there, and it’s not coming from the “white anglo” community.
My kid has a friend who works at Vogue US. The story is that Wintour is much worse than the movie suggested. An absolute horror of a woman.
Don’t forget, Streep was nominated for playing Wintour.
Diogenes at 0905
Had the opportunity as a CMF member to handle an AK-47 during a course at Canungra in 1973.
Probably just while they negotiate the amount of the diya is worked out
Not very secret
Ha at the 👿 :witch: –
The Barnetts like the Eriksons of the world exist to contaminate truth with shit.
It’s why Dot’s guilty pleasure, David Icke, exists. Draw in every whistle blower on every evil being practiced, and instantly discredit them by association with that scamming creep … or so it was, until creatures like you and Dot overdid that, ‘lizard people’, schick 🙄 as a response to things you can’t argue.
It doesn’t make the truth less so, but rather, important enough for the really very bad people to employ agents to blow cover smoke.
It’s the doctors and judges not getting the attention they should, because people like you exist to point at the smoke and not the monsters it hides.
Oh, and Julian Assange’s experiences (during his Australian childhood), with “The Family”; though it does get raised occasionally, watch the cover agents break out in their hissy fits of pathetic libels, slanders, smears and slurs when you take that conversation back to the Doctors, Nurses, Doctors Wives and other “Respected” Professionals of Kew and beyond, who simply worked out some of the bugs for pushing their ways onto a sane public, and who’s acolytes went ahead in leaps bounds from then.
It’s no accident that when it comes to evils like FGM, “sex changes” and taking away parents right and duty to protect their children evil fucking doctors, even CL has to rage against the AMA.
But, thank God, there is a new system of things ……………. 🙂
Good morning JC; I have decided you are interesting; all emotional responses will be treated with the utmost respect. Let’s delve: are you in fact denying you are flannery?
Indeed. What a horrible household.
You know, I’m starting to disbelieve a lot of this stuff. Not all, but a good slab of it.
In the last few weeks all these dudes are being accused of suddenly breaking out into mast*urbatory spasms. Come on. (No pun intended)
Five Women Accuse Louis C.K. Of Furious And Unsolicited Mast*urbation
“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started mast*urbating.”
Comedian Louis C.K. – whose film premiere was just canceled, along with an appearance on Colbert, has been accused of mast*urbating in front of, and over the phone, with five women over the span of several years, according to a report in the New York Times.
As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said.
They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times.
Yet apparently, while unable to find the funds for a visa Mr Rashid can afford to travel to Yangon to see his mother, the place from which by the way he fled as a desperate refugee.
Couldn’t unlie for one lousy interview
Asked by Wintour what she talks to her daughters about at the dining table, Streep said: “Harvey Weinstein, it’s all we talk about. It’s horrible”.
Wondering which charateristic of Weinstein has the highest profile at the dining table.
srr
If shorten can topple turnbull right now and go to an election before labor can bait and switch him for a wymynsys, the worst of world’s lands on our doorstep.
No coming back from shorten, and we all know turnbull prefers a shorten government to turnbullites being replaced by a Tory winner.
To answer the Cat questioner who asked if Bolt and Paul Murray would support Shaghai Sam in his hour of need – yes, both were effusive yesterday in their condemnation of the “far right aggressors”. So were the panels they appeared with.
Hanson seems to have tapped into the nation-wide vibe more accurately though:
Pipsqueak.
Smartarse.
Just getting publicity for his book.
Mr. Bean
But the most telling comment from Hanson was “he is a big boy who could stand up for himself“. There’s a mountain of multiple meanings in there.
No coming back from Turnbull. So what’s the difference?
Hell no
I am also willing to bet the entire muslim community linked to Banksia primary is currently in talks with lawyers about how to best monetize this tragedy with a class action against the education department for not having an armed guard at the entrance to the staff carpark and not providing car proof classrooms etc.
You know how the Left is destroying statues of “old white guys”. We’ve get the first indications of what coming up next.
The statue will be inscribed with
just below his name.
But neither is it being directed against the ‘white Anglo’ community: I think that was Candy’s point.
Louis C.K.
Googled him, nope, doesn’t ring a bell.
God, I’m an ignorant basket in some ways.
But why would any normal person do that? Or do I smell a rat?
Woman scorned an all.
Alright, given that USSR is the Cat’s self-appointed holy warrior with a special interest in prosecuting the case against rock spiders and their enablers as agents of The Great Satan himself, I’d be interested to hear his thoughts on this story.
Moore is the Republican candidate for Senator in the current special election for Alabama. The GOP have already started rallying around him, e.g. this quote from the Alabama state auditor:
Is this true? Is this bloke hinting that Joseph was a rock spider? Outrageous.
So who’s the agent of Satan in this one, USSR?
Yes, they’re all liars, but nevertheless the government has to wrap the camps up somehow if only for the sakes of Nauru and PNG. And no, back-dooring the pricks through NZ is not an acceptable solution. So shove your offer up your Stalinist arse, Jacinda.
I remember the FBI vid of Barry getting nabbed in a hotel room repeating
Tried to watch the Louis CK Netflix special to see what the big deal was and it started with an awkward “joke” about abortion. Couldn’t find any laughs and I was trying. Don’t know if it got better after that as stopped watching.
Probably would have found it more interesting if he had started fondling himself to be honest. Maybe that is the funny part of his act?
Not at their fellow parents directly perhaps but at the school, the teachers, the principal, well yes they have and they have said so
Why else is the father of Jihad Dawiche be saying the following?
Insofar as Banksia Road is an integral part of the Angloshpere it is clear that there have been threats of retribution against the ‘white Anglo community’ and in the context of responsibility for the accident, that is patently absurb, to non muslims, anyhow.
I never said it was. Candy’s post implied there was no anger per se. My point was that there is a hell of a lot anger, but it’s not being directed at “whites”. More to the point, it’s not being reported to any great extent. This tells us it is very much a Muslim versus Muslim affair.
They appeal to the Muslim community for “patience” and ask for there to be “no retaliation” against Banksia Road Public School where the accident occurred on Tuesday.
Middle aged Muslim woman in two tonne vehicle allegedly illegally drives into school grounds, is distracted by phone or water bottle and drives the vehicle into a class room leading to two children dead deaths and several injured yet somehow the school is responsible?
What sort of irrational people are we dealing with here?
Nevertheless, henceforth such school entries will be installed with electronic security keyed gates and bollards will be installed around vulnerable classrooms at great expense to the tax payer.
And what form of “retaliation” against a completely innocent entity is envisaged, pray tell? Burning? Bombing? Mean words to the teachers?
Barbarians.
There were accusations made against him several years ago, so in his case I’m inclined to believe it. His TV show about himself sure seemed pretty onanistic, of the little I bothered watching of it.
Perhaps someone should drug and anally rape Streep’s daughters so she can experience these feelings rather than the constant pretending and virtue signalling?
Beat me to it Roger. 😀
Yea Andreas, I read some more about him and it appears it be true.
I can’t understand the accusations about all these morons basically fronting up to female acquaintances, getting their old fellas out and begin [email protected] in front of them.
Is this becoming a new courtship ritual or something?
This is a strange century we’re living in.
You mean something like this?
This is a strange century we’re living in.
Show business has always attracted deviants and weirdos, JC.
Just Mohammedans. Once you see everything as Allah’s will and you are deprived of self-determination for your actions all bets are off.
Once you see everything as Allah’s will and you are deprived of self-determination for your actions all bets are off.
But if “it was written” why blame the school?
Credit to the grieving father for doing what he can to defuse the situation, in any case.
Muzzy persecution complex?
Because kafir because money.
The Onion is funny at times.
Motion Picture Academy Releases Complete List Of Films That Can Be Enjoyed Without Supporting Sexual Predator
Snoopy, notafan & Co. are dangerous doxxers.
They constantly push that, “prove it or you’re a liar!“, crap on people, in between fishing for other little personal details.
They’re easy enough to spot. They hang back until some verboten observation is posted and then rush in to to attack the poster with ad homs. as a way to both kill discussion of the forbidden subject and try to force the poster to provide so real world evidence of themselves in defence of the legitimacy of the seriousness of the subject raised.
Like for instance, the subject of traitorous fucking domestic terrorists turning cars into bombs much more often than the news dare report. It happens all over the place, not just Canberra, and when they’re too noticeable to be ignored by at least the local news, they’re played down as everything from, ‘an electrical fault’, ‘poor maintenance’, ‘joy riding young car thieves’ to ‘suicidal alphabet people’.
They particular target people who make accurate predictions against the common consensus; you know, like those of us who recognised something in Trump and how he does things, that caused us to not be at all surprised by the endless string of “impossible” good things he’s done.
Remember, like Fisky, most here were and remain Anti-Trumpers, who are just playing it safe while they hope that they can soon celebrate his take down … all still blissfully in denial of the fact that Trump is only one man, amongst the many around the world who have worked hard and very well at getting good and just things done, for a humanity saving change. 🙂
Im asking for the cat collective brain to assist trying to find the name of a TV show I saw which would be well worth a rewatch in light of the Weinstein accusations.
It was an undercover type show where a bloke pretended to be a wealthy douche trawling fashion shows for models to sleep with.
He joined up with a mob of professional douches who basically used money and drugs to get (often underage) models ripped then root them.
Showed an incredibly sleazy underbelly of the fashion mobs who were well aware of the serial predators and did nothing about it. Was on SBS I think, maybe 4-5 years ago.
I take it this was a documentary, mole?
You get so hot and steamy, USSR.
Australia’s Next Top Model?
Bear LOL
😆
You’re the one who knows what ‘the facts’ are and aren’t about every bit of terrorising news all over the world, and in bed with the Commie ‘pope’, JC & Co. and their mate, ‘Blame everything on Russia‘ Soros; you tell us. You know, like you constantly tell us all, everything we must believe 🙄
Real article headline at the gruinaid…
I’m not saying Trump’s election killed my mother. It just feels as if it did
Christina Patterson
In her diary, on 9 November last year, my mother used capital letters for the first time. “DONALD TRUMP WON!” she wrote. When I next spoke to her, she was in a hospital bed. She had, she said, been in such a state of shock that she had lost her balance and tripped on the last stair. It was hours before she could crawl to the phone and call an ambulance. She had, it turned out, smashed her left hip. The next few weeks were terrible. My diary entry for 14 December is brief: “Mum died.”
And you JC prove SRR’s point so eloquently.