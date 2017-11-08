Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

1,300 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2548629, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Anna (Wintour) is a keen Democrat supporter. She fundraised for both Barack  Obama and Hillary Clinton, with Vogue even taking the unprecedented step of officially endorsing Clinton to become America’s first female president.  At one stage, there were even rumours that Wintour’s support would be rewarded with a plum ambassasor role.

    Little wonder she is fully simpatico with rabid anti Trumper, Meryl Streep.

  2. Roger
    #2548630, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Multiple minority box ticker and elitist Deborah Cheetham – Indigenous, Lesbian, Artist – on The Dumb last night complaining that ordinary people were given a say on ss”m”.

    “They have no qualifications to judge us.”

    But they weren’t judging you, precious dear. They were given the opportunity to express their opinion on a momentous change to the public institution of marriage. As the government advised, this was only about marriage.

    Most “ordinary people” – those who don’t go about their ethnicity, sexuality or occupation makes them special – couldn’t give two hoots about your life.

  3. stackja
    #2548631, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:04 am

    2GB Melbourne protesters being watched by Victoria police.

  4. memoryvault
    #2548634, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    If the driver was a white non-Muslim, the media going after them and their family, retaliation, social media berserk with theories, it would be horrendous.
    We are spared that.

    Only in the sense that it is not being reported, Candy. As a result of threats received, the driver and her children have been moved out of their home, to a secret location. So it’s pretty safe to assume there’s a lot of anger out there, and it’s not coming from the “white anglo” community.

  5. JC
    #2548635, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Snoopy
    #2548629, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Anna (Wintour) is a keen Democrat supporter. She fundraised for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, with Vogue even taking the unprecedented step of officially endorsing Clinton to become America’s first female president. At one stage, there were even rumours that Wintour’s support would be rewarded with a plum ambassasor role.

    Little wonder she is fully simpatico with rabid anti Trumper, Meryl Streep.

    My kid has a friend who works at Vogue US. The story is that Wintour is much worse than the movie suggested. An absolute horror of a woman.

  6. lotocoti
    #2548637, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Little wonder she is fully simpatico with rabid anti Trumper, Meryl Streep.

    Don’t forget, Streep was nominated for playing Wintour.

  7. Boambee John
    #2548638, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Diogenes at 0905

    Had the opportunity as a CMF member to handle an AK-47 during a course at Canungra in 1973.

  8. notafan
    #2548641, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:19 am

    As a result of threats received, the driver and her children have been moved out of their home, to a secret location. So it’s pretty safe to assume there’s a lot of anger out there, and it’s not coming from the “white anglo” community.

    At the address where Al-Shennag is in hiding, a member of her family told Daily Mail Australia she was ‘sorry’, but not ready to talk about the shocking incident.
    ‘No comment thanks… she’s deeply sorry, but doesn’t want to talk about it,’ a relative said.

    Probably just while they negotiate the amount of the diya is worked out

    Diya (Arabic: دية , plural diyāt) in Islamic law, is the financial compensation paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property damage. It is an alternative punishment to qisas (equal retaliation). In Arabic, the word means both blood money and ransom, and it is spelled


    Not very secret

  9. srr
    #2548643, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Ha at the 👿 :witch: –

    notafan
    #2548598, posted on November 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Snoopy see 8.24.

    It’s secret knowledge, if only he was free to speak.

    He’s just bursting with it, has been for years, but it’s too something.

    There used to be hints about the global elite but after mockage when he linked that Fiona Barnett site and supported the veracity of Anne link about the baby sacrificing Dutch man he’s realised that the cat may not be ready for the Truthing.

    Best guess

    Either that or https://goo.gl/images/U5wQoE it really is

    The Barnetts like the Eriksons of the world exist to contaminate truth with shit.

    It’s why Dot’s guilty pleasure, David Icke, exists. Draw in every whistle blower on every evil being practiced, and instantly discredit them by association with that scamming creep … or so it was, until creatures like you and Dot overdid that, ‘lizard people’, schick 🙄 as a response to things you can’t argue.

    It doesn’t make the truth less so, but rather, important enough for the really very bad people to employ agents to blow cover smoke.

    It’s the doctors and judges not getting the attention they should, because people like you exist to point at the smoke and not the monsters it hides.

    Oh, and Julian Assange’s experiences (during his Australian childhood), with “The Family”; though it does get raised occasionally, watch the cover agents break out in their hissy fits of pathetic libels, slanders, smears and slurs when you take that conversation back to the Doctors, Nurses, Doctors Wives and other “Respected” Professionals of Kew and beyond, who simply worked out some of the bugs for pushing their ways onto a sane public, and who’s acolytes went ahead in leaps bounds from then.

    It’s no accident that when it comes to evils like FGM, “sex changes” and taking away parents right and duty to protect their children evil fucking doctors, even CL has to rage against the AMA.

    But, thank God, there is a new system of things ……………. 🙂

  10. cohenite
    #2548645, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    JC

    #2548627, posted on November 10, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Cohenite

    Stop trying to turn this place into the Australian version of Der Stürmer, Stormfr*nt or whatever its called. It’s embarrassing.

    As for your other accusation that I’m a Tim Flannery…. Don’t people laugh, you fake newser.

    Good morning JC; I have decided you are interesting; all emotional responses will be treated with the utmost respect. Let’s delve: are you in fact denying you are flannery?

  11. calli
    #2548646, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Asked by Wintour what she talks to her daughters about at the dining table, Streep said: “Harvey Weinstein, it’s all we talk about. It’s horrible”.

    Indeed. What a horrible household.

  12. JC
    #2548649, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:23 am

    You know, I’m starting to disbelieve a lot of this stuff. Not all, but a good slab of it.
    In the last few weeks all these dudes are being accused of suddenly breaking out into mast*urbatory spasms. Come on. (No pun intended)

    Five Women Accuse Louis C.K. Of Furious And Unsolicited Mast*urbation

    “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started mast*urbating.”

    Comedian Louis C.K. – whose film premiere was just canceled, along with an appearance on Colbert, has been accused of mast*urbating in front of, and over the phone, with five women over the span of several years, according to a report in the New York Times.

    As soon as they sat down in his room, still wrapped in their winter jackets and hats, Louis C.K. asked if he could take out his penis, the women said.

    They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with The New York Times.

  13. notafan
    #2548650, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Two years later, Mr Rashid is again concerned about his future. His travel permit and identity document have not been renewed by PNG authorities since they expired in January. This means he cannot travel to see his mother in Yangon.

    Yet apparently, while unable to find the funds for a visa Mr Rashid can afford to travel to Yangon to see his mother, the place from which by the way he fled as a desperate refugee.

    Couldn’t unlie for one lousy interview

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2548651, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Asked by Wintour what she talks to her daughters about at the dining table, Streep said: “Harvey Weinstein, it’s all we talk about. It’s horrible”.

    Wondering which charateristic of Weinstein has the highest profile at the dining table.

  16. John Constantine
    #2548653, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:27 am

    If shorten can topple turnbull right now and go to an election before labor can bait and switch him for a wymynsys, the worst of world’s lands on our doorstep.

    No coming back from shorten, and we all know turnbull prefers a shorten government to turnbullites being replaced by a Tory winner.

  17. Old School Conservative
    #2548654, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:28 am

    To answer the Cat questioner who asked if Bolt and Paul Murray would support Shaghai Sam in his hour of need – yes, both were effusive yesterday in their condemnation of the “far right aggressors”. So were the panels they appeared with.

    Hanson seems to have tapped into the nation-wide vibe more accurately though:
    Pipsqueak.
    Smartarse.
    Just getting publicity for his book.
    Mr. Bean
    But the most telling comment from Hanson was “he is a big boy who could stand up for himself“. There’s a mountain of multiple meanings in there.

  18. Joe
    #2548655, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

    No coming back from shorten, and we all know turnbull prefers a shorten government to turnbullites being replaced by a Tory winner.

    No coming back from Turnbull. So what’s the difference?

  19. notafan
    #2548656, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Does anyone believe the father of Jihad would have forgiven the driver if she was Betty Jones, Anglophone mum of three?

    Hell no

    I am also willing to bet the entire muslim community linked to Banksia primary is currently in talks with lawyers about how to best monetize this tragedy with a class action against the education department for not having an armed guard at the entrance to the staff carpark and not providing car proof classrooms etc.

  20. JC
    #2548657, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

    You know how the Left is destroying statues of “old white guys”. We’ve get the first indications of what coming up next.

    Former DC mayor Marion Barry, who died in 2014 at the age of 78, is set to be memorialized with an 8-foot statue.

    In a Tuesday meeting, the DC Council Committee of the While voted unanimously that add the statue to the late mayor in front of the Wilson building.

    Barry was notoriously busted on video in January, 1990 smoking crack cocaine with a hooker, though he always maintained his innocence – claiming a racist conspiracy and that “the bitch set me up.”

    He was arrested by the FBI on drug charges and ended up serving six months in federal prison.

    The statue will be inscribed with

    The bitch set me up

    just below his name.

  21. Delta A
    #2548658, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

    So it’s pretty safe to assume there’s a lot of anger out there, and it’s not coming from the “white anglo” community.

    But neither is it being directed against the ‘white Anglo’ community: I think that was Candy’s point.

  22. Mark A
    #2548659, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Louis C.K.

    Googled him, nope, doesn’t ring a bell.
    God, I’m an ignorant basket in some ways.
    But why would any normal person do that? Or do I smell a rat?
    Woman scorned an all.

  23. m0nty
    #2548661, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Alright, given that USSR is the Cat’s self-appointed holy warrior with a special interest in prosecuting the case against rock spiders and their enablers as agents of The Great Satan himself, I’d be interested to hear his thoughts on this story.

    Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore.

    Moore is the Republican candidate for Senator in the current special election for Alabama. The GOP have already started rallying around him, e.g. this quote from the Alabama state auditor:

    “Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler said choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

    Is this true? Is this bloke hinting that Joseph was a rock spider? Outrageous.

    So who’s the agent of Satan in this one, USSR?

  24. Snoopy
    #2548662, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Couldn’t unlie for one lousy interview

    Yes, they’re all liars, but nevertheless the government has to wrap the camps up somehow if only for the sakes of Nauru and PNG. And no, back-dooring the pricks through NZ is not an acceptable solution. So shove your offer up your Stalinist arse, Jacinda.

  25. JC
    #2548663, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I remember the FBI vid of Barry getting nabbed in a hotel room repeating

    .. the bitch set me up.

  26. Rebel with cause
    #2548664, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Tried to watch the Louis CK Netflix special to see what the big deal was and it started with an awkward “joke” about abortion. Couldn’t find any laughs and I was trying. Don’t know if it got better after that as stopped watching.

    Probably would have found it more interesting if he had started fondling himself to be honest. Maybe that is the funny part of his act?

  27. notafan
    #2548665, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:40 am

    But neither is it being directed against the ‘white Anglo’ community: I think that was Candy’s point.

    Not at their fellow parents directly perhaps but at the school, the teachers, the principal, well yes they have and they have said so

    Why else is the father of Jihad Dawiche be saying the following?

    They appeal to the Muslim community for “patience” and ask for there to be “no retaliation” against Banksia Road Public School where the accident occurred on Tuesday.

    Insofar as Banksia Road is an integral part of the Angloshpere it is clear that there have been threats of retribution against the ‘white Anglo community’ and in the context of responsibility for the accident, that is patently absurb, to non muslims, anyhow.

  28. memoryvault
    #2548667, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:43 am

    But neither is it being directed against the ‘white Anglo’ community:
    I think that was Candy’s point.

    I never said it was. Candy’s post implied there was no anger per se. My point was that there is a hell of a lot anger, but it’s not being directed at “whites”. More to the point, it’s not being reported to any great extent. This tells us it is very much a Muslim versus Muslim affair.

  29. Roger
    #2548668, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:47 am

    They appeal to the Muslim community for “patience” and ask for there to be “no retaliation” against Banksia Road Public School where the accident occurred on Tuesday.

    Middle aged Muslim woman in two tonne vehicle allegedly illegally drives into school grounds, is distracted by phone or water bottle and drives the vehicle into a class room leading to two children dead deaths and several injured yet somehow the school is responsible?

    What sort of irrational people are we dealing with here?

    Nevertheless, henceforth such school entries will be installed with electronic security keyed gates and bollards will be installed around vulnerable classrooms at great expense to the tax payer.

  30. calli
    #2548669, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:47 am

    They appeal to the Muslim community for “patience” and ask for there to be “no retaliation” against Banksia Road Public School where the accident occurred on Tuesday.

    And what form of “retaliation” against a completely innocent entity is envisaged, pray tell? Burning? Bombing? Mean words to the teachers?

    Barbarians.

  31. Andreas
    #2548670, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:48 am

    You know, I’m starting to disbelieve a lot of this stuff. Not all, but a good slab of it.
    In the last few weeks all these dudes are being accused of suddenly breaking out into mast*urbatory spasms. Come on. (No pun intended)

    Five Women Accuse Louis C.K. Of Furious And Unsolicited Mast*urbation

    There were accusations made against him several years ago, so in his case I’m inclined to believe it. His TV show about himself sure seemed pretty onanistic, of the little I bothered watching of it.

  32. H B Bear
    #2548671, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:48 am

    From the disgusting woman who gave a standing ovation to Roman Polanski:

    Perhaps someone should drug and anally rape Streep’s daughters so she can experience these feelings rather than the constant pretending and virtue signalling?

  34. JC
    #2548673, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Yea Andreas, I read some more about him and it appears it be true.

    I can’t understand the accusations about all these morons basically fronting up to female acquaintances, getting their old fellas out and begin [email protected] in front of them.

    Is this becoming a new courtship ritual or something?

    This is a strange century we’re living in.

  35. memoryvault
    #2548674, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Probably would have found it more interesting if he had started fondling himself to be honest. Maybe that is the funny part of his act?

    You mean something like this?

  36. Roger
    #2548676, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:56 am

    This is a strange century we’re living in.

    Show business has always attracted deviants and weirdos, JC.

  37. H B Bear
    #2548678, posted on November 10, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Middle aged Muslim woman in two tonne vehicle allegedly illegally drives into school grounds, is distracted by phone or water bottle and drives the vehicle into a class room leading to two children dead deaths and several injured yet somehow the school is responsible?

    What sort of irrational people are we dealing with here?

    Just Mohammedans. Once you see everything as Allah’s will and you are deprived of self-determination for your actions all bets are off.

  38. Roger
    #2548680, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Once you see everything as Allah’s will and you are deprived of self-determination for your actions all bets are off.

    But if “it was written” why blame the school?

    Credit to the grieving father for doing what he can to defuse the situation, in any case.

  39. H B Bear
    #2548681, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:06 am

    But if “it was written” why blame the school?

    Muzzy persecution complex?

  40. notafan
    #2548682, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:13 am

    But if “it was written” why blame the school?

    Because kafir because money.

  42. srr
    #2548684, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Snoopy
    #2548593, posted on November 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    You and your secret secret secrets. You’ve been oh so subtlely hinting about those for years.

    Srr can field strip and reassemble an AK 47?

    Snoopy, notafan & Co. are dangerous doxxers.

    They constantly push that, “prove it or you’re a liar!“, crap on people, in between fishing for other little personal details.

    They’re easy enough to spot. They hang back until some verboten observation is posted and then rush in to to attack the poster with ad homs. as a way to both kill discussion of the forbidden subject and try to force the poster to provide so real world evidence of themselves in defence of the legitimacy of the seriousness of the subject raised.

    Like for instance, the subject of traitorous fucking domestic terrorists turning cars into bombs much more often than the news dare report. It happens all over the place, not just Canberra, and when they’re too noticeable to be ignored by at least the local news, they’re played down as everything from, ‘an electrical fault’, ‘poor maintenance’, ‘joy riding young car thieves’ to ‘suicidal alphabet people’.

    They particular target people who make accurate predictions against the common consensus; you know, like those of us who recognised something in Trump and how he does things, that caused us to not be at all surprised by the endless string of “impossible” good things he’s done.

    Remember, like Fisky, most here were and remain Anti-Trumpers, who are just playing it safe while they hope that they can soon celebrate his take down … all still blissfully in denial of the fact that Trump is only one man, amongst the many around the world who have worked hard and very well at getting good and just things done, for a humanity saving change. 🙂

  43. thefrolickingmole
    #2548685, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Im asking for the cat collective brain to assist trying to find the name of a TV show I saw which would be well worth a rewatch in light of the Weinstein accusations.

    It was an undercover type show where a bloke pretended to be a wealthy douche trawling fashion shows for models to sleep with.
    He joined up with a mob of professional douches who basically used money and drugs to get (often underage) models ripped then root them.

    Showed an incredibly sleazy underbelly of the fashion mobs who were well aware of the serial predators and did nothing about it. Was on SBS I think, maybe 4-5 years ago.

  44. Roger
    #2548687, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I take it this was a documentary, mole?

  45. JC
    #2548688, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    You get so hot and steamy, USSR.

    Remember, like Fisky, most here were and remain Anti-Trumpers, who are just playing it safe while they hope that they can soon celebrate his take down … all still blissfully in denial of the fact that Trump is only one man, amongst the many around the world who have worked hard and very well at getting good and just things done, for a humanity saving change.

  46. H B Bear
    #2548689, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Australia’s Next Top Model?

  48. srr
    #2548692, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    😆

    So who’s the agent of Satan in this one, USSR?

    You’re the one who knows what ‘the facts’ are and aren’t about every bit of terrorising news all over the world, and in bed with the Commie ‘pope’, JC & Co. and their mate, ‘Blame everything on Russia‘ Soros; you tell us. You know, like you constantly tell us all, everything we must believe 🙄

  49. thefrolickingmole
    #2548693, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Real article headline at the gruinaid…

    I’m not saying Trump’s election killed my mother. It just feels as if it did
    Christina Patterson

    In her diary, on 9 November last year, my mother used capital letters for the first time. “DONALD TRUMP WON!” she wrote. When I next spoke to her, she was in a hospital bed. She had, she said, been in such a state of shock that she had lost her balance and tripped on the last stair. It was hours before she could crawl to the phone and call an ambulance. She had, it turned out, smashed her left hip. The next few weeks were terrible. My diary entry for 14 December is brief: “Mum died.”

  50. Joe
    #2548694, posted on November 10, 2017 at 11:22 am

    You get so hot and steamy, USSR.

    And you JC prove SRR’s point so eloquently.

