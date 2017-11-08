Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

Posted on 3:30 pm, November 8, 2017
1,533 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017

  JC
    #2549004, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    And dont forget retards in government have already announced “ban” dates for anything but electric in some citys/states…

    That means a huge wad of government contracts for top of the line models coming up.

    Look, I don’t give a rats about petrol or electric engines, But I feel strongly this is potentially a huge tech change in the world. And sure government interference is helping it along, but you can’t ignore it.

  Nick
    #2549005, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Strange that Manus ‘refugees’ refusing to move to improved accomodation owing to a ‘fear of what locals will do to them’ aren’t accused of racism, as you know whites would be.

  Snoopy
    #2549006, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    The motor is small and very uncomplicated looking. Petrol engines these days are extremely expensive and very very complex because of all the anti pollution shit they have to attach to them too.

    So why does a Tesla x cost $220K? It should be free if delivered in 100 days.

  Makka
    #2549007, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    JC,

    Yes I hear you. The big expenses in an electric car are the copper going into it and the battery life/changeout costs. Copper is behaving very strongly and this will tend to offset some gains in economies of scale. That still leaves the battery life/costs. Then there is the depreciation question and resale values.

    If (when?) technology allows for commercial zinc based batteries then this could well be the price point game changer which will see the kind of price drops in both sticker and running costs to get them mainstream.

    Copper+Zinc…. vroooo00000MMMM.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2549008, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Gab

    No, no twatter for me Gab, Im incoherent without any character limit…

  cohenite
    #2549009, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Serena at the Pub

    #2548991, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    “The High Court has recognised that there will almost never be a circumstance where two partners have equal bargaining power in a relationship,” said family lawyer Heather McKinnon from law firm Slater and Gordon.
    “Essentially, the court has said that commercial principles of contract law have no place regulating the financial matters of the parties in an intimate relationship.”
    Mr Carmont said the outcome was one of the most satisfying he had ever experienced.
    “This is the biggest moment in my legal career. This is a momentous decision,” he said.

    He’s making it up about the emboldened part.
    What the court actually said was that a contract signed under duress ain’t an enforceable contract.
    Very different to what Mr. Carmont is saying (as he pleasures himself with a strainer post.)

    I wondered about this too. If the HC is saying a prenup is not relevant because it depicts a power inequality between the parties than that is ridiculous because that is the purpose of a prenup: to protect that inequality in favour of the party who has greater equality. The HC was reported as saying it was the timing and method of executing the prenup rather than the prenub itself but that’s the msm so who knows.

  Joe
    #2549011, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    DrBG:

    A lot of waffle signifying I know mathematics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours.

    The big bang was a singularity and there was no prior time or state. So there is no intelligible way of answering the question ‘where did the universe come from?’ or ‘what caused the big bang?’ Saying it came out of nothing is just another way of saying this.

    So “no intelligible way…” is the same sort of arm waving that atheists use to poo poo the concept of GOD. Can we read that physicists/mathematicians agree there is a GOD because the answer to the question of the universes origin is beyond them?

  Snoopy
    #2549012, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    But I feel strongly this is potentially a huge tech change in the world.

    Where’s the electricity going to come from?

  rickw
    #2549013, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Look, we’re all soothsaying here and the future is hard to predict, but what I think is obvious is that the cost of producing an electric car will drop dramatically with economies of scale when you consider how simple the engine is to build.

    I think the fundamental issue is battery cost. Electric motors are cheap, the control circuitry getting cheaper. There is however the built in inefficiency of battery weight. Liquid fuels are a bloody good thing in terms of energy per unit weight.

  JC
    #2549014, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Snoopy

    Coal and gas plants I hope.

  Bruce in WA
    #2549015, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Trying to verify that BoN; do you have a link?

    ‘Twas me, not BoN

    Try here.

  rickw
    #2549017, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Look, I don’t give a rats about petrol or electric engines, But I feel strongly this is potentially a huge tech change in the world. And sure government interference is helping it along, but you can’t ignore it.

    Where is the underlying tech breakthrough? Lithium batteries happened quite some time ago.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2549019, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    This is so remote from our experience it is hard to deal with and natural language fails miserably. For those who think only in natural language, my advice is to give up and stop wasting your time trying to understand it. The advice of well meaning physicists is best ignored. Trying to burble comforting nonsense is not doing a kindness.

    DrBeau – Now consider that a full understanding of Christian principles is as difficult for a layman like yourself as it is for a layman to understand cosmology. You need to grasp the spiritual technology of the Bible to understand the meaning of Jesus Christ’s actions. For example just about everything he said or did as recorded in the gospels is an overt fulfilment of a prophesy or principle outlined in the Old Testament. Probably hundreds of them, certainly many dozens. Calvary is like the Big Bang – the spiritual equation goes to infinity like the graph y = x^-2 and comes down again afterwards.

    Furthermore if you study the Bible deeply you will glimpse the different natural laws of the metaphysical place where God is, wherever it is. Time especially operates differently. Spiritual operations have tantalizing rules. We don’t have much to go on because the Bible isn’t intended to be a textbook of spiritual mechanics, it’s a manual for how not to go to Hell.

    On the other hand the top level message is very simple, like e = mc2 is very simple. Believe Jesus Christ and you will be forgiven your sins. Understanding what e = mc2 means is complex. Likewise understanding Jesus Christ’s actions in all their depth is complex.

    I’ve been studying the Bible for longer than I’ve been studying science, and I’m good at science with a reasonable swag of publications in my field. The Bible operates on an analogous complexity to the mathematics of space-time as you describe. But different, like trying to explain quantum theory to a bunch of scholars in AD 30. You’d have to study it seriously to determine whether what I say is the case. I can only use words like you were using words to describe cosmology since there is no body of spiritual mathematics for me to draw upon.

    (I admit I’ve read more about the standard model than space-time cosmology because I’m a chemist not a physicist. 😀 )

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2549021, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    But there was no space prior to the big bang and no prior time.
    This is so remote from our experience it is hard to deal with and natural language fails miserably. For those who think only in natural language, my advice is to give up and stop wasting your time trying to understand it.

    I don’t see that this is ‘unhandlable’, you just need poetry. 🙂
    And mysticism about consciousness, human or otherwise. It is an agnostic position about unknowability, immanence, which of course can never ‘be’, because it is unknowable. Better to accept a sort of humility about ‘big things – spatial universes”, ‘small things – quarks” and ‘measurement’ of any kind (i.e. space and time, within which reason exists); even mathematics fail you in this humility; relativity is not relative to ‘no thing’ even if it takes you there, which it can’t, because ‘no thing’ is god, or nothing at all, when paradoxically nothing has to be something before we can linguistically conceptualise nothing. Mathematicising it may be comfortable because it takes you out of thought, but even mathematical thought is constructed within parameters of our own making, we just think there is an inevitability there.

    And there’s the rub.
    When you start
    to pull this all apart,
    it ends up looking
    like the above.

    I prefer proper poetry. 🙂

    Hey, this morning I learned a new dance routine; much more fun.

    Another black-sailed enormous Maxi Yacht just going by Watson’s Bay now. Stunning.

  Snoopy
    #2549022, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Where is the underlying tech breakthrough? Lithium batteries happened quite some time ago.

    Robot Congolese?

  marcus classis
    #2549023, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Fisky:

    Brett W, Zulu has failed to distance himself from allegations that he served with an apartheid-allied paramilitary group in SA or a neighbouring country. He has boasted of “training” people with AK47s, but it is a curious omission as to which theatre he would have trained them. Obviously not in Australia, so the question is, where?

    Hmm. So if I make an entirely bogus allegation that you are in reality a white slaver for the Caliphate, provider of little blonde catamites that you kidnap from the streets of Sydney, “and you fail to distance yourself from these allegations,” then it’s true??

    Are you actually serious? You have to be taking the mickey.

    He also made claims that he was in SA teaching “recruits” the use of AK47s and also said the other side used the same weapons.

    Prove it. I’ve never seen that post by ZK2A.
    You make the accusation, you prove your accusation.

    As for AK’s, sheesh. Ever been to the school of bloody infantry at Singleton? Guess what, they have OPFOR weapons. They do (or used to) demo fires during training because they sound different to ours and that’s a tactically essential thing for to know.
    I’ve fired them because the opportunity was there and it’s fun: and army I was not.
    Also guess what, all militaries do this.
    You picked up that he’s a retired wheat farmer from WA? Guess where the smart Saffies out of the first wave settled?. Half the wheat farmers in WA are smart saffies who got the hell out early and set up there.

    As for AK’s and all their variants, they are common as mud in all of Eurasia, the subcontinent, south America, Africa and the USA. Where American companies are now making really nicely buiot ones. Some of the recent Paris terrorists used the things because they are ubiquitous.

    BrettW:

    So JC and Fisky is this something we can expect from you each evening ? Should be fun for all. I am sure JC, being an original and much respected Cat (sarc), will tell us this forum was set up by Sinc just for this kind of purpose

    It’s SOP for JC, BrettW, remember the annoyingly immature seven year old in the primary school playground who said he knew everyone and everything? The little boy conspiracy theorist? That’s how infantile the poor old dementia-addled crackpot has become. It’s why I just don’t read his immature, juvenile drivel. I prefer to talk with adults. I am actually surprised Fisky’s been taken in by JC’s lies and conspiracy theories.

    And at some point the ancient boychild will pull his usual ‘just admit my lies about you are all correct and I’ll never mention it again schtick’ too. So predictable and pathetic.

    The poor old soul’s got dementia. It’s getting worse.

  Oh come on
    #2549024, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    If you do not laugh uproariously at the woman screaming at the sky in this following clip, you must have a heart of stone:

    Skip to 2mins 45sec.

    It only goes for about 10 seconds. Funniest damn thing I’ve seen all week – I particularly like it how she kicks it up a notch at the end!

  H B Bear
    #2549027, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Strange that Manus ‘refugees’ refusing to move to improved accomodation owing to a ‘fear of what locals will do to them’ aren’t accused of racism, as you know whites would be.

    I expect the country shoppers on Manus Island have very well grounded fears on what the locals will do to them given the opportunity. Don’t expect the ALPBC or the Refugee Industry to report on why any time soon though.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2549030, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Strange that Manus ‘refugees’ refusing to move to improved accomodation owing to a ‘fear of what locals will do to them’ aren’t accused of racism, as you know whites would be.

    Similar to the reason they didnt settle some of the shitheads in Port Hedland, a fair number would have been in quite justified fear of being run down like the pigs they were by people they had assaulted.

    I had it confided in me by one ex officer the only reason he wasnt in jail for murder was a supervisor rounding the corner at the critical moment.

  Myrddin Seren
    #2549031, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    From Brendan O’Neill in the UK Speccie:

    The political class has lost the plot

    And I was worried it was just me who thought the inbreeds of the Professional Political Class were plumbing new depths of incompetence.

    It increasingly feels like we’re being governed not merely by fools and incompetents, but by nutters.

    Amen, Brother Brendan.

    I can’t remember a time in my life when the political class has felt so disconnected not only from everyday people, but from sense itself.

    They are going to retreat behind walls, armed guards and bollards of peace – and disconnect from society. They will be wondering what is out there in the dark and cold of blacked out cities, from their nice warm, well-lit official compounds.

  Gab
    #2549032, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    BREAKING NEWS🇺🇸🇺🇸 Rumor has it that Beth, a reporter WAPO offered women $1000 to accuse Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. The conversation has been taped & photographed?! The Co-DA of Etowah VA has been notified. We will see how this story plays out

    It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if this turned out to be true.

  stackja
    #2549033, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Manus from ‘heaven’ for MSM.

  marcus classis
    #2549034, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    HBB:

    I expect the country shoppers on Manus Island have very well grounded fears on what the locals will do to them given the opportunity. Don’t expect the ALPBC or the Refugee Industry to report on why any time soon though.

    Yep. The stupid sods have spent years racially vilifying the locals, insulting them, belittling them, sexually assaulting them and threatening them from behind the safety of the wire. And the greens told them they were coming here.

    Melanesians believe in payback the way a green believes in Gaia. On stilts.

    Karma? Meet Evolution in Action.

    (H/T Niven and Pournelle)

  JC
    #2549035, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Where is the underlying tech breakthrough? Lithium batteries happened quite some time ago.

    Sure. But the thing that’s really beginning to impact is economies of scale and new processes in manufacturing are dropping battery prices enormously.

    These new factories are basically robotic with few people.

    Remember it’s never the age of the overall technology that’s important it’s the ultimate cost of production and utility. It’s why old technology like wheels are still around. 🙂

    The wheels argument is always a good one to throw at leftwing idiots when they suggest coal fired plants are “old technology”.

  DrBeauGan
    #2549036, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Joe
    #2549011, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm
    DrBG:

    A lot of waffle signifying I know mathematics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours.

    The big bang was a singularity and there was no prior time or state. So there is no intelligible way of answering the question ‘where did the universe come from?’ or ‘what caused the big bang?’ Saying it came out of nothing is just another way of saying this.

    So “no intelligible way…” is the same sort of arm waving that atheists use to poo poo the concept of GOD. Can we read that physicists/mathematicians agree there is a GOD because the answer to the question of the universes origin is beyond them?

    On my knowing mathematics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours, yes. When I occasionally talk to lefties, I am sometimes reduced to ‘I know economics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours.’ I expect you’d feel the same if I argued with you on a subject you knew and I didn’t. Knowledge isn’t democratic except we all have the chance to acquire it. If someone doesn’t, they damn well should lose the argument. If you want to espouse the virtues of ignorance, don’t expect me to take you seriously.

    As to similarities between this and anti-God arguments, I can’t say. I found B oNs response more interesting. He asserts that a big store of biblical knowledge is necessary to understand some issues. I daresay he is right. My store of biblical knowledge is merely moderate. I find it useful on moral matters, unhelpful in physics.

    If you want to believe in God I can’t stop you and wouldn’t if I could. I don’t know why you want to, nor why you believe. I have some conjectures, but you won’t want to know them.

  JC
    #2549037, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I’m going to avoid a stoush but I’d like to say a couple if things.

    The plagiarist reckons he never reads what I have to say. I find this amusing because every comment he posts here when I’ve upset him is about me. He was using this same old dishonest tactic back in the days when he was a Canberra leftie at Lavatory Pronto.

    The overuse of adjectives also demonstrates how much pressure he’s feelling.

    I’m going out a limb here 🙂 and suggest that grovelling to Fisk won’t work, as I reckon Fisk despises plagiarists. Just a hunch.

  P
    #2549039, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I have in the first page of my Bible what I’ve hand written and dated 29th July 1957:

    Study it carefully; think of it prayerfully;
    Deep in thy heart let its precepts dwell.
    Slight not its history; ponder its mystery,
    None can e’er prize it too fondly or well.
    Accept the glad tidings, the warning, the chidings,
    Found in this volume of heavenly lore,
    With faith that’s unfailing, and love all prevailing,
    Trust in its promise of life evermore.

  Gab
    #2549040, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Muslim College Student Who Lied About Trump Supporters Attacking Her On NY Subway Pleads Guilty

    Yet another faked “backlash”.

  Natural Instinct
    #2549041, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Don’t look to business for morals or the national interest – CommBank virtue signalling.

    $2.8bn lending to renewable energy projects
    48.5% reduction in direct emissions since 2009
    Committed to playing our part in limiting climate change to well below 2 deg Celsius

    This year we have arranged $1.02 billion of climate bonds. In March 2017, we issued the largest Australian dollar climate bond from an Australian bank at $650 million, demonstrating active leadership and best practice in the climate and green bond market.

    We will continue to measure and reduce our own environmental impact, as well as help our customers transition to a net zero emissions economy. Our influence extends to the businesses that we lend to, invest in and buy from and we endeavour to make a socially and environmentally positive impact through our decision making.

    This year we grew our renewables lending portfolio to $2.8 billion. This reflects our continued commitment to find new ways to support a rapidly changing renewables sector. Renewables projects we lent to include three new solar farms in Queensland and Victoria, and Australia’s largest solar project in South Australia, Bungala solar project, where we were a mandated lead arranger. Bungala will provide power for approximately 100,000 households. The Bungala solar project was the largest equity and debt finance arrangement for a new solar project in Australia to date, as well as the first major Australian renewable project delivered without government funding assistance.

    We continue our industry-leading disclosure on the emissions intensity of our business lending, and have just completed our third report which shows our business lending portfolio’s emissions intensity is 0.29 kgCO2-e/ AUD expenditure in FY16, up from 0.28 kgCO2-e/AUD expenditure in FY15.

    If we had a government with leaders they would say no federal payments into CBA accounts unless they support those business that provide the great majority of the states’ tax base, i.e. mineral royalties.
    Now that’s a new type of sustainability!!!

  JC
    #2549043, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    BREAKING NEWS🇺🇸🇺🇸 Rumor has it that Beth, a reporter WAPO offered women $1000 to accuse Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. The conversation has been taped & photographed?! The Co-DA of Etowah VA has been notified. We will see how this story plays out

    It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if this turned out to be true.

    Gab, VA means Virginia, as in the state? If so why would a DA from that state get involved when Moore is from a state much further south.. Can’t recall which…Georgia?

  Motelier
    #2549045, posted on November 10, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Gab,

    Congrats on getting to 50 peeps on twitter.

    Race ya to 100 😏🍷

