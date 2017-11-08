Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
1,533 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
Look, I don’t give a rats about petrol or electric engines, But I feel strongly this is potentially a huge tech change in the world. And sure government interference is helping it along, but you can’t ignore it.
Strange that Manus ‘refugees’ refusing to move to improved accomodation owing to a ‘fear of what locals will do to them’ aren’t accused of racism, as you know whites would be.
So why does a Tesla x cost $220K? It should be free if delivered in 100 days.
JC,
Yes I hear you. The big expenses in an electric car are the copper going into it and the battery life/changeout costs. Copper is behaving very strongly and this will tend to offset some gains in economies of scale. That still leaves the battery life/costs. Then there is the depreciation question and resale values.
If (when?) technology allows for commercial zinc based batteries then this could well be the price point game changer which will see the kind of price drops in both sticker and running costs to get them mainstream.
Copper+Zinc…. vroooo00000MMMM.
–
Gab
No, no twatter for me Gab, Im incoherent without any character limit…
I wondered about this too. If the HC is saying a prenup is not relevant because it depicts a power inequality between the parties than that is ridiculous because that is the purpose of a prenup: to protect that inequality in favour of the party who has greater equality. The HC was reported as saying it was the timing and method of executing the prenup rather than the prenub itself but that’s the msm so who knows.
DrBG:
A lot of waffle signifying I know mathematics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours.
So “no intelligible way…” is the same sort of arm waving that atheists use to poo poo the concept of GOD. Can we read that physicists/mathematicians agree there is a GOD because the answer to the question of the universes origin is beyond them?
Where’s the electricity going to come from?
Look, we’re all soothsaying here and the future is hard to predict, but what I think is obvious is that the cost of producing an electric car will drop dramatically with economies of scale when you consider how simple the engine is to build.
I think the fundamental issue is battery cost. Electric motors are cheap, the control circuitry getting cheaper. There is however the built in inefficiency of battery weight. Liquid fuels are a bloody good thing in terms of energy per unit weight.
Snoopy
Coal and gas plants I hope.
Trying to verify that BoN; do you have a link?
‘Twas me, not BoN
Try here.
Look, I don’t give a rats about petrol or electric engines, But I feel strongly this is potentially a huge tech change in the world. And sure government interference is helping it along, but you can’t ignore it.
Where is the underlying tech breakthrough? Lithium batteries happened quite some time ago.
Quote fail 🙁
DrBeau – Now consider that a full understanding of Christian principles is as difficult for a layman like yourself as it is for a layman to understand cosmology. You need to grasp the spiritual technology of the Bible to understand the meaning of Jesus Christ’s actions. For example just about everything he said or did as recorded in the gospels is an overt fulfilment of a prophesy or principle outlined in the Old Testament. Probably hundreds of them, certainly many dozens. Calvary is like the Big Bang – the spiritual equation goes to infinity like the graph y = x^-2 and comes down again afterwards.
Furthermore if you study the Bible deeply you will glimpse the different natural laws of the metaphysical place where God is, wherever it is. Time especially operates differently. Spiritual operations have tantalizing rules. We don’t have much to go on because the Bible isn’t intended to be a textbook of spiritual mechanics, it’s a manual for how not to go to Hell.
On the other hand the top level message is very simple, like e = mc2 is very simple. Believe Jesus Christ and you will be forgiven your sins. Understanding what e = mc2 means is complex. Likewise understanding Jesus Christ’s actions in all their depth is complex.
I’ve been studying the Bible for longer than I’ve been studying science, and I’m good at science with a reasonable swag of publications in my field. The Bible operates on an analogous complexity to the mathematics of space-time as you describe. But different, like trying to explain quantum theory to a bunch of scholars in AD 30. You’d have to study it seriously to determine whether what I say is the case. I can only use words like you were using words to describe cosmology since there is no body of spiritual mathematics for me to draw upon.
(I admit I’ve read more about the standard model than space-time cosmology because I’m a chemist not a physicist. 😀 )
I don’t see that this is ‘unhandlable’, you just need poetry. 🙂
And mysticism about consciousness, human or otherwise. It is an agnostic position about unknowability, immanence, which of course can never ‘be’, because it is unknowable. Better to accept a sort of humility about ‘big things – spatial universes”, ‘small things – quarks” and ‘measurement’ of any kind (i.e. space and time, within which reason exists); even mathematics fail you in this humility; relativity is not relative to ‘no thing’ even if it takes you there, which it can’t, because ‘no thing’ is god, or nothing at all, when paradoxically nothing has to be something before we can linguistically conceptualise nothing. Mathematicising it may be comfortable because it takes you out of thought, but even mathematical thought is constructed within parameters of our own making, we just think there is an inevitability there.
And there’s the rub.
When you start
to pull this all apart,
it ends up looking
like the above.
I prefer proper poetry. 🙂
Hey, this morning I learned a new dance routine; much more fun.
Another black-sailed enormous Maxi Yacht just going by Watson’s Bay now. Stunning.
Robot Congolese?
Fisky:
Hmm. So if I make an entirely bogus allegation that you are in reality a white slaver for the Caliphate, provider of little blonde catamites that you kidnap from the streets of Sydney, “and you fail to distance yourself from these allegations,” then it’s true??
Are you actually serious? You have to be taking the mickey.
Prove it. I’ve never seen that post by ZK2A.
You make the accusation, you prove your accusation.
As for AK’s, sheesh. Ever been to the school of bloody infantry at Singleton? Guess what, they have OPFOR weapons. They do (or used to) demo fires during training because they sound different to ours and that’s a tactically essential thing for to know.
I’ve fired them because the opportunity was there and it’s fun: and army I was not.
Also guess what, all militaries do this.
You picked up that he’s a retired wheat farmer from WA? Guess where the smart Saffies out of the first wave settled?. Half the wheat farmers in WA are smart saffies who got the hell out early and set up there.
As for AK’s and all their variants, they are common as mud in all of Eurasia, the subcontinent, south America, Africa and the USA. Where American companies are now making really nicely buiot ones. Some of the recent Paris terrorists used the things because they are ubiquitous.
BrettW:
It’s SOP for JC, BrettW, remember the annoyingly immature seven year old in the primary school playground who said he knew everyone and everything? The little boy conspiracy theorist? That’s how infantile the poor old dementia-addled crackpot has become. It’s why I just don’t read his immature, juvenile drivel. I prefer to talk with adults. I am actually surprised Fisky’s been taken in by JC’s lies and conspiracy theories.
And at some point the ancient boychild will pull his usual ‘just admit my lies about you are all correct and I’ll never mention it again schtick’ too. So predictable and pathetic.
The poor old soul’s got dementia. It’s getting worse.
If you do not laugh uproariously at the woman screaming at the sky in this following clip, you must have a heart of stone:
Skip to 2mins 45sec.
It only goes for about 10 seconds. Funniest damn thing I’ve seen all week – I particularly like it how she kicks it up a notch at the end!
It’s connected to the wall.
I expect the country shoppers on Manus Island have very well grounded fears on what the locals will do to them given the opportunity. Don’t expect the ALPBC or the Refugee Industry to report on why any time soon though.
Strange that Manus ‘refugees’ refusing to move to improved accomodation owing to a ‘fear of what locals will do to them’ aren’t accused of racism, as you know whites would be.
Similar to the reason they didnt settle some of the shitheads in Port Hedland, a fair number would have been in quite justified fear of being run down like the pigs they were by people they had assaulted.
I had it confided in me by one ex officer the only reason he wasnt in jail for murder was a supervisor rounding the corner at the critical moment.
From Brendan O’Neill in the UK Speccie:
The political class has lost the plot
And I was worried it was just me who thought the inbreeds of the Professional Political Class were plumbing new depths of incompetence.
Amen, Brother Brendan.
They are going to retreat behind walls, armed guards and bollards of peace – and disconnect from society. They will be wondering what is out there in the dark and cold of blacked out cities, from their nice warm, well-lit official compounds.
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if this turned out to be true.
Manus from ‘heaven’ for MSM.
HBB:
Yep. The stupid sods have spent years racially vilifying the locals, insulting them, belittling them, sexually assaulting them and threatening them from behind the safety of the wire. And the greens told them they were coming here.
Melanesians believe in payback the way a green believes in Gaia. On stilts.
Karma? Meet Evolution in Action.
(H/T Niven and Pournelle)
Sure. But the thing that’s really beginning to impact is economies of scale and new processes in manufacturing are dropping battery prices enormously.
These new factories are basically robotic with few people.
Remember it’s never the age of the overall technology that’s important it’s the ultimate cost of production and utility. It’s why old technology like wheels are still around. 🙂
The wheels argument is always a good one to throw at leftwing idiots when they suggest coal fired plants are “old technology”.
On my knowing mathematics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours, yes. When I occasionally talk to lefties, I am sometimes reduced to ‘I know economics and you don’t so my opinion is worth more than yours.’ I expect you’d feel the same if I argued with you on a subject you knew and I didn’t. Knowledge isn’t democratic except we all have the chance to acquire it. If someone doesn’t, they damn well should lose the argument. If you want to espouse the virtues of ignorance, don’t expect me to take you seriously.
As to similarities between this and anti-God arguments, I can’t say. I found B oNs response more interesting. He asserts that a big store of biblical knowledge is necessary to understand some issues. I daresay he is right. My store of biblical knowledge is merely moderate. I find it useful on moral matters, unhelpful in physics.
If you want to believe in God I can’t stop you and wouldn’t if I could. I don’t know why you want to, nor why you believe. I have some conjectures, but you won’t want to know them.
I’m going to avoid a stoush but I’d like to say a couple if things.
The plagiarist reckons he never reads what I have to say. I find this amusing because every comment he posts here when I’ve upset him is about me. He was using this same old dishonest tactic back in the days when he was a Canberra leftie at Lavatory Pronto.
The overuse of adjectives also demonstrates how much pressure he’s feelling.
I’m going out a limb here 🙂 and suggest that grovelling to Fisk won’t work, as I reckon Fisk despises plagiarists. Just a hunch.
I have in the first page of my Bible what I’ve hand written and dated 29th July 1957:
Study it carefully; think of it prayerfully;
Deep in thy heart let its precepts dwell.
Slight not its history; ponder its mystery,
None can e’er prize it too fondly or well.
Accept the glad tidings, the warning, the chidings,
Found in this volume of heavenly lore,
With faith that’s unfailing, and love all prevailing,
Trust in its promise of life evermore.
Yet another faked “backlash”.
Don’t look to business for morals or the national interest – CommBank virtue signalling.
If we had a government with leaders they would say no federal payments into CBA accounts unless they support those business that provide the great majority of the states’ tax base, i.e. mineral royalties.
Now that’s a new type of sustainability!!!
Gab, VA means Virginia, as in the state? If so why would a DA from that state get involved when Moore is from a state much further south.. Can’t recall which…Georgia?
Gab,
Congrats on getting to 50 peeps on twitter.
Race ya to 100 😏🍷