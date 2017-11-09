Government employees support government policy

The Productivity Commission believes the federal parliament should go ahead with its legislated plan to impose GST on low value imported goods.
I thought someone worked out that it would cost more to collect than it would earn.
Never mind about the cost to the punters.
So who gains?
Sorry, I should have read the heading more carefully:)
It never was going to cost more than it earned: because most of the administration is lumped into buisness.
Most of EU has these taxes on all goods over 50euro. Some states it 20euro.
I would love to see how on earth this is to be policed. Seems like the foreign companies have to charge gst when we buy online, then send it off to government. Why would they though?
How is border protection going to know a product is coming in without GST remittance? On items over $1,000 it’s manually done for each parcel. Small parcels come in by the millions with items down to 99c. It
“…some electronic distribution platforms have warned it may prevent some foreign vendors from selling to consumers in Australia…”
As if foreign eBayer vendors needed another excuse not to ship to Australia.
Why should I pay GS f..king T on a 50 year old $10 car part?
Most online stuff will still be cheaper, even with GST, so not really a win for local businesses. The on line model has less overheads than shop front and is able to supply items much more cheaply.
This is really disappointing, I believe Gerry Harvey was a strong advocate when his sales were dropping, but he is not saying – not needed now, my sales have recovered! Hypocrites.
So did the productivity commission really say that Australia will be more productive if we all suffer under the same tax?
I call for uniform income tax rates. Imagine hire much more productive we will be!!
The word is that morale has taken a nosedive at the PC due to the change in direction undertaken by the new(ish) Labor-appointed Chairman. Many of the good staff (ie, free market believers) have left apparently.
Good news. This is how it should always have been. The rank stupidity of charging your own manufacturers more than importers for the privilege of actually selling their goods cannot be understated.
No reason this can’t all be electronically managed at next to no per item cost.
Goose. Gander.
The Productivity Commission (annual budget $33,476,000) has declared war on the freedom of exchange rights of the people who pay the salaries of its employees and keep the lights on.
Chairman Peter Harris (TP $574,470), former private secretary to PM Hawke and Secretary of the Department of Broadband, Communications and the Digital Economy under the Nuclear Milkman, needs to take good long hard look at himself and the organisation he is employed to lead.
Productivity Commission has gone the way of Treasury. Sad.
There are actually a lot of conservatives employed by government, they just keep a low profile. It’s usually those government employees at the highest levels that have had the lobotomy.
What an effing mess. Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba, Netflix, some are collecting GST on our behalf, some wont, Australia Post wants to collect it (naturally!) which would mean a trip to the post office for every parcel. Each have their own ideas re collection, and how the frick will they know which parcel is from which store? There is nothing on the parcel that currently identifies which store it is from. This has bureaucratic nightmare written all over it.
vendors will just start to offer false declarations of value.
They do it already to get under the nominal GST limits.
When you have a Government with such vast reservoirs of good will and political capital……., why not do something which is, doubtless (according to the predictable modelling) a good thing to do – even though it will piss off a range of voters – whether it’s marginal seat battlers trying to avoid the Australia Tax on at least some of their purchases, or have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too globalists who think the world is just a click away.
In practice, purchases from the larger, (relatively) easily coralled sellers such as Amazon and Ebay will have the tax collected at the time of purchase and for many of the others, it will be hit and miss – much like the local collection of GST.
Except they didn’t, for the very reasons quoted. Yet another pointless expense that can be dispensed with, when they give decent advice they’re ignored, so they then say fuck it, go ahead anyway. Yet one more reason why the liberal party has to be eviscerated, set afire, extinguished with a shovel,then re-lit.
Australia has up until now been one of the few countries that has not been imposing a GST/VAT on smaller value imported items. My wife and I sell on ebay to overseas countries and the restrictions are pathetic, particularly EU countries who do not like cheaper priced imports coming from outside the EU. For instance, the UK charges the 20% VAT on items over 15 GB pounds plus a whopping Admin fee which last time I checked was about 8 GB pounds (irrespective of the value of the item). For low value items between 15 GB pounds and 150 GB pounds it adds considerably to the cost. The items we sell are not freely available within the EU, so its not as if we are depriving the locally produced market. In a way, the proposal to add GST to lower value items coming in to Australia is just catching up to the rest of the world as PROTECTIONISM is rampant all over the world. So much for FREE TRADE, its a myth so stick it up your bum. If the collection costs are greater than the proposed income to the government I cannot see the point. Just another door slammed in the face of the Australian consumer. I will be interested to see the threshold where the GST kicks in-if not $1000, how much?
There is no Liberal Party. It’s the Turnbull Party.
You might as well call it the party of the living dead. Not one person there appears to have a soul.
Driftforge
#2547975, posted on November 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm
But, but, … but its not the manufacturer’s who pay the GST …. its the consumer you and I.
They are moron and everything is about appearances. I have worked in government, and the higher up people go, the less stand up for anything
So the AliExpress vendor who sells me the small 50c packets of mica pigments I use for my Kintsugi repairs that are pretty much unobtainable in this country is going to collect 5c per packet and send it to The Usurpers Treasury Department. And I’m Santa Claus.
Too good for them.
I’m going on an electronic component buying spree. Lots an lots of little USD $0.99 purchases. Just because I can.
And it will be gst on the goods and not the freight/postage. International freight component is GST exempt. Working backwards on my purchases, the biggest cost is postage. They may raise $0.02 in gst if they’re lucky.
I suggested long ago that if this proposal affected every overseas purchase regardless of cost, then every responsible Australian should go on eBay and at regular intervals buy some cheap item (usually under $1) and not bother to pick it up from the post office.
Soon the entire system would collapse. Hardly Normal should be billed for every item uncollected.
I predict an upsurge of “gifts”arriving from overseas.
What a bunch idiots. It will collect bugger all because most imports between $500 and $1000 are actually imported by businesses for re-sale and they already pay GST when the products are sold.
Same gst for all. Can’t believe some supporting an unequal playing field that favors offshore companies. We need to fund schools for the kiddies and hospitals for the sick. Online players can collect for little cost, just like they do in other jurisdictions. Dumb Australia has been the outlier on this issue…
But this policy disaster was cooked up by Abbott and Frydenberg. It doesn’t matter who is in charge, the Libs are all incompetent, untrustworthy socialists.
It wasn’t about the tax. It is an attempt to stifle a REAL free trade by impost of regulation. The small supplier in the US will say “Stuffit, these Ossies are too hard to deal with with this piddling charge they make me try to collect and forward on to a foreign government I may as well just block sales to the country!” That’s what the hardly normal guy wants to put in effect.