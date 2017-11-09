The impossible will take a little longer

I gave a presentation yesterday on “Donald Trump – One Year On.” These were my speaking notes. And while I mainly think of politics in relation to policy, the left thinks of policy as a fashion statement. They hate capitalism and they hate Christianity which basically explains most of what they do and say. Even in a friendly audience, after a year of finding how moderate and full of good sense PDT is, I was asked, what about Russia? Well what about Russia, I replied. The 2020 election is no certainty, nor are the Congressional elections next year. There are enough on the Republican side in the same [slime]mould as our Malcolm who would prefer to see the Democrats take Congress than see Trump succeed. Anyway, this is what I said on the first anniversary of the election. And of course, the book I refer to is my Art of the Impossible which remains as alive and relevant as the day it was published. Highly recommended, if I do say so myself.
The most extraordinary part about going through the book a year after the election is to find how relevant every page of it still is.
The areas of relevance:
• domestic
• economic
• international
• cultural/social
Who are the enemies he is dealing with and what are the central issues?
fanatical and ignorant opposition
• SJW are far left anti-capitalist, anti-free institutions
• the left in the US and across the world is no longer about provisioning the welfare state but is out and out communist and totalitarian
• Antifa is representative of the mindset
far-far left media
• malevolent, ignorant and totalitarian at heart
• utterly oppositional in everything they say or write
• stand for nothing other than a series of empty clichés
• tweet-storms is Trump’s modern means to outflank the media
• Catallaxy, Quadrant, The Spectator, bits of Sky News and tiny bits of The Australian are literally the only pro-Trump sources in Australia
focus on the national economy – wishes to restore the American economy to good health – others are welcome to join in to restore their own in exactly the same way
• reduce public spending
• roll back regulations
• cut taxation – business and personal
• interest rate increases although limited
• more room for entrepreneurial decision making
• crony-capitalism [Keynesian theory] no longer at the centre of policy
judicial appointments
• rebalancing a left judicial system
• one SCOTUS appointment and others likely to follow
international trade – no evidence of protectionist sentiments – only pro-American sentiments
• no national governmwnt leaves trade relations to the market
• comparative advantage occurs automatically in an economy in which governments do nothing to promote local industry relative to foreign competition – no such government exists – TPP Agreement is 5000 pages long! – that is not free trade
• national governments in every country attempt to steer international trade towards the goods and services they already produce – subsidies, tax breaks, protectionist measures even without tariffs directly applied – plenty of cheating going on at every level
• has merely said the US will not absorb the economic losses watching others bend the rules to their advantage at America’s expense
open-borders
• believes migrants should benefit the host nation
• migration should not be a system of self-selection
• migrants should fit into our system of values based on a Judeo-Christian ethos – if you don’t like the value system here in the West you are not forced to migrate
• he thinks that the value system of the West has worked very well for us in the past – personal wealth and personal freedom to an extent found in no other societies not now nor across the entire sweep of history – and his aim is to preserve these as much as he is able
Islamic jihad
• the most dangerous ideological enemy of the West
• aims to resist to the fullest extent possible
North Korea
• developing nuclear weapons along with an ICBM delivery system
• NK leader is unstable and impossible to reason with
• massive danger
• will never permit NK to have nuclear weapons
• no one else has any plausible approach to dealing with NK – other than the usual left approach which is to do nothing and hope for the best
Global Non-Warming
• absolutely rejects global warming as a basis for policy
• pulled out of the Paris Accords already
• promoting carbon-based fuels
• pulling subsidies from alternative fuels – if you can make it on your own by being competitive OK – otherwise nothing
personal qualities
• tough minded and clear headed
• understands business and the operation of a market economy
• a strong believer in education and learning
• has a high regard for the study of history
The full quote for the title, by the way: comes from, “The difficult we do immediately. The impossible takes a little longer.”
AND FURTHERMORE: A quite striking find by mh in the comments: It’s Trump’s Party Now, wherein we find:
How could the Beltway GOP not see that its defining policies — open borders, amnesty, free trade globalism, compulsive military intervention in foreign lands for ideological ends — were alienating its coalition?
What had a quarter century of Bushite free trade produced?
About $12 trillion in trade deficits, $4 trillion with China alone, a loss of 55,000 plants and 6 million manufacturing jobs.
We imported goods “Made in China,” while exporting our future.
U.S. elites made China great again, to where Beijing is now challenging our strategic position and presence in Asia.
Could Republicans not see the factories shutting down, or not understand why workers’ wages had failed to rise for decades?
So Trump’s best attributes are displayed here. Says it all really.
I think that by “pro-Trump” you really mean “not wacko-psycho-weirdo-freako-intergalactic-fruitloop-anti-Trump”.
Look, he’s erratic, unreliable, and a bull in a china shop, but if anyone thinks that in 2016 there was a snowflake’s chance in hell of getting anyone less bad into the White House, they’re delusional. He’s doing some good things and hasn’t caused any irredeemable catastrophes, which puts him a trillion light years ahead of most world leaders, especially Michael Trumble, Peanut Head the Pie Man or anyone else on offer in Australia.
Columnist Claudia Rosett has a new post at PJ Media.
“Wow. President Trump wrapped up his visit to South Korea with a speech square in the tradition of President Ronald Reagan. It’s not just that he talked about the long conflict on the Korean peninsula: the “dazzling light” of South Korea versus the “impenetrable darkness” of the North, the glories of freedom versus the toll of tyranny, the line that separates them just north of Seoul, and America’s commitment to defending it. What made this a landmark speech is that Trump explained, vividly and in detail, why the internal depravities of the North Korean regime are intimately entwined with its nuclear program and its threats to South Korea and the rest of the Free World. Coming from an American president, this was a speech the world has long needed to hear.”
How Mueller & President Trump are Pulling the Biggest Sting in History
https://www.lizcrokin.com/hillaryclinton/mueller-president-trump-pulling-biggest-sting-history/?webview=1&cfPlatform=android
I’m glad that you read Catallaxy Files. What you read can never be undone and it will be in your subconscious always and, one day, you may find that you’ve actually taken the red pill.
100%
The troublesome issue IMO is how effectively the brainwashing has worked on a significant number of western citizens so that they are blind to the inconsistency and self contradictions in the leftist narrative. One of my current favourites is the lionising of the wisdom of venerable old soothsayers from primitive, subsistence- and unsophisticated cultures whilst detesting the older carriers of wisdom in their own culture.
As a practising member of the “extreme right”, meaning I am not a u.n.communist fascist,I agree with those points . Any member of the so called “liberal party” should be compelled to agree with these fi e principles or be dismissed from the party instantly ,we “extreme rightists “ should unite against the antifa fascist scum and destroy their financial supporters .
Thank you Steve, and I recommend your book it is so easy to read and captures the immediacy, the excitement and the thrill of defeating so many know-it-all and 100%percenters who had it in the bag for the bag.
I mean the hag but bag works just as well.
Der Fred don’t tell me it was you who gave lip to Shanghai Sam.
An amazing turn of events if true. I’d like to have the film rights and would offer a part to George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Sean Penn and Meryl Streep.
I’m not sure how much of this is wishful thinking though, but Trump is a lot smarter than he first appears and certainly a lot smarter than everyone who says he is dumb. If it is true then it would be an incredible accomplishment.
I don’t know what’s sadder – progressives who are screaming at the sky in inarticulate frustration because they know so little about politics that they don’t realize they actually have a left wing president and they should be celebrating OR conservatives who are laughing at them, oblivious to the irony of it all because they know so little about politics that they don’t realize they unintentionally helped elect a left wing president.
If only we could harness the collective stupidity we would have an endless energy supply for our civilization.
Trump: not quite as good as a giant meteor, but significantly better than Crooked.
I don’t think you can blame Islam for Antifa and the SJW wide eyes empty head stance.
I quietly think there’s a lot of non-Muslims who are happy to see the Jihad go along nicely. You just have to look at the UK where there was minimal law enforcement on these rape issues in working class towns, and look at the way the media refuse to report crimes properly, and in Germany they blame the people who see something for talking about what they see.
This fish started rotting some time ago, and after that it was simply a matter of opportunity. We can argue about exactly what went wrong, but you are looking in the wrong place.
Sums up the difference between Trump and Obama
What a Difference a Year Makes=> China Rolls Out Red Carpet for Trump – Made Obama Exit from “Ass” of Plane
What a difference a year makes!
China’s leaders snubbed Barack Obama during his last trip to Asia
The Chicoms refused to provide a staircase to Air Force one and forced him to exit from the “ass” of the plane.
But that was before Trump.
Candidate Donald Trump slammed Obama after the Chinese exit saying,
“If that happened I would say thank you very much. Close it up. I’m going back to Washington. Boom”
On Wednesday the Chinese rolled out the red carpet for Donald and Melania Trump.
The Daily Mail reported:
Chinese officials rolled a large set of stairs to the aircraft’s door on Wednesday, avoiding any appearance of the kind of insult that greeted former president Barack Obama in 2016.
Obama was denied use of an airport staircase when he deplaned Air Force One last September as he arrived in China for the annual Group of 20 summit – a move that was seen globally as a major snub.
Screaming at the sky. Yep, that’s right up there with pounding your head on the bathroom floor for effective strategies.
Who are these lunatics?
It’s great, he may even be great, depends on how long he lasts till he gets absorbed by the deep state. Good thing is that he has his own wealth and at his age nothing to lose by being his own man.
Lampeter, you are actually making an arse of yourself but are too dumb to realise. Maybe Pat Buchannan can help you. Here. But you’ll be back tomorrow posting the same crap.
One year on, I find Trump’s snarkiest critics are not fit to lace his bootman’s shoes.
Also, do not forget the media-liberal-establishment has threatened world peace by scuppering Trump ‘s original aim of entente with Russia, for the basest party political reasons. There will be accountability if the Norks go bezerk, emboldened by a docile or even supportive Russia.
The left is contemptible beyond words.