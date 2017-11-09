The impossible will take a little longer

I gave a presentation yesterday on “Donald Trump – One Year On.” These were my speaking notes. And while I mainly think of politics in relation to policy, the left thinks of policy as a fashion statement. They hate capitalism and they hate Christianity which basically explains most of what they do and say. Even in a friendly audience, after a year of finding how moderate and full of good sense PDT is, I was asked, what about Russia? Well what about Russia, I replied. The 2020 election is no certainty, nor are the Congressional elections next year. There are enough on the Republican side in the same [slime]mould as our Malcolm who would prefer to see the Democrats take Congress than see Trump succeed. Anyway, this is what I said on the first anniversary of the election. And of course, the book I refer to is my Art of the Impossible which remains as alive and relevant as the day it was published. Highly recommended, if I do say so myself.

The most extraordinary part about going through the book a year after the election is to find how relevant every page of it still is.

The areas of relevance:

• domestic

• economic

• international

• cultural/social

Who are the enemies he is dealing with and what are the central issues?

fanatical and ignorant opposition

• SJW are far left anti-capitalist, anti-free institutions

• the left in the US and across the world is no longer about provisioning the welfare state but is out and out communist and totalitarian

• Antifa is representative of the mindset

far-far left media

• malevolent, ignorant and totalitarian at heart

• utterly oppositional in everything they say or write

• stand for nothing other than a series of empty clichés

• tweet-storms is Trump’s modern means to outflank the media

• Catallaxy, Quadrant, The Spectator, bits of Sky News and tiny bits of The Australian are literally the only pro-Trump sources in Australia

focus on the national economy – wishes to restore the American economy to good health – others are welcome to join in to restore their own in exactly the same way

• reduce public spending

• roll back regulations

• cut taxation – business and personal

• interest rate increases although limited

• more room for entrepreneurial decision making

• crony-capitalism [Keynesian theory] no longer at the centre of policy

judicial appointments

• rebalancing a left judicial system

• one SCOTUS appointment and others likely to follow

international trade – no evidence of protectionist sentiments – only pro-American sentiments

• no national governmwnt leaves trade relations to the market

• comparative advantage occurs automatically in an economy in which governments do nothing to promote local industry relative to foreign competition – no such government exists – TPP Agreement is 5000 pages long! – that is not free trade

• national governments in every country attempt to steer international trade towards the goods and services they already produce – subsidies, tax breaks, protectionist measures even without tariffs directly applied – plenty of cheating going on at every level

• has merely said the US will not absorb the economic losses watching others bend the rules to their advantage at America’s expense

open-borders

• believes migrants should benefit the host nation

• migration should not be a system of self-selection

• migrants should fit into our system of values based on a Judeo-Christian ethos – if you don’t like the value system here in the West you are not forced to migrate

• he thinks that the value system of the West has worked very well for us in the past – personal wealth and personal freedom to an extent found in no other societies not now nor across the entire sweep of history – and his aim is to preserve these as much as he is able

Islamic jihad

• the most dangerous ideological enemy of the West

• aims to resist to the fullest extent possible

North Korea

• developing nuclear weapons along with an ICBM delivery system

• NK leader is unstable and impossible to reason with

• massive danger

• will never permit NK to have nuclear weapons

• no one has any plausible approach to dealing with NK – other than the usual left approach which is to do nothing and hope for the best

Global Non-Warming

• absolutely rejects global warming as a basis for policy

• pulled out of the Paris Accords already

• promoting carbon-based fuels

• pulling subsidies from alternative fuels – if you can make it on your own by being competitive OK – otherwise nothing

personal qualities