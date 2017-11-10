ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
It is a truth universally acknowledged that we live in a post-truth age.
That Sally McManus’s speech on the 110th anniversary of the Harvester decision last week is replete with claims whose only relationship to reality is that they contradict it may therefore be par for the course.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
I am shocked!
Some people just like to control others. It comes in various forms, so we should try to find some harmless occupations for them. Prisons and insane asylums come to mind, either as inmates or wardens.
Socialists have always had their own version of truth. These days, under the influence of po-mo, it’s called a grand narrative. All facts are shoehorned into it.
To its believers, it remains compelling, despite the manifest failure over the last hundred years of centrally planned socialist economies to lift the living standards of workers and the comparable success of lightly regulated, capitalist free markets societies at doing so.
In the end I think socialists persist with their narrative despite its disconnect with reality out of vanity. It makes them the heroes of history.
Further to comment on the ‘impossible will take a little longer’ thread, maybe it’s as simple as the loss of the capacity for critical thinking. The left has a exhaustive history of bullshitting, from Stalin’s bragging about reaching quotas (eg x number of boots produced, all one size and all left footed, IMMSC) and their outrageous lies about the quality of life for citizens under leftist rule (eg Venezuela, any ‘behind the Iron Curtain’ cess pit of Soviet times which now generally have improved). There was a time when this would have been called out or questioned. Present company excepted, people generally are too intellectually lazy to find anything out or question the spurious claims such as the one re wages made by McManus, which is just more archaic class was bleating.
The most telling behaviour that shows a lack of reflection by people of a certain disposition is the sledging of Mr Trump. Apart from the disrespect and personal vilification, there is nothing of substance being told. People parrot that POTUS is dumb, stupid, unsophisticated, a blowhard, intemperate with his language blah blah. He is also a global business man and the President. Let’s see the CV’s of his critics.
Once upon a time, before the fall of communism, there was an old Russian saying:
“As long as the bosses continue to pretend to pay the workers,
The Workers will continue to pretend to work.”
Once upon a time, the A.C.T.U./A.L.P. used to pretend to give a stuff about the workers.
Nowadays, with the likes of McManus as the current Secretary of the Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.C.T.U. and also with a criminal former Federal President of the A.L.P. currently doing a 7-year prison stretch for having embezzled $20 million (which neither he, the A.C.T.U. nor the A.L.P. could be bothered repaying) from the pockets of the lowest-paid Unionists in the land, they no longer even bother pretending any more.
The last period of real wage growth was under Howard and individual Australian Workplace Agreements (AWAs). Unemployment had a “4” in front of it and Australia had effectively run out of many forms of skilled workers.
You might as well be talking about another country now. R-G-R immediately repaid their union paymasters by banning AWAs, re-instating awards and collective bargaining. Gillard the Fabian went even further once she had put the knife into KRudd and took labour market law back to the 70s.
And there is no-one in the Lieborals even qualified to fight on IR, even if they were interested in it (which they are not).
The left know they can get away with lies because the media is their propaganda arm.
In order to remake society it is a fundamental requirement to rewrite history. Which is why the citadel of academia is one of the first objectives of the Left.
In fact history has already been rewritten. Removing and destroying incorrect history from schools and libraries is mere housekeeping.
The Long Marchers who captured the institutions did not anticipate the Internet. But they are working on correcting it as well.
