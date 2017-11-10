ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
It is a truth universally acknowledged that we live in a post-truth age.
That Sally McManus’s speech on the 110th anniversary of the Harvester decision last week is replete with claims whose only relationship to reality is that they contradict it may therefore be par for the course.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
I am shocked!
Some people just like to control others. It comes in various forms, so we should try to find some harmless occupations for them. Prisons and insane asylums come to mind, either as inmates or wardens.
Socialists have always had their own version of truth. These days, under the influence of po-mo, it’s called a grand narrative. All facts are shoehorned into it.
To its believers, it remains compelling, despite the manifest failure over the last hundred years of centrally planned socialist economies to lift the living standards of workers and the comparable success of lightly regulated, capitalist free markets societies at doing so.
In the end I think socialists persist with their narrative despite its disconnect with reality out of vanity. It makes them the heroes of history.