Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so

It is a lovely sunny day in Sydney. The temperature is a benign low 20 something. People are out at lunch. Happy and smiling. But underneath it all, there is a dark undercurrent of racism, misogyny and homophobia. Not to mention any other pejorative -ism and -phobia.

Apparently though, we all hate everyone else, and if not for government, the law and the moral left, we would all be killing, vilifying and stealing from everyone else. At least Jacqueline Maley from Fairfax media would have you believe.

In her latest Sydney Moralising Herald contribution to the public discourse, Ms Maley writes:

There you go. Ms Maley is of the view that the actions of a couple boof heads in Melbourne translate to the guilt of every man, woman and child in Australia. And herself also presumably. Vicarious guilt that would be. The guilt of one is the guilt of all.

One must wonder if Ms Maley’s writings qualify as Maley Bull S**t?

Not only does the High Priestess Maley declare all Australia’s are racists, she also incriminates the staff at the bar where Senator Dastyari was accosted:

And on Dastyari’s face, the uneasy calculations of the victim: Can I laugh this off? Can I ignore them? Will anyone step in to help? The bar staff didn’t, but Dastyari’s fellow Labor MP Tim Watts was nearby, ducking in and out of the shakily-filmed video.

The bar staff didn’t help she declares! High Priestess’ evidence? The bits of the video where there were no bar staff recorded. Was Maley there? Did Maley speak to witnesses? That requires work. Moral patronising, especially at Fairfax, is apparently easier and better remunerated.

But also to call Senator Dastyari a victim. Yeah right. Maybe he can make an inappropriate video bagging his harasssors and get his daughters to do the speaking for him. But Priestess Maley goes on:

In any other country, if a dark-skinned man is called a “monkey”, the person labelling him that doesn’t get a platform on which to further publicise his moronic views.

Really? Has she watched any Palestinian television when that and worse is hurled against Jews and Israelis? Perhaps not. That would be contra to the narrative that only white ango males are capable of evil.

Still not with (metaphorically) inserting her left foot in her mouth, Priestess Maley writes:

Hopefully the wide publication of the incident will serve to remind us why our anti-discrimination laws are more necessary now than ever.

So there you have it. The laws that Priestess Maley, by own admission didn’t work, are more necessary than ever. But wait:

The Dastyari incident shows why we can never let that happen (roll back of anti-discrimination laws) – because racism and racist abuse is still very Australian, and if we want to stamp it out, few things have greater moral force than Australian law which strongly condemns it.

Hmmm. Australian law has moral force apparently. I wonder what she thinks about the Constitution? Perhaps for another time.

Maybe, just maybe Australia should make murder and theft illegal. Passing anti-murder and anti-theft laws, with moral force of course, will obviously stop all murder and theft.

In her final coup-de-gras, Priestess Maley goes on to try to (metaphorically) insert her right foot into her mouth:

The only thing that was unusual about what happened to Dastyari was that it was captured on video and publicised by the perpetrators themselves, who posted it on their Facebook page.

Dear Priestess. It’s not at all unusual. Not unusual at all.

The perpetrators of the assault on Andrew Bolt posted their video online as did the perpetrators of the BDS brigade assault on Colonel Richard Kemp. There are plenty such posts.

It’s also not unusual that you, dear Priestess, choose to write about the Dastyari incident, but not the others; you know the ones that demonstrate those, with whom you sit on your moral high horse, are perhaps not so moral at all.

Signed off,

Spartacus – Australian Racist – so declared by High Priestess Maley of Fairfax.

