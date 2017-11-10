I’ll give you an excerpt from an article in the latest Campus Review, which is sent out to all of us teaching in higher education. This is the least worst part of the story but read it all, and then you can tell me how true this is or isn’t: When did human rights become racist? A reflection on relativism in Australian education.
I had always assumed that most humanities teachers in this country, regardless of political leanings, were on the same boat.
The first signs that this was not the case, and that something was seriously amiss, came some years ago, when I began lecturing in Australian history. My 17 and 18-year-old students, most of whom were studying to become teachers, were arguing in their essays that Hitler should not be judged, and that we should always uphold a balanced view about history. Judging Hitler (yes, Hitler) was unbalanced. Paper after paper argued that there was no truth, just perspectives, all of which were equally valid or equally questionable. The sheer amount of teenagers upholding this hollow and extreme cultural and moral relativist credo alarmed me. I made it a point to clarify the distinction between historical ‘balance’ and ‘genocidal leaders’, but the same argument kept coming up, essay after essay. I mentioned this to a senior colleague, who shrugged her shoulders and exclaimed ‘it’s what they get taught at school’.
From there on it gets only worse. But that, of course, is only my view. That these people are moral monsters is also my view as well.
Paywalled for me.
Judging Hitler (yes, Hitler) was unbalanced
Do they take the same view about Tony Abbott, Cory Bernardi or Andrew Bolt?
Mission Accomplished, say the Safe Schools designers and Teachers Union and fellow travellers.
When great evil cannot be criticised, nothing can be criticised.
And when nothing’s criticised, the Travellers can do whatever they like…
First, make everyone compliant, then force them to comply.
Pretty simple strategy. I’m sure Education Minister Birmingham is all over this… Oh…
Post Modernism. It’s been white-anting Western Culture for 80 years.
As I said in another post, I used to think first we kill all the lawyers, but now I’m convinced first we kill all the humanities professors and kill them slowly in excruciating pain.
Those who claim to not judge others have already judged those with judgement to be morally wrong.
Don’t judge Hitler, but feel free to headbutt Tony Abbott.
Or: Don’t judge Hitler, but Trump is literally Hitler, dude!
Don’t forget John Howard is also Hitler.
The point is what are we going to do about it. – Oh, that’s right. Nothing.
It all starts in the schools.
All of it.
MSM, the lot.
Marxist Indoctrination System.
There’s no education.
Jo, I am somewhat humourless and repetitive here, because I make comment especially hoping it helps someone just lurking , that never posts, or is brand new.
Just to get the points out there.
and get beaten mercilessly if they don’t stand up to scrutiny!
I hope you see that as doing something.
My arguments and ability to hit really good home runs against lefties in the real world , and not be wishing later “why didn’t I say that” has come directly from interaction with this blog.
We have lives outside of the blog and many have or are, quite active in the fight.
It does all start in the Schools. Indoctrination in the Senior schools and Universities has been achieved. That is why the Safe Schools programme is now in full flow in Primary Education. The Believers have realised they need to start with the little kids because once the left wing ideas are lodged at an early age, it’s there for life.
And struth I do agree it’s important to speak your mind and get your views out there. My point is, fewer and fewer people are listening or are being allowed to listen because the education system, by design, is stifling debate or freedom of thought.
Relativism of this sort, and Post Modernism as a theory, has always struck me to be a lamentably defeatist creed.
They feel no entitlement, much less duty, to uphold values or beliefs.
Post Modernism is based on a logical trap, and the fact that logic can’t prove logic means we may believe in nothing. Anything which occurs to an individual or resonates with them may not be assumed of others because logic (something abstracted from experience rather than the basis of it) does not describe how empathy, intuition, instinct – all that stuff, can work.
In actuality Post Modernism is used by some people to argue that their opponents are not entitled to their views, but then at the same time insist that their opinions be given absolute credence.
When they say that whitey should shut up about racism because there is no way they can understand it, they continue by telling them that they are guilty (even when not aware of it) and that they only way of addressing it is through various penances that will continue forever.
It’s not all doom and gloom. My kids are 9 & 11. They’re at a public school in the ACT at the moment, and with that comes all the usual bullshit. But, their mum has a habit of complaining about power and water bills and I’ve started explaining. ‘Well kids, it’s due Greens and Labor ideology. They hate people like us so they push up the power of utilities for no good reason.’ You’d be surprised how easy it is to influence the minds of our young in a healthy direction.
Heard my daughter describe the Greens as ‘evil‘ the other day to a friend. Very proud moment.
.. so if Abbott, Trump and Howard are literally Hitler, then they cannot be judged.
See how that works, dumbasses?
I had a “meadowbank” taking a colleagues Society & Culture class. Very earnest class of trainee SJWs.
Had a similar Hitler discussion in terms of culture & got the same sort of stuff quoted back at me – balance, different times etc etc even after pointing out the Holocaust, killing of of the QWERTY people and the disabled etc etc. I said “OK hands up! Who thinks Trump is Hitler ?’, all hands go up . Ok so if we we can’t judge Hitler as being evil, or just bad , why is this comparison supposed to make Trump evil, and is unfair on Hitler to make the comparison ?”
The looks of confusion then head explosion as they “got” what I was driving at was almost as good as watching the light go on when the kids understand a complex topic.