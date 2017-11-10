Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding

In a review of testing data, 13 out of 39 high schools in Baltimore, had zero students that were determined to be proficient in mathematics. If anyone from Baltimore is reading this, zero is the same is nil, nothing, and none. Also the same as nix, naught and nada.

To repeat in a different way, not 1 single student in 13 out of 39 (1/3) high schools in Baltimore was determined to be proficient in mathematics.

For Australians unfamiliar, education in the US is governed at the local government level and Baltimore a Democrat town – lock, stock and barrel. The last Republican Mayor of Baltimore was Theodore McKeldin whose last term as mayor ended in ….. 1967.

Maybe Baltimore should have a Building the Education Revolution. Maybe the Clinton Education Initiative could help.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus