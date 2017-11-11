Liberty Quote
He who is unfit to serve his fellow citizens wants to rule them.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- dover_beach on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Mark A on A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- areff on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- dover_beach on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- BorisG on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- JC on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- BorisG on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- BorisG on Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
- JC on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Muzzlehatch on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- JC on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: November 11, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
- Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding
- Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
- ‘It’s what they get taught at school’
- ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
- Nudge and utopia
- Government employees support government policy
- The impossible will take a little longer
- Because you killed all of them
- Jason Potts and Marie-Anne Cam: With a new futures market, Bitcoin is going mainstream
- Wednesday Forum: October 8, 2017
- The Constitution is Just Fine Thank You Very Much
- More of a miracle than ever
- The Fragile Generation
- Message to Commonwealth Parliamentarians
- The Russian Revolution 100 years ago today
- Democratic reform
- Let’s get the language straight
- Different laws for the little people …
- Sanjeev Sabhlok: Stop worshipping the Constitution. Please start thinking.
- TV shows
- Managed trade is not free trade
- Where the suckers are
- Indulgence Tax
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Was Jesus a terrorist?
- Monday Forum, November 6, 2017
- It’s within the rules
- Many of today’s problems are a result of yesterday’s solutions
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: November 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hollyweird!
Yeah can’t divorce that song and clip from Ch9 and Eddie McGuire.
So, Christine Forster, the GAY sister of Tony Abbott… the woman who campaigned HEAVILY for a ‘Yes’ vote in the SSM poll.. was attacked (along with her partner) entering a function in Warringah tonight by ‘refugee activists’…
The VERY SAME people who recently were campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote have now attacked a prominent gay ‘Yes’ campaigner (and her gay partner) on her way to a political function…
Will mOnty come out and denounce this? Or is it her fault for having Tony abbott as a brother (as many of the protestors are using as their excuse for the attack)?
And more importantly, does this make those who attacked her… ‘homophobic’??
smash potietos
Huzzah!
The modern liberal party of Australia are a function of getup!
hahahahahahahahhhaa
Starting 8?
I did find the irony hilarious, indeed.
Probably a good time to go to bed.
9!
First XI
Or not … 🙁
In the squad
missed
No, MV, you’re not getting out of here without initiating a massive stoush.
I know for a fact that you are a communist Illuminati weirdo, of the intergalactic lizard peoples.
What say ye?
What sort of attack on Forster?
A headbutt? Or something serious?
I have often said I will bulldoze the Australian cap cities into the sea.
Cap cities only produce excrement whilst they suck in the hard work from country.
If greens and parliaments are so gung ho about “renewables” then why are they not just using “renewables”?
Okay, okay. I confess.
What gave me away?
—————————-
Note to Self:
Thank God they don’t know about me and Delta Sigma Delta, the Secret Society of dentists.
ALL politicians are liars.
They think that’s their job.
I was having coffee with a pal today and a bunch of old crows were sitting next to us. They had these T-shirts on which said .. I kid you not..
“Grandmothers for saving the children from detention”
These were kindly looking anglo old dears.
I asked them what the purpose of the T-shirt was – as though I didn’t know.. and one old crow reckoned that it’s association in the suburb that meets every Friday ( or every other) and demonstrates in front the local member’s office in order to pressure the government to release these kids.
I told them that I didn’t think there were any more kids in detention and they kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure.
In the old days these old dears were the backbone of the liberal party. They’ve moved left and we’re fucked.
In the buildup to Remembrance Day, and the local R.S.L. are selling poppies on the main street.
“Oh, should really do something about joining you guys.”
“Fine, we do welcome new members. What unit were you?”
“Special Air Service Regiment.”
“What was your regimental number?”
“Oh, I forgot that years ago…”
Your brazen attempts to deny the bleeding obvious, Squire.
Lol.. a coupla of nights ago he claimed a stoush sent him to hospital for a couple of days
JC – he’ll live, as will we.
Fair enough. I confess.
When I claimed I wasn’t perfect, I was lying.
It’s good to be among friends.
So much for my sweet perseverance and confidence in natural fucking healing. Not only did I allow the less abstemious side of my nature to slop around, amongst some of my own least presentable but likely in vino / poppy veritas just bored with wart that wont justify itself as a proper affliction. Fucking snivelling Socialiusts! Apox pox and yet again a pox.
As to the mechanics of all this, my arm is flopping around with no horror of ever being coopted into the service of the ruling organism. “Fuck man I amm freeeeeeee!!!”
“Just sit in a sling for another 30 years and give this dude a ticket to limitless oxyco and reading heartfelt poetry poolside to my flatmate. ”
If I had had the “heads up” that this sort of shit was gonna be likely I would have organised some black tar Smack and a dremel some mirrors and sewing kit… If you want something done properly the you gotta do it yourself”
Hhhharumpfff
All too true, Rabz.
What the fuxk is going on with all the weirdos in Hollywood wanking themselves in front of people?
That is one sick town.
Zulu,
Ha! Another dickhead…….
Everyone – you never, EVER forget your regimental number. It stays with you to the grave. Some, yours truly included also have it tattooed on their forearm along with your blood group.
I was explaining to a lovely piece of crumpet once, when she asked about it, that the same information was on my dog tags, but that grenades and/or artillery fire could blow your tags off as well as most of your clothes. She said, ‘Well what if you get your arm blown off?’
*crickets*
Anyway, the ANZMI website (Australian and New Zealand Military Imposters) is always a good read. A pack of parasites and cowards is contained within.
Artiste.
I mentioned it this morning.
As Hollywood is at the cultural cutting edge, I think it’s the creation of a new mating ritual. You once bought drinks of even a meal for a sheila if you whiffed a chance of a leg over. Not any more. These days, it appears if you like a woman, you rip the old fella out and start to tug. It must be it gets gals very excited, as Louis CK should know, right?
I’m over sixty, and I can remember the first regimental number I was allocated, at seventeen and a half…
I don’t think these guys are into sex, I think they purely want to defile sheilas with a power play. They are sick fuckers.
Being a celebrity means you can basically root whoever you want even if you are an ugly fucker. You don’t need to be a rapist. You will have pussy throwing itself at you anyway.
These guys disgust me.
BTW, MV, in case you thought I hadn’t noticed, no one discusses dentists lightly on this blog, I tells ya.
Guys .. Think twice about the Hollywood blood sacrifices. Just because it is a group of people I loathe doestnt mean I belive The MSFM .. Name Gian Gomeshi meant anything to youall?
Because doing it behind them doesn’t have the same effect?
Just suggesting . . .
There are a couple of fvcking scoundrels there I’d like to punch into the next postcode..
FFS, IT, Hollyweird – with the emphasis on the latter syllable. squire.
Would be actors have known about this since humans invented some form of mass communication.
I want to see Meryl Streep get thrown over the cliff. I think it’s coming. That sanctimonious liberal slime gave Polanski a standing ovation and referred to big fat Harvey as God.
Wei twin is a physically repulsive beast, but there was no need for him to carry on like he did. He could have scored bulk pussy just because of who he was. There was no need to be all creepy.
I do detect a Jooish mother angle to much of this wanky weirdness too. Joos and muzzies are very fuxked up people about sex because of their moms.
Wesinstein not wei twin.
Sacred Ol’ Cows.
We’ll be worse than Inja soon.
It appears it was a brainfart from some obscure senior sergeant in WAPOL over two years ago, which has been slowly wending its way, unheralded, up the ranks. And the latest news is that WAPOL are NOT prepared to budge on it!
I hated Streep even before she was exposed as a rape condoning xunt.
Horrible actress. Xunt of a person.
OK my leather wings flapping as i advocate for the Dark Lord ..Weinstien was instrumental in movies that were indie and actually had some merit over the usual glurge…? Perhaps that is why this dude is the first under the bus?
Never belive anyrthing that comes out of this cesspit. Lest of all that the sacrifices at the alter of Liberal minded virtue are any more suspect than the rest of the filth.. again..see Gain Gomeshi
I think we should shut ALL the Australian universities down because the clever politicians whether federal, state or local are as dumb as dog sh*t.
How much money is owed through the uni scheme?
Headline: Trump offered ‘five women’
So, who’s the sexist pig been offering women to?
Oh, hang about … the headline should have read: “Trump was offered ‘five women'”
And he declined.
As did any man with a functioning todger.
You weren’t unique there, squire.
Louis CK isn’t and he was mast ..urbating all day and night. Yuge tugger.
C.K. was born on September 12, 1967, in Washington, D.C., the son of software engineer Mary Louise (née Davis) and Luis Székely, an economist. C.K.’s parents met at Harvard University, where his mother was completing her degree in a summer-school program. They were married at St. Francis Church in Traverse City, Michigan. C.K. has three sisters.
Rabz, I can tell from your frivolous nature that you doubt my sincerity.
That being the case, tremble in the presence of –
Delta Sigma Delta – the secret society of dentists. Complete with Grand Master!
Just ask the President of the United States.
i.e. get it on with Harvey’s hottest hollyweird totty, the horse face Streep:
It’s gone missing, I tells ya!
Bruce,
Trust me – if you’re a Senior Sergeant and running a firearms unit (as most jurisdictions do) you’re either broken or deemed not fit to command operational coppers, let alone detectives.
Guys you are like burned out greyhounds hurtling after the latest bit of controlled distraction that get thrown in fort of youall. if it isnt this its poofter wedding ..if it isnt this is young kiddies cutting thioer pricks off..
Vietnam say. Finger points to the moon.. the idiot gazes at th figerrrrrrrrrr..
I’m a little conflicted about all this stuff. Don’t get me wrong I want to see big Fat Harvey executed for the appalling sack of shit he is.
But the sheila who led the charge and started a lot of this is Rose McGowan. She’s always been a fucking nutball all her life and now she’s basically an embittered old has-been pissed off at the world she can’t get any parts because she’ not young anymore.
There’s a pic of her embracing Big Fat Harvey well after he was supposed to have tried to touch her up.
I want to see Hollywood burn.
I see the ABC – smelling blood in the water for Turnbull’s government – told the government to fuck off. They’re not telling the taxpayers how they spend their money. Why not I guess, they know Malcom won’t do a bloody thing about it.
Anyone else take note of the High Courts latest WTF in that they now get to decide after the fact what is or isn’t fair about people’s (independently legally advised parties) contractual arrangements.
Between federal agencies that don’t believe they are accountable, politicians who don’t believe the law applies to them and a High Court that makes it up as it goes according to the values of the day, I think we should piss off the whole federation and return to separate colonies. God knows we’d save a fortune.
And then there’s Karl Stefanovic’s latest attempts to get everyone to stop hating him for trading in his wife for a younger model. Honestly, next he’ll be openly declaring himself to be a male feminist.
@Infidel Tiger No one gets pregnant (and takes all your shit) from masturbation. I find the CK stuff funny because I know of two full on lefty famous female comedians who rain praise on the guy in their books. Both also consider themselves feminists.
Which one, Fatboy. JFK, the rapist -Clinton or Trump?
Muzzlehatch, please note:
Your Klingon to Earthian translater is on the blink.
Plus, your Warbird is parked in a non-cloaking zone.
Which one? All of them have had bulk pussy except for Barack and he was basically a mobile wanking sock for all his hundreds of gay lovers.
Twitter has been absolutely overrun by leftie trolls tonight, all desperately trying to defend the ‘refugee activists’ who spat on, yelled at, and assaulted a GAY woman and her female partner (a woman who was a prominent ‘Yes’ vote supporter and campaigner)…
… and all having major head implosions when it is pointed out that their behaviour is outright homophobic…
The tears are glorious!!
On a separate note, I have discovered that Fanta was invented by the Nazis in WW2.
Prior to 1941, Germany imported Coca-Cola from the US, which included Coke’s ‘secret ingredient’ that made it so popular.
After Pearl Harbour and Germany’s subsequent declaration of war on the US, the Seppos stopped exporting Coke to Germany. The Boche could get all the ingredients elsewhere, with the exception of the secret ingredient – and after several failed attempts to recreate it someone added an orange flavour instead, which was palatable to the masses.
So all you Fanta Pants out there can thank Mr A. Hitler for your dosage of orangey goodness.
Slow news day.
Guys ALLL if you are going to shitcan (((Wienstien))) at least have an idea of his filmography and give the guy the benifit of an even handed trial by MSM, 6 times removed …
once more I metion Gomeshi.
cHAPS ..YOU STARE INTO THE ABYSS LIKE THIS YOU WILL FIND YOURSELVE IN NEED OF A SNAZZY SET OF RAY BANS..
Fuck opps caps
The appalling state of the universities was caused by politicians who noticed that graduates did better than non-graduates and so supposed that if everyone graduated, everyone would be rich. So now everyone goes to university. Because the new intake were relatively thick, universities had to invent suitable courses for them. These displaced the older more demanding courses because bums on seats. So stem closes down and soggyology and management grow like the green bay tree. Dim students like bullshit. So there is lots of it.
Close them down. Bullshit is useful only in politics and journalism. We have all we need, the supply exceeds the demand. Privatise them if we can’t close them.
Muzzle
How much (in liters) have you had to drink this evening?
Streep was priceless to Weinstein and Co. – look at the ugly, unfeminine, no talent piece of shit, we made her the biggest of stars, Of Course we can do that for you to … and you don’t have to do half of what she did …
USSR
Don’t ruin an already perfectly good criticism of Streep by adding your two rubles.
Was out and about with a mate yesterday afternoon when we spied a particularly alluring young lady.
Not the ripped-clothes 20 year old slutty thing, a gorgeous redhead of about 30 with a shortish halter top sundress (is that right?) and two inch heels. Supremely confident in her walk and demeanour.
Gotta tell you I was gobsmacked, but was jerked out of my reverie by my mate, who leaned over to me and quietly said,
‘She’s just like you and me mate. 12 pounds of shit in her guts.’
A sobering thought indeed.
MV only if you chose to be obtuse.
my meaning is clear enough.
ask me to clarify a contention here or there and it would give me great pleasure to do so..
But should you choose the self appointed of the high school shiny teeth and cleen fingernails Hall Pass …?
I will leave you and Bob Brown to vanquish US restive Earthians.
Who said the Age of Romance was dead?
Evening stroll through Northbridge interrupted my the citizens of first nation throughing up in garden beds and lying pissed as farts on the sidewalks. It’s whiteys fault comrades
This is a very weird blog. Very creepy at times.
Throwing up…..
Shut up JC, or we’ll have to remember which Hollyweird suckhole cats used to argue ’til they were blue, that Streep the no talent creature could both act and was great at accents 🙄
Knuckle Dragger
#2549387, posted on November 11, 2017 at 1:24 am
Close call .. A more asute assessment migt have moved it up between your ears?
Bed beckons – night all.
ςｻi⃘lིlི @chiIIum1h1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard has seized more than 1,900 pounds of cocaine estimated to be worth more than $44 million off the Pacific coast of South America.
..
The Coast Guard announced Thursday that the seizure was made thanks to intelligence from various federal U.S. law enforcement agencies that led to a small vessel with bundles of drugs onboard.
..
A marksman on a helicopter working with the Coast Guard shot out the boat’s engine — allowing the Coast Guard crew to catch it.
One Ecuadorian and two Colombians have been taken into custody on drug smuggling charges.
You know she’s an untalented actress because you’re a movie producer, USSR?
The only way to know how successful she is is by her ranking in box office takings. In other words people voting with their dollars. She ranks 68th highest accumulated gross, which means a humongous number of people disagree with you as they pay to see her movies unfortunately..
Now, you or I don’t have to like her professionally or personally, but to suggest she’s untalented is ridiculous, but then ridiculous is your middle name.
Do any of you know anything about acting? Streep is a poor talent but has her strengths. She was Amazing in The Tqaming of the Shreww”
You guys are on a ghiding to nowhere if you follow the cennnnsorius lefties into the Cultural Revolution of Holly wood … we Alt right chaps arent event ther e at the whitch burning but still you warm your hands at the pyre…
And further I sugest none of you have any even passin g familiarity with this controversy. You just hiss at the Lefties as thrown into you pool and jump up for your rewrdsw like egar seals.
Dr BG
I came back to Melbourne about 2006 and worked for a company that looked after other folks money. I looked after the computer bits and pieces.
Only stayed about 4 years.
What staggered me was to walk downstairs to the 4th floor carpark to have a smoke and see the building across the lane with ‘Melbourne University, School of Naturopathy’!
Lovely looking ladies would walk in but glory be.
Truly, what is the university student debt that is owed?
Streep by the numbers.
http://www.the-numbers.com/person/780401-Meryl-Streep#tab=summary
Love your comments Muzzlehatch
OneWorldGovernment
#2549400, posted on November 11, 2017 at 1:42 am
Brother my famiuly drove 100 miles to be in Melbourne. My Dad just was finalising a BSc to go with his Dip Ed … It was a light on the hill. I Meld Uni there was a swimming pool. we never got to see something as incredible in the bush. Up er flooor there were guys practicing fencing… even more amazing.
Now a University Education is more likely an expensive way of destroying you employablity as a cuck.
God dAMN!!
We gotta start hearding us Cats..
Eye front !!
Nun of you better be poofters!!
No one believes that crap anymore JC.
People paid to be seen seeing what they were told to see and to be able to talk about it with their fellow sheep who are always on the lookout for a darkie to ostracize.
It was one of the good things the internet did, giving us things like IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes where people could see their suspicions were correct; MSM lies about everything, even what people find entertaining.
JC why debate with idiots ?
Fair point Boris.
What’s ten problem ? These things are not mutually exclusive. Execute both!
Muzzle,
R U Ok?
Late to the barbe I realise but was hoping to take a wager on next Wednesdays out come on the homohoedown.
My dearest Father is not long for this world. Were the Chutney Ferrets TM to bubble up turnbuyllian I need a credible wager that my dearest frrrrrrd mentor and example wuulllllld take the win as solace to the encroaching fagotroy.
even better imagine if the NO nag comes in an I can luad that upon his brow as the snow settles. To reassure him that his life and the cccccccconnnnnnsuent family and comunity …
i think of it in the light of my early memory of westren culkture…
“Me No sodomy kimosame”
Well this is my culture .. probably not yoiurs despite we are probably .. over the super six jako patriots..
yeah but then i have this neo nazi xenophobic homophobic philatelitic white supremicicist ..
but you guys seem to know how to keep us facists perked up.
I just want my Dad to remember his ebbing life force… his bfew remaing breaths under Gods loving cosmos. That a pack of poofters cant grab our culture by the feather boa …
what ever. Either you are with us on this on in which case my hatreon details will follow..
Of elseyou have outed yourselves as hating me and my old man for our failure to follow you off the cliff of societal suicide.
BTW boith mt bDad and I fly Tiger Moth …
butsttttttill you progressives have better butter .. or so it is put about.
Knuckle Dragger
#2549412, posted on November 11, 2017 at 2:06 am
In all seriousness i AM.. i AM A BIT BUSTED UP.. MOSTLY BOERD AND CANTANKEROUS.
FUCK opps caps. We have a swimming pool here. I am Earth Sciences and my flat mate is A very well equiped Military gal who wont take any more shit from me…
She has promised to break my other arm if I dont stop acting like a fuckin g faggot…
Not a word to GHQ
😉
Serouisly .. this is just a perfect illistration of the maxim … Idle hands are te Devils playthings..
THX kindly for your concern and best wishes …
muz
This seems to me to be the heart of the problem. It’s not that I lack the intellectual equipment but you yourself. And I don’t mean that you lack the mathematical equipment but the philosophical equipment, which you should have when confronting something that is a metaphysical problem, and because you lack that ‘equipment’ you assume that any answer to questions, like “‘where did the universe come from?’ or ‘what caused the big bang?'”, whether that answer is ‘no place’ or ‘pure actuality’ respectively, are unintelligible only because they are not mathematical abstractions. You assume this even though you have admitted that such questions are not conducive to mathematical solution. Now, anyone would have thought that admitting as much was admitting that these where not so much meaningless questions, but questions beyond the scope of mathematical abstraction, and therefore recognized that one was no longer engaged in a scientific investigation, but a metaphysical one.
an absolute classic demolition by a genuine yachtie of two “girl power” sailorettes who claim to have drifted for five months in the Pacific.
https://unreasonablydangerousonionrings.com/2017/10/31/19-reasons-this-survival-story-smells-fishy/
From the old OT:
*THWACK*
Here’s a picture of him enjoying said banh mi…
Another day, another rake to the balls for Catallaxy’s very own wrongologist….
You.
Fat.
Fucking.
DICKHEAD.
Steve has a thread up about Trump’s speech in China but I would recommend everyone to read the transcript of his speech in Vietnam.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/10/president-trump-throws-down-gauntlet-on-trade-at-apec-ceo-summit-speech-in-vietnam/
What is so SAD is that we have such a dickhead PM that there is no mention by Trump of Australia.
If I gather a petition and take it to the GG will he dissolve parliament?
Can you express that in algebra please.
In other words, ‘blue’ and ‘sky’ are simple ideas* and ‘beautiful’ is complex and you have trouble abstracting the latter mathematically. Whatever the problem is there, it isn’t with the idea of ‘beautiful’.
*’Sky’ is not so simple but as you say, all you need to do is program the robot to ‘look up’. But what happens when the robot suffers a malfunction that prevents it from determining whether it is upright or laying on it’s side, for instance, and thereby unable to determine what is ‘up’ or ‘down’ and so on, and thereby what it means to look at the ‘sky’ when it cannot determine what is ‘up’?
Come off it DB.
All you have to ask for is the winning numbers of next weeks lottery.
Aren’t at 2.57′
Appreciate the link. That is surely a world class smack down.
Areff, not Aren’t!!!
Strike a light.
And sorry DB.
That was not a ‘shot’ at you. My last remark.
I don’t know how many subscribe to this nowadays but when I was a young bloke someone, somewhere told me that the Universe is Infinite!
I sat down out in the back of beyond and gazed at the stars and tried to imagine that there was no end.
Frightened me no end.
It’s a grand mind game though.