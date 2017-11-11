Open Forum: November 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
37 Responses to Open Forum: November 11, 2017

  2. Oh come on
    #2549306, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Yeah can’t divorce that song and clip from Ch9 and Eddie McGuire.

  3. Slayer of Memes
    #2549311, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:10 am

    So, Christine Forster, the GAY sister of Tony Abbott… the woman who campaigned HEAVILY for a ‘Yes’ vote in the SSM poll.. was attacked (along with her partner) entering a function in Warringah tonight by ‘refugee activists’…

    The VERY SAME people who recently were campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote have now attacked a prominent gay ‘Yes’ campaigner (and her gay partner) on her way to a political function…

    Will mOnty come out and denounce this? Or is it her fault for having Tony abbott as a brother (as many of the protestors are using as their excuse for the attack)?

    And more importantly, does this make those who attacked her… ‘homophobic’??

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2549312, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:11 am

    smash potietos

  6. OneWorldGovernment
    #2549315, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:13 am

    The modern liberal party of Australia are a function of getup!

    hahahahahahahahhhaa

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2549317, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:15 am

    The VERY SAME people who recently were campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote have now attacked a prominent gay ‘Yes’ campaigner (and her gay partner) on her way to a political function…

    I did find the irony hilarious, indeed.

  15. Rabz
    #2549327, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Probably a good time to go to bed.

    No, MV, you’re not getting out of here without initiating a massive stoush.

    I know for a fact that you are a communist Illuminati weirdo, of the intergalactic lizard peoples.

    What say ye?

  16. Dave in Marybrook
    #2549329, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:21 am

    What sort of attack on Forster?
    A headbutt? Or something serious?

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2549330, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:24 am

    JC
    #2549310, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Seriously, how disgusting are Village Roadshow and Stan for threatening to sue those fatheads for using some copyright symbol on their vid.

    This country should be leveled to to the ground.

    I have often said I will bulldoze the Australian cap cities into the sea.

    Cap cities only produce excrement whilst they suck in the hard work from country.

    If greens and parliaments are so gung ho about “renewables” then why are they not just using “renewables”?

  18. memoryvault
    #2549331, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I know for a fact that you are a communist Illuminati weirdo,
    of the intergalactic lizard peoples.

    Okay, okay. I confess.
    What gave me away?

    —————————-
    Note to Self:
    Thank God they don’t know about me and Delta Sigma Delta, the Secret Society of dentists.

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2549332, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:28 am

    ALL politicians are liars.

    They think that’s their job.

  20. JC
    #2549333, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    I was having coffee with a pal today and a bunch of old crows were sitting next to us. They had these T-shirts on which said .. I kid you not..

    “Grandmothers for saving the children from detention”

    These were kindly looking anglo old dears.

    I asked them what the purpose of the T-shirt was – as though I didn’t know.. and one old crow reckoned that it’s association in the suburb that meets every Friday ( or every other) and demonstrates in front the local member’s office in order to pressure the government to release these kids.

    I told them that I didn’t think there were any more kids in detention and they kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure.

    In the old days these old dears were the backbone of the liberal party. They’ve moved left and we’re fucked.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2549334, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:29 am

    In the buildup to Remembrance Day, and the local R.S.L. are selling poppies on the main street.

    “Oh, should really do something about joining you guys.”

    “Fine, we do welcome new members. What unit were you?”

    “Special Air Service Regiment.”

    “What was your regimental number?”

    “Oh, I forgot that years ago…”

  22. Rabz
    #2549335, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:32 am

    What gave me away?

    Your brazen attempts to deny the bleeding obvious, Squire.

  23. JC
    #2549336, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:33 am

    No, MV, you’re not getting out of here without initiating a massive stoush.

    Lol.. a coupla of nights ago he claimed a stoush sent him to hospital for a couple of days

  24. Rabz
    #2549337, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:35 am

    JC – he’ll live, as will we.

  25. memoryvault
    #2549338, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Your brazen attempts to deny the bleeding obvious, Squire.

    Fair enough. I confess.
    When I claimed I wasn’t perfect, I was lying.

  26. Rabz
    #2549339, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

    It’s good to be among friends.

  27. Muzzlehatch
    #2549340, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:40 am

    So much for my sweet perseverance and confidence in natural fucking healing. Not only did I allow the less abstemious side of my nature to slop around, amongst some of my own least presentable but likely in vino / poppy veritas just bored with wart that wont justify itself as a proper affliction. Fucking snivelling Socialiusts! Apox pox and yet again a pox.

    As to the mechanics of all this, my arm is flopping around with no horror of ever being coopted into the service of the ruling organism. “Fuck man I amm freeeeeeee!!!”

    “Just sit in a sling for another 30 years and give this dude a ticket to limitless oxyco and reading heartfelt poetry poolside to my flatmate. ”

    If I had had the “heads up” that this sort of shit was gonna be likely I would have organised some black tar Smack and a dremel some mirrors and sewing kit… If you want something done properly the you gotta do it yourself”

    Hhhharumpfff

  28. memoryvault
    #2549341, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:42 am

    It’s good to be among friends.

    All too true, Rabz.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2549342, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:42 am

    What the fuxk is going on with all the weirdos in Hollywood wanking themselves in front of people?

    That is one sick town.

  30. Knuckle Dragger
    #2549344, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Zulu,

    Ha! Another dickhead…….

    Everyone – you never, EVER forget your regimental number. It stays with you to the grave. Some, yours truly included also have it tattooed on their forearm along with your blood group.

    I was explaining to a lovely piece of crumpet once, when she asked about it, that the same information was on my dog tags, but that grenades and/or artillery fire could blow your tags off as well as most of your clothes. She said, ‘Well what if you get your arm blown off?’

    *crickets*

    Anyway, the ANZMI website (Australian and New Zealand Military Imposters) is always a good read. A pack of parasites and cowards is contained within.

  31. JC
    #2549346, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Artiste.
    I mentioned it this morning.

    As Hollywood is at the cultural cutting edge, I think it’s the creation of a new mating ritual. You once bought drinks of even a meal for a sheila if you whiffed a chance of a leg over. Not any more. These days, it appears if you like a woman, you rip the old fella out and start to tug. It must be it gets gals very excited, as Louis CK should know, right?

  32. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2549347, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Everyone – you never, EVER forget your regimental number.

    I’m over sixty, and I can remember the first regimental number I was allocated, at seventeen and a half…

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2549348, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I don’t think these guys are into sex, I think they purely want to defile sheilas with a power play. They are sick fuckers.

    Being a celebrity means you can basically root whoever you want even if you are an ugly fucker. You don’t need to be a rapist. You will have pussy throwing itself at you anyway.

    These guys disgust me.

  34. Rabz
    #2549349, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:52 am

    BTW, MV, in case you thought I hadn’t noticed, no one discusses dentists lightly on this blog, I tells ya.

  35. Muzzlehatch
    #2549350, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Guys .. Think twice about the Hollywood blood sacrifices. Just because it is a group of people I loathe doestnt mean I belive The MSFM .. Name Gian Gomeshi meant anything to youall?

  36. memoryvault
    #2549351, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:54 am

    What the fuxk is going on with all the weirdos in
    Hollywood wanking themselves in front of people?

    Because doing it behind them doesn’t have the same effect?
    Just suggesting . . .

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2549352, posted on November 11, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Anyway, the ANZMI website (Australian and New Zealand Military Imposters) is always a good read. A pack of parasites and cowards is contained within.

    There are a couple of fvcking scoundrels there I’d like to punch into the next postcode..

