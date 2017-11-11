Liberty Quote
Economic freedom is an essential requisite for political freedom. By enabling people to cooperate with one another without coercion or central direction, it reduces the area over which political power is exercised.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Open Forum: November 11, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hollyweird!
Yeah can’t divorce that song and clip from Ch9 and Eddie McGuire.
So, Christine Forster, the GAY sister of Tony Abbott… the woman who campaigned HEAVILY for a ‘Yes’ vote in the SSM poll.. was attacked (along with her partner) entering a function in Warringah tonight by ‘refugee activists’…
The VERY SAME people who recently were campaigning for a ‘Yes’ vote have now attacked a prominent gay ‘Yes’ campaigner (and her gay partner) on her way to a political function…
Will mOnty come out and denounce this? Or is it her fault for having Tony abbott as a brother (as many of the protestors are using as their excuse for the attack)?
And more importantly, does this make those who attacked her… ‘homophobic’??
smash potietos
Huzzah!
The modern liberal party of Australia are a function of getup!
hahahahahahahahhhaa
Starting 8?
I did find the irony hilarious, indeed.
Probably a good time to go to bed.
9!
First XI
Or not … 🙁
In the squad
missed
No, MV, you’re not getting out of here without initiating a massive stoush.
I know for a fact that you are a communist Illuminati weirdo, of the intergalactic lizard peoples.
What say ye?
What sort of attack on Forster?
A headbutt? Or something serious?
I have often said I will bulldoze the Australian cap cities into the sea.
Cap cities only produce excrement whilst they suck in the hard work from country.
If greens and parliaments are so gung ho about “renewables” then why are they not just using “renewables”?
Okay, okay. I confess.
What gave me away?
—————————-
Note to Self:
Thank God they don’t know about me and Delta Sigma Delta, the Secret Society of dentists.
ALL politicians are liars.
They think that’s their job.
I was having coffee with a pal today and a bunch of old crows were sitting next to us. They had these T-shirts on which said .. I kid you not..
“Grandmothers for saving the children from detention”
These were kindly looking anglo old dears.
I asked them what the purpose of the T-shirt was – as though I didn’t know.. and one old crow reckoned that it’s association in the suburb that meets every Friday ( or every other) and demonstrates in front the local member’s office in order to pressure the government to release these kids.
I told them that I didn’t think there were any more kids in detention and they kind of looked at me like they weren’t sure.
In the old days these old dears were the backbone of the liberal party. They’ve moved left and we’re fucked.
In the buildup to Remembrance Day, and the local R.S.L. are selling poppies on the main street.
“Oh, should really do something about joining you guys.”
“Fine, we do welcome new members. What unit were you?”
“Special Air Service Regiment.”
“What was your regimental number?”
“Oh, I forgot that years ago…”
Your brazen attempts to deny the bleeding obvious, Squire.
Lol.. a coupla of nights ago he claimed a stoush sent him to hospital for a couple of days
JC – he’ll live, as will we.
Fair enough. I confess.
When I claimed I wasn’t perfect, I was lying.
It’s good to be among friends.
So much for my sweet perseverance and confidence in natural fucking healing. Not only did I allow the less abstemious side of my nature to slop around, amongst some of my own least presentable but likely in vino / poppy veritas just bored with wart that wont justify itself as a proper affliction. Fucking snivelling Socialiusts! Apox pox and yet again a pox.
As to the mechanics of all this, my arm is flopping around with no horror of ever being coopted into the service of the ruling organism. “Fuck man I amm freeeeeeee!!!”
“Just sit in a sling for another 30 years and give this dude a ticket to limitless oxyco and reading heartfelt poetry poolside to my flatmate. ”
If I had had the “heads up” that this sort of shit was gonna be likely I would have organised some black tar Smack and a dremel some mirrors and sewing kit… If you want something done properly the you gotta do it yourself”
Hhhharumpfff
All too true, Rabz.
What the fuxk is going on with all the weirdos in Hollywood wanking themselves in front of people?
That is one sick town.
Zulu,
Ha! Another dickhead…….
Everyone – you never, EVER forget your regimental number. It stays with you to the grave. Some, yours truly included also have it tattooed on their forearm along with your blood group.
I was explaining to a lovely piece of crumpet once, when she asked about it, that the same information was on my dog tags, but that grenades and/or artillery fire could blow your tags off as well as most of your clothes. She said, ‘Well what if you get your arm blown off?’
*crickets*
Anyway, the ANZMI website (Australian and New Zealand Military Imposters) is always a good read. A pack of parasites and cowards is contained within.
Artiste.
I mentioned it this morning.
As Hollywood is at the cultural cutting edge, I think it’s the creation of a new mating ritual. You once bought drinks of even a meal for a sheila if you whiffed a chance of a leg over. Not any more. These days, it appears if you like a woman, you rip the old fella out and start to tug. It must be it gets gals very excited, as Louis CK should know, right?
I’m over sixty, and I can remember the first regimental number I was allocated, at seventeen and a half…
I don’t think these guys are into sex, I think they purely want to defile sheilas with a power play. They are sick fuckers.
Being a celebrity means you can basically root whoever you want even if you are an ugly fucker. You don’t need to be a rapist. You will have pussy throwing itself at you anyway.
These guys disgust me.
BTW, MV, in case you thought I hadn’t noticed, no one discusses dentists lightly on this blog, I tells ya.
Guys .. Think twice about the Hollywood blood sacrifices. Just because it is a group of people I loathe doestnt mean I belive The MSFM .. Name Gian Gomeshi meant anything to youall?
Because doing it behind them doesn’t have the same effect?
Just suggesting . . .
There are a couple of fvcking scoundrels there I’d like to punch into the next postcode..