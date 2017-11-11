Open Forum: November 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
261 Responses to Open Forum: November 11, 2017

  1. notafan
    #2549652, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:12 am

    ‘Sex and drugs’ at Manus Island village
    Joe Kelly The Australian November 11, 2017
    Australian government officials were informed last month that asylum-seekers and refugees at the Manus Island processing centre had regularly travelled into town to allegedly have sex with underage girls and buy or sell drugs.
    Several children were born from the alleged sexual relations.
    Papua New Guinea police and community leaders told the Australian government in mid-­October of 161 incidents of various offences ­involving residents at the centre recorded over four years from October 2013.

    See? It really is all Peter Dutton’s fault!

  2. Judith Sloan
    #2549653, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Humanitarian intake being increased by Coslition govt. it is not returning to 13,750

  3. Snoopy
    #2549654, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:14 am

    42 years on TheirABC is still deeply wounded by Kerr’s dismissal of Whitlam.

    🙂 🙂 Sad

  4. egg_
    #2549655, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I see the ABC – smelling blood in the water for Turnbull’s government

    Upcoming 4Corners hatchet job on the LNP – how Turnbull is failing in the polls because the LNP has gone too Rightwing.*

    Leaves Pravda in the dust, the DPRK News Service must be writing their scripts.

    *Phatty Adams’ brain-dead audience must be their target demographic.

  5. Tom
    #2549656, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:17 am

    He’s denying it, IT. This is a carbon copy of the left’s tactics against Fox News Channel.

  6. notafan
    #2549657, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Now how many Judith, I couldn’t find current figures, would have to be in the budget wouldn’t it.

    Increase Australia’s humanitarian intake

    By 2025, Labor will increase Australia’s annual humanitarian intake to 27,000 – almost double the current intake under the Abbott Government of 13,750. As part of our commitment to demonstrating leadership in our region, a portion of the program will be dedicated to resettling refugees from the region.


    ALP policy is 27,000 pa by 2025

  7. egg_
    #2549658, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Humanitarian intake being increased by Coslition govt. it is not returning to 13,750

    By UN decree?
    Agenda 21 here we come?

  8. C.L.
    #2549659, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:20 am

    So the Manus “refugees” are child rapists.
    No wonder the Australian left is desperate to give them citizenship.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2549661, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:21 am

    42 years on TheirABC is still deeply wounded by Kerr’s dismissal of Whitlam.

    Still totally unable to accept the fact that the Australian people confirmed that dismissal in a landslide?

  11. Top Ender
    #2549662, posted on November 11, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Please don’t mention PMKeys, Zulu.

    At one stage I was forced to take a three-day course on that piece of shit software, on the basis I was a “people manager.” That meant everyone down to the rank of lance-corporal was taking the course.

    I taught Information Technology for many years, to Year 12 level. PMKeys looked like it had been designed by a failing Stage 1 student. It didn’t even have a decent start-up screen.

    Mind you, that was at the same time the ADF was emasculating itself by signing up Serco and Eurest and other bottom-feeding companies to supply food, guard services, and cleaning.

