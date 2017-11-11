Open Forum: November 11, 2017

  1. egg_
    #2550335, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Upcoming Australian election.

    Candidate one tosses away his red poppy so he looks cool and readily soft left for his photo opportunity.

    The senior labor figure opposing him could literally make sourdough bread with his own cultured vaginal yeast.

    The Insiders promo has more footage of Abbott666 than either Turnbull or Shorten, talking about owning headspace.
    There’s a laughable shot of Shorten DJ’ing – how he picks up young crumpet?

  2. egg_
    #2550336, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Insiders – mean words to Dastyari – couldn’t someone organise a drugfvcked ‘DJ’ to headbutt him?

  3. Nick
    #2550338, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I thought I’d check as one grandparent was born in Cornwall. All good it seems. Am I right?

    Peter, there are some situations where a person can be deemed as being a potential citizen of another country that transgress logic. All aspiring politicians would be advised to renounce, before they are voted in, any potential claims as to foreign citizenship out of prudence.

  4. cohenite
    #2550340, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

    SOMEONE is dominant here. Can you see who?

    T has Putin covered.

  5. srr
    #2550341, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Prelude to the following thread.
    Turnbull, Rudd, Gillard, Shorten are just some of ‘our‘ politicians who set their sights early on becoming The Nation’s Leader, and look how they went about it.

    The only legacy they’ve left for themselves is ensuring that even those on their side will always know that they were nothing but self serving, scamming, opportunistic, back stabbing, Nation Destroying Scum.

    Compare them to this Donald J. Trump, who invested decades of his life not only building buildings, resorts and businesses but also building, trying, testing and proving trusted, loyal relationships around the world with good people of all classes.

    Thomas Wictor‏ @ThomasWictor 19m19 minutes ago

    The further back I go, I STILL find evidence that Trump was planning his presidency.

    Two Deer @TwoDeerPines
    Replying to @ThomasWictor
    Having spent 20+ years in the NYC/Metro area, I’ve been watching Trump from the get-go. Calculating to the smallest detail, Trump spent decades perfecting and strategizing his ultimate goal; POTUS of OUR country.

    I’ve never seen a billionaire with the common touch.

    Stelter’s Camel Toe @SpayMsm
    Replying to @ThomasWictor @michaelmassie
    Trump has said many times over the years he gets along better with the cab drivers and construction workers because he’s in competition with the rich people. This is why he’s called the Blue Collar Billionaire.

    Elizabeth‏ @Jwhite12081h1 hour ago
    Replying to @SpayMsm @ThomasWictor @michaelmassie

    Also, Trump isn’t an elitist, pretentious asshole like other billionaires. He is genuine, true to himself.
    He can effortlessly navigate any social class because of this.
    ..
    (1) From someone who once opposed Trump.

    Brian [email protected]
    Replying to @ThomasWictor @michaelmassie @mmassie

    I got into the whole ‘maybe Trump’s not REALLY a billionaire and he’s running to try to make $’ argument when I was Never Trump.

    (2) Trump resigned from 500 companies after he was elected.

    His entire empire is taking a massive financial hit.

    (3) Coulter said that using Ivanka and Kushner is “fascist.”

    Let’s think about this: How many people can a billionaire trust?

    (4) I made friends with one very famous person.

    I was vetted like you wouldn’t believe.

    Massive amounts of disinformation were thrown at me.

    (5) Bait was laid out.

    I didn’t resent the testing or vetting, because HOW DO YOU KNOW if the person is sincere?

    (6) Also, let’s say the person is benign but is interested in you ONLY because you’re famous.

    That’s horrifying. Who do you turn to?

    (7) Trump appointed Ivanka and Kushner because he TRUSTS THEM.

    There’s nothing “fascist” about it.

    If the president can’t trust anyone, he’ll go insane.

    Who can Coulter trust?

    (8) I read that she was friends with Drudge.

    No way in HELL would I tell Drudge anything personal about myself.

    (9) I sympathize with the famous.

    Who can you trust?

    Trump trusts his daughter and so-in-law. And of course the First Lady, but she has her own position. She didn’t need to be appointed.

    “Fascist”? Hardly…

  6. Woolfe
    #2550342, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Great video on Milo Facebook feed showing creepy Joe fondling little girls.

  7. feelthebern
    #2550343, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

    No doubt Barrie would have a hard on today with JA resigning.
    Can’t watch, so could a Cat confirm or deny.

  8. Woolfe
    #2550344, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Pete,
    You can’t get a Pom passport from your grandparents only your parents so think you are ok.

  9. feelthebern
    #2550345, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Has anyone ever read a Peter Fizsimons book?
    Given the intellectual dishonesty in his columns, I can’t imagine his book are worthwhile even though the subject is quite worthwhile.

  10. Farmer Gez
    #2550346, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Watching the Insiders and noting the arguments as to the benefit or not of trade deals and globalisation.
    I’ll tell you what doesn’t work, government intervention. The Indian pulse market is a shining example of the stupidity of market manipulation.
    India is always a few million tonne short of pulses as farmers make agronomic and financial decisions as to their crop mix. The mantra of self sufficiency infects the Indian government and so two years ago they put a floor price on pulses. The result was overproduction and then a collapse in prices as the government couldn’t sustain the price subsidy.
    This left Aussie and Canadian production somewhat stranded with the usual contract defaults and long delays in payment on execution.
    Now the Indians have whacked a tariff of 50% on peas in order to drive a wedge between foreign and local production and lift local prices. This will fail of course as the underlying production price drivers in the market don’t disappear and alternate crops are readily grown by Indian farmers.
    If you add the new four tier GST in India and the currency changes, you have one big self induced stiff up in pulse trading in India.
    I’d like five minutes with the Insiders panel to teach a quick lesson on actual physical markets in trade. Would they listen?

  11. feelthebern
    #2550347, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Compare the pre-match of the Tonga, NZ league match to anything the Kangaroos can come up with.
    Was the best pre-match I’ve seen before any game of any sport in years.

  12. Rabz
    #2550348, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:49 am

    My favourite from week on pictures. LOL.

  13. Michel Lasouris
    #2550349, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Following the meeting between Shorten and Turnbull there was no bi-partisan agreement . The purpose was to create a ledger of Representative and Senator national legitimacy to hold those jobs. Shorten and Turnbull blamed each other and contradicted each other. Someone is being untruthful. This meeting was not a closed Party meeting. The subject should have been a matter of record. Why was Hansard not required to report the meeting for public scrutiny?

  14. Nick
    #2550350, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Has anyone ever read a Peter Fizsimons book?
    Given the intellectual dishonesty in his columns, I can’t imagine his book are worthwhile even though the subject is quite worthwhile.

    Bern, your average Vinnies has plenty of unread copies. Says it all.

  15. Rabz
    #2550351, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Has anyone ever read a Peter Fizsimons book?

    An activity for when you’ve tired of watching paint dry, watching grass grow, cutting your toenails, ironing shirts and extracting your teeth without anaesthetic.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2550352, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Has anyone ever read a Peter Fizsimons book?
    Given the intellectual dishonesty in his columns, I can’t imagine his book are worthwhile even though the subject is quite worthwhile

    Began two, threw them both away, half read. The only other author who’s suffered a similar fate was Mike Carlton.

  17. Myrddin Seren
    #2550353, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Thomas Wictor:

    Imagine the face that the Chinese or Vietnamese or Russians would lose if their security failed.

    True. And given The Donald is standing right next to their Fearless Leaders, unless they are attacked by Deadshot, Trump is inside the zone where they have to act to protect no matter who the real target is.

    In fact, given recent scandals in the US and the whole Deep State thing, The Donald can probably breathe deeply and relax if he is inside Vlad’s or Xi’s security cordon.

    From 2014

    Investigator in Secret Service prostitution scandal resigns after being implicated in own incident

  18. Senile Old Guy
    #2550354, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Why was Hansard not required to report the meeting for public scrutiny?

    Because that is not what Hansard does:

    The Hansard is the report of the proceedings of the Australian parliament and its committees. This includes the Senate, House of Representatives, the Federation Chamber and all parliamentary committees.

