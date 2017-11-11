Liberty Quote
He who disdains the fall in infant mortality and the gradual disappearance of famines and plagues may cast the first stone upon the materialism of the economists.— Ludwig von Mises
-

Open Forum: November 11, 2017
The Insiders promo has more footage of Abbott666 than either Turnbull or Shorten, talking about owning headspace.
There’s a laughable shot of Shorten DJ’ing – how he picks up young crumpet?
Insiders – mean words to Dastyari – couldn’t someone organise a drugfvcked ‘DJ’ to headbutt him?
Peter, there are some situations where a person can be deemed as being a potential citizen of another country that transgress logic. All aspiring politicians would be advised to renounce, before they are voted in, any potential claims as to foreign citizenship out of prudence.
T has Putin covered.
Prelude to the following thread.
Turnbull, Rudd, Gillard, Shorten are just some of ‘our‘ politicians who set their sights early on becoming The Nation’s Leader, and look how they went about it.
The only legacy they’ve left for themselves is ensuring that even those on their side will always know that they were nothing but self serving, scamming, opportunistic, back stabbing, Nation Destroying Scum.
Compare them to this Donald J. Trump, who invested decades of his life not only building buildings, resorts and businesses but also building, trying, testing and proving trusted, loyal relationships around the world with good people of all classes.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 19m19 minutes ago
The further back I go, I STILL find evidence that Trump was planning his presidency.
I’ve never seen a billionaire with the common touch.
Elizabeth @Jwhite12081h1 hour ago
Replying to @SpayMsm @ThomasWictor @michaelmassie
Also, Trump isn’t an elitist, pretentious asshole like other billionaires. He is genuine, true to himself.
He can effortlessly navigate any social class because of this.
..
(1) From someone who once opposed Trump.
(2) Trump resigned from 500 companies after he was elected.
His entire empire is taking a massive financial hit.
(3) Coulter said that using Ivanka and Kushner is “fascist.”
Let’s think about this: How many people can a billionaire trust?
(4) I made friends with one very famous person.
I was vetted like you wouldn’t believe.
Massive amounts of disinformation were thrown at me.
(5) Bait was laid out.
I didn’t resent the testing or vetting, because HOW DO YOU KNOW if the person is sincere?
(6) Also, let’s say the person is benign but is interested in you ONLY because you’re famous.
That’s horrifying. Who do you turn to?
(7) Trump appointed Ivanka and Kushner because he TRUSTS THEM.
There’s nothing “fascist” about it.
If the president can’t trust anyone, he’ll go insane.
Who can Coulter trust?
(8) I read that she was friends with Drudge.
No way in HELL would I tell Drudge anything personal about myself.
(9) I sympathize with the famous.
Who can you trust?
Trump trusts his daughter and so-in-law. And of course the First Lady, but she has her own position. She didn’t need to be appointed.
“Fascist”? Hardly…
Great video on Milo Facebook feed showing creepy Joe fondling little girls.
No doubt Barrie would have a hard on today with JA resigning.
Can’t watch, so could a Cat confirm or deny.
Pete,
You can’t get a Pom passport from your grandparents only your parents so think you are ok.
Has anyone ever read a Peter Fizsimons book?
Given the intellectual dishonesty in his columns, I can’t imagine his book are worthwhile even though the subject is quite worthwhile.
Watching the Insiders and noting the arguments as to the benefit or not of trade deals and globalisation.
I’ll tell you what doesn’t work, government intervention. The Indian pulse market is a shining example of the stupidity of market manipulation.
India is always a few million tonne short of pulses as farmers make agronomic and financial decisions as to their crop mix. The mantra of self sufficiency infects the Indian government and so two years ago they put a floor price on pulses. The result was overproduction and then a collapse in prices as the government couldn’t sustain the price subsidy.
This left Aussie and Canadian production somewhat stranded with the usual contract defaults and long delays in payment on execution.
Now the Indians have whacked a tariff of 50% on peas in order to drive a wedge between foreign and local production and lift local prices. This will fail of course as the underlying production price drivers in the market don’t disappear and alternate crops are readily grown by Indian farmers.
If you add the new four tier GST in India and the currency changes, you have one big self induced stiff up in pulse trading in India.
I’d like five minutes with the Insiders panel to teach a quick lesson on actual physical markets in trade. Would they listen?
Compare the pre-match of the Tonga, NZ league match to anything the Kangaroos can come up with.
Was the best pre-match I’ve seen before any game of any sport in years.
My favourite from week on pictures. LOL.
Following the meeting between Shorten and Turnbull there was no bi-partisan agreement . The purpose was to create a ledger of Representative and Senator national legitimacy to hold those jobs. Shorten and Turnbull blamed each other and contradicted each other. Someone is being untruthful. This meeting was not a closed Party meeting. The subject should have been a matter of record. Why was Hansard not required to report the meeting for public scrutiny?
Bern, your average Vinnies has plenty of unread copies. Says it all.
An activity for when you’ve tired of watching paint dry, watching grass grow, cutting your toenails, ironing shirts and extracting your teeth without anaesthetic.
Began two, threw them both away, half read. The only other author who’s suffered a similar fate was Mike Carlton.
Thomas Wictor:
True. And given The Donald is standing right next to their Fearless Leaders, unless they are attacked by Deadshot, Trump is inside the zone where they have to act to protect no matter who the real target is.
In fact, given recent scandals in the US and the whole Deep State thing, The Donald can probably breathe deeply and relax if he is inside Vlad’s or Xi’s security cordon.
From 2014
Investigator in Secret Service prostitution scandal resigns after being implicated in own incident
Because that is not what Hansard does: