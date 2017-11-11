Open Forum: November 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,007 Responses to Open Forum: November 11, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Delta A
    #2550688, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Fishing?
    If so, would you like us to remind you to get the bait?

    For new Cats, and for those who have forgotten, this refers to Carpe’s perfect fishing holiday in beautiful Metung (iirc). He’d taken care of everything, hiring the luxury cruiser for a few days, packing his state-of-the-art equipment and ordering perfect weather.

    There was only one thing that he forgot…

    🙂

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2550689, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Nick

    #2550338, posted on November 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    …. All aspiring politicians would be advised to renounce, before they are voted in, any potential claims as to foreign citizenship out of prudence.

    You’d think so.
    It seems it is a relatively simple matter for Bananaby to renounce his NZ citizenship and re-run a by-election within weeks.
    And therein lies the issue.
    Most (not all) knew they had a problem but wanted to hang on to the privilege of dual citizenship (eg the dumb ALP bint from Tassie).
    This has been a wink-nudge between the parties for years and only surfaces when the majority is razor thin.

  3. Boambee John
    #2550690, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    m0nty
    #2550662, posted on November 12, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    Oh dear, BJ. Seth Rich. You have joined OCO and USSR in the realm of Infowars make-believe.

    Don’t forget Donna Brazile, who specifically mentioned him in her recent book.

    She must be another Trumpian, no wonder Shrillary lost, her campaign team was infiltrated by the alt-right! The most cunning stroke was leaking the debate questions to her, then arranging for the Wussians to leak the leak.

    For anyone but you, I wouldn’t add this, but you are so thick that I must.

    //sarc//

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2550692, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Geez, you make ‘surly old bag’ into an art-form, joanna. Give your bile a rest

    All this is moderate, by Cat standards.

  5. Fisky
    #2550693, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I can’t wait for the good folk of PNG to go all PNG on them, the goat fuckers have no idea what they have been prodding.

    They will probably go the full Hannibal Lector on them. A great big feast of country shoppers!

  6. JC
    #2550694, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    It always ends in a total flip out.

  7. Dr Faustus
    #2550695, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Citizenship crisis: Labor threatens to ‘go nuclear’ if Government refers MPs to High Court

    It seems that neither the Turnbull Coalition nor the Shorten Crime Family have any actual insight into how much the Australian citizenry despises them and their self-seeking behaviours.

    It seems wholly appropriate that Michael Trumble, the Enron of Australian politics, is likely soon to be swept away into the pig bin of political history by incompetence and inadequate staff work.
    His legacy will be gay marriage, the practical end of the Liberal Party, and a big leg-up to what promises to be the most destructive government in Australian history.

    What a complete Winners’ Circle jerk.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *