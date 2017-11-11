Liberty Quote
This debate is now declared open. The longer and more intense, the better.— Rowan Callick
-
-
Open Forum: November 11, 2017
1,277 Responses to Open Forum: November 11, 2017
A bloke and his goat, bogged in the outback at 5:30.
Classic.
Calm down please OWG. We are just nerds talking on a Web forum, not as if anythung we say matters.
Curse you, Bruce in WA, curse you to the depths of Hell…… “Now we are married…”
Well, when Australian Facebook is asking Facebook users to Send Them Nude Photos of Themselves to “help them combat revenge porn“?! … Seriously, WTFF!? … then this doesn’t sound too soon or outlandish –
Conservative Sitcom Star Hints At Child Sex Trafficking Bombshell:
‘Trump Knows…Lots of People Will Become Woke As F*ck This Week’
Progressive-turned-conservative comedian Roseanne Barr suggests stunning revelations on child sex trafficking will come to light this week.
…
Earlier in the evening, Barr tweeted about how President Trump is strongly opposed to child sex trafficking. Barr then underscored how important it is to stop the suffering of innocent children.
“I perceived Hollywood’s sexism 2B so pervasive as to not even be noticed-it was class based discrimination, with racial undertones based in anti-semitic sado-spiritual necroPed0ism. #ThisIsNow. Trump opposes child trafficking & knows exactly where The Locos is-not many ppl r brave enough2 know, or remember or contain the information-most blank out. #MKULTRA. all that really matters is that we stop the suffering of the world’s innocent children. We can do it bc it’s the right thing 2 do & this is The Age of Aquarius. G0D is with us now. Let’s Roll-,” tweeted Barr.
…
Townhall contributor Liz Corkin noted in February that the media failed to cover the Trump administration’s efforts to crackdown on child sex trafficking. Surprise, surprise.
Townhall reports:
Since President Donald Trump has been sworn in on Jan. 20, authorities have arrested an unprecedented number of sexual predators involved in child sex trafficking rings in the United States. This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass [email protected] arrests. This begs the question – why?
As a strong advocate for sex crime victims, I’ve been closely following the [email protected] arrests since Trump took office. There have been a staggering 1,500-plus arrests in one short month; compare that to less than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests in 2014 according to the FBI.
[…]
-On Jan. 27 authorities arrested 42 in a human trafficking operation in Tennessee.
-On Jan. 29 authorities announced that 474 were arrested in a statewide California human trafficking operation and 28 sexually exploited children were rescued.
–108 were arrested from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5 in Illinois as part of a national sex trafficking sting operation.
– 178 people were arrested in Texas for sex trafficking in sting that operated in January till Super Bowl Sunday.
–16 people were arrested in January in Michigan for sex trafficking during the Detroit Auto Show.
-In February, authorities arrested 11 in Virginia in a child sex sting.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/11/conservative-sitcom-star-hints-child-sex-trafficking-bombshell-trump-knows-lots-people-will-become-woke-fck-week/
ok, but the real questions is: who are the Australian electorate? These leftists have not come from thin air. or to re-phrase the question: how many Australians would support a genuine conservative party (that is, a party openly anti-climate bullshit, anti-Islam, anti-welfare, anti-affirmative action, anti-SSM, pro-guns, etc.)?
“What’s the difference between your job, and your marriage?
After six months, your job still sucks…”
For the record, I vote LDP (with some reservations). But I am not so sure DL has a chance to be the next PM.
The only thing “watergatey” at the moment is Obama directing the FBI to wiretap the Republican presidential candidate based on fake intel paid for by Obama’s FBI, the democrats and supplied by Russians.
Too late monty you f*kwit.
The order has gone out.
Make sure that JC stands aside.
So you do agree that the Russians interfered here? WAW! That is what I was saying all along. If Mueller finds Obama or Clinton complicit in this, it would be good. Somehow you believe it is all about Trump. On what basis?
Comrade Boris you vote LDP because your uncles order you to support open borders at any cost.
OWG, what has monty done to you?
Rabz/Bruce,
Another truism:
When in your teens, get yourself a really big glass jar. Every time you get a blowjob, you put a jelly bean in that jar, and continue doing so until you get married.
From the day of the wedding on, every time you get a blowjob you take a jelly bean out of the jar and eat it. Continue doing do until you die.
You will never, EVER,
run out of jelly beans.
That’s what we need. A new moral panic about “anti-semitic sado-spiritual necroPed0ism”.
BorisG
He has splattered this with his infantile foolish crap.
Not once has he tried to argue a point of view.
It is all pravda crap.
You know what pravda is BorisG?
One Saturday morning at three,
A cheesemonger’s shop in Paree
Collapsed to the ground
With a thunderous sound
And left a big pile of de brie.
Whoever it was, who posted the original links to Kurt Russel and Val Kilmer in Dodge City, I’ m sitting up watching those links, Best Western I’ve ever seen.
OneWorldGovernment
#2551026, posted on November 13, 2017 at 1:22 am
No Monty never does. He spends the sunlight hours hanging upside down in an airing rack only to emerge well past the crepuscular to chide those of us that may have imbibed not wisely but rather too well. When I used to do that. I got paid to do it. I had some skin in the game in that if I got too schoolmarmish I could well have copped a flogging. I never was trying to finesee nit picking philosophical wrongological phenomena.
Can’t wait to see Melbourne and Sydney have their electricity shut down.
Can you imagine what a city sounds like with diesel generators?
Time to buy Caterpillar Shares
https://www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/power-systems/electric-power-generation/diesel-generator-sets.html
Oh wait.
The clever folk have shut down our fuel supplies and gas exploration.
Can I stand there to watch the clever people be shot dead?
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2551030, posted on November 13, 2017 at 1:32 am
The extra looked like the guy from Deadwood that gave that brilliant line about the secret to a LONG and happy life. “Dont put your nose in where it might have no reason to be. Happy Days.
If you accept that a modern marriage, is a three ring circus for the groom – an engagement ring, a wedding ring, and endless suffering, you will be right.
A modern wedding gives the bride an excuse to ride in triumph around the social circus of her relatives, friends, and work colleagues.
The groom serves admirably, as the horse.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2551034, posted on November 13, 2017 at 1:47 am
The firechief of the grey whisker and myself of the number zero. Were observing that the phenomema of coming home unexpectedly to find ones nearest and dearest giving meaning to a few latin euphemisms is lacking in novelty these days.
Back in the 70s it gave rise to more spleen than ennui.
no days kids want a nice christian girl to marry and .. being already temprementally “settled down” could skip that and just get down to the rigours of creating as many white babies as possible.
My Dad was the kinda bloke that saw life in that light in his twenties.
ZK2A
I still remember the movie “Shane” as one of the best.
Many others after and I always enjoyed the ‘Trinity’ movies.
Oh and Monty?
It is OK to be white.
Poor old Jack Palance cops it ‘agin’.
seriously I think Monty is giving you guys a favour by hanging here and copping all the abuse. It would be much duller place if you had no one to argue with.
LOL
Thanks BorisG.
For ZK2A