Spare a thought for the Canadians

This is the first impact of Trump on Canada. Old news but interesting to contemplate 12 months on.
The flood of Trump-fearing American liberals sneaking across the border into Canada has intensified in the past week.
Canadian border residents say it’s not uncommon to see dozens of sociology professors, liberal arts majors, global-warming activists, and “green” energy proponents crossing their fields at night.
“I went out to milk the cows the other day, and there was a Hollywood producer huddled in the barn,” said southern Manitoba farmer Red Greenfield, whose acreage borders North Dakota. “He was cold, exhausted and hungry, and begged me for a latte and some free-range chicken.”
In an effort to stop the illegal aliens, Greenfield erected higher fences, but the liberals scaled them. He then installed loudspeakers that blared Rush Limbaugh across the fields, but they just stuck their fingers in their ears and kept coming. Officials are particularly concerned about smugglers who meet liberals just south of the border, pack them into electric cars, and drive them across the border, where they are simply left to fend for themselves after the battery dies.
Rumors are circulating about plans being made to build re-education camps where liberals will be forced to drink domestic beer, study the Constitution, and find jobs that actually contribute to the economy.
In recent days, liberals have turned to ingenious ways of crossing the border. Some have been disguised as senior citizens taking a bus trip to buy cheap Canadian prescription drugs.
“I really feel sorry for American liberals, but the Canadian economy just can’t support them,” an Ottawa resident said. “After all, how many art-history majors does one country need?
‘Hollywood producer huddled in the barn’
The producer is fleeing anticipated sexual assault charges, brought by a left he predicts will turn on its own.
Soon we will hear of reports of Hillary wandering dazedly and collapsing in Canadian fields.
However, the libtards in the USA did threaten to run away if Trump won.
How many were true to their word?
Many?
Any?
None?
The truth is the likes of George Clooless have actually either run back home to the protection of Uncle Sam or stayed put.
Never, ever take the word of a leftie at face value. They lie all the time.
I don’t think I’d trust a Hollywood producer anywhere near cows right now.
Or anything else female.
Poor Canada. And don’t forget Canooks that as soon as this lot settle into some tax-eating sinecure on your dime then they will bring in whole villages of their displaced friends and rellies living in Hollywood, The Hamptons, The Big Apple, and other black spots in the USA. You will be overrun with even more good intentions encased in bad ideas than you are suffering from at the moment. Build that wall, now.
Oh, and take the sugar off the table, Canooks.
I think it’s called Trudeau over there.
Mark Steyn:
Professor Mark Bray is what passes for the intellectual wing of Antifa. You might recall that I mentioned him here:
Antifa, says Mark Bray, “have no allegiance to liberal democracy, which they believe has failed the marginalized communities they’re defending.” Professor Bray is a lecturer in history at GRID, the Gender Research Institute at Dartmouth, which is the usual social engineering flimflam masquerading as a field of scholarship, but it’s Ivy League so it’ll cost you an arm and a leg (metaphorically, I mean; not literally, like, say, attending a Charles Murray speech at Middlebury)………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
Yet the Bray of Privilege is ringing throughout academe. In The Chronicle of Higher Education Nell Gluckman offers a glowing paean to the man she dubs “The Button-Down Anarchist”:
Bluestockings [‘a cooperatively owned bookstore in lower Manhattan’] was Mr. Bray’s first appearance on a 35-stop tour to promote Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook (Melville House), a book he’d never planned to write. He had researched turn-of-the-century Spanish radicalism as a doctoral student at Rutgers University at New Brunswick, and seemed well on his way to a life of teaching undergraduates and writing about modern European history. Then Donald Trump won the presidency, white nationalists rejoiced, and 20th-century European fascism was suddenly on everyone’s mind.……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
What’s even more of an eye-roller for us free-speech types was the essay’s conclusion:
Mr. Scott has paid attention to the rising interest in antifa, and he has watched his friend [Professor Bray] on TV. He finds himself relying on Mr. Bray once again.
In fact, there’s a point Mr. Bray made in an interview that Mr. Scott often finds himself citing. “We don’t look back at the Weimar Republic today and celebrate them for allowing Nazis to have their free-speech rights,” he says. “We look back and say, Why didn’t they do something?”
It is a testament to the wholesale moronization of our culture that there are gazillions of apparently sane people willing to take out six figures of debt they’ll be paying off for decades for the privilege of being “taught” by the likes of Professor Bray.
https://www.steynonline.com/8242/bray-new-world
Surely the Canadians can give shelter as required by the UN! As Australians we could send them emergency relief in the form of the tent that housed the Kruddys Australia 2020 Summit.
What if Canada has an urgent need for a paleontologist with a penchant for taxpayer funds and dud predictions?
Oh what is to become of them ?
We’ve done our bit. Half of our family have effectively migrated to Canada, and we don’t expect them back any time soon.
The same phenomenon would never be seen in Australia, where our typical Leftard academic mercenary retailers, wholesalers and fabricators of plastic Honorary PhD’s to bent Labor(sic) pollies, have never yet been able to muster sufficient contiguous points of I.Q. in the one place as would enable them to correctly spell their own Party name.
LABOR(sic) – They have no place for “U”!