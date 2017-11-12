Imports and Jobs

I saw this graph at Carpe Diem and wondered what the Australian equivalent would look like.
So a quick visit to the ABS (I couldn’t easily find real imports of goods and services, so nominal will have to do) and voila:
Not quite as nice a picture as the US data (he used real data, I have nominal) but the same basic story. An Australian correlation between the two series of 0.9874 compared to the US correlation of 0.964. Now I know correlation is not causation blah, blah, blah, but completely and utterly inconsistent with protectionist arguments.
What does the US graph look like against unemployment? What does it look like against average and median wages?
The bottom third of income earners in the US in 2016 were earning the same as the bottom third of income earners were in 1979 under Jimmy Carter. I don’t mean taking into account inflation, they were earning the same.
My concern is that the historic data was not derived from an economic environment where the leadership of a country decided to dynamite its cheap reliable electricity supply, then destroy demand for baseload electricity by deindustrialising.
Importing solid electricity from overseas in the firm of industrial artifacts created with coal power may well fill in a gap, but given my background I cannot see how a services economy and a property Ponzi scheme can sustain this economic model.
US companies are also re-shoring – not because of Trump threats, but because labor costs in places like China has made it a marginal proposition. Moreover if the corp tax cut goes through re-shoring becomes even more compelling as the US more or less becomes a corporate tax haven.
Surely the nature of the jobs available and their pay rates must be factored into the argument concerning the impact of imports on local jobs?
What do you mean “voila”?
Employment is flat and imports are going spastic on the Oz chart.
Also choice of numbers on the two y axis scales looks dodgy to me at first glance on the US chart.pp
Also we know employment data is flat out lies.
They define employed completely different now from the seventies.
This is climate data levels of horse shit.
You are right correlation is not causation, this type of simplistic “analysis” is precisely what the welfare and other lobbyists love doing. All they do is make the economics profession even less credible, if that is even possible at this point.