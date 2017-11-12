PDT is afraid of nothing. Here they are, out to railroad his presidency because of some alleged form of pre-election collaboration with Putin and Russia, and here he is, just yesterday, collaborating with Putin and the Russians: Putin and Trump talk Syria, election meddling at brief meeting. The US and Russia working together against a common enemy works for me, and apparently for them as well.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed a statement on Syria during a brief meeting at a summit in Vietnam on Saturday and Putin again dismissed allegations of meddling in last year’s U.S. election.
And walking into the media-Democrat Lion’s den, this is how the article ends.
“It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia,” Trump said.
It would indeed. It would be great if the relationship between Russia and the United States could somehow be reset. It would be a true benefit if the President could have more flexibility now that the election is over, if you know what I mean, which no Democrat following the party line would ever do.
And then there’s this, in late-breaking news: South Korea, China agree to manage North Korea issue peacefully, in stable manner. It would be great to have a good relationship with China too.
That smoke you smell is coming from the servers of the MSM as all of them try to delete those headline stories every single one seemed to sport yesterday accusing Trump of avoiding, cancelling or otherwise blowing off meeting Putin while in Vietnam.
Winning doesn’t suck.
Popcorn moment as Trump shows the left and msm their irrelevance, and, more important, their irrationality. MSM can find no positives in the Asia tour, and everything that is said suggests they and their political arm would have just let Nth Korea go along on its merry way, let China treat the US with deeper and deeper contempt, keep on pretending to hate Putin, keep on in complex and unsuitable trade deals, etc., etc., etc.
I see you take Russian and Chinese dictators at their word.
Reminds me how GWBush looked Putin in the eyes and ‘found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy’.
No more than I take you at ‘your word’.
The fact is BorisG if Mueller cannot come up with something very shortly then he can be accused of being a traitor to America who is trying to foment insurrection.
I don’t think reasonable people have any doubts that Putin’s security services tried to interfere with the US election. Whether Trump’s campaign was in any way complicit in it (and if it did, was Trump personally implicated), remains to be seen.
And btw, as one elderly American told me last month, the wheels of justice turn slowly and Mueller is in no hurry. Based on his experience and intuition, he predicted the biggest wave of indictments around next May unless Mueller decides to wait until after the midterm elections. All hypothetical of course.
If that is the case then you have reinforced my point that Mueller is in fact an American Traitor and will go down in history as an American Traitor.
BorisG
Lost among the crap of our Australian Section 44 debacle is how many countries influence Australia’s elections.
How?