The Age used to be a newspaper of record

Posted on 2:57 pm, November 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

  1. stackja
    #2550558, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Yes! Age showing! Confused!

  2. Texas Jack
    #2550560, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I guess it depends on how old you are. As far as I can tell it’s always been a lefty piece of shit.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2550568, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I guess it depends on how old you are.

    My mother-in-law tells me it used to be a very good paper, “until that horrible Mr Whitlam became prime minister”. I can’t tell. There was a while in the mid – to -late noughties when the Business section was very good.

  4. Confused Old Misfit
    #2550569, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    If you tell a big enough lie often enough there will be enough people who believe it to make it true enough. Enough already!

  6. Leo G
    #2550573, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Deputy nationalizers’ leader?

  7. Leo G
    #2550577, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    … and cabinet pudding minisher.

  8. dauf
    #2550582, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Is there a single line that is correct. As i understand it, he was not validly elected (as he was not eligible) and so never was a senator…and so could not resign because he was never a senator???

    Well the rest is just the Age…i remember when i was a teenager (40 years ago) i was told it was Australia’s premier paper. perhaps i just grew up, but perhaps it was not always a nasty piece of shit

  9. John64
    #2550607, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Things are even worse at Fewfacts on weekends when the work experience kiddies are left in charge.

  10. marcus classis
    #2550655, posted on November 12, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    The nAGe was a fabulous paper in the 19th century. Since 1945, not so much.

  11. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2550666, posted on November 12, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    It has been a red rag for many years ,since they stopped the p]apprentice system ,and hired the graduates of the communist universities thoroughly indoctrinated by the narxist “teachers” . Years ago I named it Melbourne Pravda and the SMH Sydney Izvestia . The march through the institutions has excelled its self the media is almost total in the media . Drain the Swamp .where is our Trump ?

  12. areff
    #2550669, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Thanks, Sinc. Stole that for QoL as an excuse to dig Robert Murray’s piece on the paper’s decline out of the archives and give it another airing.

    https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2017/03/age-decrepitude/

  14. Tom
    #2550705, posted on November 12, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    My mother-in-law tells me it used to be a very good paper, “until that horrible Mr Whitlam became prime minister”. I can’t tell. There was a while in the mid – to -late noughties when the Business section was very good.

    I’m trying to nail down the moment The Age decided to stop being a journal of record and start being a student rag.

    I think it was November 24, 2007 — the date of the federal election when the paper decided it was a campaign broadsheet for the 10% of people who vote for the lunatic green left. It was about the same time all of the paper’s advertising revenue left town when advertisers realised it was no longer somewhere they could talk to people who buy stuff.

    The fact that Fairfax still exists as a “news media” organisation, when its only product is political propaganda, is a miracle.

  15. Up The Workers!
    #2550732, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    “The Age”.

    A.k.a. “Sorbent with newsprint”.

    Its the worlds’ only lavatory paper where all the crap comes pre-loaded.

    A.L.P. (“Age” Lavatory Paper).

    Whenever another wad of the odious rag floats in to the sewage treatment works, the “Richard the III”‘s all get out and picket!

  16. rickw
    #2550746, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Generation SJW retard look like they’ve finally reached the workforce.

  17. Up The Workers!
    #2550747, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    “The Age” used to be a newspaper of record” – nowadays, it is more of a broken record – of Bung-Journoism bias, decency-phobia and bulldust.

    Once upon a time, it could have advertised itself under the motto: “Sorbent for the larger arsehole.”

    But then it went tabloid, and consequently lost three quarters of its customers.

    Their miniscule circulation is what happens when you try to write an in-house propaganda rag for the world’s only political Party whose rank and vile membership are too dumb to even spell their own Party name correctly.

  18. Robber Baron
    #2550753, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    I think Sinc meant to say “The Argus.”

  19. The Fifth Bike Rider of the Apocalypse
    #2550770, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    There was a time, when The Age was up there with the western world’s great newspapers.
    It had proper editors and real journalists who’d done a four-year cadetship and been tutored by real journalists who learned their trade from an earlier generation of real journalists. They belonged to the Australian Journalists’ Association and not some outfit disparagingly referred to as the Clowns Union.
    Its political coverage was excellent, and its investigative journalists reported without fear or favour and turned up Walkley Award winning stories.
    Even their police rounds coverage was enviable.
    And then one day it went to merde.
    Earlier this year, we had the CEO, Greg Hywood, saying please forgive us we’ve changed.
    It reminded me of the ill-fated afternoon Melbourne newspaper Newsday, launched by Fairfax in September 1969.
    It wasn’t long before Fairfax was desperately running radio ads stating, ‘We’ve changed for the better’.
    But it was too late, and it went down the gurgler, costing Fairfax $3 million and 67 journalists their jobs.
    I suggest the same fate awaits The Age, given the depth to which its journalism has plunged.
    As a former Age reader, all I can say is ‘Tough merde, Greg.’

  20. areff
    #2550776, posted on November 12, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    its investigative journalists reported without fear or favour and turned up Walkley Award

    Look at this year’s Walkley nominations, one of which is Louise Milligan’s error-strewn hatchet job of a book on George Pell. Tells you pretty much everything you need to know.

  21. Baa Humbug
    #2550790, posted on November 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    It all started in 1987 when Warwick “the Wanker” Fairfax bought out his family and proceeded to run the company into the ground.
    But all was not lost as Conrad Black and Kerry Packer came to the rescue in early 1993.
    The Feds got involved and forced Conrad Black to sell his stake. The Kiwis bought it……that was the straw.

  22. alexnoaholdmate
    #2550853, posted on November 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    What is the main problem with The AGE?

    Before I even open it, I know exactly what I’m going to read.

    Trump, Trump, Trump. Isn’t Tony Abbott awful? Gay marriage is simultaneously inevitable yet likely to be derailed by bigots. There aren’t enough women in boardrooms because of sexism – and if there are, it’s because they’ve had to overcome terrible sexism. Even if they say they didn’t.

    Also, the world will end at 2.04 PM tomorrow afternoon, because you take hot showers in the morning and drive to work instead of cramming yourself inside a smelly bus. Shame on you.

  23. herodotus
    #2550856, posted on November 12, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I don’t think he is even a cabinet maker. That’s a skilled craft.

  24. Robbo
    #2550859, posted on November 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    There’s whole lot of things The Age used to be.
    It used to be paper that ALWAYS printed both sides of a story.
    It used to be paper that prided itself on ALWAYS getting things right.
    It used to be paper that employed journalists, not lazy and incompetent rewriters of press releases.
    It used’ to be a paper that carefully checked for spelling mistakes and grammatical errors.
    It used to be newspaper, not a left wing viewspaper.
    It used to have a large circulation because people could rely on it for factual reporting.
    It used to be the best paper in Melbourne.
    The Age is now a bad joke, an example of what a newspaper should never be.
    David Syme and Graeme Perkins are rolling in their graves at what their incompetent, hopeless successors have done to their legacy.

