The Age used to be a newspaper of record

Posted on 2:57 pm, November 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

9 Responses to The Age used to be a newspaper of record

  1. stackja
    #2550558, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Yes! Age showing! Confused!

  2. Texas Jack
    #2550560, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I guess it depends on how old you are. As far as I can tell it’s always been a lefty piece of shit.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2550568, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I guess it depends on how old you are.

    My mother-in-law tells me it used to be a very good paper, “until that horrible Mr Whitlam became prime minister”. I can’t tell. There was a while in the mid – to -late noughties when the Business section was very good.

  4. Confused Old Misfit
    #2550569, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    If you tell a big enough lie often enough there will be enough people who believe it to make it true enough. Enough already!

  6. Leo G
    #2550573, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Deputy nationalizers’ leader?

  7. Leo G
    #2550577, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    … and cabinet pudding minisher.

  8. dauf
    #2550582, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Is there a single line that is correct. As i understand it, he was not validly elected (as he was not eligible) and so never was a senator…and so could not resign because he was never a senator???

    Well the rest is just the Age…i remember when i was a teenager (40 years ago) i was told it was Australia’s premier paper. perhaps i just grew up, but perhaps it was not always a nasty piece of shit

  9. John64
    #2550607, posted on November 12, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Things are even worse at Fewfacts on weekends when the work experience kiddies are left in charge.

