What should government do on the blockchain?

Posted on 1:10 pm, November 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Satoshi Nakamoto said Bitcoin would be “very attractive to the libertarian viewpoint”. The pioneers of cryptocurrencies were cypherpunks or crypto-anarchists who wanted to use this new invention to escape the state’s monopoly on money.

We’re sympathetic to this — as we argued in our last Medium essay ‘Byzantine Political Economy’.

But the state is not so easy to escape.

Not only are there many blockchain use-cases for government, but it is possible that positive government action could help the blockchain revolution along.

… and it just keeps getting better from there. My RMIT colleagues Chris Berg, Jason Potts and I have another essay up at Medium on promise of blockchain technology.

3 Responses to What should government do on the blockchain?

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2550506, posted on November 12, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Nothing. They’ll only foul it up if you let them get involved.

  3. m0nty
    #2550511, posted on November 12, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Once the state embraces it, it loses the ability to escape the state. So I’m not sure why anyone who likes blockchain would want the state to get involved.

