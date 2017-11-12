What should government do on the blockchain?

Satoshi Nakamoto said Bitcoin would be “very attractive to the libertarian viewpoint”. The pioneers of cryptocurrencies were cypherpunks or crypto-anarchists who wanted to use this new invention to escape the state’s monopoly on money.
We’re sympathetic to this — as we argued in our last Medium essay ‘Byzantine Political Economy’.
But the state is not so easy to escape.
Not only are there many blockchain use-cases for government, but it is possible that positive government action could help the blockchain revolution along.
Appoint a committee?
Nothing. They’ll only foul it up if you let them get involved.
Once the state embraces it, it loses the ability to escape the state. So I’m not sure why anyone who likes blockchain would want the state to get involved.