ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG

Broede Carmody is reporting in the Fairfax media that ABC staff are suffering stress, at dangerous levels apparently.

But it gets better, the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) plans to enter the ABC’s headquarters using their right of entry powers. Apparently:

About 70 per cent of ABC staff are experiencing undue stress, the union said. The claim comes from a survey involving 770 staff members across the country, with 40 per cent of respondents non-union members.

It must be such a delight to live on Planet ABC.

Wow!

