ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG

Posted on 3:40 pm, November 13, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Broede Carmody is reporting in the Fairfax media that ABC staff are suffering stress, at dangerous levels apparently.

But it gets better, the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) plans to enter the ABC’s headquarters using their right of entry powers.  Apparently:

About 70 per cent of ABC staff are experiencing undue stress, the union said. The claim comes from a survey involving 770 staff members across the country, with 40 per cent of respondents non-union members.

It must be such a delight to live on Planet ABC.

Wow!

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG

  1. Peter
    #2551535, posted on November 13, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    “About 70 per cent of ABC staff are experiencing undue stress..”

    Apparently having to come to work and do stuff has that effect on some people. These people are most often found in the public sector or working (I use the term loosely) at the ABC. Or cowering in safe spaces.

    Experiencing stress is the natural consequence of living. Get over it. Goddam babies.

  2. Roger
    #2551538, posted on November 13, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    To paraphrase the great Keith Miller:

    Stress!?

    Stress is a Messerschmitt up your arse, not working at the ABC.

  3. GP
    #2551540, posted on November 13, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Whenever I read the acronym CPSU my mind interprets it as Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Somehow I have been neuro-linguistically programmed.

  4. Chris
    #2551543, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I can’t help wondering if it is as vile and toxic inside the bunker as it feels outside.

    I mean, when Communications Minister Malturd was operating out of the heavily-trafficked bushes near the staff toilets, do you think anyone baked him a birthday cake or offered to darn the holes in his kneepads?

  5. v_maet
    #2551545, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Just imagine how stressed out they are going to be when the no vote wins on Wednesday

  6. Baldrick
    #2551547, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Word is the co-op’s canteen ran out of soy milk for lattes, kale and quinoa salad and organic banana and date bread.

  7. Chris
    #2551552, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Stress is a Messerschmitt up your arse, not working at the ABC.

    One of these things may be littorally like the other.

  8. Chris
    #2551553, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Just imagine how stressed out they are going to be when the no vote wins on Wednesday

    I KNOW, riiiight?

  9. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2551563, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    waaaaahhhhh waaaaaaahhhhhh waaaaaaahhhhh!

  10. JC
    #2551566, posted on November 13, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    No calls at the hotline so it can’t be that stressful.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *