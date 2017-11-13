ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG

Broede Carmody is reporting in the Fairfax media that ABC staff are suffering stress, at dangerous levels apparently.
But it gets better, the Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) plans to enter the ABC’s headquarters using their right of entry powers. Apparently:
About 70 per cent of ABC staff are experiencing undue stress, the union said. The claim comes from a survey involving 770 staff members across the country, with 40 per cent of respondents non-union members.
It must be such a delight to live on Planet ABC.
Wow!
“About 70 per cent of ABC staff are experiencing undue stress..”
Apparently having to come to work and do stuff has that effect on some people. These people are most often found in the public sector or working (I use the term loosely) at the ABC. Or cowering in safe spaces.
Experiencing stress is the natural consequence of living. Get over it. Goddam babies.
To paraphrase the great Keith Miller:
Stress!?
Stress is a Messerschmitt up your arse, not working at the ABC.
Whenever I read the acronym CPSU my mind interprets it as Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Somehow I have been neuro-linguistically programmed.