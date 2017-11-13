Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out

I have a post up at Quadrant Online: Weaponising Illogical Negativism. This is how it starts, discussing the base philosophical creed across the media and the left.
The core principle of logical positivism which underpins verification as the basis for scientific investigation of the truth of any statement:
A statement that cannot be conclusively verified cannot be verified at all. It is simply devoid of any meaning.
This then is the principle of illogical negativism, now applied near universally across the media and throughout the Left. It is the principle that denies any need whatsoever to verify any statement that suits the political outcome sought by the person making the statement or hearing it.
A statement that cannot be conclusively denied cannot be denied at all. It is simply true because someone has said it and conforms to what those who hear the statement prefer to believe.
Let us look a little more deeply at this principle, seen everywhere among the empty heads of the Republican Party as much as among Democrats. No evidence or factual underpinnings are required, only that someone says it and it suits others that it has been said.
Or to put it more plainly, they are liars who count on the complicity and ignorance of others. Now go to the link to see what has brought all this to mind.
Its been understood for some time now.
Propaganda should be popular, not intellectually pleasing. It is not the task of propaganda to discover intellectual truths.
I have real trouble reading beyond a statement like…
I don’t know if I’m too dumb to understand it or too smart to fall for it.
(Yeah… I know its philosophy!)
Go with too smart to fall for it. Logical positivism in its extreme form is a kind of self-imposed intellectual prison.
Yeah…
Look, it’s possible that this is all part of a co-ordinated smear campaign to destroy an up-until-now obscure Republican Senate hopeful. Stranger things have no doubt happened.
But what you also hear in this case is people defending Moore by saying that even if it’s true, no biggie. The Bible says this! The Democrats did that! Seriously, if the best defence of Moore is “If Bill Clinton can get away with rape, so should one of ours” then maybe he’s not worth defending.
If it is a false smear campaign, that will no doubt come out in the coming days. But when people ask why these alleged victims are only waiting until now to come forward, maybe they haven’t been paying attention to what else has been going on recently. Women have waited decades to come forward against Harvey Weinstein. Men have waited decades to come forward against Kevin Spacey. Obviously, the feeling out there is that the time for victims of old crimes to forward is right now, and while that doesn’t mean that every accusation is going to be true, the fact that Moore is supposedly “one of us” doesn’t mean that they’re going to be false either.