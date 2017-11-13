John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives

Back in the old days, the police always used to say their job was to enforce the laws made by elected officials, not make laws themselves.

Now we see vicpol political operatives making submissions on gun laws, and even vicpol top level unelected operatives colluding with unelected shire operatives to transform road speed limits.

Shire rates no longer need be spent on fixing roads, as unelected vicpol political officers are this week to appear with unelected shire political officers in community consultation meetings to drop speed limits on worn out infrastructure, so rates and taxes can be spent paying high wages to political officers instead.

What points can Cats make on the slippery slope that is dictator made law?