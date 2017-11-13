John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives

Back in the old days, the police always used to say their job was to enforce the laws made by elected officials, not make laws themselves.
Now we see vicpol political operatives making submissions on gun laws, and even vicpol top level unelected operatives colluding with unelected shire operatives to transform road speed limits.
Shire rates no longer need be spent on fixing roads, as unelected vicpol political officers are this week to appear with unelected shire political officers in community consultation meetings to drop speed limits on worn out infrastructure, so rates and taxes can be spent paying high wages to political officers instead.
What points can Cats make on the slippery slope that is dictator made law?
Just drove from East Gippsland to Melbourne. The number of seemingly arbitrary length 40-60kmh zones is shocking. A km of slowdown for one pothole with a few hi Vis guys standing around is typical. Jobs and sloth.
I’m right onto this one John and will be asking some probing questions at the the “consultation” meetings.
If they’d put up 80km/h then there would have been some general support but they have to push the parcel and annoy the punters.
This has a great deal to do with the CVs of unelected officers than public safety.
70 kilometers an hour top speed limit on decayed open road infrastructure, as 100 kilometers an hour is ‘unsafe’.
The community consultation notices i have seen outlines the narrative as they intend to frame it.
“We are talking only about safety, this is nothing about saving money.”
If they are only providing roads suitable for use at 70% of last years speed limit, why are they entitled to charge rates higher than 70% of last years tribute payment?.
Nerblnob
#2551117, posted on November 13, 2017 at 8:03 am
I see, the EU sickness has arrived in the land of OZ.
Nerblnob, if you haven’t driven in EU you have no idea. On the freeways it’s OK, but get off them and drive through villages and it’s a different world.
They have speed cameras everywhere.
The speed limit can be anything from 30 to 50 and on the minor highways the usual limit is 90 but in places it can be 100.
Just got fined 150Euros for being over the speed limit on one such road.
I was overtaking farm machinery against opposing traffic so I had to push it, technically you could say I should’ve waited.
The looming next round of yarragrad rural council amalgamations has existing top level council employees laser focused on escaping their existing bankrupt councils for more secure employment with bigger councils in the city. They realise they are unemployable in the private sector, so are hellbent on promoting the socialist narrative to prove they are entitled to keep on the public service gravy train come the amalgamations and job losses.
Like fairfilth journalists want good safe jobs at their abc.
One reason why self driving cars will be taken up with enthusiasm. No more tickets, no drink driving issues. If they can install a bathroom I think I’ll live in my car.
Section of the Gregory Developmental Rd approx 100km north of Clermont in such a shocking state they have reduced the speed limit to 80km/h rather than fix it, it has been in disrepair for some time. Add on to that we have in this part of the dry tropics had some of the driest few years in decades so they have been lucky a good wet hasn’t washed the road away or accelerated the deterioration.
I have mentioned before the snails pace of the upgrade of the Peak Downs Hwy west of Mackay as well up the Eton Range & through to Nebo. Was at a party a few months back and one of the other men there owned his own tipper truck, he put the blame for a lot of this at the various firms contracted to do the work like Seymour White for example. His dealings with their management basically said full of young Engineers & planners who don’t have a clue.
Unsure what the solution is compared to 20 years ago seems I can’t drive on a road anymore without being slowed down for some reason. On the above they wonder why Pauline Hanson is going to make big inroads to Rural QLD, people are not interested in shiny new stadiums they want functioning infrastructure.
A few years ago, it became a thing to put up big:
“Unsafe Road Ahead”
signs before the bad roads became worse. Now after continued depreciation and deterioration, the cheap and nasty fix is to drop speed limits on the roads they have cheaped out on.
Almost makes the rates they charge look like ‘obtaining financial advantage by deception’.
It is also a problem of declining rural population. Do you keep spending the money to maintain those roads, against other priorities like an expanding public service wages bill. Vast dimes are misdirected, and rural types are just on the end of the chain and more easily put at the back of the queue.
Also, the rates base in many rural areas does not cover council costs, which are heavily subsidised by the States. The state governments would rather spend their token moneys where the votes are.
In Victoria, the sale of the State owned Rural Finance Corporation was sold at rural community consultation meetings as enabling the recycling of capital to fix infrastructure.
Money dumped into consolidated revenue instead.
Feckless viclibs sold it, then failed to lock in the fixing up contracts before they lost the election.
Promises at meetings by political operatives last as long as they advantage the electoral cycle.
Not in a Marginal electorate?.
Top speed of seventy kilometers an hour for you.
Next will be the requirement to have a man with a red flag walk in front of your truck on the bad stretches.
Victoriastani governments at every level have always seen the motorist as a prime source of revenue.