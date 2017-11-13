John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives

Back in the old days, the police always used to say their job was to enforce the laws made by elected officials, not make laws themselves.
Now we see vicpol political operatives making submissions on gun laws, and even vicpol top level unelected operatives colluding with unelected shire operatives to transform road speed limits.
Shire rates no longer need be spent on fixing roads, as unelected vicpol political officers are this week to appear with unelected shire political officers in community consultation meetings to drop speed limits on worn out infrastructure, so rates and taxes can be spent paying high wages to political officers instead.
What points can Cats make on the slippery slope that is dictator made law?
Just drove from East Gippsland to Melbourne. The number of seemingly arbitrary length 40-60kmh zones is shocking. A km of slowdown for one pothole with a few hi Vis guys standing around is typical. Jobs and sloth.
I’m right onto this one John and will be asking some probing questions at the the “consultation” meetings.
If they’d put up 80km/h then there would have been some general support but they have to push the parcel and annoy the punters.
This has a great deal to do with the CVs of unelected officers than public safety.
70 kilometers an hour top speed limit on decayed open road infrastructure, as 100 kilometers an hour is ‘unsafe’.
The community consultation notices i have seen outlines the narrative as they intend to frame it.
“We are talking only about safety, this is nothing about saving money.”
If they are only providing roads suitable for use at 70% of last years speed limit, why are they entitled to charge rates higher than 70% of last years tribute payment?.