Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, November 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

  1. Mollusc
    #2551142, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Hopefully near the top?

  4. John64
    #2551148, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

    In for a quick lurk and whatdya know?

  5. Mark A
    #2551151, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:12 am

    can I get a place in the team?

  7. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2551154, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Six and out!

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2551161, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Triggered!

    Vic bureaucrats’ marriage vote counselling

    Victorian public servants will be offered specialist counselling when the result of the national same-sex marriage postal survey is announced.

    Perhaps they should be referred to Daniel Andrews’ euthanasia hotline.

  10. Slim Cognito
    #2551162, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Thanks god for the new thread. Been away for a few days and couldn’t find the time to go through the old one.

  11. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2551164, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    top twenty or something

  13. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2551166, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:23 am

    In for the dozen.

  14. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2551170, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Baker’s dozen.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2551172, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

    From srr at 8:03 am in the old thread:

    “President Donald J. Trump also has a meeting scheduled with The Prime Minister of Australia … Malcolm Turnbull’s name isn’t worth their airtime to mention … or maybe there’s some Patriotic Aussie over there who President Trump will share a nod and 😉 with ….

    Another Amazing moment for President Donald Trump–
    Donald Trump landed in the Philippines for the last leg of his East Asian tour on Sunday.
    *
    President Trump was fêted by firebrand Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte. …”

    Throughout that video the fake newsers try Duterte and find him guilty of whatever the human rights hand wringers across the universe demand he be hung for – that is, doing what he campaigned to do and what the majority of his electorate elected him to do, because they liked how he did it in his part of the country as a senior mayor. The talking heads continually speculate just how angry the Headmaster Trump will be when he has this fellow report to the headmaster’s office later today. If he is not deemed angry enough they will want him to go to the gallows with the Filipino President.

    They are trying the same stunt on Burma – the US pretty much ignores Asia year in year out and as a consequence these media galoots know so little of the place, of the vast and subtle differences between countries populated by people who all look the same to them, and of the reality that SE Asia is not Fifth Avenue New York or Ohio.

    As pleasant and hospitable as they are the Americans can be monumentally ignorant of how life is beyond their horizon.

    (I recognise that the primary purpose of these sworn fifth columnists is to denigrate the President.)

  16. entropy
    #2551173, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:26 am

    So newspoll reckon Bishop is oreferred leader?
    All those lefties will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.
    All those delcons will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.

    The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.

    Oh, wait.

  18. lotocoti
    #2551182, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.

    Only if you measure with some sort of fancy Jap micrometer.

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2551184, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:36 am

    BoN. Much ado from the Golden Whistler of a morning, has led me to investigate further. In the jungle of lilacs, I find the ‘procreant cradle,’ the house-husband sitting snuggly within and streaming variations on a theme.

  20. Tom
    #2551186, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

    For foodies, Bobby Flay’s Barbecue is on Foxtel channel 143 now, with another half-hour show to follow at 10am.

  22. Up The Workers!
    #2551191, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:41 am

    “The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.”

    I was about to suggest that the only difference between the two, is a pair of testicles…but on sober reflection, I am not at all sure that would be correct.

  23. memoryvault
    #2551194, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:47 am

    For the Military/Defence/Arms Procurement Buffs.
    Others should just scroll by.

    Saturday night Zyconoclast posted a link to an article, “Debunking Two American Myths” (thanks Zyconoclast). While a good read of itself, it in turn contained a link to an article by a Russian military expert. This guy offers an excellent explanation of the two main types of military posture – defensive, and expeditionary, with Russia (and most of the rest of the world) being an example of the former, and America being the outstanding example of the latter.

    Again, while being a good read of itself, it offers a simple explanation for just about everything that is wrong with military planning in Australia, in everything from equipment procurement to national service. In short, while we should be very much a defensive force, we can’t help ourselves and instead keep pretending to capable of extending expeditionary force like the Yanks.

    Recommended
    “Assessing Russia’s Military Strength”

  24. incoherent rambler
    #2551195, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:47 am

    “The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.”

    I was about to suggest that the only difference between the two, is a pair of testicles…but on sober reflection, I am not at all sure that would be correct.

    One of them certainly has a bigger dick between their legs (most of the time).

  25. johanna
    #2551197, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Julie Bishop? Des Deskie and I gave youse the good oil on her years ago.

    She’s lazy, and her office was a black hole into which things went and never emerged.

    She ignored deadlines required by legislation, all the time. The rule of law is of no interest to her.

    Does anyone know of a single policy that she has espoused and fought for?

    It hurts me to say this, but Julia Gillard was at least on top of her work and had things she actually believed in.

  26. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2551198, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Happy New Thread.
    They always start so well….

    Hope springs eternal etc …

  27. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2551202, posted on November 13, 2017 at 9:57 am

    the jungle of lilacs

    You have lilacs? My very favourite of all.
    Such a beautiful piece you wrote above, Mayfly, about the hidden nest.
    The Lefty Philosopher and I planted a row of lilacs down the side of our little mountain house.
    They are all dead now, droughted with neglect not ours, but they did have a glorious springtime.

