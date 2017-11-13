Liberty Quote
Instead of dishonouring the deaths of six million in the past, climate deniers risk the lives of hundreds of millions in the future. Holocaust deniers are not responsible for the Holocaust, but climate deniers, if they were to succeed, would share responsibility for the enormous suffering caused by global warming.— Clive Hamilton
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hopefully near the top?
Sweigart et al. v Podesta et al.:
https://www.unitedstatescourts.org/federal/dcd/190971/1-0.html
somewhere in top 10
In for a quick lurk and whatdya know?
can I get a place in the team?
I’m the Sith Lord!
Six and out!
Morning all.
Triggered!
Vic bureaucrats’ marriage vote counselling
Perhaps they should be referred to Daniel Andrews’ euthanasia hotline.
Thanks god for the new thread. Been away for a few days and couldn’t find the time to go through the old one.
top twenty or something
Love this article on the Petticoat Safari. Different times!
https://righttoclimb.blogspot.com.au/2017/11/the-petticoat-safari-have-yon-ever-seen.html
In for the dozen.
Baker’s dozen.
From srr at 8:03 am in the old thread:
Throughout that video the fake newsers try Duterte and find him guilty of whatever the human rights hand wringers across the universe demand he be hung for – that is, doing what he campaigned to do and what the majority of his electorate elected him to do, because they liked how he did it in his part of the country as a senior mayor. The talking heads continually speculate just how angry the Headmaster Trump will be when he has this fellow report to the headmaster’s office later today. If he is not deemed angry enough they will want him to go to the gallows with the Filipino President.
They are trying the same stunt on Burma – the US pretty much ignores Asia year in year out and as a consequence these media galoots know so little of the place, of the vast and subtle differences between countries populated by people who all look the same to them, and of the reality that SE Asia is not Fifth Avenue New York or Ohio.
As pleasant and hospitable as they are the Americans can be monumentally ignorant of how life is beyond their horizon.
(I recognise that the primary purpose of these sworn fifth columnists is to denigrate the President.)
So newspoll reckon Bishop is oreferred leader?
All those lefties will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.
All those delcons will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.
The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.
Oh, wait.
Good Morning Troops.
Only if you measure with some sort of fancy Jap micrometer.
BoN. Much ado from the Golden Whistler of a morning, has led me to investigate further. In the jungle of lilacs, I find the ‘procreant cradle,’ the house-husband sitting snuggly within and streaming variations on a theme.
For foodies, Bobby Flay’s Barbecue is on Foxtel channel 143 now, with another half-hour show to follow at 10am.
Twennyone.
“The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.”
I was about to suggest that the only difference between the two, is a pair of testicles…but on sober reflection, I am not at all sure that would be correct.
For the Military/Defence/Arms Procurement Buffs.
Others should just scroll by.
Saturday night Zyconoclast posted a link to an article, “Debunking Two American Myths” (thanks Zyconoclast). While a good read of itself, it in turn contained a link to an article by a Russian military expert. This guy offers an excellent explanation of the two main types of military posture – defensive, and expeditionary, with Russia (and most of the rest of the world) being an example of the former, and America being the outstanding example of the latter.
Again, while being a good read of itself, it offers a simple explanation for just about everything that is wrong with military planning in Australia, in everything from equipment procurement to national service. In short, while we should be very much a defensive force, we can’t help ourselves and instead keep pretending to capable of extending expeditionary force like the Yanks.
Recommended
“Assessing Russia’s Military Strength”
One of them certainly has a bigger dick between their legs (most of the time).
Julie Bishop? Des Deskie and I gave youse the good oil on her years ago.
She’s lazy, and her office was a black hole into which things went and never emerged.
She ignored deadlines required by legislation, all the time. The rule of law is of no interest to her.
Does anyone know of a single policy that she has espoused and fought for?
It hurts me to say this, but Julia Gillard was at least on top of her work and had things she actually believed in.
Happy New Thread.
They always start so well….
Hope springs eternal etc …
You have lilacs? My very favourite of all.
Such a beautiful piece you wrote above, Mayfly, about the hidden nest.
The Lefty Philosopher and I planted a row of lilacs down the side of our little mountain house.
They are all dead now, droughted with neglect not ours, but they did have a glorious springtime.