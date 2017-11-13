Liberty Quote
Higher taxes discourage the “animal spirits” of entrepreneurship. When tax rates are raised, taxpayers are encouraged to shift, hide and underreport income. Taxpayers divert their effort from pro-growth productive investments to seeking tax shelters, tax havens and tax exempt investments. This behavior tends to dampen economic growth and job creation.— W. Kurt Hauser
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
Hopefully near the top?
Sweigart et al. v Podesta et al.:
https://www.unitedstatescourts.org/federal/dcd/190971/1-0.html
somewhere in top 10
In for a quick lurk and whatdya know?
can I get a place in the team?
I’m the Sith Lord!
Six and out!
Morning all.
Triggered!
Vic bureaucrats’ marriage vote counselling
Perhaps they should be referred to Daniel Andrews’ euthanasia hotline.
Thanks god for the new thread. Been away for a few days and couldn’t find the time to go through the old one.
top twenty or something
Love this article on the Petticoat Safari. Different times!
https://righttoclimb.blogspot.com.au/2017/11/the-petticoat-safari-have-yon-ever-seen.html
In for the dozen.
Baker’s dozen.
From srr at 8:03 am in the old thread:
Throughout that video the fake newsers try Duterte and find him guilty of whatever the human rights hand wringers across the universe demand he be hung for – that is, doing what he campaigned to do and what the majority of his electorate elected him to do, because they liked how he did it in his part of the country as a senior mayor. The talking heads continually speculate just how angry the Headmaster Trump will be when he has this fellow report to the headmaster’s office later today. If he is not deemed angry enough they will want him to go to the gallows with the Filipino President.
They are trying the same stunt on Burma – the US pretty much ignores Asia year in year out and as a consequence these media galoots know so little of the place, of the vast and subtle differences between countries populated by people who all look the same to them, and of the reality that SE Asia is not Fifth Avenue New York or Ohio.
As pleasant and hospitable as they are the Americans can be monumentally ignorant of how life is beyond their horizon.
(I recognise that the primary purpose of these sworn fifth columnists is to denigrate the President.)
So newspoll reckon Bishop is oreferred leader?
All those lefties will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.
All those delcons will start voting for the libs once Bishop is leader. Not.
The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.
Oh, wait.
Good Morning Troops.
Only if you measure with some sort of fancy Jap micrometer.
BoN. Much ado from the Golden Whistler of a morning, has led me to investigate further. In the jungle of lilacs, I find the ‘procreant cradle,’ the house-husband sitting snuggly within and streaming variations on a theme.
For foodies, Bobby Flay’s Barbecue is on Foxtel channel 143 now, with another half-hour show to follow at 10am.
Twennyone.
“The only difference between Bishop and Turnbull is that Turnbull is smarter and has a stronger work ethic.”
I was about to suggest that the only difference between the two, is a pair of testicles…but on sober reflection, I am not at all sure that would be correct.
For the Military/Defence/Arms Procurement Buffs.
Others should just scroll by.
Saturday night Zyconoclast posted a link to an article, “Debunking Two American Myths” (thanks Zyconoclast). While a good read of itself, it in turn contained a link to an article by a Russian military expert. This guy offers an excellent explanation of the two main types of military posture – defensive, and expeditionary, with Russia (and most of the rest of the world) being an example of the former, and America being the outstanding example of the latter.
Again, while being a good read of itself, it offers a simple explanation for just about everything that is wrong with military planning in Australia, in everything from equipment procurement to national service. In short, while we should be very much a defensive force, we can’t help ourselves and instead keep pretending to capable of extending expeditionary force like the Yanks.
Recommended
“Assessing Russia’s Military Strength”
One of them certainly has a bigger dick between their legs (most of the time).
Julie Bishop? Des Deskie and I gave youse the good oil on her years ago.
She’s lazy, and her office was a black hole into which things went and never emerged.
She ignored deadlines required by legislation, all the time. The rule of law is of no interest to her.
Does anyone know of a single policy that she has espoused and fought for?
It hurts me to say this, but Julia Gillard was at least on top of her work and had things she actually believed in.
Happy New Thread.
They always start so well….
Hope springs eternal etc …
You have lilacs? My very favourite of all.
Such a beautiful piece you wrote above, Mayfly, about the hidden nest.
The Lefty Philosopher and I planted a row of lilacs down the side of our little mountain house.
They are all dead now, droughted with neglect not ours, but they did have a glorious springtime.
Johanna:
How about the “Make Julie Bishop as Rich and Famous as Elvis Presley Policy.”?
Northcote By-election watch.
The greens came door knocking on Sunday. Typical lefty mature woman.
Her line was “make history by electing the first indiginie to parliament.” She repeated it several times as I closed the door on her.
There are even more greens signs in yards in the area. They are the only party making a huge effort. Greens will win.
The Libs are done this time around no matter who leads them (TA excepted). So why not see Turdbull humiliated by being flicked for the equally useless Bishop?
Bishop is sure to attract the “Don’t matter” people back to the LNP.
Err … NOT.
Maybe people are thinking that a female airhead is better than a male airhead.
Georgey Porgy fancied a guy,
Drugged him and unzipped his fly
But ‘fore old George enjoyed his prey,
He broke from George and ran away.
I believe the ten point differential in the newpoll is conservative.
The next election will show a 12 to 15% 2PP margin.
Slaughter.
Who would volunteer to lead a party to a record defeat?
A major about-turn on policy is the only thing that will help the Liberals.
It won’t happen with Bishop and her Armani-led recovery.
Just more Point Piper for the non-urban voters. Bleh.
You have lilacs? My very favourite of all.
Yes indeed. Both white and mauve. Too many at times. They are constantly sneaking onto the turf of other cultivars. The lilacs did not droop low with blooms this year, nor weigh the air with perfumes heavy. I blame global cooling ie. late frosts.
Julie Bishop, who has pledged loyalty to every Liberal leader up to the moment of decapitation, and then pledged loyalty to the next one.
A backstabber with no substance and no loyalty.
Yep, perfect for today’s Liberal Party!
They are temperamental things, but the best of breed. Like a good woman, I have heard it said.
And hark! I hear the washing machine’s dull thrum. The housework calls, I must depart.
And leave the poesy for day’s end, for this is just day’s start. 🙂
See y’all.
Maybe people are thinking that a female airhead is better than a male airhead.
Worked well for NSW Labor when Kenneally was elevated.
“Agreed, she has no principles, an unbroken record of non-achievement and a history of treachery. But, hey! She has a uterus, and that’s a vote-winner for sure”
LOL Just how stupid do they think we are?
How’d that tactic work in the past e.g. Carmen Lawrence, Joan Kirner and Kristina Keneally?
A major about-turn on policy would pretty much take them back to Abbott’s 2013 election campaign. Who on earth would be stupid enough to believe it a second time around?
Re lilacs – I had an oldish tree at my last home. It looked pretty for a few weeks of the year while it was flowering. The scent was hardly noticeable. For nine months of the year (six of which it was bald) – meh.
I wonder if the lilacs that the Brits enthuse about are a different strain.
When sex turns fatal
Cardiac arrest on the job is surprisingly rare, according to the first analysis of heart-stopping sex. The Oz.
Coffee, eggs, salt, grog, fags, red meat, crisps, Big Macs etc etc and now the first shot at all that’s left.
Gawd – if the Libs install Bishop as leader it will just confirm for the whole world to see what a thoroughly retarded, intellectually marooned whirlpool of butt-munchers they are.
What is the point of changing leader if she is it?
At least when Labor went back to Rudd they showed some awareness that there was discontent at the means of his removal and they oculd pretend to have come back to the senses that had won them an election.
Bishop has nothing. Never has. Her only time shining on the world stage was after the plane was shot down over Ukraine (by the Lizard race lead by Tyranno-Soros Rex, in a convolute plan to supply Putin with access to pizzas made with drugged underage girls – this is for you srr).
And as it turns out she only did anything was because Abbott was pushing her forward from behind saying “Go on! Say the lines we practiced into the microphone. People will think you are tough!”.
She wanted to lodge a protest at the Russian embassy. In Paris. Or Milan.
GM – I’ve been having fun with my new friend the peewee. He’s now quite comfortable accepting food from my hand. They have a nest in a tree in my neighbour’s back yard, so it’s easy to see them doing their shuttle service. Amazingly they’re doing well despite my yard being a sort of peewee version of Raqqa: each day several koels, magpies and grey butcherbirds arrive at my front door, which the peewees try to chase away without much success.
Could Trumble make a ewe turn?
I don’t think so.
Re lilacs – I had an oldish tree at my last home.
Large shrub might be a better description. I have them hunched up along the front fence, growing to about 6 or seven metres. In full leaf they form a green wall and shield mine eyes from the trailer trash across the road.
Ours flowered despite the frosts. We have three large and established shrubs. All three are various hues of purple and mauve.
What also does well here are roses. Roses everywhere – standard, climbers, shrub etc.
Sweigart et al. v Podesta et al.:
That’s a juicy set of allegations. No doubt the MSM will be excited about it, and cover it in much the same way as the ABC did the TURC.
I’ve been having fun with my new friend the peewee.
I remain unamused BoN. I recall fishing on a lake last season, and said peewees snuffling up beaks full of Mayflies which had come ashore. In an adjoining tree, two fat, noisy ghouls waiting for the next delivery of murder victims.
There is at least this much tat will come out of the Liberal Leader-Go-Round brouhaha.
They might (if they recruit someone with half a brain into what might be called a brains trust, and if the wind is blowing in the right direction, and if the temperature of hell plummets to near freezing) realise that they just not crafty enough to dud their until-recent voter base.
They are not like Labor, which is the natural abode for those who have been convinced by programmed teachers and relentless hagiographies of past personalities that their party fights for them and it is therefore incumbent upon them only to support them no matter what.
What they might also have seen is how readily the people who don’t matter will switch their loyalties to parties they feel represent them.
Roses have been superb this year.
Though my poor old Lorraine Lee climber is about done. I think I am going to have to hackenbush or buy a new one, I think she is as old as the house which would put her in her sixties.
Mark Textor stupid.
JC at 2158
Question. Is he old enough to remember Watergate, or is his knowledge drawn from endless re-runs of “All the President’s Men”?
He would have no idea. He reads about it in slate and then thinks it would good to make the analogy here.
JC
Thanks, just as I thought.
Zuku at 2204
Thanks, that was the case.
Yes indeed. Both white and mauve. Too many at times. They are constantly sneaking onto the turf of other cultivars.
Sorry, when I first saw that I thought it was part of the Turnbull/Bishop discussion.
I must admit I am torn here. Seeing Lord Waffles dumped by his party for a second time obviously has its appeal. However seeing him take out 30+ bed wetting Lieborals (and maybe one or two others) on election night after a baseball bat thumping not seen for years is far sweeter.
No Performing Stick Insects under the Big Top. Save that stuff for sideshow alley.
Bruce – I had read about koels, but this year I have one. Now I know what people complain about. The damn thing bleats away for hours in the night. I don’t understand why other birds seeking some shuteye don’t just move it along.
As for peewees (magpie larks) they are pretty smart. I got dive-bombed by one in Canberra, apparently imagining that it was a magpie. As it was a lot smaller than a magpie, I batted it away with my hand.
I am looking forward to the giant Kangaroo Paws getting into full flower. Tiny hummingbirds visit every day to sup on the nectar. Where they come from, and how they find my backyard in Queanbeyan, is one of Nature’s wonders.
The ADF in general has major problems with procurement in that they nevr and i mean never look at operational use vs cost effectiveness, they will happily piss away OPM on the latest fad not what is useful to those who have to do the fighting.
The second failing is in project management. The ADF and Government in general are lousy at it. They think they are clever and know what they are doing but a senior Project Manager runs rings around them and kills them on variations and extras. Their contracts are extremely poorly written and any vetting notes attached by the Principal Contractor are agreed to without any proper reading or due diligence.
In effect they are a licence for the Contractor to print money.
IMHO the ADF should have a strong defensive capability, strong covert/information gathering capability and an offensive strategy as part of training, planning and military doctrine.
Though I have magically acquired an Abraham Darby which needs a home.
I don’t think Bishop wants the job. She might be flattered into it by others but she has no agenda other than not being controversial by offending Tony Jones and the Q&A twitterati.
I wonder if Mal might chuck it in. High dudgeon.
WikiLeaks Publishes Source Code of Alleged CIA Hacking Tools
WikiLeaks recently published material from their “Vault 8” series, an extension of the “Vault 7” releases, containing the source code of hacking tools allegedly used by the CIA.
Earlier this year, WikiLeaks announced a new series of leaks titled “Vault 7.” These leaks contained a number of tools and viruses allegedly used by the CIA to hack computers and databases. Now, the whistleblowing group has published the source code of the hacking tools revealed in March as part of a new series titled “Vault 8.” This series seems to be an attempt to prove the veracity of the tools published in Vault 7. WikiLeaks has previously released documentation to add to the legitimacy of the tools found in Vault 7, but this is the first time the group has published the source code of a CIA spying tool.
“This publication will enable investigative journalists, forensic experts and the general public to better identify and understand covert CIA infrastructure components,” WikiLeaks said in their press release for Vault 8. “Source code published in this series contains software designed to run on servers controlled by the CIA. Like WikiLeaks’ earlier Vault7 series, the material published by WikiLeaks does not contain 0-days or similar security vulnerabilities which could be repurposed by others.”
more at –
http://truepundit.com/wikileaks-publishes-source-code-of-alleged-cia-hacking-tools/
Sea Petrol cops a well deserved blast.
I can’t stand Hanson, but she does have a point in that the amount of abuse the Left spray towards her is never commented on, but the Daster is treated with kid gloves.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/pauline-hanson-sarah-hansonyoung-clash-on-sunrise/news-story/8595bd0a454a2a19d5ba9186957ef956
Yes indeed Lurker – another great year for roses and Sudden Impact gives them that extra fillip. I have over 40 and all burgeoning with flowers. Alas there has been near Dreadful Heat ™ in the past few days, and the ‘snowflakes’ amongst them, finding no safe space, have recoiled and shrivelled.
I think this is fair. I remember reading at the time that cabinet members would wait for the (frequent) occasions when PM Rudd would be OS before presenting whatever they needed to present to acting PM Gillard who would actually execute it, as opposed to zero chance with Rudd who would be autistically obsessing over proposals for the following year’s design for the 50c coin or somesuch and have no time for anything else.
Turnbull and Shorten have reached a deal on citizenship.
Shorten wins – comprehensively.
And at The Australian:
The terrifying reality is that, whatever way the fiasco of a Government that is the Trumball Coalition Team unravels over coming months, it all leads to the same end result.
By mid-2018 we will have a Tits McPeanuthead led Liars Government with a thumping majority in the Reps and effective control of the Senate through the ALP, Greens and a couple of like minded independents (NXT, Lambie) who will agree with any hare-brained scheme that involves chucking billions of dollars away.
Thanks for nothing, Lord Waffleworth.
Gardening having been moved – here is an update.
I bought the gelsemium semperviens creeper to cover the ugly back fence. It flowered like all get out, gorgeous yellow bell flowers. But no new growth for months.
I’m pleased to report that it is now shooting new growth all over the place. Spring has finally sprung for it.
There is a callistemon outside my front windows and a bottlebrush across the driveway. Both get attention from nectar feeders. Tiny birds, very hard to photograph with a phone. But so gorgeous.
I really look forward to watching these miniature marvels for the next few months.
Don’t be silly.
Hmm. I obviously married the exception to this rule, then!
Sorry, but it is not within their authority to “reach a deal” to breach the Constitution.
Northcote By-Election Watch.
I notice that under the aggressive, no-nonsense Leadership of temporary seat-warmer, Prime Quisling Quivering Halal Mal the Head-Loppers’ Pal, the Laboral Party are emphatically not standing in the By-election (or is it a bi-election?).
With the Labor(sic) and Greens already standing, there’s probably not a lot of sense in having three parties all standing on a platform of implementing exactly the same policies, bulldust, fraud, dishonesty and chasing the same eco-fairy tales and SSM fairy-tails.
Reportage of the Turnbull Newspoll spanking suggests he has just suddenly prat-fallen into the mire.
In fact the Newspoll archive data shows this is just a continuation of steady decline in place since November 2015. The punters sprang Turnbull as a dud very early in the piece – it’s just that his colleagues and the MSM commentariat were slow to pick up on the blindingly obvious.
The Turnbull Winner’s Circle; vigorously pumping Ponce Shorten’s unworthy tyres.
So much the same as now?
Re Leigh Lowe at 11.11am, who quoted “The Australian as reporting:
“The government has reached a deal with Labor over the demands for MPs to disclose their family history.”
I doubt that such a deal would reveal much of interest.
If their disgraceful Parliamentary behaviour is anything to go by, I suspect that there are probably not too many members of the Lib/Lab/Brown Movement who would even have the first beginnings of a clue as to who their own fathers actually were – and if the fathers were still alive, they would probably be within their rights to demand a positive DNA test before ever admitting guilt!.
Manager of Winners’ Circle Business Christopher Pyne said the Newspoll reflected the public’s view of the citizenship scandals engulfing the Parliament.
You don’t get to be one of Her Majesty’s Ministers without the IQ of a pot plant.
Classy response by the plagiarist and former Canberra taxeater.
I doubt Lambie will be there.
Lilacs, like roses, prefer slightly alkaline soil. They also like a good cold snap to initiate flower formation. If you buy a new one, plant it deeply – below the graft. This is murder for most other grafted trees, so don’t try it on others.
The reason is that lilacs are grafted commercially onto privet. If you plant below the graft you can force the lilac to put out its own roots from the union. Old lilacs benefit from a severe pruning after flowering as the flowers form on the current season’s growth.
There are plenty of cultivars available for cold climate gardens. Flemings still does them I believe.
Yup. It’s fair enough for people to say that the machinery of government is inherently evil. But, Rudd tried to turn it into a banana republic by humiliating and ignoring his senior advisers. He would keep department heads and ADF bosses waiting in the corridor for hours. Not just once, many times.
I daresay that he still hasn’t the slightest idea what the problem was.
The hollowing out of Australian business:
Rio joins BHP in choosing Singapore as centre of marketing operations
That headline is misleading – Rio has had a lot of its Asia-Pacific commodity marketers in Singapore for a while now. As do a number of other big resource companies.
BHP-Billiton lead the charge to Singapore after the ‘merger’ ( Billiton takeover ). Ostensibly to place marketing closer to the customers – as opposed to being near to the operations they are representing ( think about it ).
These people aren’t Fuller Brush salesmen – shopping iron ore, coal, copper etc door-to-door. The claimed benefits of saving a few hours flying time to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and New Delhi in a world of cheap calls and email is arguable. BHPB did it to break down the old BHP commercial culture and re-stock it with new people.
The Singapore tax advantages help. But the cost-of-living there is not cheap.
So Rio will move all marketing to Singapore under the ‘proximity to customers’ rubric ?
Please don’t tell me that there are strong commercial pull factors in Singapore for the Treasury and procurement functions in Australian-based resource operations.
This is push – Australia has become a shitty place for big international companies to base anything but jobs that require actual proximity to the site. The rest are gonnnnne.
( Wait until the robot trucks and shovels are really hammering along. Those control rooms won’t be in Perth for long – try Manila, Bangkok or Bangalore ).
Until access is denied due to foreign domicile of control rooms. i.e. you want to mine or farm in Aus. you must have control centers in Aus.
Just nationalise the whole lot and be done with it then.
BAAAAAAAhahahahaha!
As opposed to what? Allow any billionaire to extract food and minerals without providing any benefit to the country where the resources are located. You’re not thinking it through. That is EXACTLY what the multi-nationals want. Access without payment – because sir, we a domiciled in a tax haven. It’s complete and utter rubbish.
m0nty
I still await your response to the minor matter that Donna Brazile seems to have joined OCO, srr and me in the vast conspiracy to bleme Seth Rich’s death on Arkancide.
PS, from your 0101 post
We are just nerds talking on a Web forum, not as if anythung we say matters.
Just as well, considering the tripe you come out with!
I wonder if political svengali James Ashby had anything to do with this. FFS.
My internet today is slower than dial-up.
Thank you Government. Thank you taxpayers.
Not hard to read between those lines. Bernardi is the vulture circling the carcass.
johanna at 9730 on the old thread
One of the things I love about Bobby is that he agrees with me that using extra-virgin olive oil for frying is a waste of money.
Odd fact.
Only peanut oil is used for cooking on US nuclear submarines, as it has a high smoke point. SSBNs, for example, would stay at sea, submerged, for months, so limiting cooking smoke is important.
No peanut allergic sailors on nukes!
I remember reading at the time that cabinet members would wait for the (frequent) occasions when PM Rudd would be OS before presenting whatever they needed to present to acting PM Gillard who would actually execute it,
I read it as well. About a week after Gillard’s backstabbing was successful. It was immediately apparent to me that assiduous ALP propagandiser George Megalogenis had received his updated instructions on the then current truthiness and was frenetically pushing the ALP narrative as hard as always – just in the newly decreed direction.
Joe
I don’t know – maybe making Australia an attractive place to invest and grow businesses and employ people like other countries seem to manage, instead of making the monetary costs and red tape/blue tape/ green tape so high it is more attractive to move every job offshore you possibly can ?
However, don’t worry.
I am sure the incoming Shorten/ Greens/ CFMEU caliphate will tax and regulate us to full employment and prosperity.
Joe
International firms like BHP and RIO ARE NOT domiciled in Tax havens. Lat time I looked BHP and RIO have shareed head offices registered in both Australia and the UK. More importantly, neither have head offices in tax havens.
You should stop reading conspiracy theory sites and do your own research, because peddling or absorbing fake news bullshit isn’t a good look.
Back in 2008, BHP demonstrated they pay around 53% in taxes when all imposts are included. Our tax rates for these firms are some of the highest in the world.
Mine isn’t, but it does appear that the Cat servers are a bit slower to respond today.
Lol, One Nation must be seething about this!!
Yet.
Starting the move.
Joe, why are you so butthurt that MNCs are trying to keep as few local staff here as possible? Wouldn’t you do exactly the same thing, considering the state of the place? Wall-to-wall ALP governments stretching indefinitely into the future. The entire country is going to be owned by union thugs soon enough.
Given the choice between being forced into hiring copious numbers of expensive local staff, and cutting losses and relocating to greener pastures, what do you think they’d run with? We don’t have much to offer that can’t be found anywhere else.
If these companies wanted to be arm-twisted into compliance against their fundamental interests by the state, they could just set up shop in the PRC.
Sadly, yes. Only on stilts.
Amazing how successful Turdball has been in convincing the left/ ABC crowd to vote Liberal, eh?
And how Textor was right in saying that conservatives had nowhere to go and would not vote for anyone but the Turdball.
He’ll deliver a thumping majority. Just not to the Liberals.
I don’t care about the staff. I care that they are using my resources at a huge discount.
One way they pay back is to use local staff and pay local taxes.
If they no longer want to use local staff, well then I guess the local taxes are just going to have to increase.