-
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
275 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
That wouldn’t even get you a Vice Captain position at most golf clubs or a parking spot. Thanks to the wonders of Senate voting instead you can pick up $200k a year for six years, a fully staffed office and all expenses paid travel (including whale watching).
Oz democracy at work.
Cutting through all that muddle calls for someone with more time than I have, Dover. I have decided to leave you back in the fourteenth century. It was an interesting time with lively debate, and a few bits turned out to be productive, but not the bits you focus on. I hope you are happy there. It doesn’t suit me, I’m a very practical man. Endless debate via bad analogies strikes me as a dull way to pass the time and has a poor record of going anywhere interesting.
White House Official site has posted “no events”, but meanwhile reporters there are reporting Trump’s praise of Duarte (so NOT Lefty PC!), so …. ?
It’s funny because it’s true.
The real entertainment in the entire citizenship drama is it all comes back to Abbott666.
Progs, who completely ignored the fact that Gillard was Welsh born and emigrated when she was seven never stopped harping about Tony’s citizenship, even going to far as circulating false documents on the net.
The ABC, apparently, is still at it.
Tony Abbott is a dual citizen article at the speccie
The ALP is perfectly happy to let people sit in parliament who are not entitled to be there; who may have signed a declaration they knew to be incorrect. That’s the dodgy union way of doing things.
A gracious withdrawal, as always!
Gimme a link to pp 65-66 Dover, and I’ll read it. It’s possible that Feser has a good argument. I am not optimistic, but I’ll give him a chance.
Have we had nominations for Grub of the Year yet ?
Several furlongs in front for the Sydney Peace Prize. Almost the same thing.
That’s not fair, monstie’s jar was empty when he got married.
I think you can safely assume there will be ‘consequences’ for the first few parents who opt out.
Probably involving referrals to the child welfare authorities and long and tortuous inquiries along the lines of….’please explain to the judge WHY you should be allowed to keep your kid ?’
The rest will get the message quick enough.
Now you’re just being silly agreeing with m0nty.
O.K., here it is –
sundance says:
November 13, 2017 at 12:41 am
The Trilateral meeting between Trump, Abe and Turnbull went long… that’s why the ASEAN remarks are late starting:
31st ASEAN Summit 2017. President Trump jointly met with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull a
CHANNEL90seconds newscom
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. It’s great to be with Prime Minister Turnbull and Prime Minister Abe of Australia and of Japan. You know them well; I know them well.
We’ve had many meetings. We’re having another one right now, primarily focused on trade, North Korea, other subjects. But we’re very far along. The dialogue has been very good, I think, for all countries. And we look forward to the continuation of that dialogue.
Mr. Prime Minister, would you like to say something?
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Thank you, Mr. President. It is great to be with you and Prime Minister Abe. We’re working very closely together. We’ve got the same values and the same focus on ensuring that the North Korean regime comes to its senses and stops its reckless provocation and threats of conflict in our region.
Peace and stability have underpinned the prosperity of billions of people over many decades, and we’re going to work together to ensure we maintain it.
PRIME MINISTER ABE: (As interpreted.) So for three of us, the immediate challenge is the issue of North Korea. And also, three very close partners with each other — Japan, the United States, and Australia — share fundamental values, as well as strategic interest.
So I do hope that we are going to have a meaningful discussion, particularly on the issue of North Korea so as to ensure regional peace and stability.
And also, I think the key for us is to ensure very close trilateral cooperation so as to bring peace and stability on the ground. So I do look forward to having a very productive discussion with the two leaders.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: In addition, a lot of things are happening on trade. And I’ll be announcing pretty much what happened here, and also with other meetings, including China and South Korea and lots of other places. We’ll be announcing that, for the most part, in a statement. I’ll make it from the White House, as opposed to from here. We’ll probably do that on Wednesday. We’ll give you a chance to sleep. Because the press, I have to tell you, I’m very impressed — you’ve stayed with us. You were able to hang in there. I’m very proud of you. (Laughter.) But it’s not finished. Steve, it’s not finished. You have one day left.
Q (Inaudible.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: But see, we care for you. So we’ll be making —
Q Mr. President —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Excuse me, we’ll be making a statement when we get back from the White House sometime during Wednesday. And it will be a very complete statement as to trade, as to North Korea, as to a lot of other things.
We’ve made some very big steps with respect to trade, far bigger than anything you know, in addition to about $300 billion in sales to various companies, including China — that was $250 billion and going up very substantially from that.
But we’ve made a lot of big progress on trade. We have deficits with almost everybody. Those deficits are going to be cut very quickly and very substantially.
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Except us. (Laughter.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Except with you. You’re the only one. (Laughter.) And if I check it, I’ll probably find out that was —
PRIME MINISTER TURNBULL: Oh, no. It’s real.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: So we’ll be making a major statement on Wednesday. And this has been a very fruitful trip for us and, also, in all fairness, for a lot of other nations. The way they’ve treated us, the respect that Japan and China and South Korea, in particular — because we went there — have treated us has been really a great respect for the people of our country, the people of the United States.
And we very much appreciate it, I will say that. It was red carpet like nobody, I think, has probably ever received. And that really is a sign of respect, perhaps, for me a little bit, but really for our country. And I’m very proud that.
So we’ll be making a statement on Wednesday. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you very much.
END 11:15 A.M. PHT
Ben Fordham not holding back about Ian Rintoul – “dope” and “tool” and his scumbags.
Further gains coming for American investors. Good.
You shouldn’t exclude yourself nor other battereds, Rooster. You’re a leading contender for the biggest Asshat of the year along with Fatboy and a couple of other turkeys.
Get a load of what the NFL head Commissioner is asking for in terms of salary and package.
Not greedy at all.
http://www.espn.com.au/nfl/story/_/id/21386260/nfl-compensation-committee-hold-call-monday-advance-proposed-extension-commissioner-roger-goodell
So, we heard a lot about a lot of “dialogue” during their meeting, then this curious bit –
Can’t help yourself can you ?
I am sure some other Cats would like to know why for several months you were very well behaved and were noticeably avoiding stirring up stuff. What triggered you to go back to your old ways ? Has the anger management failed again ? Well, you did try.
JC
#2551592, posted on November 13, 2017 at 5:04 pm
Have we had nominations for Grub of the Year yet ?
You shouldn’t exclude yourself nor other battereds, Rooster. You’re a leading contender for the biggest Asshat of the year along with Fatboy and a couple of other turkeys.
Wtf?? $50 mil plus lifetime use of a private jet???? That second provision must be worth a few million a year until he croaks it! Insane.
srr
As usual Malturd is an embarrassment.
Not with someone like you, Rooster, you festering little “grub”.
There are also cats who want to know what is your added value here other than trying to join in on pile ons that have nothing to do with you and why you’re annoyingly reporting stupid radio jocks routines all the time. They also would like to know why you come across as a humongous faggot.
Lastly, these Cats would like to know why you can’t use HTML.
How on Earth could he justify that salary? It’s not as though he’s growing the brand enormously and a bunch of people are getting super rich off the back of his leadership.
NFL seems like it’s in real trouble, in fact. And not only because of the league cleverly alienating its core audience by seeming to permit its players to disrespect the flag and anthem. A far more damaging longer term issue is the impact of CTE, which something like 98% or some crazily high number of NFL players tested positive to having. That could put the entire league out of business. If the Commissioner can save it from that then *maybe* he’s worth $50 large a year.
Incredible hubris. The NFL is literally down on its knees (pun intended) and this fucker wants lifetime use of a private jet in addition to healthcare for all his extended family (presumably) and 50 million a year.
To give Malcolm his due, he at least raised a chuckle from onlookers, unlike Rudd’s awkward attempt at humour when trying to chew the fat with Obama and Crooked Lula.