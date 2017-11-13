Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, November 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
    Don’t forget that m0nty probably believes a whole manner of ridiculous things will boost GDP.

    Unusual “Trilat” – President Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, and Australian PM Turnbull…
    Posted on November 13, 2017 by sundance

    Some last minute modifications to President Trump’s schedule appear to have ended up adding Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a previously scheduled bilateral meeting with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull (suspicious cat’s nemesis down under).

    I think President Trump wanted to include PM Abe because there was no bilateral meeting with Abe scheduled. Regardless, the trio conducted a trilateral meeting immediately following the video below:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/13/unusual-trilat-president-trump-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-and-australian-pm-turnbull/
    ___________________

    … mmm … makes more sense that, as reported, Trump decided not to waste his time with Turnbull (The Bullshitter for Crosby, Textor & de Crespigny), but Turnbull was diplomatically allowed to sit at the kids table while Trump got work done with Abe instead.

    Really monst, you think antitrust would cause higher growth. That’s unique thinking.

    I think you may be right in that the top end band may be only 4%, but the reason I think is because I believe the banking sector has been strangled against lending with the Dodd Frank regulations.

    Easing up on Dodd Frank, thereby financializing the economy to a portion of where it used to be and getting rid of Sarbanes Oxley would do a world of good. Deregulate some more and you could be looking at 4.5% to more.

    Always use full flush! Think of the GDP!

    *Update: Video Added* President Trump Speech To ASEAN Summit – Manila Philippines 11:30pm EST (Delayed – See Update)…
    Posted on November 13, 2017 by sundance

    President Donald J. Trump will begin to wrap up his extended 11-day visit to Asia with a speech during the ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.

    UPDATE – Video Added:
    *
    [TRANSCRIPT] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Duterte, distinguished leaders, friends and partners: I’m honored to represent the United States of America at this U.S.-ASEAN Commemorative Summit. We gather today at a time of great promise and great challenge.

    I speak to you on behalf of 350 million Americans with a message of friendship and partnership. I’m here to advance peace, to promote security, and to work with you to achieve a truly free and open Indo-Pacific, where we are proud and we have sovereign nations, and we thrive, and everybody wants to prosper.

    *Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/13/live-broadcast-president-trump-speech-to-asean-summit-manila-philippines-1130pm-est/#more-141383

    *
    President Trump Speaks at US-ASEAN Summit with President Rodrigo Duterte 11/13/17
    Based Patriot

    Funny, the Media Watch Wussia segment seems to have lifted a decent part of its reporting from this Vanity Fair story. Not all of it, but a decent chunk seems to be coming from this. No attribution either.

    I thought it they resembled.

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/10/the-russian-troll-farm-that-weaponized-facebook-had-american-boots-on-the-ground

    I don’t think antitrust would cause higher growth, but you can’t have 4 to 6 per cent growth without it. It is a handbrake to be lifted, not an accelerator.

    Get a load of this

    Until now, Robert Mueller has haunted Donald Trump’s White House as a hovering, mostly unseen menace. But by securing indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, and a surprise guilty plea from foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, Mueller announced loudly that the Russia investigation poses an existential threat to the president. “Here’s what Manafort’s indictment tells me: Mueller is going to go over every financial dealing of Jared Kushner and the Trump Organization,” said former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg. “Trump is at 33 percent in Gallup. You can’t go any lower. He’s fucked.”

    From Drudge today

    POLL: TRUMP JUMPS TO 46% APPROVAL

    Woops.

    ‘PROUD TO BE A CHRISTIAN ZIONIST’:
    BANNON GETS STANDING O
    FROM LEADING J#WISH ORGANIZATION

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/13/im-proud-to-be-a-christian-zionist-steve-bannon-gets-standing-o-from-leading-j#wish-organization/
    ________________

    But we can’t even share that headline, here, out of deference for JC’s mate, the devout J#W hater, ‘Bird’.

    Not surprising in this bastion of Anti-Trumpers/Pro-Swamp Creatures – Google’s not so free with the most honestly revealing headlines anymore, but still even they find it hard to play down the fact of UN Agenda serving J#w hating UNiParties –

    Hillary Clinton Remembers ‘Friend and Mentor’ Robert Byrd | Observer
    observer.com/2010/06/hillary-clinton-remembers-friend-and-mentor-robert-byrd/
    Jun 28, 2010 – Hillary Clinton Remembers ‘Friend and Mentor’ Robert Byrd … symbolism of a former KKK member throwing his support to the man who would …

    FLASHBACK: Bill Clinton Once Justified Robert Byrd’s KKK Membership

    😆 Vanity (foul, not fair), thy name is – JC joins notafan in shoving Stasi Facebook and Their ABC bullshit down our throats … loves his Soros money, funded a chunk of the cat for Sinc (who shoved that vile Turnbull creature down the Nation’s throat), has an obsession with sharing his Podesta-esque taste in ‘art’ and real estate, is proud to be a protective mate of Commie m0nty and J#w hating Bird, is planning to move back to Anti-Trump De Blasio’s New York; just some of the, off the top of my head details about that nasty piece of work, JC, that make his bullshitting insults one of the highest compliments anyone can receive.

    All at Breitbart; headlines that will make the J#w hating, rock spider loving, ALP (and their UNiParty Mates), cream their jeans –

    U.N. PLANS NINE MORE ANTI-ISRAEL RESOLUTIONS

    PRINCE CHARLES: ‘FOREIGN J#WS’ TO BLAME FOR MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL

    PRINCE WILLIAM’S SCHOOL TO GO ‘GENDER INTELLIGENT’, PREPARE FOR TRANS PUPILS

    CROSS-DRESSING ‘QUEER ROLE MODELS’ READ TO TODDLERS TO STOP ‘HATE CRIMES’

    ‘PROUD TO BE A CHRISTIAN ZIONIST’:
    BANNON GETS STANDING O
    FROM LEADING J#WISH ORGANIZATION

    Meanwhile , the vast majority of j#wish voters backed the Dems.

    Thomas Paine‏ @Thomas1774Paine 41m41 minutes ago

    Email from Hillary’s Basement Proves GOP Turncoats McCain, Corker Colluded with Clinton on Russia Nuclear Deal

    GOP senators John McCain and Bob Corker secretly colluded with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to secure a nuclear deal with Russia, according to an email released from Hillary’s home-brewed basement computer server.

    Meanwhile, GOP turncoat Corker this week will lead a hearing on the Hill to try and reduce President Donald Trump’s control of the country’s nuclear arsenal because Corker — who is retiring from the Senate — has labeled the President unfit to control the country’s nukes.

    But it was Corker and McCain who worked in secret with Clinton in 2010 on a deal with Russia to weaken the United States’ nuclear arsenal. The arms treaty with Russia — called the New START — involved scaling back leftover cold war nuclear arsenals: depleting U.S. nuclear weapons. (Where those nukes went after and whether they were privately sold by Clinton’s friends is even another story indeed. Did they end up back in Russia? You can almost taste the illegality and irony).

    The Swamp: Theater of the absurd.

    The email from Hillary’s basement server in her house shows that her State Department was working with McCain and Corker to help Pass the Russian START Treaty. The email sates McCain had been prepped and agreed to help Clinton on a round of Sunday television news shows to gin up support for the treaty.

    Corker too was a driving force helping Hillary as well, according to the email. But even Corker acknowledged he and McCain were walking a tightrope: two GOP senators helping a Democratic president and State Department. Corker asked Clinton and her staff to keep his involvement quiet and discreet.

    The email is attached below. It defines the term turncoat.

    “We have a fact sheet and excerpts from previous testimony ready to be sent to all senate
    offices rebutting the alleged “secret deal” with Russia,” Hillary’s email in part reads. “We will continue making the national security case and working with bob corker, but he wants some distance between us and him – that’s what allowed him to be with us in committee.”

    Clinton’s response to the email chain has been redacted — or white-boxed out — by the State Department. We bet that those shrouded contents are even more revealing.

    When the Senate ratified the New START treaty, Hillary was on the floor of the Senate along with Vice President Joseph Biden.

    [video*]

    Days after the Clinton email, McCain took the the Senate floor to promote the need for the treaty, trying to persuade then-Arizona Senator Jon Kyl to vote for the treaty. (That video clip is above).

    The email from Clinton specifically mentioned “push back” against Kyl who was a vocal opponent of the Russian deal.

    Again, we wonder where the U.S. nukes that were taken out of commission went: Who they were sold to and if those parties are related to the Clinton political machine.

    Or even worse: Did McCain and Corker help our nuclear weapons end up in in the hands of Russia?

    [PDF*]

    *more at –
    http://truepundit.com/unclassified-hillary-basement-email-proves-mccain-corker-colluded-with-sec-of-state-clinton-on-russia/

