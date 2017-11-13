Liberty Quote
It is not the creation of wealth that is wrong, but the love of money for its own sake.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- BrettW on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Serena at the Pub on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
- Imports and Jobs
- “It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia, Trump said”
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on Red Tape
- And There Was a Great Calm
- Spare a thought for the Canadians
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
- Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding
- Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
- ‘It’s what they get taught at school’
- ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
- Nudge and utopia
- Government employees support government policy
- The impossible will take a little longer
- Because you killed all of them
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
514 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Don’t forget that m0nty probably believes a whole manner of ridiculous things will boost GDP.
Unusual “Trilat” – President Trump, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, and Australian PM Turnbull…
Posted on November 13, 2017 by sundance
Some last minute modifications to President Trump’s schedule appear to have ended up adding Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a previously scheduled bilateral meeting with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull (suspicious cat’s nemesis down under).
I think President Trump wanted to include PM Abe because there was no bilateral meeting with Abe scheduled. Regardless, the trio conducted a trilateral meeting immediately following the video below:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/13/unusual-trilat-president-trump-japanese-pm-shinzo-abe-and-australian-pm-turnbull/
___________________
… mmm … makes more sense that, as reported, Trump decided not to waste his time with Turnbull (The Bullshitter for Crosby, Textor & de Crespigny), but Turnbull was diplomatically allowed to sit at the kids table while Trump got work done with Abe instead.
Really monst, you think antitrust would cause higher growth. That’s unique thinking.
I think you may be right in that the top end band may be only 4%, but the reason I think is because I believe the banking sector has been strangled against lending with the Dodd Frank regulations.
Easing up on Dodd Frank, thereby financializing the economy to a portion of where it used to be and getting rid of Sarbanes Oxley would do a world of good. Deregulate some more and you could be looking at 4.5% to more.
Always use full flush! Think of the GDP!
*Update: Video Added* President Trump Speech To ASEAN Summit – Manila Philippines 11:30pm EST (Delayed – See Update)…
Posted on November 13, 2017 by sundance
President Donald J. Trump will begin to wrap up his extended 11-day visit to Asia with a speech during the ASEAN Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, Manila, Philippines.
UPDATE – Video Added:
*
[TRANSCRIPT] – PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Duterte, distinguished leaders, friends and partners: I’m honored to represent the United States of America at this U.S.-ASEAN Commemorative Summit. We gather today at a time of great promise and great challenge.
I speak to you on behalf of 350 million Americans with a message of friendship and partnership. I’m here to advance peace, to promote security, and to work with you to achieve a truly free and open Indo-Pacific, where we are proud and we have sovereign nations, and we thrive, and everybody wants to prosper.
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/13/live-broadcast-president-trump-speech-to-asean-summit-manila-philippines-1130pm-est/#more-141383
*
President Trump Speaks at US-ASEAN Summit with President Rodrigo Duterte 11/13/17
Based Patriot
Funny, the Media Watch Wussia segment seems to have lifted a decent part of its reporting from this Vanity Fair story. Not all of it, but a decent chunk seems to be coming from this. No attribution either.
I thought it they resembled.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/10/the-russian-troll-farm-that-weaponized-facebook-had-american-boots-on-the-ground
Gutsy Adelaide-based Shia imam Sheikh Muhammad Tawhidi condemns Yassmin Always-Aggrieved for again hijacking Remembrance Day to push her political agenda
I don’t think antitrust would cause higher growth, but you can’t have 4 to 6 per cent growth without it. It is a handbrake to be lifted, not an accelerator.
Get a load of this
From Drudge today
POLL: TRUMP JUMPS TO 46% APPROVAL
Woops.
‘PROUD TO BE A CHRISTIAN ZIONIST’:
BANNON GETS STANDING O
FROM LEADING J#WISH ORGANIZATION
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/13/im-proud-to-be-a-christian-zionist-steve-bannon-gets-standing-o-from-leading-j#wish-organization/
________________
But we can’t even share that headline, here, out of deference for JC’s mate, the devout J#W hater, ‘Bird’.
Not surprising in this bastion of Anti-Trumpers/Pro-Swamp Creatures – Google’s not so free with the most honestly revealing headlines anymore, but still even they find it hard to play down the fact of UN Agenda serving J#w hating UNiParties –
Hillary Clinton Remembers ‘Friend and Mentor’ Robert Byrd | Observer
observer.com/2010/06/hillary-clinton-remembers-friend-and-mentor-robert-byrd/
Jun 28, 2010 – Hillary Clinton Remembers ‘Friend and Mentor’ Robert Byrd … symbolism of a former KKK member throwing his support to the man who would …
FLASHBACK: Bill Clinton Once Justified Robert Byrd’s KKK Membership
😆 Vanity (foul, not fair), thy name is – JC joins notafan in shoving Stasi Facebook and Their ABC bullshit down our throats … loves his Soros money, funded a chunk of the cat for Sinc (who shoved that vile Turnbull creature down the Nation’s throat), has an obsession with sharing his Podesta-esque taste in ‘art’ and real estate, is proud to be a protective mate of Commie m0nty and J#w hating Bird, is planning to move back to Anti-Trump De Blasio’s New York; just some of the, off the top of my head details about that nasty piece of work, JC, that make his bullshitting insults one of the highest compliments anyone can receive.
All at Breitbart; headlines that will make the J#w hating, rock spider loving, ALP (and their UNiParty Mates), cream their jeans –
U.N. PLANS NINE MORE ANTI-ISRAEL RESOLUTIONS
PRINCE CHARLES: ‘FOREIGN J#WS’ TO BLAME FOR MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
PRINCE WILLIAM’S SCHOOL TO GO ‘GENDER INTELLIGENT’, PREPARE FOR TRANS PUPILS
CROSS-DRESSING ‘QUEER ROLE MODELS’ READ TO TODDLERS TO STOP ‘HATE CRIMES’
‘PROUD TO BE A CHRISTIAN ZIONIST’:
BANNON GETS STANDING O
FROM LEADING J#WISH ORGANIZATION
Meanwhile , the vast majority of j#wish voters backed the Dems.
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine 41m41 minutes ago
Email from Hillary’s Basement Proves GOP Turncoats McCain, Corker Colluded with Clinton on Russia Nuclear Deal
GOP senators John McCain and Bob Corker secretly colluded with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to secure a nuclear deal with Russia, according to an email released from Hillary’s home-brewed basement computer server.
Meanwhile, GOP turncoat Corker this week will lead a hearing on the Hill to try and reduce President Donald Trump’s control of the country’s nuclear arsenal because Corker — who is retiring from the Senate — has labeled the President unfit to control the country’s nukes.
But it was Corker and McCain who worked in secret with Clinton in 2010 on a deal with Russia to weaken the United States’ nuclear arsenal. The arms treaty with Russia — called the New START — involved scaling back leftover cold war nuclear arsenals: depleting U.S. nuclear weapons. (Where those nukes went after and whether they were privately sold by Clinton’s friends is even another story indeed. Did they end up back in Russia? You can almost taste the illegality and irony).
The Swamp: Theater of the absurd.
The email from Hillary’s basement server in her house shows that her State Department was working with McCain and Corker to help Pass the Russian START Treaty. The email sates McCain had been prepped and agreed to help Clinton on a round of Sunday television news shows to gin up support for the treaty.
Corker too was a driving force helping Hillary as well, according to the email. But even Corker acknowledged he and McCain were walking a tightrope: two GOP senators helping a Democratic president and State Department. Corker asked Clinton and her staff to keep his involvement quiet and discreet.
The email is attached below. It defines the term turncoat.
“We have a fact sheet and excerpts from previous testimony ready to be sent to all senate
offices rebutting the alleged “secret deal” with Russia,” Hillary’s email in part reads. “We will continue making the national security case and working with bob corker, but he wants some distance between us and him – that’s what allowed him to be with us in committee.”
Clinton’s response to the email chain has been redacted — or white-boxed out — by the State Department. We bet that those shrouded contents are even more revealing.
When the Senate ratified the New START treaty, Hillary was on the floor of the Senate along with Vice President Joseph Biden.
[video*]
Days after the Clinton email, McCain took the the Senate floor to promote the need for the treaty, trying to persuade then-Arizona Senator Jon Kyl to vote for the treaty. (That video clip is above).
The email from Clinton specifically mentioned “push back” against Kyl who was a vocal opponent of the Russian deal.
Again, we wonder where the U.S. nukes that were taken out of commission went: Who they were sold to and if those parties are related to the Clinton political machine.
Or even worse: Did McCain and Corker help our nuclear weapons end up in in the hands of Russia?
[PDF*]
*more at –
http://truepundit.com/unclassified-hillary-basement-email-proves-mccain-corker-colluded-with-sec-of-state-clinton-on-russia/