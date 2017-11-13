Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, November 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

777 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

1 2 3 4
  2. Turnip
    #2552412, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Canberra cats……I’m in town for an interview. I’m in shock. There is more traffic in Nambour.
    I thought but was just an urban myth,but where is everyone?

  3. A Lurker
    #2552415, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    (Re-post to the next page)
    Philippa, put me down for Friday 9th February, 2018.

  4. C.L.
    #2552416, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Not making this up … really:

    Divorce ‘teachings protected’

    GREG BROWN
    Attorney-General George Brandis says that the Catholic Church’s teaching on divorce is an example of existing religious protections.

  5. Louis
    #2552418, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I live in a suburb of Brisbane surrounded by Bardon, Paddington and Milton and Toowong. What I find funny is the kind of houses in this area with Greens signs out for the election next week are all, bar 1, expensive houses extensively renovated with expensive cars, including SUVs.

    My take away is that the most vehement Greens supporters in my area (the one that gave you Larissa Waters) are…the very kind of people that Greens voters are supposedly most opposed to.

  6. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2552420, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Remember when this delicate little snowflake retired from politics to spend more time with his family?

    Cashing in: Mike Baird paid $887k for first six months at NAB

    On an annualised basis, the report suggests Mr Baird’s pay would be at least $1.7 million, with the potential to earn …

    Australia is the most corrupt country in the western world.

  7. Snoopy
    #2552421, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    A Lurker
    #2552415, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:32 pm
    (Re-post to the next page)
    Philippa, put me down for Friday 9th February, 2018.

    Too late I’m afraid. Haven’t you heard of s.44?

  8. Chris
    #2552422, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Judith’s article on universitiesUniversity doesn’t make sense for us all
    The Australian 12:00AM November 14, 2017

    JUDITH SLOAN

    It’s called degree inflation in the US but we tend to use the term credentialism. It refers to the phenomenon in which jobs once filled by non-graduates increasingly are filled by graduates.

    In the case of the US, it has been estimated by academics at Harvard University that more than six million jobs are at risk of degree inflation. By way of example, in 2015 two-thirds of production supervisor vacancies specified a college degree as a requirement even though only 16 per cent of production supervisors had a degree.

    For Australia, Andrew Norton of the Grattan Institute has suggested almost a third of employed graduates are filling jobs not needing degrees.

    The core issue is the extent to which university education has become just a sorting mechanism, giving graduates a headstart over non-graduates in securing jobs rather than actually raising the productivity of workers with degrees.

    This is an important question to answer for the individuals affected as well as for government funding and oversight of higher education. Is the government allowing too many young people to enrol in higher education only for them to secure jobs that don’t require those years of study as well as lumbering them with debts to be repaid?

    It’s useful to look at the empir­ical and policy landscape while trying to tease out the answer. You may recall the Bradley review of higher education that was commissioned by the Rudd Labor government and released in 2008. In that report, it was argued that at least 40 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds should hold a bachelor degree (or higher) by 2025 to accommodate a changing labour market and an increasing emphasis on skilled employment.

    The 40 per cent target was essentially made up and was put there partly to boost the argument for demand-driven enrolment in higher education, another central recommendation of the report.

    But here’s the thing: we are close to achieving this target now. Last May, 33.7 per cent of men aged 25 to 34 held a bachelor degree or higher while 45.1 per cent of women of the same age were similarly qualified. The target of 40 per cent will be met next year. Note also that these figures are higher than in the US and Britain.

    The trouble with Bradley’s analysis was the understandable failure to forecast future labour market trends and the less forgivable failure to highlight the likely impact of rapidly increasing the number of graduates, both in terms of their job prospects and their relative salaries.

    Note that the number of Australians with bachelor degrees increased by 57 per cent between 2006 and last year, whereas the overall labour force grew by 19 per cent across the same period.

    If we look at the proportion of graduates in full-time employment four months after graduation, the deterioration in their job prospects has been stark: from close to 85 per cent 10 years ago to about 70 per cent.

    In terms of graduate salaries, it is clear that starting salaries as a proportion of male average weekly earnings have been falling for some time. From a peak in 2009 of 83 per cent, the most recent figure (for 2015) records a proportion of 76 per cent.

    More detailed analysis conducted by Norton points to a longer-term decline in graduate salaries, with graduates from the 2001 to 2005 classes earning more five years after graduation than more recent graduates.

    In other words, it’s not just a case of relatively declining starting salaries but a trend that also persists after graduation.

    Of course, the representatives of the higher education sector — some might call them rent-seekers — want to paint the rosiest picture of these trends to support their case for the ongoing substantial support of the taxpayer.

    Take the recent remarks of the chief executive of Universities Australia, Belinda Robinson.

    She is keen to point out the lower unemployment rate for graduates relative to those without post-school qualification which shows that “having a degree significantly enhanced people’s chances. The figures put paid to claims that dispute the value of a university qualification. It continues to be the case that graduates are less likely to be unemployed and will have higher lifetime earnings on average.”

    Arguably, she completely misses the point. The real issues are these. The government-induced increase in graduate numbers has damaged the prospects of those without university qualifications.

    It has also come at the cost of driving down relative graduate salaries and damaging the job prospects of graduates, particularly in terms of securing full-time employment.

    There is now a much higher proportion of graduates forced to accept jobs for which they are over-qualified.

    And let us not forget that government (also known as taxpayer) spending on higher education carries a high opportunity cost; it could be redirected to other purposes or even returned to long-suffering taxpayers.

    If you are in any doubt that university degrees are part sorting, part skills enhancement, take a look at what has happened to postgraduate education. What many graduates are finding is that a simple bachelor degree is not sufficient to secure the jobs they desire and so many proceed on to postgraduate studies, both full-time and part-time.

    Between 2006 and last year, the number of Australians with a postgraduate degree rose by 123 per cent. More than 900,000 people hold postgraduate qualifications. It won’t be long before it’s a million.

    So what should the government make of these trends? Are we doing young people a disservice by giving them the message that it’s university or nothing, particularly as those with practical rather than cognitive skills are likely to find university an unsatisfactory pathway? Note that the number of people with vocational certificate level qualifications increased by only 35 per cent between 2006 and last year.

    Of course, there are many university courses with high vocational content — medicine, dentistry, engineering, architecture, allied health, nursing and the like. The graduates of these courses tend to be the best paid. By the same token, there are many university courses offered of variable quality that are much less relevant to labour market needs.

    While employers may find it easier to employ graduates for jobs that used to be filled by school-leavers, it’s not clear that society is a winner. It’s time to have a conversation about the size, nature and quality of higher education as well as vocational education. The taxpayer deserves no less.

  9. m0nty
    #2552423, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Just for the Moore condemners, I suggest you keep an open mind.

    Yeah righto Bruce. There will be more victims coming forward, by the by. It’s going to get worse.

    He was banned from his local mall for being a creep. But he’s got (R) next to his name, so you’ll back him to the hilt.

  10. Snoopy
    #2552426, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Australia is the most corrupt country in the western world.

    Why is Baird’s remuneration the business of anyone but him and the NAB board. A bit like an Australian Google customer and Google, really.

  11. Chris
    #2552427, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Canberra cats……I’m in town for an interview. I’m in shock. There is more traffic in Nambour.
    I thought but was just an urban myth,but where is everyone?

    1) Off doing diversity workshops
    2) Hoovering up tax money that someone else might be able to use
    3) Briefing Nikki Savva against Tony Abbott
    4) Trying to find a principle the Liberal Party won’t betray.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2552428, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    My take away is that the most vehement Greens supporters in my area (the one that gave you Larissa Waters) are…the very kind of people that Greens voters are supposedly most opposed to.

    Voting “Green” is how they salve their consciences.

  13. Top Ender
    #2552429, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Anyone starting a sweep on what the vote will be tomorrow morning for SSM?

    Personally I am going for 60% No.

    As to the prize, best not to discuss.

  14. notafan
    #2552430, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Judith makes excellent points

    Now everyone who is wondering what jobs are out there for graduates of third rate university I give you NDIS and the climate department of your local council.

  15. C.L.
    #2552432, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Turnbull should indeed resign immediately (as Bolt says).
    I call for a Pyne/Brandis ticket.
    That’s the team I want to see in charge of the Liberal Party.

  16. m0nty
    #2552433, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Anyone starting a sweep on what the vote will be tomorrow morning for SSM?

    Should have its own thread. Doomlord?

  17. Sparkx
    #2552434, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Louis
    #2552418, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:34 pm
    I live in a suburb of Brisbane surrounded by Bardon, Paddington and Milton and Toowong……..

    My sister is on the other side of the river near West End. Her neighbours, four wheel drive owning medical specialist and solicitor wife, are staunch gween supporters.

  19. dover_beach
    #2552436, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Attorney-General George Brandis says that the Catholic Church’s teaching on divorce is an example of existing religious protections.

    What could this possibly mean? Brandis is a dissembling prick.

  20. John64
    #2552439, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    As to the prize, best not to discuss.

    I hope Carpe has sent the chaps to the drycleaners. 🙂

  21. Gab
    #2552440, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Things never to be said by Brandis:

    Attorney-General George Brandis says that Islam’s teaching on divorce is an example of existing religious protections.

    Attorney-General George Brandis says that Islam’s teaching on marriage is an example of existing religious protections

  22. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2552441, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I suggest you keep an open mind.

    Sounds like something a child groomer would say.

  23. C.L.
    #2552442, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Dover, I haven’t got around the paywall yet but judging from the par at the Google URL return, Brandis is saying that despite divorce being legal in Australia, the Catholic Church is still allowed to preach against divorce. Really and truly.

  24. jupes
    #2552443, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Brandis is saying that despite divorce being legal in Australia, the Catholic Church is still allowed to preach against divorce.

    I doubt this will apply to homo marriage. Priests who preach against homo marriage will be sent to the HRC. This has already occurred at state level in Tasmania.

  26. A Lurker
    #2552445, posted on November 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Anyone starting a sweep on what the vote will be tomorrow morning for SSM?

    My guess: 63% No.

  27. C.L.
    #2552446, posted on November 14, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    WaPo:

    Sessions set to establish second special counsel to investigate Clinton/Obama/FBI crimes:

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/280817/

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *