If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use the pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time; a tremendous whack.— Winston Churchill
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
What’s the prize?
Canberra cats……I’m in town for an interview. I’m in shock. There is more traffic in Nambour.
I thought but was just an urban myth,but where is everyone?
Philippa, put me down for Friday 9th February, 2018.
Not making this up … really:
I live in a suburb of Brisbane surrounded by Bardon, Paddington and Milton and Toowong. What I find funny is the kind of houses in this area with Greens signs out for the election next week are all, bar 1, expensive houses extensively renovated with expensive cars, including SUVs.
My take away is that the most vehement Greens supporters in my area (the one that gave you Larissa Waters) are…the very kind of people that Greens voters are supposedly most opposed to.
Remember when this delicate little snowflake retired from politics to spend more time with his family?
Australia is the most corrupt country in the western world.
Too late I’m afraid. Haven’t you heard of s.44?
Judith’s article on universitiesUniversity doesn’t make sense for us all
The Australian 12:00AM November 14, 2017
JUDITH SLOAN
It’s called degree inflation in the US but we tend to use the term credentialism. It refers to the phenomenon in which jobs once filled by non-graduates increasingly are filled by graduates.
In the case of the US, it has been estimated by academics at Harvard University that more than six million jobs are at risk of degree inflation. By way of example, in 2015 two-thirds of production supervisor vacancies specified a college degree as a requirement even though only 16 per cent of production supervisors had a degree.
For Australia, Andrew Norton of the Grattan Institute has suggested almost a third of employed graduates are filling jobs not needing degrees.
The core issue is the extent to which university education has become just a sorting mechanism, giving graduates a headstart over non-graduates in securing jobs rather than actually raising the productivity of workers with degrees.
This is an important question to answer for the individuals affected as well as for government funding and oversight of higher education. Is the government allowing too many young people to enrol in higher education only for them to secure jobs that don’t require those years of study as well as lumbering them with debts to be repaid?
It’s useful to look at the empirical and policy landscape while trying to tease out the answer. You may recall the Bradley review of higher education that was commissioned by the Rudd Labor government and released in 2008. In that report, it was argued that at least 40 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds should hold a bachelor degree (or higher) by 2025 to accommodate a changing labour market and an increasing emphasis on skilled employment.
The 40 per cent target was essentially made up and was put there partly to boost the argument for demand-driven enrolment in higher education, another central recommendation of the report.
But here’s the thing: we are close to achieving this target now. Last May, 33.7 per cent of men aged 25 to 34 held a bachelor degree or higher while 45.1 per cent of women of the same age were similarly qualified. The target of 40 per cent will be met next year. Note also that these figures are higher than in the US and Britain.
The trouble with Bradley’s analysis was the understandable failure to forecast future labour market trends and the less forgivable failure to highlight the likely impact of rapidly increasing the number of graduates, both in terms of their job prospects and their relative salaries.
Note that the number of Australians with bachelor degrees increased by 57 per cent between 2006 and last year, whereas the overall labour force grew by 19 per cent across the same period.
If we look at the proportion of graduates in full-time employment four months after graduation, the deterioration in their job prospects has been stark: from close to 85 per cent 10 years ago to about 70 per cent.
In terms of graduate salaries, it is clear that starting salaries as a proportion of male average weekly earnings have been falling for some time. From a peak in 2009 of 83 per cent, the most recent figure (for 2015) records a proportion of 76 per cent.
More detailed analysis conducted by Norton points to a longer-term decline in graduate salaries, with graduates from the 2001 to 2005 classes earning more five years after graduation than more recent graduates.
In other words, it’s not just a case of relatively declining starting salaries but a trend that also persists after graduation.
Of course, the representatives of the higher education sector — some might call them rent-seekers — want to paint the rosiest picture of these trends to support their case for the ongoing substantial support of the taxpayer.
Take the recent remarks of the chief executive of Universities Australia, Belinda Robinson.
She is keen to point out the lower unemployment rate for graduates relative to those without post-school qualification which shows that “having a degree significantly enhanced people’s chances. The figures put paid to claims that dispute the value of a university qualification. It continues to be the case that graduates are less likely to be unemployed and will have higher lifetime earnings on average.”
Arguably, she completely misses the point. The real issues are these. The government-induced increase in graduate numbers has damaged the prospects of those without university qualifications.
It has also come at the cost of driving down relative graduate salaries and damaging the job prospects of graduates, particularly in terms of securing full-time employment.
There is now a much higher proportion of graduates forced to accept jobs for which they are over-qualified.
And let us not forget that government (also known as taxpayer) spending on higher education carries a high opportunity cost; it could be redirected to other purposes or even returned to long-suffering taxpayers.
If you are in any doubt that university degrees are part sorting, part skills enhancement, take a look at what has happened to postgraduate education. What many graduates are finding is that a simple bachelor degree is not sufficient to secure the jobs they desire and so many proceed on to postgraduate studies, both full-time and part-time.
Between 2006 and last year, the number of Australians with a postgraduate degree rose by 123 per cent. More than 900,000 people hold postgraduate qualifications. It won’t be long before it’s a million.
So what should the government make of these trends? Are we doing young people a disservice by giving them the message that it’s university or nothing, particularly as those with practical rather than cognitive skills are likely to find university an unsatisfactory pathway? Note that the number of people with vocational certificate level qualifications increased by only 35 per cent between 2006 and last year.
Of course, there are many university courses with high vocational content — medicine, dentistry, engineering, architecture, allied health, nursing and the like. The graduates of these courses tend to be the best paid. By the same token, there are many university courses offered of variable quality that are much less relevant to labour market needs.
While employers may find it easier to employ graduates for jobs that used to be filled by school-leavers, it’s not clear that society is a winner. It’s time to have a conversation about the size, nature and quality of higher education as well as vocational education. The taxpayer deserves no less.
Yeah righto Bruce. There will be more victims coming forward, by the by. It’s going to get worse.
He was banned from his local mall for being a creep. But he’s got (R) next to his name, so you’ll back him to the hilt.
Why is Baird’s remuneration the business of anyone but him and the NAB board. A bit like an Australian Google customer and Google, really.
1) Off doing diversity workshops
2) Hoovering up tax money that someone else might be able to use
3) Briefing Nikki Savva against Tony Abbott
4) Trying to find a principle the Liberal Party won’t betray.
Voting “Green” is how they salve their consciences.
Anyone starting a sweep on what the vote will be tomorrow morning for SSM?
Personally I am going for 60% No.
As to the prize, best not to discuss.
Judith makes excellent points
Now everyone who is wondering what jobs are out there for graduates of third rate university I give you NDIS and the climate department of your local council.
Turnbull should indeed resign immediately (as Bolt says).
I call for a Pyne/Brandis ticket.
That’s the team I want to see in charge of the Liberal Party.
Should have its own thread. Doomlord?
My sister is on the other side of the river near West End. Her neighbours, four wheel drive owning medical specialist and solicitor wife, are staunch gween supporters.
Louis — Auchenflower?
What could this possibly mean? Brandis is a dissembling prick.
I hope Carpe has sent the chaps to the drycleaners. 🙂
Things never to be said by Brandis:
Sounds like something a child groomer would say.
Dover, I haven’t got around the paywall yet but judging from the par at the Google URL return, Brandis is saying that despite divorce being legal in Australia, the Catholic Church is still allowed to preach against divorce. Really and truly.
I doubt this will apply to homo marriage. Priests who preach against homo marriage will be sent to the HRC. This has already occurred at state level in Tasmania.
Iowahawk nails Moore.
https://twitter.com/iowahawkblog/status/930232493340549122
My guess: 63% No.
WaPo:
Sessions set to establish second special counsel to investigate Clinton/Obama/FBI crimes:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/280817/