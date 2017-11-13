Liberty Quote
… it’s a lot easier for the base to get itself a new elite than for the elite to find itself a new base.— Mark Steyn
-
-
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
1,031 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
Sod that. If I win it’s going to be the best champagne and a steak dinner.
Top Ender – 7o% YES please.
The sense of “fair play” is strong in Australians and, unfortunately, many will vote Yes to give gays the same access to weddings as hetrosexuals.
That’s as far as many will analyse the issue.
TE @4:23pm
Would that be a 57% Yes vote?
For some reason, a quote from VDH’s latest piece, From one frenzy to the next, has landed in moderation.
It is worth a read. Especially for some around here…
H/T Insty.
No 50.6% Yes 50.4% + a recount.
I must say that I’m surprised that Monty so firmly maintains Shorten’s guilt.
If we get a yes win, does that mean that 3% of the population will no longer occupy 97% of movie and mini-series story lines?
Philippa has voted
Philippa Martyr
#2552600, posted on November 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm
My best guesses –
65% return rate, and results divided thus:
57% Yes Vote
40% No Vote
3% defaced/informal/illegible
The universities have long since abandoned education as a goal.
They are content to dress up in the same manner as earlier, more intellectually curious and rigorous generations, but have on stomach for the work involved. For a while they were treated as intelligent because they were universities, now universities are considered as stupid ill-illumed alumni.
The current mob don’t even have the confidence to stand up against the patently stupid. They will agree to anything as long as they never have to say “But…”
It is why their debate is indistinguishable from a 2 year old’s temper tantrum.
Snap P.
I didn’t scroll up.
If someone claims citizenship of one of our 500 Australian nations, does that put them in potential breach of s44 ??
Di Natalāy on his hind trotters taking hyperbole into the stratosphere, regarding the poor pets on Manus. The usual Leftist diatribe and sickening in its intention to further inflame the situation, and encourage the moochers.
My guess on SSM is-
No 50%, Yes 45%, Informal 5%.
77% of Democrats with 4 year degrees think sex is not determined at birth!
And they claim the Republicans are the stupid, anti-science party!
Sex is determined in all but a very few cases by biology. Look between your legs for a good indicator.
Gender seems to be a state of mind. For most people, their sex and their gender are the same. Some, however, seem to have mental issues. They need treatment. Dr Stimpy might be able to assist.
Note that Johns Hopkins no longer does reassignment surgery for ethical reasons. The effects were more harmful than beneficial.
First, do no harm used to be a medical principle, and should be again. A few malpractice suits might achieve this eminently desirable outcome, and also help to rehabilitate the reputation of lawyers.
I’d be guessing quite a few had difficulty checking the post box in the first place, and even more difficulty digging to the bottom of the massive piles of rubbish leaflets and bills.
Peter Dutton should be tried for crimes against humanity Doris Bagshawe is now in full flight, well rehearsed from her days at the Lenin school in Moscow.
My take is that the majority of the 22% that didn’t vote would be soft Yes supporters.
Betting so far for the SSM Vote Lotto
(Now with optional sort system given a good boot and fixed)
Yes – 17 predictions
No – 25 predictions
Delta A 97% Yes
Infidel Tiger 2.0 70/30 Yes/No
Old School Conservative 70% YES
Gilas 67% yes
Senile Old Guy 65% Yes
m0nty 61% yes
Snoopy 59% Yes
Lotocoti 58% Yes
John64 57% YES / 40% NO / 3% informal
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) 55% Yes
Cactus 54.5% Yes
Chris 53% Yes
Mark from Melbourne Yes 52/48
Pete m 51% yes
Westie woman 50% + 1 Yes
Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
incoherent rambler 50-50. Yes to win by 1 vote
DrBeauGan 98% No
Carbon Emitter 78% No
Diogenes 75% no
Rickw 72% No
Baldrick 69% No
Pedro the Ignorant 64% Yes
P 64% No
A Lurker 63% No
Mike of Marion 62% NO
Top Ender 60% No
Cannibal 61% No
Carpe Jugulum 58% No
Wivenhoe 57% no
Philippa Martyr 57% Yes
Stackja 55% NO
v_maet 54% No
The Beer Whisperer 53% No
The Deplorable Barking Toad 52% No
Lysander 52% NO!
Peter Castieau 51.6% NO
Eyrie 51% NO
Armadillo 50.6% No
Harlequin Decline 50% No
Makka 48% No
OldOzzie 38.8% NO
Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
(prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)
The biggest stretch since Kim Jong-Un gave up yoga (and had his instructor run over by a tank) …
French grammar must be abolished because of Harvey Weinstein:
French teachers push for ‘gender neutral’ grammar.
ZK2A
VicPol recently shot the Joker and Harley Quinn on private premises for what, at this stage, appears to have been the crime of doing the Horizontal ChaCha hetero-style.
The future is not looking too rosy in Dan-the-Man’s CFMEU Caliphate.
Just horsing around.
Man ‘rapes a PONY’ in front of horrified visitors at a kid’s petting zoo in Germany
I hope he doesn’t contract rabies like those guys in Morocco did.
via BCF
Can any of the bush lawyers on the Cat help out?
Jackie Lambie’s replacement would be next on the Jackie Lambie Network ticket, one Steve Martin. Given that he’s currently Mayor of Devonport, does that count as an “office of profit under the Crown?”
How come Roy Moore is off the hook?
Top Ender, my late entry. Members and supporters of the Hot Chix Ross Cameron Appreciation Society have been asking around a bit, after our guy predicted more than 80% NO vote early on in the piece. Sadly, we’ve found that there has been so much Lurve in the airwaves and so much sobbing around the place directed at doctors’ wives and footballers WAGS and other vulnerables that regrettably I must put my vote in at 66% YES (or whatever nearest that on the upward trend is still available). I’d still love our guy to be right and a good high NO number to come in. Some insiders who might have heard leaks are saying around 30% NO, thus they are tipping a SSM bill to be presented soon to save Mal’s bacon for another day. However, Lurker’s analysis and the public sector pre-wail preparations mean it might still come in for Ross. Exciting. Gonna put my new hat on tomorrow; just like the Melbourne Cup. 🙂
I am surprised that people here think what will happen runs 17 yes to 25 no. I just don’t think the polls are wrong enough here. The shy Trumper or Brexiter was just 2-4% or so. I think it could be a bit more than that here, but not enough in my opinion for the polls to be wrong enough to have a no vote get up.
Can I add another thing to Malotto?
I think he will resign after he legislates SSM as he can say it is his signature achievement and his dinner party relevance to the Luvvies secure. I think he has had enough of the stench of failure and he will resign after legislating with this one success.
Thoughts?
So much for being an Aboriginal
Jacqui Lambie’s Indigenous heritage claims surprise members of Tasmania’s Aboriginal community
Palmer United Party Senator Jacqui Lambie has landed herself in another dispute, this time with leaders of Tasmania’s Aboriginal community.
The outspoken Senate newcomer claimed in her maiden speech last week that she was related to, if not descended from, a prominent Aboriginal resistance leader of north-eastern Tasmania.
“I acknowledge and pay my respects to Australia’s Aboriginal traditional owners. I share their blood, culture and history through my mother’s, Sue Lambie’s, family,” Senator Lambie said.
“We trace our history over six generations to celebrated Aboriginal chieftain of the Tasmania east coast, Mannalargenna.”
Clyde Mansell, a community elder and acknowledged direct descendant of Mannalargenna, said it was news to him.
“That’s my family. And she’s not part of it,” he said.
Jacqui Lambie resigns over dual citizenship scandal as Coalition prepare to refer three MPs to High Court
A TEARY Jacqui Lambie says politics is a “shambles” after becoming the latest casualty of the citizenship crisis she says will not “end well” for the nation.
The Tasmainian independent resigned from the Senate shortly after noon confirming she is a dual British citizen by descent.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here… I do hope to come back”, she told her state election team during an emotional resignation speech.
She said this morning that she “never thought” she had a problem with her citizenship, and that she believed her family had sorted it out in the past.
The emotional Senator said the dual citizenship saga was “such a shambles” and would not “end well”. “It’s going to be an absolute cluster,” she said.
“I was going to say what my father said to me this morning, you can’t keep a bloody Lambie down,” she said.“I won’t be laying down, I’ll just get up and get back on and go again.”
She said she would not ask the next person on her Senate ticket, Steve Martin, to step aside for her but would seek re-election to federal Parliament.
British authorities overnight confirmed she is a UK citizen by descent through her Scottish-born father.
Senator Lambie acknowledged it was her error.
Cactus, don’t forget that Monty has called it for Yes.
Another quality study on rats.
Wow
Those World Economic Forum p**cks in Davos really are the vanguard of elite misanthropy:
Will they get Captain Kangaroo to preside on the kangaroo court trials of toddlers ‘guilty’ of white nationalism ?
Agreed.
It would be an additional humiliation for the donkey to then get rabies.