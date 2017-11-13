Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, November 13, 2017
1,031 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

  1. DrBeauGan
    #2552717, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
    (prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)

    Sod that. If I win it’s going to be the best champagne and a steak dinner.

  2. Old School Conservative
    #2552718, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Top Ender – 7o% YES please.
    The sense of “fair play” is strong in Australians and, unfortunately, many will vote Yes to give gays the same access to weddings as hetrosexuals.
    That’s as far as many will analyse the issue.

  3. P
    #2552720, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    TE @4:23pm

    Philippa Martyr – added but has not given a number yet

    Would that be a 57% Yes vote?

  4. Mark from Melbourne
    #2552724, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    For some reason, a quote from VDH’s latest piece, From one frenzy to the next, has landed in moderation.

    It is worth a read. Especially for some around here…

    H/T Insty.

  5. Armadillo
    #2552725, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    No 50.6% Yes 50.4% + a recount.

  6. Snoopy
    #2552726, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I must say that I’m surprised that Monty so firmly maintains Shorten’s guilt.

  7. incoherent rambler
    #2552727, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    If we get a yes win, does that mean that 3% of the population will no longer occupy 97% of movie and mini-series story lines?

  8. ian3029
    #2552729, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Philippa has voted

    Philippa Martyr
    #2552600, posted on November 14, 2017 at 2:51 pm
    My best guesses –
    65% return rate, and results divided thus:
    57% Yes Vote
    40% No Vote
    3% defaced/informal/illegible

  9. Mother Lode
    #2552730, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    It’s fun that the more lefty indoctrination these people have had the more they believe. Education is truly making people stupider.

    The universities have long since abandoned education as a goal.

    They are content to dress up in the same manner as earlier, more intellectually curious and rigorous generations, but have on stomach for the work involved. For a while they were treated as intelligent because they were universities, now universities are considered as stupid ill-illumed alumni.

    The current mob don’t even have the confidence to stand up against the patently stupid. They will agree to anything as long as they never have to say “But…”

    It is why their debate is indistinguishable from a 2 year old’s temper tantrum.

  10. ian3029
    #2552732, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Snap P.

    I didn’t scroll up.

  11. Atoms for Peace
    #2552734, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    If someone claims citizenship of one of our 500 Australian nations, does that put them in potential breach of s44 ??

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2552735, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Di Natalāy on his hind trotters taking hyperbole into the stratosphere, regarding the poor pets on Manus. The usual Leftist diatribe and sickening in its intention to further inflame the situation, and encourage the moochers.

  13. Harlequin Decline
    #2552737, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    My guess on SSM is-

    No 50%, Yes 45%, Informal 5%.

  14. Boambee John
    #2552739, posted on November 14, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    77% of Democrats with 4 year degrees think sex is not determined at birth!

    And they claim the Republicans are the stupid, anti-science party!

    Sex is determined in all but a very few cases by biology. Look between your legs for a good indicator.

    Gender seems to be a state of mind. For most people, their sex and their gender are the same. Some, however, seem to have mental issues. They need treatment. Dr Stimpy might be able to assist.

    Note that Johns Hopkins no longer does reassignment surgery for ethical reasons. The effects were more harmful than beneficial.

    First, do no harm used to be a medical principle, and should be again. A few malpractice suits might achieve this eminently desirable outcome, and also help to rehabilitate the reputation of lawyers.

  15. Tel
    #2552744, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Add in the percentage of young people who:
    #1 Couldn’t be arsed about sending it in.
    #2 Were too focused on playing with their electronic devices.
    #3 Wouldn’t have a clue about how to post an envelope.

    I’d be guessing quite a few had difficulty checking the post box in the first place, and even more difficulty digging to the bottom of the massive piles of rubbish leaflets and bills.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2552746, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Peter Dutton should be tried for crimes against humanity Doris Bagshawe is now in full flight, well rehearsed from her days at the Lenin school in Moscow.

  17. dover_beach
    #2552747, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    My take is that the majority of the 22% that didn’t vote would be soft Yes supporters.

  18. Top Ender
    #2552748, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Betting so far for the SSM Vote Lotto

    (Now with optional sort system given a good boot and fixed)

    Yes – 17 predictions
    No – 25 predictions

    Delta A 97% Yes
    Infidel Tiger 2.0 70/30 Yes/No
    Old School Conservative 70% YES
    Gilas 67% yes
    Senile Old Guy 65% Yes
    m0nty 61% yes
    Snoopy 59% Yes
    Lotocoti 58% Yes
    John64 57% YES / 40% NO / 3% informal
    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) 55% Yes
    Cactus 54.5% Yes
    Chris 53% Yes
    Mark from Melbourne Yes 52/48
    Pete m 51% yes
    Westie woman 50% + 1 Yes
    Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
    incoherent rambler 50-50. Yes to win by 1 vote

    DrBeauGan 98% No
    Carbon Emitter 78% No
    Diogenes 75% no
    Rickw 72% No
    Baldrick 69% No
    Pedro the Ignorant 64% Yes
    P 64% No
    A Lurker 63% No
    Mike of Marion 62% NO
    Top Ender 60% No
    Cannibal 61% No
    Carpe Jugulum 58% No
    Wivenhoe 57% no
    Philippa Martyr 57% Yes
    Stackja 55% NO
    v_maet 54% No
    The Beer Whisperer 53% No
    The Deplorable Barking Toad 52% No
    Lysander 52% NO!
    Peter Castieau 51.6% NO
    Eyrie 51% NO
    Armadillo 50.6% No
    Harlequin Decline 50% No
    Makka 48% No
    OldOzzie 38.8% NO

    Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
    (prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)

  19. C.L.
    #2552751, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The biggest stretch since Kim Jong-Un gave up yoga (and had his instructor run over by a tank) …

    French grammar must be abolished because of Harvey Weinstein:

    The call to arms came amid soul-searching in France over wider gender inequality in society in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

    French teachers push for ‘gender neutral’ grammar.

  20. Myrddin Seren
    #2552752, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    ZK2A

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5079783/Counselling-offered-LGBTI-police-officers.html

    Victoria police force – dealing with the issues that really matter.

    VicPol recently shot the Joker and Harley Quinn on private premises for what, at this stage, appears to have been the crime of doing the Horizontal ChaCha hetero-style.

    The future is not looking too rosy in Dan-the-Man’s CFMEU Caliphate.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2552753, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Just horsing around.

    Man ‘rapes a PONY’ in front of horrified visitors at a kid’s petting zoo in Germany

    The unnamed suspect from Syria is facing charges for violating the Animal Welfare Act and “causing a public nuisance through sexual acts”, police confirmed.

    He faces up to three years in prison or a fine if convicted.

    The kid’s petting farm in Germany’s capital is popular with young families and is home to two ponies, two donkeys, half a dozen sheep and goats as well as chickens, ducks and rabbits.

    I hope he doesn’t contract rabies like those guys in Morocco did.

    via BCF

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2552754, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Can any of the bush lawyers on the Cat help out?

    Jackie Lambie’s replacement would be next on the Jackie Lambie Network ticket, one Steve Martin. Given that he’s currently Mayor of Devonport, does that count as an “office of profit under the Crown?”

  23. Snoopy
    #2552755, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The call to arms came amid soul-searching in France over wider gender inequality in society in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

    How come Roy Moore is off the hook?

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2552758, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Top Ender, my late entry. Members and supporters of the Hot Chix Ross Cameron Appreciation Society have been asking around a bit, after our guy predicted more than 80% NO vote early on in the piece. Sadly, we’ve found that there has been so much Lurve in the airwaves and so much sobbing around the place directed at doctors’ wives and footballers WAGS and other vulnerables that regrettably I must put my vote in at 66% YES (or whatever nearest that on the upward trend is still available). I’d still love our guy to be right and a good high NO number to come in. Some insiders who might have heard leaks are saying around 30% NO, thus they are tipping a SSM bill to be presented soon to save Mal’s bacon for another day. However, Lurker’s analysis and the public sector pre-wail preparations mean it might still come in for Ross. Exciting. Gonna put my new hat on tomorrow; just like the Melbourne Cup. 🙂

  25. Cactus
    #2552759, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I am surprised that people here think what will happen runs 17 yes to 25 no. I just don’t think the polls are wrong enough here. The shy Trumper or Brexiter was just 2-4% or so. I think it could be a bit more than that here, but not enough in my opinion for the polls to be wrong enough to have a no vote get up.

  26. Cactus
    #2552760, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Can I add another thing to Malotto?
    I think he will resign after he legislates SSM as he can say it is his signature achievement and his dinner party relevance to the Luvvies secure. I think he has had enough of the stench of failure and he will resign after legislating with this one success.

    Thoughts?

  27. OldOzzie
    #2552761, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    So much for being an Aboriginal

    Jacqui Lambie’s Indigenous heritage claims surprise members of Tasmania’s Aboriginal community

    Palmer United Party Senator Jacqui Lambie has landed herself in another dispute, this time with leaders of Tasmania’s Aboriginal community.

    The outspoken Senate newcomer claimed in her maiden speech last week that she was related to, if not descended from, a prominent Aboriginal resistance leader of north-eastern Tasmania.

    “I acknowledge and pay my respects to Australia’s Aboriginal traditional owners. I share their blood, culture and history through my mother’s, Sue Lambie’s, family,” Senator Lambie said.

    “We trace our history over six generations to celebrated Aboriginal chieftain of the Tasmania east coast, Mannalargenna.”

    Clyde Mansell, a community elder and acknowledged direct descendant of Mannalargenna, said it was news to him.

    “That’s my family. And she’s not part of it,” he said.

    Jacqui Lambie resigns over dual citizenship scandal as Coalition prepare to refer three MPs to High Court

    A TEARY Jacqui Lambie says politics is a “shambles” after becoming the latest casualty of the citizenship crisis she says will not “end well” for the nation.

    The Tasmainian independent resigned from the Senate shortly after noon confirming she is a dual British citizen by descent.

    “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here… I do hope to come back”, she told her state election team during an emotional resignation speech.

    She said this morning that she “never thought” she had a problem with her citizenship, and that she believed her family had sorted it out in the past.

    The emotional Senator said the dual citizenship saga was “such a shambles” and would not “end well”. “It’s going to be an absolute cluster,” she said.

    “I was going to say what my father said to me this morning, you can’t keep a bloody Lambie down,” she said.“I won’t be laying down, I’ll just get up and get back on and go again.”

    She said she would not ask the next person on her Senate ticket, Steve Martin, to step aside for her but would seek re-election to federal Parliament.

    British authorities overnight confirmed she is a UK citizen by descent through her Scottish-born father.

    Senator Lambie acknowledged it was her error.

  28. Chris
    #2552762, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Cactus, don’t forget that Monty has called it for Yes.

  29. Senile Old Guy
    #2552763, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Women have long been urged not to drink while pregnant, but new research suggests that drinking at the time of conception could also be risky. Queensland researchers have found women who drink about four standard drinks per day around the time of conception were more likely to put a male child at higher risk of obesity. University of Queensland PhD student Emily Dorey said the studies, done on rats, found male offspring conceived while their mother was affected by alcohol were more likely to seek a high fat diet in later life.

    Another quality study on rats.

  30. Myrddin Seren
    #2552766, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Wow

    Those World Economic Forum p**cks in Davos really are the vanguard of elite misanthropy:

    Even young children can be guilty of racist bias

    Will they get Captain Kangaroo to preside on the kangaroo court trials of toddlers ‘guilty’ of white nationalism ?

  31. Mother Lode
    #2552767, posted on November 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I hope he doesn’t contract rabies

    Agreed.

    It would be an additional humiliation for the donkey to then get rabies.

