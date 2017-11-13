Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, November 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,263 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. max
    #2553023, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Today I was thinking about Lyle Shelton, the bloke who led the Christian resistance to SSM.

    Compare him to the two principals of Riverview and Xavier who chucked in the towel and supported the Yes vote. Two men who lacked the courage and the will to stand up to the supposed opinion of young Catholic students everywhere and failed their church and their school by not ensuring that students were given a properly informed understanding of the issue. No doubt it was because they themselves agree with SSM advocates that it is about equality and ending discrimination. In other words, they think the church is in the wrong, not just wrong but sinfully wrong.

    I admire Lyle Shelton for not giving in to this.

  2. Uh oh
    #2553024, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Anyone know how the world’s biggest battery is going? MSM only seem to be interested when they get a new press release.

  4. feelthebern
    #2553026, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The worlds biggest battery?
    That one in Ms Lambie’s dildo ?

  5. Motelier
    #2553028, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I just had a bo peep at KittyKats twitter feed.

    Found this proof that she rescinded her US citizenship.

    Now I would hope Martin Stumble doesn’t play 2D chess.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553029, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    ‘The Senate is a better place, a much richer place, for you having served amongst us,’ Senator Brandis said.

    The florid fat festering bulbous bloated simpering sweaty hedgepest looking piggy eyed wannabe librarian Commie.

  7. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2553030, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I fully concur with your assessment of those school principals, max.

    Moral cowards in a position of great responsibility, and found seriously wanting.

  8. jupes
    #2553031, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I’m not sure she’s working class as that implies people who work from 16 until retirement age if they can, in basic positions doing the best they can to provide for family, low salary etc.

    Good point candy.

    McJacqui McJacqui is from the malingering class.

  9. JC
    #2553032, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    From Inspector Clouseau’s post.

    Love this. This JC thinks eggsactly like me.

    Blogger JC said…
    You are a civil servant feeding at the public trough; you certainly do owe me a damn thing. As much as you are galled by the thought, I am your paymaster, flunky.

    On your knees, Classic and thank us for paying your way you taxeating scrounge.

  10. Snoopy
    #2553033, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Two men who lacked the courage and the will to stand up

    Nah, they just march to the beat of a different drum.

  11. feelthebern
    #2553034, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Hey did Ted Cruz ever explain why he was liking vids on a porn site?

  12. marcus classis
    #2553035, posted on November 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Not for the squeamish

    WARNING: graphic image.

    SYRIAN who joined ISIS says the group’s policy was: “Anyone who is not a Muslim must be killed. We even beheaded a Christian child”

    Link

  13. Top Ender
    #2553037, posted on November 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Did we miss this on the Cat?

    One of Australia’s most prominent Aboriginal elders and activists –Patrick Dodson, a Labor MP known as “the Father of Reconciliation” – has become the latest politician whose nationality has come under question following concerns he may be Irish via his father.

    In yet another bizarre twist in the country’s dual citizenship crisis – which has so far forced six MPs out of parliament – Mr Dodson, a member of the Yawuru Aboriginal people in Western Australia, has faced queries about his eligibility because John “Snowy” Dodson, his father, was allegedly an Irish-Australian.

    Mr Dodson, a member of Australia’s upper house and widely respected Aboriginal advocate, became an MP last year and began his maiden speech in his Aboriginal language, stating: “Yawurugun Janu buru Rubibi. I am from Broome [in north-west Australia] … I am a Banaga man.”

    Link

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *