Liberty Quote
The taxpayer; that’s someone who works for the federal government, but doesn’t have to take a civil service examination.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- marcus classis on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Pedro the Ignorant on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Motelier on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Uh oh on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- max on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Motelier on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- JohnA on A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- BorisG on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Steve trickler. on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- candy on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Motelier on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- candy on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
- Imports and Jobs
- “It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia, Trump said”
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on Red Tape
- And There Was a Great Calm
- Spare a thought for the Canadians
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
- Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding
- Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
- ‘It’s what they get taught at school’
- ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
- Nudge and utopia
- Government employees support government policy
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,263 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Today I was thinking about Lyle Shelton, the bloke who led the Christian resistance to SSM.
Compare him to the two principals of Riverview and Xavier who chucked in the towel and supported the Yes vote. Two men who lacked the courage and the will to stand up to the supposed opinion of young Catholic students everywhere and failed their church and their school by not ensuring that students were given a properly informed understanding of the issue. No doubt it was because they themselves agree with SSM advocates that it is about equality and ending discrimination. In other words, they think the church is in the wrong, not just wrong but sinfully wrong.
I admire Lyle Shelton for not giving in to this.
Anyone know how the world’s biggest battery is going? MSM only seem to be interested when they get a new press release.
Thanks, Stevo.
The worlds biggest battery?
That one in Ms Lambie’s dildo ?
I just had a bo peep at KittyKats twitter feed.
Found this proof that she rescinded her US citizenship.
Now I would hope Martin Stumble doesn’t play 2D chess.
‘The Senate is a better place, a much richer place, for you having served amongst us,’ Senator Brandis said.
The florid fat festering bulbous bloated simpering sweaty hedgepest looking piggy eyed wannabe librarian Commie.
I fully concur with your assessment of those school principals, max.
Moral cowards in a position of great responsibility, and found seriously wanting.
Good point candy.
McJacqui McJacqui is from the malingering class.
From Inspector Clouseau’s post.
Love this. This JC thinks eggsactly like me.
On your knees, Classic and thank us for paying your way you taxeating scrounge.
Nah, they just march to the beat of a different drum.
Hey did Ted Cruz ever explain why he was liking vids on a porn site?
Not for the squeamish
WARNING: graphic image.
Link
Did we miss this on the Cat?
One of Australia’s most prominent Aboriginal elders and activists –Patrick Dodson, a Labor MP known as “the Father of Reconciliation” – has become the latest politician whose nationality has come under question following concerns he may be Irish via his father.
In yet another bizarre twist in the country’s dual citizenship crisis – which has so far forced six MPs out of parliament – Mr Dodson, a member of the Yawuru Aboriginal people in Western Australia, has faced queries about his eligibility because John “Snowy” Dodson, his father, was allegedly an Irish-Australian.
Mr Dodson, a member of Australia’s upper house and widely respected Aboriginal advocate, became an MP last year and began his maiden speech in his Aboriginal language, stating: “Yawurugun Janu buru Rubibi. I am from Broome [in north-west Australia] … I am a Banaga man.”
Link